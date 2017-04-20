特朗普的叙利亚战争政策

Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes APR 20, 2017

This article seems to be motivated by a dislike of Donald Trump. While entirely understandable, it doesn’t really add anything useful to the debate at all and is based on the silly premise that all foreign policy actions are and must be based on strategic thinking.



Regardless of whatever the International Institute for Strategic Studies like to believe and preach, there are often no strategically useful objectives that are achievable when interacting with megalomaniacs and psychopaths. The fact is the USA is not a king maker in Syria and is unlikely to become so and therefore the only ‘strategy’ available is one of acting as a moderator.



“…his policy impulsiveness risks digging an even deeper hole for Syria, into which the US, Britain, and Russia will be sucked.” – hyperbolic nonsense. He struck a single airbase in a single operation. A point was made. Case closed. To suggest Trump has put the world on the road to Armageddon based on this one act alone is incoherent scare mongering.

