特朗普的叙利亚战争政策

伦敦—显然，对于4月4日发生在叙利亚伊德利卜省汗谢侯造成85死、555伤（估计）的化学武器袭击事件，还没有定论。但有三点需要确定，它们与袭击责任、美国对此的军事反应，以及该事件对叙利亚内战进程的影响有关。

首先，所有政府都会撒谎，撒谎不是天生的，但如果它们认为能够蒙混过关，就会撒谎。你想厘清任何事件的真相，都必须从这一点出发。一个很好的起点是民主政府比极权政权更少撒谎，因为它们更加难以蒙混过关。因此，我们应该更加相信俄罗斯普京的话，而不是叙利亚总统巴沙尔·阿萨德的话；更相信美国总统特朗普的话，而不是普京的话。

阿萨德说这场大屠杀是“子虚乌有”。相反，普京承认发生了大屠杀，但宣称化学武器存量都掌握在叛军控制地区，它们要么是有意漏出，目的是抹黑政府；要么是因为政府军轰炸而泄露。最后，特朗普政府提出有确凿证据表示袭击由阿萨德政府策划和实施。所有三方都呼吁“客观”调查该“事件”的来龙去脉，但对于什么是“客观”各执一词。

尽管特朗普的证据尚未披露，但我认为可能性更大的情况是发生了沙林毒气袭击，并且系阿萨德政权下令进行。但仍然由商榷空间。假设阿萨德没有完全失去理智，那么用毒气消灭一小撮叛军（同时也将伤及无辜）所带来的相对微小的军事收益远远比不上这一行动所造成的可能的国际舆论影响、给其盟友俄罗斯所带来的尴尬，以及挑衅美国所带来的危险。此外，2003年为了论证入侵伊拉克的必要性，美国（以及英国）也炮制了同样“确凿”的证据说萨达姆拥有大规模杀伤性武器，最后证明并非如此。而“安全国家”的成长也增加了民主政府蒙混过关的能力。

第二点是特朗普的心里不稳定已经暴露无疑。他一直说，他当总统的目标是修复美国经济，而不是充当世界警察。他一再警告奥巴马不要陷入叙利亚的“实战”中。但他自己却正是这么做的：汗谢侯屠杀发生后三天，他向一座叙利亚空军基地发射了59枚战斧式导弹。也许如广为流传的那样，他在电视上看到死去的和垂死挣扎的儿童的画面时受到了很大的触动；但阿萨德血腥方针的视频证据一直都有。

他的这一反应无论是真的因为触动，还是源自其国内政策方案失败的失望，还是为了震慑朝鲜，或者三者兼而有之，都符合诺贝尔奖得主丹尼尔·卡尼曼（Daniel Kahneman）所提出的系统1思维：当需要更加仔细的考虑（系统2思维）时冲动应对复杂问题的倾向。

特朗普的冲动是一场噩梦，因为这让他容易被可以安排的日程所利用，也因为他能指挥大量致命武器。与他对叙利亚沙林毒气袭击的系统1反应相反，1962年10月肯尼迪总统及其顾问团队赫鲁晓夫在古巴部署核弹采取了非常周祥的反应。

第三点是美国国务卿蒂勒森在莫斯科的表态——“阿萨德家族的统治即将结束”毫无意义。在仍留在叙利亚的1,600万叙利亚人中，65.5%生活在政府控制地区。除非蒂勒森心中有一个通过暗杀或政变推翻阿萨德的计划，否则坚持阿萨德下台作为政治解决叙利亚问题的条件将导致内战旷日持久地进行下去：对反对派的武装支持越多，俄罗斯对阿萨德政权的支持也会越多。

无论如何，美国的政策，就当前范围而言，就是直截了当的战争政策，没有时间限，后果不堪设想。国际战略研究所（International Institute for Strategic Studies）在战斧式导弹打击后含蓄地指出：“如果说特朗普表面上想要形成恰当的政策均衡，他的冲动、对国际事务的无知、不成系统的性质、在国内的四处树敌以及‘交易’倾向可能会妨碍独特的‘特朗普思想’的形成。”

审慎的外交政策完全不同于针对某个具体事件的“相称的”反应，因为这包括确定你所选择的手段要服务于那些目的。换句话说，外交政策需要策略思维。特朗普则没有表现出任何策略思维迹象；事实上，他的政策冲动有可能给叙利亚挖下一个更深的深坑，美国、英国和俄罗斯都会深陷其中。

1903年，一位名叫凯恩斯的剑桥大学学生写了一篇关于保守派哲学家埃德蒙德·伯克（Edmund Burke）的论文，这篇论文对于现时代堪称智慧明珠。凯恩斯指出，“常常需要强调这样一种进一步的考虑：我们希望推进的事态比此前的事态更好是不够的；它必须好到足以抵消改变带来的恶果。”