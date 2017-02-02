نهاية شهر عسل ترامب بالنسبة للأسواق

Robert Bruce FEB 3, 2017

Interestingly Trump sees his policy agenda as an extreme version of Brexit, but in fact the two approaches are completely opposite. Although the UK is exiting the single European market, it still voices support for advancing Global free trade, and hopes to secure a new deal in Europe with the lowest possible tarriffs to benefit both sides. By contrast Trump is actively advancing high taxes on imports which will inevitably start a trade war. No country will accept the snub of aggressive tariffs without responding in kind, and Global trade is certain to suffer as a result.



Domestically Trump's policies may be even more damaging. A combination of high import taxes, huge unfunded fiscal spending, and tax cuts for the wealthy, all against the background of an economy close to capacity, is guaranteed to drive inflation. It would be hard to imagine a combination of policies more likely to lead to a new cycle of boom and bust.



And when the bust comes it is likely to be a bad one. Trump's clear intention is to deregulate the financial sector, reversing many of the measures taken to curb risk-taking in the aftermath of the 2008 banking collapse. The following letter to the Board of Governers of the FED is positively chilling :



https://twitter.com/lionelbarber/status/827293483991982080



It seeks to prevent the FED from progressing international agreements that have "unfairly penalized the American financial system in areas as varied as bank capital, insurance, derivatives, systemic risk, and asset management." In other words the American banks now want to return to a deregulated world of "heads we win, tails the tax payer loses", and it looks like Trump will give them what they want. Unless cooler heads in the GOP intervene we are headed towards the largest boom and most damaging bust ever. And once again the "middle" Americans who put Trump into power will be the biggest losers.



