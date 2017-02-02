特朗普的市场蜜月结束

纽约—特朗普当选为美国总统时，股市令人印象深刻地大涨。投资者最初被特朗普所承诺的财政刺激、能源、医疗和金融服务去监管以及大幅削减公司、个人、房产和资本利得税的花言巧语“忽悠”得晕头转向。但特朗普经济学的现实能够维持股票持续攀升吗？
公司和投资者如此高兴，这有些奇怪。特朗普的承诺都是些传统的共和党涓滴式供给侧经济学，它们主要有利于公司和富人，对于创造就业岗位和提高蓝领工人收入几乎毫无用处。据无党派立场的税收政策中心（Tax Policy Center），特朗普提出的减税计划的近一半收益将流向最顶层的1%收入者。
但公司部门的动物精神可能很快让位给一级恐惧：市场反弹已经失去动力，特朗普与投资者的蜜月可能即将结束。原因是多重的。
首先，财政刺激预期可能确实推高了股价，但也导致更高的长期利率，这不利于资本支出和利息敏感部门（如房地产）。与此同时，强势美元将摧毁更多通常属于特朗普的蓝领票仓的工作岗位。总统也许通过威逼利诱空调制造商开利公司（Carrier）“拯救了”印第安纳州的1,000个工作岗位；但自其当选以来的美元升值日后可能毁掉近400,000个制造业岗位。
此外，特朗普的财政刺激方案可能比当前市场价格所暗示的规模大得多。里根和小布什等总统证明，共和党很难抵挡降低公司、所得和其他税收的诱惑，即使他们没办法弥补因此丧失的税收手术如，也不准备削减支出。如果这一幕在特朗普任上重演，财政赤字将推高利率，甚至进一步促使美元升值，在长期有损于经济。
投资者热情不再的第二个原因是通胀幽灵。美国经济已经接近充分就业，因此特朗普的财政刺激对通胀的助推作用要大于增长。通胀反过来将迫使持鸽派态度的耶伦的美联储更早更快地提高利率，而提高利率将推高长期利率，进一步使美元升值。
第三，这一令人厌恶的政策组合——过于宽松的财政政策和紧缩的货币政策——将导致金融条件趋紧，危及蓝领工人的收入和就业前景。已经转向保护主义的特朗普政府将因此不得不采取更加保护主义的措施以维持这些工人的支持，从而进一步制约经济增长、吞噬公司利润。
如果特朗普在保护主义之路上走的太远，将毫无疑问引发贸易战。美国的贸易伙伴们别无选择，只能用美国的进口限制反制美国之身，对美国出口品征收关税。由此导致的持续的以牙还牙将拖累全球经济增长，伤及所有经济体和市场。不要忘记，美国的1930年史穆特-哈雷关税法曾经触发了全球贸易战，导致大萧条进一步加深。
第四，特朗普的行为表明，其政府的经济干预不会局限于传统保护主义。特朗普已经表示他随时准备用进口税、公开指责价格欺诈和移民限制（这导致美国更加难以吸引人才）威胁企业的海外经营。
诺贝尔经济学奖得主埃德蒙德·菲尔普斯（Edmund S. Phelps）说特朗普直接干预公司部门让人想起了社团主义的纳粹德国和法西斯主义的意大利。事实上，如果前总统奥巴马像特朗普一样对待公司部门，他可能早已被贴上了共产主义者的标签；但在特朗普这么做时，出于某些原因，美国公司街只能夹起尾巴做人。
第五，特朗普质疑盟国，与俄罗斯等对手打得火热，并挑衅中国的重要全球力量。他的反覆无常的外交政策让世界领导人、跨国公司和全球市场无所适从。
最后，特朗普可能追求损害控制路线，而这只能让情况雪上加霜。比如，他和他的顾问们已经放出口风，想要美元贬值。但说总是容易，而用嘴办事只能给美元造成暂时性影响。
这意味着特朗普可能会采取更激进、更加非正统性的方针。选战期间，他抨击美联储过于鸽派，创造了一个“虚假经济”。但如今，他可能指派比耶伦更加鸽派、更不独立的人进入美联储理事会，以便增加对私人部门的信用。
如果失败，特朗普可能单方面干预，让美元贬值，或实施资本管制限制令美元升值的资本流入。市场已经开始担忧；如果保护主义和鲁莽的政治化货币政策引发贸易、货币和资本管制战，大恐慌也不是没有可能。
诚然，对于刺激、减税和去监管化的预期在短期可能仍可以提振经济和市场表现。但是，从市场在特朗普就职期间犹豫不决的表现看，这位总统的前后不一、反覆无常的破坏性政策将给国内和全球经济增长带来长期后果。
Comments
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Robert Bruce
Interestingly Trump sees his policy agenda as an extreme version of Brexit, but in fact the two approaches are completely opposite. Although the UK is exiting the single European market, it still voices support for advancing Global free trade, and hopes to secure a new deal in Europe with the lowest possible tarriffs to benefit both sides. By contrast Trump is actively advancing high taxes on imports which will inevitably start a trade war. No country will accept the snub of aggressive tariffs without responding in kind, and Global trade is certain to suffer as a result.
Domestically Trump's policies may be even more damaging. A combination of high import taxes, huge unfunded fiscal spending, and tax cuts for the wealthy, all against the background of an economy close to capacity, is guaranteed to drive inflation. It would be hard to imagine a combination of policies more likely to lead to a new cycle of boom and bust.
And when the bust comes it is likely to be a bad one. Trump's clear intention is to deregulate the financial sector, reversing many of the measures taken to curb risk-taking in the aftermath of the 2008 banking collapse. The following letter to the Board of Governers of the FED is positively chilling :
https://twitter.com/lionelbarber/status/827293483991982080
It seeks to prevent the FED from progressing international agreements that have "unfairly penalized the American financial system in areas as varied as bank capital, insurance, derivatives, systemic risk, and asset management." In other words the American banks now want to return to a deregulated world of "heads we win, tails the tax payer loses", and it looks like Trump will give them what they want. Unless cooler heads in the GOP intervene we are headed towards the largest boom and most damaging bust ever. And once again the "middle" Americans who put Trump into power will be the biggest losers.
www.TheGlobalRace.net Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
In America markets move when speculators smell blood, not when they sense sound long term policies. Read more
Comment Commented Sally Snyder
Here is a look at the most significant legacy that Donald Trump has inherited from the Obama Administration:
http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2017/01/barack-obamas-fiscal-legacy.html
This issue will eventually hamstring Washington's ability to stimulate during the next recession.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Could never understand how experts would think destroying American goodwill would be good for the economy.
I also cannot understand how a green energy mogul is now tied with the most anti-environmental administration ever..
Wishful thinking explains a lot… Prejudices run so deep that some agents think black is white and white is black… RIP Elon Musk
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Apparently Elon Musk is a fraud. By supporting an administration that is sceptical of global warming and by using the TESLA name which is the exact opposite of what Trump means.
Elon’s actions are a shame to the Tesla name, he should be force to change the name to Edison, after all Edison was the supporter of oligarchies and had no problems using doubtful means to accomplish its ends.
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I think Elon is doing the right thing. His businesses have a very good chance of bringing in a new era of high tech US manufacturing supremacy. It would be green, bring local jobs and would change the world for the better. If you have to do a deal with the Devil to get there, so be it. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
" Investors were initially giddy about Trump’s promises of fiscal stimulus, deregulation of energy, health care, and financial services, and steep cuts in corporate, personal, estate, and capital-gains taxes"
Is this true or what you think is true?
Markets could have rallied for a large number of reasons, from straight market tampering from Russia and GOP, to Arbitrage to agents taking refuge on bule chip stocks. Read more
Comment Commented Tamer Kirac
We have a school yard bully as a President. He has shown his skills in his first 10 days of office. As Roubini states, that 1% is quite content, whoever is in power. Besides, there are plenty of open doors elsewhere if they feel unwelcome.
In a Nation of 330 million where 250 million are doing well, who cares about the 80 million that are struggling with credit card debt, health care expenses, car and house payments. USA voter has proven this indiffrence. It appears that they have chosen to " live by the sword and die by the sword." There is no one but themselves to blame. Read more
