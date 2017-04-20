سياسة حرب ترامب في سوريا

لندن - من الواضح أن الكلمة الأخيرة لم تُعطَ بعد بشأن هجوم الأسلحة الكيماوية على خان شيخون في محافظة ادلب بسوريا يوم 4 ابريل/نيسان والذي أسفر عن مصرع 85 شخصا وإصابة 555 آخرين. لكن هناك ثلاث نقاط تتعلق بالمسؤولية عن الهجوم، ورد الولايات المتحدة العسكري عليها، وتأثير الأحداث على مسار الحرب الأهلية السورية.
بداية، كل الحكومات تكذب، ليس بشكل عفوي، ولكن عندما يناسبها فعل ذلك، وتعتقد أنها يمكن أن تفلت من العقاب. هذا افتراض قبل أي جهد لإثبات الحقيقة بشأن ما حدث. هناك نقطة انطلاق جيدة وهي أن الحكومات الديمقراطية تكذب أقل من النظم الاستبدادية، لأنها أقل عرضة للإفلات من العقاب. لذا يفضل المرء حديث الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين على ما يقوله الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد وحديث الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب على بوتين.
وبحسب الأسد، فإن المذبحة كانت "تلفيقا". على النقيض من ذلك، اعترف بوتين بأن المجزرة وقعت، لكنه يدعي أن مخزون الأسلحة الكيميائية كان في الأراضي التي يسيطر عليها المتمردون وأطلقوها إما عن عمد، لتشويه سمعة النظام، أو عن طريق الخطأ بسبب القصف الحكومي. وأخيرا، تشير إدارة ترامب إلى أدلة قاطعة على أن الهجوم كان مخططا من قبل حكومة الأسد. ويدعو الثلاثة إلى إجراء تحقيق "موضوعي" في الظروف المحيطة "بالحدث"، لكنهم لا يوافقون على ما يمكن اعتباره "موضوعيا".
على الرغم من أن أدلة ترامب لم يتم الكشف عنها، أعتقد أنه من المرجح أنه كان هناك هجوم غاز السارين وأنه كان بأمر من نظام الأسد. لكن الأمر ليس مؤكدا. وعلى افتراض أن الأسد عقلاني، فإن المكاسب العسكرية الثانوية نسبيا من تسميم بعض المتمردين (وأيضا المدنيين) سوف تكون أقل بشكل كبير من التأثير المحتمل على الرأي العام الدولي، والحرج لحلفائه الروس، وخطر إثارة ردة فعل أميركية. وعلاوة على ذلك، لتبرير غزو العراق في عام 2003، قدمت الولايات المتحدة (والمملكة المتحدة) أدلة "قاطعة" على أن صدام حسين كان يمتلك أسلحة دمار شامل، والتي تبين أنها كاذبة. وقد أدى تنامي "الدولة الأمنية" إلى تقوية قدرة الحكومات الديمقراطية على الابتعاد عن الأكاذيب.
النقطة الثانية هي الكشف عن عدم استقرار ترامب النفسي. إن هدفه كرئيس، كما يعلن باستمرار، هو إصلاح الاقتصاد الأمريكي، وليس ليكون شرطيا على العالم. وحذر أوباما مرارا من الدخول في حرب في سوريا. لكنه فعل ذلك بالتحديد من خلال إطلاق 59 صاروخ توماهوك على قاعدة جوية سورية بعد ثلاثة أيام من مجزرة خان شيخون. ربما قد شعر بالأسى عندما رأى صور القتلى وموت الأطفال على شاشة التلفزيون، كما تم الإبلاغ عنه على نطاق واسع؛ لكن الأدلة ��لمرئية على ارتكاب الأسد لجرائم كانت متاحة منذ فترة طويلة.
سواء كان رد فعله عاطفي بالفعل، أو بعد الإحباط الذي شعر به بسبب فشل مبادراته السياسية المحلية، التي تهدف إلى تخويف كوريا الشمالية، أو خليط من الثلاثة، فإن موقفه يتوافق مع ما وصفه الطبيب النفسي والحائز على جائزة نوبل دانيال كانيمان بنظام التفكير 1: الميل إلى الاستجابة بشكل متهور لمشاكل معقدة عندما يتم إجراء مداولات أكثر حذرا (نظام التفكير 2).
إن اندفاع ترامب هو شيء من الكوابيس، ليس فقط لأنه يجعله قابل للاستغلال من قبل أولئك الذين لديهم أجندات أكثر تداولا، ولكن أيضا لأنه يقود الكثير من اللعب القاتلة.
على النقيض من رد النظام 1 لهجوم السارين مع رد فعل رئيس جون كينيدي ومستشاريه لوضع نيكيتا خروتشوف صواريخ نووية في كوبا.
النقطة الثالثة هي أن تصريح وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ريكس تيلرسون في موسكو بأن "عهد أسرة الأسد يقترب من نهايته" لا معنى له. ومن بين ال 16 مليون سوري الذين ما زالوا في سوريا، يعيش 65.5٪ منهم في الأراضي التي تسيطر عليها الحكومة. إلا إذا كانت لدى تيلرسون سياسة خفية لإزالة الأسد عن طريق الاغتيال أو الانقلاب، فإن الإصرار على مغادرته كشرط للتسوية السياسية في سوريا سيطيل الحرب الأهلية: والمزيد من الدعم المسلح للمعارضة سيعني المزيد من الدعم الروسي للنظام.
وفي كلتا الحالتين، فإن سياسة الولايات المتحدة، بقدر ما لديها سياسة واحدة، هي ببساطة سياسة حرب، لا حدود لها وعواقبها لا تحصى. وكما قال المعهد الدولي للدراسات الإستراتيجية بوقاحة بعد هجوم توماهوك: "إذا بدا أن ترامب في طريقه للتوصل إلى توازن مناسب في السياسة العامة، فاٍن اندفاعه، وجهله بالشؤون الدولية، وطبيعته غير المنتظمة، والتآلف الأصلي، وتنظيم " المعاملات " ربما يعيق التحام "عقيدة ترامب" المميزة".
إن السياسة الخارجية الحكيمة تختلف تماما عن الاستجابة "النسبية" لحدث معين، لأنها تنطوي على تحديد الغايات التي من المفترض أن تخدمها الوسائل المختارة. وبعبارة أخرى، تتطلب السياسة الخارجية تفكيرا استراتيجيا. ولم يظهر ترامب أي دليل على ذلك؛ في الواقع، فاٍن مخاطر سياسته المندفعة تتسبب في مشاكل أكبر لسوريا، حيث ستنهار الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا وروسيا على إثرها.
في عام 1903، كتب طالب في جامعة كامبردج، جون ماينارد كينز، مقالا عن الفيلسوف المحافظ إدموند بورك، الذي يبدو كأنه لؤلؤة من الحكمة في وقتنا الحاضر. وقال كينز: "بالإضافة إلى المخاطر التي ينطوي عليها أي أسلوب عنيف من التقدم،" هناك فكرة غالبا ما تحتاج إلى التركيز: ليس كافيا أن تكون الحالة التي نسعى إلى تعزيزها أفضل من الحالة التي سبقتها؛ يجب أن تكون أفضل بما فيه الكفاية للتعويض عن شرور المرحلة الانتقالية".
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (8)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Michael Public
"A good starting point is that democratic governments lie less often than authoritarian regimes, because they are less likely to get away with it"
Not sure this statement holds water.
It could also be said that Democratic governments lie much more subtlety and take great care to setup plausible deniability prior to lying. Authoritarian regimes lying in the international arena find themselves subject to media scrutiny. Finally, good lies are very, very difficult to debunk - see Lance Armstrong or Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky - among many others. I think it fair to say that Governments lie a lot but who lies more is really better left for fireside discussions than forums like this. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
That this administration can launch 59 cruise missiles at a country while there is still "room for doubt" should be hugely troubling to the American people -- yet it is not
No one seems to be overly troubled by the question of what would _motivate_ Assad to use a chemical weapon, knowing full well that such a use would be known around the world within hours of its happening.
but the most troubling aspect of this probably unjustifiable U.S. attack lies in the fact that it has convinced Trump that the way to win approval is through thoughtless acts of aggression. And sooner or later, the American people will pay a price for this ego-driven breach of common sense. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
When the theory does not fit the facts it is time for a new theory.
If Trump is found to have worked with or for Putin (or those close to him) he is finished - there will be a vote of no confidence and it will pass easily.
What better way to distract from the media focus on this Russian connection than to launch 59 Tomahawks at an airfield of no significance with Russian troops stationed nearby, but not too near.
Trump proves his allegiance, Putin get to push national unity in the face of American Aggression and Assad must just do as he is told if he wants continued Russian support and assurances from the US that they will not forcefully depose him like they did Gaddafi or Saddam. Win-win-win. Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
This article seems to be motivated by a dislike of Donald Trump. While entirely understandable, it doesn’t really add anything useful to the debate at all and is based on the silly premise that all foreign policy actions are and must be based on strategic thinking.
Regardless of whatever the International Institute for Strategic Studies like to believe and preach, there are often no strategically useful objectives that are achievable when interacting with megalomaniacs and psychopaths. The fact is the USA is not a king maker in Syria and is unlikely to become so and therefore the only ‘strategy’ available is one of acting as a moderator.
“…his policy impulsiveness risks digging an even deeper hole for Syria, into which the US, Britain, and Russia will be sucked.” – hyperbolic nonsense. He struck a single airbase in a single operation. A point was made. Case closed. To suggest Trump has put the world on the road to Armageddon based on this one act alone is incoherent scare mongering.
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Those with real power always think strategically. Trump, Putin and Assad might seem like madmen but this does not explain their continued success - rather strategic thinking and cold ambition is their real nature. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
The point about governments lying when they think they can get away with it is a good one. Applying it to Trump does not make a useful premise for anything, unfortunately.
Rather, give the Trump Administration, whose foreign policy is run by the leading Neo-Conservative school of US policy, the benefit of the doubt. They have a strategy. They have goals. They merely use current events as excuses to proceed as already planned.
Peace in Syria is not and never was a top level goal. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The media love Tomahawks and Moabs - it shuts them up. If anyone understands what makes the media tick it is Trump. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
An strategy of creating uncertainty, reacting to events in unexpected ways, is a valid one, and is followed, capably, by China and Russia. The point is that it doesn't contribute in the long run to create order and stability (in the world stage). What the author finds stunning, and many people do, is that now the U.S. is behaving in ways that subvert the current world order, instead of stabilizing it. Read more
Featured
Theresa May Rolls the Electoral Dice
Philippe Legrain says that the UK's snap election could turn out to be either a masterstroke or a massive blunder.
Erdoğan’s Pyrrhic Victory?
Soli Özel thinks the referendum to expand the presidency's powers could galvanize Turkey's opposition forces.
The Coming French Revolution
Zaki Laïdi explains why France's political system is on the verge of a fundamental transformation.
PS authors in concise videos
Can the EU Handle President Le Pen?
Mark Leonard asks why the EU hasn’t made plans to deal with the nightmare scenario of Marine Le Pen’s ultimate victory.