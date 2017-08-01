أميركا وخطورة اتخاذ وضعية معاداة إيران

Anthony DeAngelis AUG 1, 2017

I am not a fan of demonizing Iran, as the country is a developed and rather secular (when compared to the rest of the ME) democracy (as the author states). With that said, painting Iran as a potential ally is rather naïve. Iran supports Hezbollah, has heavy influence in Iraq, supports the Houthis in Yemen and have ties to Al Qaeda in Syria.



This ignores their continued efforts to acquire nuclear weapons which would lead to further proliferation in the ME. And we all know that Israel will not allow Iran to have nuclear weapons.



Now this drive for WMD's is partially a result of US behavior. Countries without WMD's get invaded or overthrown; those without are left to their own devices. So we essentially encourage regimes to pursue these weapons outs of their own self preservation.



The US and international community should ensure that Iran abides by the letter of their agreement. If they deviate, they should be punished. Plain and simple. I don't consider US behavior to be dangerous, but the continued drive to obtain and develop these weapons which will surely lead to war in the ME.



As for the authors insurable and petty comments - "And who knows what private deals for Trump and his family might also be lurking in his warm embrace of Saudi belligerence."



Mr. Sachs - could you please provide facts and proof to substantiate your libel?



http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-saudi-security-idUSKCN11D2JQ



Do you ask what favors the Obama family might receive from the Kingdom? Because US & Saudi arm sales seem to be the norm. And like it or not, the US, along with France, Germany, Russia and China, all develop and sell military goods. These are US jobs and benefit the US economy and are routine.



But I suppose the authors disgust for the President needs to invade everything he writes.



Diminishes the point and makes the author look childish. Read more