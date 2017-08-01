危险的美国反伊朗姿态

纽约—最近几周，美国总统特朗普和他的顾问与沙特阿拉伯联合指责伊朗是中东恐怖主义的核心。与此同时，美国国会已经准备对伊朗采取新一轮制裁。但将伊朗说成是全球恐怖主义“枪尖”（沙特国王萨勒曼语）不但是个顽固的错误，更加非常危险，因为这可能导致中东再次爆发战争。
事实上，这似乎正是美国一些激进人士的目的，尽管显而易见的事实是伊朗在反对伊斯兰国方面与美国站在一边。还有一个事实是，与其大部分域内对手不同，伊朗是一个运转良好的民主国家。讽刺的是，美国和沙特口风升级之前两天，即5月19日，伊朗刚刚进行了大选，现任总统鲁哈尼领导的温和派击败了他们的强硬派反对者。
也许对特朗普来说，亲伊朗或反伊朗的姿态，无非是另一种商业方案。他为沙特阿拉伯购买1,100亿美元美国新武器的决定而笑逐颜开，将这笔交易称为“工作、工作、工作”，好像美国工人唯一的有酬就业（gainful employment）要求他们发动战争似的。至于特朗普及其家族因为其热情支持好战的沙特而暗中获得多少私人好处么就只有天知道了。
从某种角度讲，特朗普政府关于伊朗的夸大之词完全是意料中事。美国外交政策充满了荒谬、悲剧和极大破坏性的对外战争，这些战争除了满足了一些完全错误的官方宣传目标之外，一无所获。要不然的话，如何解释美国代价沉重又徒劳无功地卷入越南、阿富汗、伊拉克、叙利亚、利比亚、也门和其他许多冲突？
美国对伊朗的敌意可以追溯到1979年伊朗伊斯兰革命。对美国公众来说，美国外交人员被激进的伊朗学生绑架并虐待444天是一次奇耻大辱，其所造成的心理冲击至今仍未消退。这场绑架风波从头到尾都主宰了美国媒体，造成了一种创伤后应激障碍，一如一代人之后的9/11恐怖袭击所造成的社会创伤。
对大部分美国人来说，人质危机——其实也包括伊朗革命本身——可谓晴天霹雳。很少有美国人意识到，伊朗革命之前25年，中央情报局和英国军情六处在1953年合谋推翻了伊朗的民选政府，扶植了一个伊朗沙治下的警察国家，以维持盎格鲁-美利坚对面临国有化威胁的伊朗石油的控制。也很少有美国人意识到，人质危机的导火索是美国的决策失误——允许被废黜的沙入境美国治病。许多伊朗人将此视为对伊斯兰革命的威胁。
在里根执政时期，美国支持伊拉克入侵伊朗，包括伊拉克使用化学武器。1988年战争结束后，美国又对伊朗实施了金融和贸易制裁并一直延续至今。1953年以来，美国一直反对伊朗的自治和经济发展，手段包括各种秘密行动、支持1953—1979年间的极权统治、军事支持伊朗的敌人，以及长达数十年的制裁等。
美国仇视伊朗的另一个原因是伊朗支持真主党和哈马斯，而后两者与以色列进行着军事对峙。在这个问题上，理解历史背景也很重要。
1982年，以色列入侵黎巴嫩，试图粉碎黎巴嫩境内活动的巴勒斯坦军事人员。这场战争，以及以色列占领军促成的反穆斯林大屠杀，让伊朗支持建立什叶派领导的真主党以阻止以色列对黎巴嫩南部的占领。2000年以色列从黎巴嫩撤军时，距离其第一次入侵已经过去了近20年，真主党也已经成长为黎巴嫩的一支强大的军事、政治和社会力量，也是对以色列一侧的持续性威胁。
伊朗还支持哈马斯。哈马斯是强硬的逊尼派组织，拒绝承认以色列国存在的权利。以色列通过1967年战争占领了巴勒���坦领土，几十年后，由于和平谈判难以取得进展，哈马斯在2006年的巴勒斯坦议会选举中击败了法塔赫（巴勒斯坦解放组织的政党）。美国和以色列并没有和哈马斯进行对话，而是决定粉碎哈马斯，于是在2014年在加沙发动了一场残酷的战争，导致大量巴勒斯坦人死亡，受伤更是不计其数，加沙房屋和基础设施损失高达数十亿美元——但是，不出意料，这场战争没有带来丝毫政治进展。
以色列还将伊朗的核计划视为生存威胁。强硬派以色列人一再试图说服美国打击伊朗核设施，或至少让以色列这样做。幸运的是，奥巴马总统没有让步，而是成功地让伊朗和联合国安理会五大常任理事国（再加上德国）达成了一个协议，杜绝了伊朗在至少十年内获得核武器的可能，也为双方未来构建信心创造了空间。但特朗普和沙特似乎想要破坏这一让人充满希望的重要协议所带来的关系正常化的可能性。
外部力量被操纵在唯有通过妥协才能解决的激烈的国家或宗派冲突上站边，这是极其愚蠢的。以色列-巴勒斯坦冲突、沙特阿拉伯和伊朗之间的竞争，以及逊尼派-什叶派关系都需要双方的妥协。但这些冲突中的每一方都抱有不妥协而实现最终胜利的悲剧性幻觉——只要美国（或其他主要强国）能够为自己打一仗就好了。
在过去的一个世纪中，英国、法国、美国和俄罗斯都在中东实力博弈中栽倒过。这些国家都付出了生命、金钱和声望的代价。（事实上，苏联就是因为阿富汗战争而受到了重创，其解体或许肇因与此。）如今，我们比以往任何时候都更加需要一个强调妥协，而不是新一轮妖魔化和军备竞赛的外交时代，否则，我们可能都会陷入灾难。
Comment Commented Karim Pakravan
An excellent article. However, I would quibble with the point about Iran being a functioning democracy. The country holds elections, but absolute power lies with the "Rahbar" or Supreme Leader, both de jure and de facto Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
I would say Iran is about as democratic as the U.S. In both countries, you can only run for office if you get the approval of a small group of unelected people. In Iran, it's the religious establishment. In the U.S., it's the big money guys.
I should add, in fairness, that the U.S. is surely more tolerant of minorities. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
A very good account of US policy towards Iran. Americans didn't know much about Iran during Cold War nor do they understand it today, especially about history, culture, pride and nationalistic mindset of Iranians. If you read Iranianian mind, they do not like these repulsive Mullaocracy and very friendly to West. Trump it seems has only a juvenile understanding of complexities of global geopolitics. The belief that US can break the will of Iran with punishment etc, is a delusion, A proud Iranian will never accept that bullying. So let us wait and see as Trump usually says when he does not know the answer! Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
Very good article. It is so seldom that we see anything remotely resembling objectivity on Iran. Iran is a democracy - a flawed democracy, sure, but where is there a perfect one? Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
I am not a fan of demonizing Iran, as the country is a developed and rather secular (when compared to the rest of the ME) democracy (as the author states). With that said, painting Iran as a potential ally is rather naïve. Iran supports Hezbollah, has heavy influence in Iraq, supports the Houthis in Yemen and have ties to Al Qaeda in Syria.
This ignores their continued efforts to acquire nuclear weapons which would lead to further proliferation in the ME. And we all know that Israel will not allow Iran to have nuclear weapons.
Now this drive for WMD's is partially a result of US behavior. Countries without WMD's get invaded or overthrown; those without are left to their own devices. So we essentially encourage regimes to pursue these weapons outs of their own self preservation.
The US and international community should ensure that Iran abides by the letter of their agreement. If they deviate, they should be punished. Plain and simple. I don't consider US behavior to be dangerous, but the continued drive to obtain and develop these weapons which will surely lead to war in the ME.
As for the authors insurable and petty comments - "And who knows what private deals for Trump and his family might also be lurking in his warm embrace of Saudi belligerence."
Mr. Sachs - could you please provide facts and proof to substantiate your libel?
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-saudi-security-idUSKCN11D2JQ
Do you ask what favors the Obama family might receive from the Kingdom? Because US & Saudi arm sales seem to be the norm. And like it or not, the US, along with France, Germany, Russia and China, all develop and sell military goods. These are US jobs and benefit the US economy and are routine.
But I suppose the authors disgust for the President needs to invade everything he writes.
Diminishes the point and makes the author look childish. Read more
Comment Commented Jonathan Engel
Mr. Sach's vision of Iran as being essentially a US ally in the making, rather than the "point of the spear of terrorism" as the Saudis have put it (and the Israelis, and the Egyptians, and a number of oher allies of the US, using perhaps less flowery language) hinges on the fact that ISIS is not BF wth Iran, and therefore represent a useful auxiliary in the combat against the terrorist entity, supported by Qatar, and to an extent Turkey who are both closely alligned, if not allies with Iran. I would venture to suggest that Iran's policy of building a nuclear weapon, and an appropriate delivery system, effort closely linked with that of North Korea, whose program is described in some quaters are being partly financed by Iran, makes it a far far more dangerous player than ISIS terrorists mixing chemicals in a bathtub in Brussels. The advantage of "being on the same side with Iran on ISIS" is insignificant compared to the nuke programme, whatever the satisfacit that former President Obama expressed in transferring "pallets of cash" (love the theatricality of those pallets, so very Scarface). I therefore reject the Author's entire argument as being untenable, and pandering to the craven "let's find excuses for everyone so we won't need ever to take a moral position, even in our own defence" view. So sorry.
Read more
