农业领域的退欧影响

牛津——英国退欧无疑伴随着诸多风险。但如果英国政治家和商界领袖认识正确，退欧也可以带来一次重要的机遇：英国有可能借此机会实现农业领域更加安全、绿色、高效和创新的目标。如果英国成功地抓住这次机会，欧盟、美国和其他高度保护农业部门的经济体可能会仿效英国的经验进行改革。

目前的状况是，欧盟的共同农业政策（CAP）锁定了英国大部分农业，上述政策被指推动农业向更大规模、更深工业化和更破坏环境的方向发展，包括不支持农业多样性和向英国最富有的地主进行支付。2005年调查发现英国从共同农业政策获得的30亿英镑（合39亿美元）的补贴绝大部分流向了主要的农业和食品制造企业，如雀巢、吉百利和卡夫。

脱欧倡导者提出，一旦摆脱有缺陷的共同农业政策束缚，英国就可以建立一个更具竞争力的农业部门，更好地服务于农民和农业工作者的利益，包括减少依赖扭曲资源配置的补贴。而他们很有可能是对的。在新西兰，1984年取消补贴有助于催化农业领域的创新和多样化，而今天推动新西兰经济增长的恰恰是农业。

但我们应当指出新西兰的农业在没有补贴的情况下曾有数十年的生存经验。事实上，1984年取消的政策设立于20世纪70年代，作为应对农业部门新挑战的短期举措。而英国的情况则恰恰相反，补贴根深蒂固并流向现任政府有钱有势的支持者。这或许可以解释政府的退欧战略为什么建议保留补贴，而上述补贴需要直接从英国的公共财政中支出。

可以肯定，取消补贴仅仅是新西兰实现农业转型的其中一个要素。该国领导人努力争取中东、日本而后是中国市场准入的工作同样重要，中国现在已经成为新西兰最大的出口市场，在新西兰出口中占据21%的份额

对英国而言，情况却是不同的。新西兰是规模巨大的农业净出口国，生产的98%的羊和羊肉其国内民众都消费不了。因此对新西兰而言，找到新的出口市场关乎生死。而英国则恰恰相反，一直是农产品的净进口国，其粮食消费的46%均从其他国家购买，其中包括27%的粮食总量进口自欧盟。

相比新西兰，自由贸易协定对保障英国农业竞争力同样重要。但主要目标不应是确保英国农业出口具有竞争优势。相反，英国必须确保国外进口不压制本国的农业目标。简言之，英国农民所面临的生存挑战主要来自国内。

当然，英国农民失去欧盟市场将面临越来越严重的困难，因为欧盟市场在他们的出口份额中占据一半以上。英国阻止欧盟移民进入也会有损农民的利益，因为许多人依赖季节性劳动力来补充短缺的劳工。但英国最迫切的目标应当是确定要建设什么样的农场和种植什么样的粮食，而后在与世界主要出口国达成的协议中保护自身的利益，而这些出口国无不是英国试图缔结自由贸易协定的对象。这其中包括美国，美国已经在争取批准将氯漂鸡等农产品出口到英国市场。

但英国贸易谈判代表能够为国内农民争取有利条件的可能性不大。几乎世界上每个国家——尤其是美国——都拥有井然有序且影响力强大的农业团体，相关从业者有能力熟练地推动政府为他们在新贸易协定中争取优势。

此外，与总是将农业置于谈判议程首位的新西兰谈判代表不同，英国谈判代表没有充分动力确保自由贸易协定为国内农民提供保护。毕竟，他们所代表的是一个由服务业驱动的经济体，而农业在英国经济中并不是主要的增长引擎。

因此，新自由贸易协定很可能不仅不能保护国家农业目标，反而会提高廉价食品的进口额度。全国农民联合会委托进行的研究预测一个后脱欧时代的英国很可能增加对牛肉、禽肉、黄油和奶粉的进口。

鉴于英国农业目前的现状，英国农民很难与这些进口农产品展开竞争。许多农民正面临长期的农业收入危机。年轻人正在逃离农村；英国农民现在的平均年龄为59岁。同时英国农场平均面积为41公顷，与新西兰平均250公顷的农场面积形成了鲜明的对照。

如果要将农业转变为英国后脱欧经济更安全、绿色和公平的组成部分，英国决策者必须从根本上改变方法。首先，他们必须采取行动保护农村环境，保障动物福利并改善农民和农业工作者的教育、知识转移和商业培训方法。

英国决策者必须摆脱对自然和人为灾害的自发反应，建立更加高效和可靠的保护制度。举例而言，他们可以促进为农民提供廉价保险，或者创建某种类型的互助计划。需要坚定的政治意愿才能落实（并资助）这样的计划。

英国也必须确保其农业部门能够充分运用新技术。在这个问题上，新西兰同样提供了有益的参考，该国制定了联合公共及私人领域明确研究和技术领域高附加值机会和投资的积极战略。重点研究农业的大学还协助开发和部署了提高农业效率的传感器、作物产量监控装置、卫星图像以及智慧农业的硬件和软件系统。

著名的脱欧倡导者，现任环境、粮食和农村事务国务大臣迈克尔·戈夫将脱欧形容为“改革土地、河流及海洋管理方式的一生一次的机会，我们要以这种方式重塑国家环境和我们这个星球的目标。”目标很美，但还没有体现在政策上。确保目标与政策相一致是我们未来的任务。

翻译：Xu Binbin