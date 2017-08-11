Brett Williams AUG 13, 2017

It seems rather sad to me that as the UK is freeing itself of the CAP and freeing itself of the obstructive way that the EU has behaved in the WTO in multilateral negotiations, that anyone would be arguing for the UK to do its best in trade negotiations to retain its import tariffs on agricultural products.

The UK can use other tools (like those referred to by the author) to assist its farmers and achieve other objectives like protecting the rural environment without having import tariffs. The downfall of the WTO negotiations for liberalization of agricultural trade stemmed from the EU refusing to offer reductions in import tariffs without exemptions for sensitive products. Soon everybody wanted exemptions. Anyone who has ever looked at the dreadful draft texts for the Doha Round of WTO negotiations can see that the negotiators came up with an agreement with more exceptions than liberalization. As it leaves the EU, the UK has a one time in history opportunity to promote a non-discriminatory world trading system. It can only do so if it is prepared to make a new offer in the Doha Round agriculture negotiations of making across the board reductions in tariffs without any exemption for special products. It can only do that if it works out other ways to achieve its objectives regarding farming (and the WTO rules will not stop the UK from importing , eg, chlorine washing chicken if it has a scientific basis for doing so). It doesn't have to propose a reduction of tariffs to zero but it has to support something ambitious enough to challenge other WTO members.

One should recall that the UK had this argument about farm policy once before - in the decades preceding the repeal of the corn laws in 1846. Subsequent to that decision , as a free trade country, the UK prospered greatly. The UK then made two dreadful decisions: reintroducing import tariffs following the US tariff increases in 1930, and then entering into the Ottawa Agreement for imperial preferences in 1932. The UK did realize its errors and did make a great contribution to the formation of the GATT (though compromised by its reluctance to give up Commonwealth preferences). But since 1974 when it joined the European Economic Community, the UK has been part of the EEC's obstruction of efforts to multilaterally liberalize trade because of the common agricultural policy.

It would be a crying shame if the UK emerges from its years in the EU and cannot reasserts its role as a promoter of a non-discriminatory multilateral trading system.

Brett Williams, Sydney Read more