El Brexit contra el campo

Walter Gingery AUG 11, 2017

The lessons of the repeal of the Corn Laws in February, 1849, should be borne in mind.



The price of wheat fell as expected, but so precipitously that Britain's wheat crops were no longer competitive with imported crops.



What had once been the most productive and profitable farmland in the world - fields of winter wheat and barley in the Cotswolds,for example - became suddenly unprofitable.



The now uncompetitive British tenant farmers were unable to pay rent to their landlords, the British aristocracy. The value of land was halved (think "Downton Abbey").



Without CAP subsidies, most marginal agricultural land - that is, any outside south England - would probably revert to wild.



Russia's agriculture is at present undergoing restructuring, and it is clear that the key is capital: lots and lots of cheap capital. Can the UK expect the same? It's doubtful.