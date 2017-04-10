Trump’s Middle East Supporters

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump’s effort to bar citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries has provided, up until now, the main barometer of how his administration is viewed in the Islamic world. But Trump’s decision to fire 59 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian airbase, in response to the latest chemical weapons attack by President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, is likely to provide another – perhaps more revealing – indication of who stands where.
To former US government officials and many Muslims, Trump’s proposed travel ban represents a betrayal of liberal values and offers a recruiting gift to extremists. But, among Washington’s oldest allies in the Middle East – those with the most to gain from a partisan president leaning their way – the response has largely been silence. After eight years of being told what to do by the White House, Trump is seen as a welcome – if potentially unsettling – change of pace.
Saudi Arabia may be the Trump administration’s greatest (albeit silent) cheerleader. The Saudis were never comfortable with President Barack Obama’s overtures to Iran, and were particularly startled when he told The Atlantic magazine that the Iranians and Saudis “need to find an effective way to share the neighborhood and institute some sort of cold peace.” The Saudis, bogged down in a proxy war with Iran in neighboring Yemen, are elated that Trump is contemplating an increase in assistance to repel Iranian encroachment from their strategic backyard.
It’s a similar story for the Saudis in neighboring Bahrain, the Kingdom’s closest regional ally (and one that it supports with free oil). Ever since Sunni-Shia strife first erupted there in the 1990s, Bahrain’s leaders have accused Iran of meddling in its affairs (despite offering flimsy evidence). When Saudi-led forces crushed Shia protests on the island in 2011, the Obama administration rebuked Bahrain’s leaders and curtailed arms sales. But the Trump administration, eager to generate manufacturing jobs, has lifted Obama-era restrictions, announcing that it will sell $5 billion worth of fighter jets to Bahrain.
Even in Lebanon, where Iran’s proxy, the Shia Hezbollah militia, is the dominant political force, the Saudis view Trump as a possible savior whose emerging anti-Iranian policy could strengthen the Kingdom’s surrogates.
As Saudi Arabia focuses on Iran, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates are taking aim at the Muslim Brotherhood. And here, too, Trump represents an attractive alternative for these countries’ leaders. The Egyptian government, in particular, blames the Brotherhood – which it overthrew in a 2013 military coup – for all of the country’s ills, from an Islamic State insurgency on the Sinai Peninsula to the country’s economic hardships. Understandably, Trump’s push to designate the Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, and prevent it from fundraising in the US, resonates strongly with Egypt’s government.
Democracy has made few inroads in an Arab world dominated by authoritarian leaders. But that does not concern Trump, who has shown little interest in liberal democratic norms and the institutions that sustain them. After meeting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in September 2016, Trump gushed that Sisi was “a fantastic guy” who “took control of Egypt …really took control of it.” Sisi returned the platitudes by being the first head of state to congratulate Trump on his victory. And, just days before ordering the attack on Syria, Trump received Sisi warmly at the White House, praising him for doing a “fantastic job.”
Even Turkey’s leaders, long staunch critics of US policy in the Middle East, have warmed to Trump (who in a July 2016 interview marveled at how President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan crushed a coup attempt). The denunciation by Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser, of Fethullah Gülen, a Turkish cleric living in self-imposed exile in rural Pennsylvania, was especially pleasing to Turkey. Erdoğan believes Gülen was behind the coup attempt and demanded that the Obama administration extradite him, to no avail. Flynn, writing in The Hill newspaper, argued that the US “should not provide him safe haven.”
Before they became obsessed with Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood, Arab leaders often began meetings with US officials by railing against Israel. Trump’s early pledge to move the US embassy to Jerusalem, and his support for Israeli settlements in the West Bank, was particularly alarming to America’s Arab allies. But Trump has since backtracked on promises to move the embassy, and, after meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah in February, changed his position on new settlement construction.
Trump’s now-frozen travel ban has been similarly polarizing. Michael Morell, a former deputy director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, deemed it “a recruitment boon” for the Islamic State, while influential Muslim cleric Yusuf al-Qaradawi tweeted that the move “kindles hostility and racism.” The Iranian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, called the travel restrictions “a clear insult to the Islamic world, and especially the great nation of Iran.” (Iraq, one of the other states singled out, was equally incensed by the original order; the other countries targeted were Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen).
Compare those responses with the silence from Egypt and Saudi Arabia, the suggestion of a “fresh start” from Turkey, and the approval expressed by the UAE’s foreign minister.
It remains to be seen how the turn from Obama’s collaborative policy approach to Trump’s more polarizing tactics might affect regional stability, though it is easy enough to speculate. Trump’s ambivalence about the Iran nuclear deal, for example, could have devastating consequences down the road.
So far, however, Trump’s embrace of some Arab leaders, while leaving others alone, suits most Middle East governments quite well. While Western media wax nostalgic for Obama, these leaders, never comfortable with American meddling in their affairs, are relieved he is gone. Regardless of the political heat Trump may be taking for his “Muslim ban,” they have welcomed his agenda. Their voices may be muted now; but, with the US seemingly intent on more robust military intervention in Syria, those rooting for Trump’s success may not be for long.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Barak Barfi points out that despite Trump's anti-Muslim rhetoric during the campaign, the travel ban and hostility towards Syrian refugees, he has some supporters in the Middle East. Autocratic leaders see him as a strongman figure, who has repeatedly shown admiration for strongmen, like Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Trump once said that even “bad guys” such as Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi could serve to fight terrorism.
Many Arab leaders resented Obama for being too conscientious, promoting human rights and democracy. The former Constitutional law professor is quite a contrast to his successor, who in past interviews praised China for the Tiananmen Square crackdown and Kim Jong-un for killing opponents. Obama was known for being a fierce critic of human rights abuses, and Arab leaders "were never comfortable with his meddling in their affairs."
They also bore a grudge against his reluctance to be militarily more engaged in the region since the outbreak of the Syrian war. Saudi Arabia and Egypt blamed Obama for Hosni Mubarak's fall, which ushered in an Islamist government under Mohamed Morsi and his Muslim Brotherhood. Qatar fell out with Saudi Arabia because of its support for the Brotherhood, a group labeled a "terrorist organisation" by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. At the Saudis' behest, Egypt toppled Morsi in 2013. Since then Qatar and Saudi Arabia had reconciled.
The Sunnis now hope that Trump will be tough on Iran, which had been brought in from the cold by Obama following the nuclear agreement, which Trump said as “the worst deal ever negotiated”. Ironically hardliners in Iran welcome Trump's presidency because they think it would divide America and accelerate its decline. Despite his bluster about scraping the deal, it’s likely that Trump will stick with it, because he will find little support for his unilateral action from the international community after years of talks.
Trump signed in January an executive order barring travelers from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya from entering the US. But there was silence in many parts of the Middle East, because the wealthy and the powerful weren't affected. In some cases they have also been grappling with terrorism. Excluded from the lists are several majority-Muslim nations where the Trump Organisation is active. Trump has business interests in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, suggesting he sees the countries as safe.
That Trump forges closer ties with "some Arab leaders, while leaving others alone, suits most Middle East governments quite well," because of his "America First" approach, which is more focused on domestic affairs rather than being a global policeman or a leader of the free world. He also seeks to upend the post-1945 international order that successive US presidents have upheld.
Unlike his predecessors Trump is making America's allies overseas pay for sharing its security umbrella. Saudi Arabia pays for its security protection, by being the top buyer of American arms, and it forges close cooperation with the US in energy and economic issues. The Gulf states came second in purchase, Turkey ranked third and Egypt tenth - according to last year's report released by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
In the past the Middle East was generally critical of excessive US intervention. Regime change in the name of democracy and human rights had profoundly destabilised Iraq and Libya. Some hope to see the prospect of a more isolationist US. However, this won’t necessarily translate into more self-determination and democracy for the region. Instead there will be more multipolar competition by regional and global powers, including Russia, China, India, Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia etc.
The author says: "It remains to be seen how the turn from Obama’s collaborative policy approach to Trump’s more polarizing tactics might affect regional stability." But Trump is unlikely to get stuck with the crises in the wider region, where the Gulf countries would like to see the US defending their interests. Trump will soon face the same frustrations that Arab political elites had expressed with Obama.
Comment Commented Petey Bee
US involvement in the affairs of middle east governments is a 2-way street, with some of the leading donors in US politics coming from there.
Comment Commented Roger Lewis
Trump's position in The middle east is clearly tailored to US Petro Dollar hegemony. A Gas attack by Assad makes no sense what so ever, Trumps response makes sense only in the context of the Greater Israel solution advanced by Neo-Cons and Zionists for as long as the Sykes-Picot agreement.
The Syrian Proxy War is all about Gas Pipelines and Petro Dollar Hegemony coupled with a Colonial and Imperialist approach to Far Right Wing Israeli Apartheid Zionism.
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2017/04/why-trump-bombed-syria-gas-pipelines.html
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2017/04/the-bortherhood-of-gas-ring-quatar-gas.html
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2016/09/syria-cui-bono-incitatus-boris-johnson.html
One can do a lot worse than considering these words from Carol Quigley in Tragedy and Hope.
Quiggleys words.p.232 tragedy and Hope.
´´but criticism should have been directed rather at the hypocrisy and lack
of realism in the ideals of the wartime propaganda and at the lack of honesty of the chief negotiators in carrying on the pretense that these ideals were still in effect while they violated them daily, and necessarily violated them. The settlements were clearly made by secret negotiations, by the Great Powers exclusively, and by power politics. They had to be. No settlements could ever have been made on any other bases. The failure of the chief negotiators (at least the Anglo-Americans) to admit this is regrettable, but behind their
reluctance to admit it is the even more regrettable fact that the lack of political experience and political education of the American and English electorates made it dangerous for the negotiators to admit the facts of life in international political relationships.”
