Trump the War President?

NEW YORK – Nothing seemed to be going right for Donald Trump during the first 11 weeks of his presidency. Federal courts blocked his attempts to ban citizens from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. He failed to repeal former President Barack Obama’s signature health-care legislation (“Obamacare”), because so-called moderates in the Republican Party thought his proposed replacement was too harsh, and extremists thought it wasn’t harsh enough.
Moreover, Trump’s national security adviser, General Michael Flynn, had to step down because of dodgy dealings with the Russians, and members of his inner circle at the White House are fighting like cats and dogs. The New York Times and the Washington Post have both called Trump a liar. His approval ratings were dipping to 35%, the lowest ever recorded for a new president.
Then, seemingly on the spur of the moment, Trump ordered an attack by 59 Tomahawk missiles on a Syrian air base. After years of horrendous bombings and torture by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, after adamantly refusing to allow Syrians to escape the carnage by coming to the US as refugees, and after making clear only last week that the US would do nothing to topple Assad, Trump saw pictures of children foaming at the mouth after another chemical gas attack, and changed his mind.
Suddenly Obamacare, chaos in the White House, wild tweets and political incoherence, as well as a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, for which Trump had appeared unprepared, were utterly forgotten. The same New York Times that had been in high dudgeon about the president from the moment he came to power now devoted almost every column inch to the steadfastness of the commander-in-chief, who had acted to teach the world (meaning China, Russia, and North Korea) a fine lesson.
And not just the New York Times. The Wall Street Journal hailed Trump’s move, of course, but so did the Washington Post’s David Ignatius, who claimed that “the moral dimensions of leadership” had now found its way into the Trump White House. Brian Williams, anchorman on MSNBC, was so excited by images of the missile attack that he could find only one word for them: “Beautiful!”
You would have to have a heart of stone not to enjoy seeing Assad get a bloody nose. Bombing your own civilians, or indeed anyone, with poison gas is a ghastly war crime. But striking an airfield is not a strategy and will do little to bring Syria’s civil war to an end.
Those Tomahawk strikes have, however, distracted attention from Trump’s political problems. And that, more than a heart that suddenly began bleeding, must be at least part of the explanation for his action.
Trump may not know much about the world, and his ignorance of foreign policy may be boundless, but he has been a master of one particular art: self-promotion through the manipulation of traditional and social media. He knows how to grab the news. His aim, as a reality TV star, a marketer of his brand, and a politician, has been consistent: recognition as the world’s greatest, toughest, most powerful, and most beloved man.
One way of tapping into the fears and resentments of millions of Americans, who were disillusioned by endless wars, was to promise to put America first, by withdrawing it from foreign entanglements – in trade, multinational institutions, and especially military conflicts. As he put it very recently: “I’m not, and I don’t want to be, the president of the world.”
But now he has stumbled onto the best way to achieve his goal of being applauded as a tough guy: military action. His efforts to portray himself as a great president have faltered, but as commander-in-chief he appears to have scored a big victory where it really matters to him: the mass media.
People may have grown sick of the wars unleashed by George W. Bush, but the reaction to Trump’s Tomahawks even in the august New York Times has made one thing clear: when the commander-in-chief confronts an enemy abroad, people will support him, as though it were their patriotic duty. And if bombing an air base is a mark of moral leadership, questioning it is not just unpatriotic, but also immoral, as though one does not wish to do something about those poor children subjected to Assad’s poison gas.
Even if Trump’s Tomahawks won’t solve the conflicts in the Middle East, and even if they actually make matters worse, he has achieved an important victory at home. In the eyes of many critics, he now looks presidential. And he may have repaired, if only temporarily, a serious rift among the Republicans.
Indeed, some of Trump’s fiercest opponents have been neoconservatives, the same people who promoted Bush’s war in Iraq. They hated his promises to withdraw from foreign conflicts. Now they will probably rally around him.
Trump still has no strategy, not in the Middle East, and not in Asia, where North Korea’s dictator, Kim Jong-un, is doing his best to grab the news and provoke Trump by testing nuclear devices and long-range missiles. But Trump now knows what to do to be admired as a great leader. A US aircraft carrier strike group is already on its way to the Korean Peninsula. An attack on North Korea, unlike a runway in Syria, could actually lead to nuclear war. But Trump’s moral dimension has been restored. It will be beautiful.
Comment Commented d clark
Ian Burma disparages Trump’s motives. If Trump were a run-of-the-mill politician as permanent profession, Burma would have a surer target.
Businessman Trump knows that he must clear away the brush before business can get done. Foreign distractions steal energy from his first priority, America’s domestic agenda. The chance Syrian horror brought on Trump’s tomahawk strike. The result of that strike, right or wrong, has turned into Step One in clearing away the brush. Now, Putin, Xi, whoever is in charge in Iran, and especially Kim Jong-un, have slowed the rubbing of their hands at America’s feebleness they enjoyed during the Obama years.
With the serendipity of Step One in hand, Trump might incline toward a second step. Step two of brush-clearing would be rooting out the enervating leader of North Korea. Kim Jong-un has done worse to North Koreans than 10,000 Assad gas attacks. And the international money, anxiety, and opportunities lost have been of no end--till now. Now an eradication is in sight because America has a leader who genuinely feels the plight of the common North Korean and knows in his bones that the deadly bacillus of Kim Jong-un must be exterminated to quit wasting assets and for regional settledness.
Whom does North Korea mainly benefit? China. Get China with both feet on-board and North Korea folds. But then what? China will help if it gets the land, moving its eager 150,000 troops across the Yalu. If that happens, we have exchanged the devil for her cousin. If China does not board the train, and North Korea flips into nuclear attack mode, then America, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea have no choice but to destroy North Korea’s missile capabilities. And then, China will also move in.
China is the trump card. How Trump finesses China won’t be simple, but Trump is not simple either. It could be beautiful.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Donald Trump has clearly failed to learn anything from over 2000 years of serious political thought. It seems that to you., that makes the man a genius. To me, it makes the man a dangerous idiot.
Even if we were to credit that being a "businessman" had anything to offer to the problem of governing, we'd have to get past the fact that Trump is a _failed_ businessman with a long history of stiffing his creditors through his bankruptcies. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Do nothing and have a holocaust, do something and maybe have a holocaust. But whatever you do there will be a Professor of Democracy, Human Rights and Journalism moaning about it. Go in and take control of the country and be accused of Imperialism, stay at home and be accused of a lack of humanity and passively involve in the slaughter Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
The election of Donald Trump says something very fundamental about the American people.
Placing control of both the House and the Senate in the hands of the political right says something very fundamental about the American people.
The applause for Donald Trump's meaningless gesture in Syria also says something very fundamental about the American people.
Eventually, we may have to accept Joseph de Maistre's observation that, in a (supposed) democracy, the people get the government they deserve.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Just out of curiosity, how do you KNOW that "Putin is therefore a party to chemical weapons use?" I haven't seen any evidence, much less any compelling evidence, and the Russians claim that it was a false flag operation.
And while you're at it, what do you think might have _motivated_ Putin and Assad to make use of a chemical weapon give the extremely high probability that it would be detected by the West and make the Russians look bad? Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Curtis
Assad was a matter of weeks away from falling before Putin moved in. Assad is a de facto Russian puppet and almost certainly does nothing without Putin approval passive or direct. Putin is therefore party to chemical weapon use. Putin would prefer a puppet in Syria as an outcome and has no intention of losing his Med naval base. The Syrian war is a proxy war. It is very little to do with the US public although Bush did his level best to aid and abet instability in the region with his madcap ideas (Blair also). If you want to blame anybody blame the dreary Rumsfeld and his 'we dont do post war' and the walk away from post war stability policy, which is why he was belatedly booted out by Bush. This is almost all about Putin and anything that make Putin think twice is good although all round it is a very dangerous game Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Actually Steve, I think it's about the state of the American people and their government. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Y'all keep talking about Assad but this is about Putin Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I don't think so Michael. Too many Americans right AND left have cheered Trump's pointless Syrian gesture. Too many of the Democrats in the House and Senate applauded Trump's move, which may or may not have been aimed at the wrong target, and in any event will have no benefit for either the Syrian or the American people.
We can't blame the gesture (which may or may not have been justified -- who knows?) or its effect (which Buruma correctly identifies when he writes "But Trump now knows what to do to be admired as a great leader") on the electoral college. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Well, perhaps it would be correct to say "The Electoral College" and not "The People" got the president they deserved. Read more
Comment Commented Brian T
I'm of the opinion that the media reaction is at least partly based on relief that Trump didn't do something far worse. He could (in theory) have turned Damascus in to an ashtray. I don't see Trump alone in what was actually done, I also see the hands of the Pentagon, Joint Chiefs, and National Security.
There are echoes of "The West Wing" episode "A Proportional Response", in which the fictional President starts by asking "what is the virtue of a proportional response?" and looking for a far more severe response, before being talked down in to the more moderate measure of ... bombing military installations in Syria. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Brian Williams' full quote (his words as transcribed by the Washington Post):
"We see these beautiful pictures at night from the decks of these two U.S. Navy vessels in the eastern Mediterranean,” Williams said. “I am tempted to quote the great Leonard Cohen: ‘I am guided by the beauty of our weapons.’
We are guided by the beauty of our weapons.
From the song "First we take Manhattan", which I suppose Williams listened that day. Leonard Cohen rolling over in his grave... Read more
