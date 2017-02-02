نهاية شهر عسل ترامب بالنسبة للأسواق

نيويورك - عندما انتُخب دونالد ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة، ارتفعت أسواق الأسهم بشكل لافت. وكان المستثمرون في البداية مندهشون بسبب وعود ترامب المتعلقة بالتحفيز المالي وتحرير الطاقة والرعاية الصحية والخدمات المالية وخفض كبير في ضرائب الشركات والأفراد والعقارات، وخفض الضرائب على أرباح رأس المال. ولكن هل يستطيع اقتصاد ترامب الحفاظ على الارتفاع المستمر في أسعار الأسهم؟
ليس من الغريب أن يُسعد هذا الأمر الشركات والمستثمرين. وهذه النظرية الجمهورية التقليدية للاقتصاد، التي تقول إن فوائد الأثرياء تصل إلى الجميع، سوف تستفيد منه الشركات والأثرياء، في حين لا تفعل شيئا تقريبا لخلق فرص عمل أو زيادة دخل العمال ذوي الياقات الزرقاء ". وفقا لمركز بحثي غير حزبي "مركز السياسة الضريبية"، فإن ما يقرب من نصف الفوائد من التخفيضات الضريبية المقترحة من قبل ترامب ستذهب إلى 1٪ من ذوي الدخل المرتفع.
لكن الغرائز الحيوانية لقطاع الشركات قد يحل محلها الخوف البدائي: الأسواق الاقتصادية آخذة في الهبوط بالفعل، وبدأ شهر عسل ترامب مع المستثمرين يقترب من نهايته. هناك عدة أسباب لذلك.
بداية، أدت الحوافز المالية المتوقعة إلى ارتفاع أسعار الأسهم، ولكن أدى ذلك أيضا إلى ارتفاع أسعار الفائدة على المدى الطويل، وهو ما يضر الإنفاق الرأسمالي والقطاعات الحساسة مثل العقار. وفي الوقت نفسه، فإن قوة الدولار ستدمر أكثر وظائف العمال التي كان يدافع عنها ترامب. لقد "حافظ" الرئيس على 1000 وظيفة في ولاية انديانا بواسطة البلطجة والتقرب لشركة "كريار" لتكييف الهواء. ولكن ارتفاع الدولار الأمريكي منذ الانتخابات يمكن أن يدمر تقريبا 000 400 وظيفة في قطاع التصنيع مع مرور الوقت.
وعلاوة على ذلك، قد تكون حزمة التحفيز المالي لترامب أكبر مما يشير إليه التسعير الحالي للسوق. وكما أظهر الرئيس رونالد ريغان وجورج دبليو بوش والجمهوريين، نادرا ما يمكن مقاومة الإغراء لخفض ضرائب الشركات والدخل وضرائب أخرى، حتى عندما لا تكون لديهم أي وسيلة للتعويض عن الإيرادات المفقودة وأي رغبة في خفض الإنفاق. وإذا حدث ذلك مرة أخرى في إدارة ترامب، فإن العجز المالي سيترفع وكذلك أسعار الفائدة والدولار إلى أبعد من ذلك، مما سيضر بالاقتصاد على المدى الطويل.
والسبب الثاني لحد المستثمرين من حماسهم هو شبح التضخم. مع اقتصاد الولايات المتحدة القريب من العمالة الكاملة بالفعل، وبالنظر إلى الحوافز المالية لترامب فإن التضخم سيرتفع أكثر من النمو. ثم سيجبر التضخم الاحتياطي الفيدرالي المعتدل ورئيسته جانيت يلين على رفع معدلات الفائدة في وقت أقرب وأسرع مما كان متوقعا، الشيء الذي سوف يرفع أسعار الفائدة الطويلة الأجل وقيمة الدولار بشكل كبير.
ثالثا، هذا المزيج من السياسات غير المرغوب فيها من السياسة المالية الفضفاضة بشكل مفرط والسياسة النقدية المتشددة سيؤدي إلى تشديد الأوضاع المالية، وسيقلص دخل العمال ذوي الياقات الزرقاء "وفرص العمل. وبعد ذلك سوف تضطر إدارة ترامب الحمائية لاتخاذ تدابير حمائية إضافية للحفاظ على دعم هؤلاء العمال، مما سيؤدي إلى إعاقة النمو الاقتصادي وتراجع أرباح الشركات.
وإذا ذهبت سياسة ترامب الحمائية بعيدا جدا، فسوف تثير بلا شك حروبا تجارية. ولن يكون لدى الشركاء التجاريين للولايات المتحدة أي خيار سوى الرد على الولايات المتحدة بفرض قيود على الاستيراد عن طريق فرض الرسوم الجمركية الخاصة بها على الصادرات الأمريكية. وسيتلو ذلك سياسة العين بالعين التي تعيق النمو الاقتصادي العالمي، وتُضر بالاقتصادات والأسواق في كل مكان. وللتذكير فإن قانون التعريفة الجمركية سموت-هاولي الأمريكية لعام 1930 نتج عنه حروبا تجارية عالمية ساهمت في تفاقم الكساد العظيم.
رابعا، تفيد تصرفات ترامب أن التدخل الاقتصادي لإدارته سوف يتجاوز الحمائية التقليدية. وقد عبر ترامب عن استعداده لاستهداف العمليات الخارجية للشركات "مع تهديد بفرض رسوم جمركية على الواردات، واتهاماته العلنية بالتلاعب في الأسعار، والقيود المفروضة على الهجرة (التي تجعل من الصعب جذب المواهب).
وقد وصف العالم الاقتصادي الحائز على جائزة نوبل إدموند س. فيلبس التدخل المباشر لترامب في قطاع الشركات بأنه يذكرنا بالمصالح الخاصة لألمانيا النازية وإيطاليا الفاشية. في الواقع، لو عالج الرئيس السابق باراك أوباما قطاع الشركات بطريقة ترامب، لما تم انتقاده واعتباره شيوعيا. ولكن لسبب ما عندما يفعل ترامب ذلك، تضع الشركات الأمريكية ذيلها بين ساقيها.
خامسا، يشكك ترامب في التحالفات مع الولايات المتحدة ، ويتملق للمنافسين الأمريكية مثل روسيا، مستعديا القوى العالمية الهامة مثل الصين. وتخيف سياسته الخارجية غير المنتظمة قادة العالم، والشركات المتعددة الجنسيات، والأسواق العالمية عموما.
وأخيرا، قد تجعل أساليب ترامب الحمائية لتقليص الضرر الأمور أكثر سوءا. على سبيل المثال، قدم هو ومستشاروه بالفعل تصريحات لفظية تهدف إلى إضعاف الدولار. لكن الكلام لا يكلف شيئا، وعمليات فتح الفم يكون لها فقط تأثير مؤقت على العُملة.
وهذا يعني أن ترامب قد يتخذ نهجا أكثر راديكالية وبدعة. وخلال الحملة، انتقد الاحتياطي الفيدرالي لكونه معتدلا جدا ولكونه يخلق "اقتصادا زائفا". ومع ذلك، فإنه الآن يميل إلى تعيين أعضاء جدد في مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي الذين هم أكثر اعتدالا، وأقل استقلالا، من الرئيسة يلين، لزيادة الائتمان للقطاع الخاص.
وإذا فشل ذلك، يمكن لترامب التدخل من جانب واحد لإضعاف الدولار، أو فرض ضوابط على رأس المال للحد من تدفقات رأس المال وتعزيز الدولار. لقد أصبحت الأسواق بالفعل حذرة. وبُغية السيطرة على رأس المال، من المرجح أن يسود الذعر إذا أدى هذا التوجه الحمائي المتهور والمُسَيس إلى حروب نقدية وتجارية.
ومن المؤكد أن توقعات التحفيز وتخفيض الضرائب وإلغاء القيود ما زالت قادرة على تعزيز الاقتصاد وأداء السوق على المدى القصير. ولكن، كما تم تداوله في الأسواق المالية منذ تنصيب ترامب، سوف يؤثر تردد الرئيس والسياسات الهدامة سلبا على النمو الاقتصادي المحلي والعالمي على المدى الطويل..
Comment Commented Robert Bruce
Interestingly Trump sees his policy agenda as an extreme version of Brexit, but in fact the two approaches are completely opposite. Although the UK is exiting the single European market, it still voices support for advancing Global free trade, and hopes to secure a new deal in Europe with the lowest possible tarriffs to benefit both sides. By contrast Trump is actively advancing high taxes on imports which will inevitably start a trade war. No country will accept the snub of aggressive tariffs without responding in kind, and Global trade is certain to suffer as a result.
Domestically Trump's policies may be even more damaging. A combination of high import taxes, huge unfunded fiscal spending, and tax cuts for the wealthy, all against the background of an economy close to capacity, is guaranteed to drive inflation. It would be hard to imagine a combination of policies more likely to lead to a new cycle of boom and bust.
And when the bust comes it is likely to be a bad one. Trump's clear intention is to deregulate the financial sector, reversing many of the measures taken to curb risk-taking in the aftermath of the 2008 banking collapse. The following letter to the Board of Governers of the FED is positively chilling :
https://twitter.com/lionelbarber/status/827293483991982080
It seeks to prevent the FED from progressing international agreements that have "unfairly penalized the American financial system in areas as varied as bank capital, insurance, derivatives, systemic risk, and asset management." In other words the American banks now want to return to a deregulated world of "heads we win, tails the tax payer loses", and it looks like Trump will give them what they want. Unless cooler heads in the GOP intervene we are headed towards the largest boom and most damaging bust ever. And once again the "middle" Americans who put Trump into power will be the biggest losers.
www.TheGlobalRace.net
Comment Commented Michael Public
In America markets move when speculators smell blood, not when they sense sound long term policies. Read more
Comment Commented Sally Snyder
Here is a look at the most significant legacy that Donald Trump has inherited from the Obama Administration:
http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2017/01/barack-obamas-fiscal-legacy.html
This issue will eventually hamstring Washington's ability to stimulate during the next recession.

Comment Commented Jose araujo
Could never understand how experts would think destroying American goodwill would be good for the economy.
I also cannot understand how a green energy mogul is now tied with the most anti-environmental administration ever..
Wishful thinking explains a lot… Prejudices run so deep that some agents think black is white and white is black… RIP Elon Musk

Comment Commented Jose araujo
Apparently Elon Musk is a fraud. By supporting an administration that is sceptical of global warming and by using the TESLA name which is the exact opposite of what Trump means.
Elon’s actions are a shame to the Tesla name, he should be force to change the name to Edison, after all Edison was the supporter of oligarchies and had no problems using doubtful means to accomplish its ends.

Comment Commented Michael Public
I think Elon is doing the right thing. His businesses have a very good chance of bringing in a new era of high tech US manufacturing supremacy. It would be green, bring local jobs and would change the world for the better. If you have to do a deal with the Devil to get there, so be it.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
" Investors were initially giddy about Trump’s promises of fiscal stimulus, deregulation of energy, health care, and financial services, and steep cuts in corporate, personal, estate, and capital-gains taxes"
Is this true or what you think is true?
Markets could have rallied for a large number of reasons, from straight market tampering from Russia and GOP, to Arbitrage to agents taking refuge on bule chip stocks.
Comment Commented Tamer Kirac
We have a school yard bully as a President. He has shown his skills in his first 10 days of office. As Roubini states, that 1% is quite content, whoever is in power. Besides, there are plenty of open doors elsewhere if they feel unwelcome.
In a Nation of 330 million where 250 million are doing well, who cares about the 80 million that are struggling with credit card debt, health care expenses, car and house payments. USA voter has proven this indiffrence. It appears that they have chosen to " live by the sword and die by the sword." There is no one but themselves to blame.
