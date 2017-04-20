8

سياسة حرب ترامب في سوريا

لندن - من الواضح أن الكلمة الأخيرة لم تُعطَ بعد بشأن هجوم الأسلحة الكيماوية على خان شيخون في محافظة ادلب بسوريا يوم 4 ابريل/نيسان والذي أسفر عن مصرع 85 شخصا وإصابة 555 آخرين. لكن هناك ثلاث نقاط تتعلق بالمسؤولية عن الهجوم، ورد الولايات المتحدة العسكري عليها، وتأثير الأحداث على مسار الحرب الأهلية السورية.

بداية، كل الحكومات تكذب، ليس بشكل عفوي، ولكن عندما يناسبها فعل ذلك، وتعتقد أنها يمكن أن تفلت من العقاب. هذا افتراض قبل أي جهد لإثبات الحقيقة بشأن ما حدث. هناك نقطة انطلاق جيدة وهي أن الحكومات الديمقراطية تكذب أقل من النظم الاستبدادية، لأنها أقل عرضة للإفلات من العقاب. لذا يفضل المرء حديث الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين على ما يقوله الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد وحديث الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب على بوتين.

وبحسب الأسد، فإن المذبحة كانت "تلفيقا". على النقيض من ذلك، اعترف بوتين بأن المجزرة وقعت، لكنه يدعي أن مخزون الأسلحة الكيميائية كان في الأراضي التي يسيطر عليها المتمردون وأطلقوها إما عن عمد، لتشويه سمعة النظام، أو عن طريق الخطأ بسبب القصف الحكومي. وأخيرا، تشير إدارة ترامب إلى أدلة قاطعة على أن الهجوم كان مخططا من قبل حكومة الأسد. ويدعو الثلاثة إلى إجراء تحقيق "موضوعي" في الظروف المحيطة "بالحدث"، لكنهم لا يوافقون على ما يمكن اعتباره "موضوعيا".

على الرغم من أن أدلة ترامب لم يتم الكشف عنها، أعتقد أنه من المرجح أنه كان هناك هجوم غاز السارين وأنه كان بأمر من نظام الأسد. لكن الأمر ليس مؤكدا. وعلى افتراض أن الأسد عقلاني، فإن المكاسب العسكرية الثانوية نسبيا من تسميم بعض المتمردين (وأيضا المدنيين) سوف تكون أقل بشكل كبير من التأثير المحتمل على الرأي العام الدولي، والحرج لحلفائه الروس، وخطر إثارة ردة فعل أميركية. وعلاوة على ذلك، لتبرير غزو العراق في عام 2003، قدمت الولايات المتحدة (والمملكة المتحدة) أدلة "قاطعة" على أن صدام حسين كان يمتلك أسلحة دمار شامل، والتي تبين أنها كاذبة. وقد أدى تنامي "الدولة الأمنية" إلى تقوية قدرة الحكومات الديمقراطية على الابتعاد عن الأكاذيب.

النقطة الثانية هي الكشف عن عدم استقرار ترامب النفسي. إن هدفه كرئيس، كما يعلن باستمرار، هو إصلاح الاقتصاد الأمريكي، وليس ليكون شرطيا على العالم. وحذر أوباما مرارا من الدخول في حرب في سوريا. لكنه فعل ذلك بالتحديد من خلال إطلاق 59 صاروخ توماهوك على قاعدة جوية سورية بعد ثلاثة أيام من مجزرة خان شيخون. ربما قد شعر بالأسى عندما رأى صور القتلى وموت الأطفال على شاشة التلفزيون، كما تم الإبلاغ عنه على نطاق واسع؛ لكن الأدلة ��لمرئية على ارتكاب الأسد لجرائم كانت متاحة منذ فترة طويلة.

سواء كان رد فعله عاطفي بالفعل، أو بعد الإحباط  الذي شعر به بسبب فشل مبادراته السياسية المحلية، التي تهدف إلى تخويف كوريا الشمالية، أو خليط من الثلاثة، فإن موقفه يتوافق مع ما وصفه الطبيب النفسي والحائز على جائزة نوبل دانيال كانيمان بنظام التفكير 1: الميل إلى الاستجابة بشكل متهور لمشاكل معقدة عندما يتم إجراء مداولات أكثر حذرا (نظام التفكير 2).

إن اندفاع ترامب هو شيء من الكوابيس، ليس فقط لأنه يجعله قابل للاستغلال من قبل أولئك الذين لديهم أجندات أكثر تداولا، ولكن أيضا لأنه يقود الكثير من اللعب القاتلة.

على النقيض من رد النظام 1 لهجوم السارين مع رد فعل رئيس جون كينيدي ومستشاريه لوضع نيكيتا خروتشوف صواريخ نووية في كوبا. 

النقطة الثالثة هي أن تصريح وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ريكس تيلرسون في موسكو بأن "عهد أسرة الأسد يقترب من نهايته" لا معنى له. ومن بين ال 16 مليون سوري الذين ما زالوا في سوريا، يعيش 65.5٪ منهم في الأراضي التي تسيطر عليها الحكومة. إلا إذا كانت لدى تيلرسون سياسة خفية لإزالة الأسد عن طريق الاغتيال أو الانقلاب، فإن الإصرار على مغادرته كشرط للتسوية السياسية في سوريا سيطيل الحرب الأهلية: والمزيد من الدعم المسلح للمعارضة سيعني المزيد من الدعم الروسي للنظام.

وفي كلتا الحالتين، فإن سياسة الولايات المتحدة، بقدر ما لديها سياسة واحدة، هي ببساطة سياسة حرب، لا حدود لها وعواقبها لا تحصى. وكما قال المعهد الدولي للدراسات الإستراتيجية بوقاحة بعد هجوم توماهوك: "إذا بدا أن ترامب في طريقه للتوصل إلى توازن مناسب في السياسة العامة، فاٍن اندفاعه، وجهله بالشؤون الدولية، وطبيعته غير المنتظمة، والتآلف الأصلي، وتنظيم " المعاملات " ربما يعيق التحام "عقيدة ترامب" المميزة".

إن السياسة الخارجية الحكيمة تختلف تماما عن الاستجابة "النسبية" لحدث معين، لأنها تنطوي على تحديد الغايات التي من المفترض أن تخدمها الوسائل المختارة. وبعبارة أخرى، تتطلب السياسة الخارجية تفكيرا استراتيجيا. ولم يظهر ترامب أي دليل على ذلك؛ في الواقع، فاٍن مخاطر سياسته المندفعة تتسبب في مشاكل أكبر لسوريا، حيث ستنهار الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا وروسيا على إثرها.

في عام 1903، كتب طالب في جامعة كامبردج، جون ماينارد كينز، مقالا عن الفيلسوف المحافظ إدموند بورك، الذي يبدو كأنه لؤلؤة من الحكمة في وقتنا الحاضر. وقال كينز: "بالإضافة إلى المخاطر التي ينطوي عليها أي أسلوب عنيف من التقدم،" هناك فكرة غالبا ما تحتاج إلى التركيز: ليس كافيا أن تكون الحالة التي نسعى إلى تعزيزها أفضل من الحالة التي سبقتها؛ يجب أن تكون أفضل بما فيه الكفاية للتعويض عن شرور المرحلة الانتقالية".