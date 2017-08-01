8

أميركا وخطورة اتخاذ وضعية معاداة إيران

نيويورك ــ في الأسابيع الأخيرة، انضم الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب ومستشاروه إلى المملكة العربية السعودية في اتهام إيران بكونها منبع الإرهاب في الشرق الأوسط. ومن ناحية أخرى، يعكف الكونجرس الأميركي على الإعداد لجولة أخرى من العقوبات ضد إيران. ولكن الصورة الكاريكاتورية لإيران بوصفها "رأس حربة" الإرهاب العالمي، على حد تعبير ملك السعودية سلمان بن عبد العزيز، ليست منحرفة وشاذة فحسب، بل هي أيضا بالغة الخطورة، لأنها ربما تُفضي إلى اندلاع حرب أخرى في الشرق الأوسط.

في واقع الأمر، يبدو أن هذا هو هدف بعض المتهورين المغامرين في الولايات المتحدة، على الرغم من حقيقة واضحة مفادها أن إيران تقف على نفس الجانب الذي تقف عليه الولايات المتحدة في معارضة تنظيم الدولة الإسلامية (داعش). وإيران فضلا عن ذلك ديمقراطية عاملة، خلافا لأغلب خصومها الإقليميين. ومن عجيب المفارقات أن تصعيد الخطاب الأميركي والسعودي جاء بعد يومين فقط من الانتخابات الإيرانية في التاسع عشر من مايو/أيار، حيث تمكن المعتدلون بقيادة الرئيس الحالي حسن روحاني من إلحاق الهزيمة بخصومهم المتشددين في صناديق الاقتراع.

ربما يرى ترمب في مناصرة السعودية ومعاداة إيران مجرد عرض أعمال آخر. فقد ابتهج إزاء قرار المملكة العربية السعودية شراء ما قيمته 110 مليار دولار أميركي من الأسلحة الأميركية الجديدة، واصفا الصفقة بأنها "فرص عمل، فرص عمل، فرص عمل"، و��أن السبيل الوحيد المربح لتشغيل العمالة الأميركية لابد أن يمر عبر إزكاء نيران الحروب. ومن يدري أي صفقات خاصة لترمب وأفراد أسرته ربما تكون كامنة في احتضانه الدافئ للنزعة العدوانية السعودية.

الواقع أن خطاب إدارة ترمب الفارغ المبتذل ضد إيران ليس مستغربا. فالسياسة الخارجية الأميركية ملطخة بقمامة حروب أجنبية سخيفة ومأساوية ومدمرة إلى حد كبير ولم تخدم أي غرض حقيقي غير السعي وراء تيار مضلل من الدعاية الرسمية. فكيف يمكن بغير هذا في النهاية تفسير تورط أميركا العقيم الباهظ التكلفة في فيتنام، وأفغانستان، والعراق، وسوريا، وليبيا، واليمن، والعديد من الصراعات الأخرى؟

ترجع عداوة أميركا المناهضة لإيران إلى الثورة الإسلامية التي اندلعت في البلاد في عام 1979. وفي نظر عامة الأميركيين، تشكل محنة موظفي السفارة الأميركية الذين احتُجِزوا رهائن لمدة 444 يوما من قِبَل طلاب إيرانيين متطرفين صدمة نفسية لم تخمد بعد. فقد هيمنت دراما الرهائن على وسائل الإعلام الأميركية من البداية إلى النهاية، الأمر الذي أدى إلى نوع من إجهاد ما بعد الصدمة العامة أشبه بالصدمة الاجتماعية التي أحدثتها هجمات الحادي عشر من سبتمبر/أيلول بعد جيل.

في نظر أغلب الأميركيين، آنذاك والآن، كانت أزمة الرهائن ــ والثورة الإيرانية في حد ذاتها ــ حدثا مفاجئا تماما وغير متوقع على الإطلاق. ومن الواضح أن قِلة من الأميركيين يدركون أن الثورة الإيرانية جاءت بعد ربع قرن من تآمر وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأميركية والمخابرات البريطانية في عام 1953 للإطاحة بالحكومة المنتخبة ديمقراطيا في البلاد وتنصيب دولة بوليسية تحت حكم شاه إيران، بهدف الإبقاء على السيطرة الأنجلو أميركية على النفط الإيراني، الذي كان مهددا بالتأميم. كما لا يدرك أغلب الأميركيين أن أزمة الرهائن عجل بحدوثها القرار الأميركي غير المدروس بالسماح بدخول الشاه المخلوع إلى الولايات المتحدة لتلقي العلاج الطبي، والذي اعتبره العديد من الإيرانيين تهديدا للثورة.

أثناء إدارة ريجان، دعمت الولايات المتحدة العراق في حربه العدوانية ضد إيران، بما في ذلك استخدام العراق للأسلحة الكيميائية. وعندما انتهى الاقتتال أخيرا في عام 1988، أتبَعَت الولايات المتحدة ذلك بفرض عقوبات مالية وتجارية على إيران، والتي لا تزال قائمة حتى يومنا هذا. ومنذ عام 1953، اعترضت الولايات المتحدة سبيل حكم إيران لذاتها ومارست العمل السري للحيلولة دون تمكينها من تعزيز جهود التنمية الاقتصادية، ودعمت الحكم الاستبدادي خلال الفترة 1953-1979، وقدمت المساعدات العسكرية لأعدائها، فضلا عن العقوبات التي فرضتها عليها والتي دامت عقودا من الزمن.

ويتمثل سبب آخر وراء معاداة أميركا لإيران في دعم إيران لحزب الله وحماس، الخصمين المسلحين لإسرائيل. وهنا أيضا، من الأهمية بمكان أن نفهم السياق التاريخي.

في عام 1982، غزت إسرائيل لبنان في محاولة لسحق الفلسطينيين المتشددين العاملين هناك. وفي أعقاب تلك الحرب، وعلى خلفية المجازر التي ارتكبت ضد المسلمين تحت رعاية قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، أيدت إيران تشكيل حزب الله بقيادة شيعية لمقاومة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لجنوب لبنان. وعندما انسحبت إسرائيل من لبنان في عام 2000، بعد ما يقرب من العشرين عاما من الغزو الأصلي، تحول حزب الله إلى قوة عسكرية وسياسية واجتماعية هائلة في لبنان، وشوكة مستديمة في خاصرة إسرائيل.

كما تدعم إيران حركة حماس، الجماعة السُنية المتشددة التي ترفض حق إسرائيل في الوجود. وبعد عقود من الاحتلال الإسرائيلي للأراضي الفلسطينية المستولى عليها في حرب عام 1967، وتوقف مفاوضات السلام، هزمت حماس حركة فتح (الحزب السياسي التابع لمنظمة التحرير الفلسطينية) في صناديق الاقتراع في انتخابات عام 2006 للبرلمان الفلسطيني. وبدلا من الدخول في حوار مع حماس، قررت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل محاولة سحقها، بما في ذلك من خلال حرب وحشية في غزة عام 2014، والتي أسفرت عن مقتل عدد كبير من الفلسطينيين، وقدر هائل من المعاناة، وإهدار المليارات من الدولارات نتيجة للأضرار التي لحقت بالمساكن والبنية الأساسية في غزة ــ ولكن كما هو متوقع لم يُفضِ كل هذا إلى أي تقدم سياسي على الإطلاق.

كما ترى إسرائيل في البرنامج النووي الإسرائيلي تهديدا وجوديا. وقد سعى المتشددون في إسرائيل مرارا وتكرارا إلى إقناع الولايات المتحدة بمهاجمة المنشآت النووية في إيران، أو على الأقل السماح لإسرائيل بالقيام بذلك. ومن حسن الحظ أن الرئيس باراك أوباما قاوم ذلك التوجه، وأصر على التفاوض للتوصل إلى معاهدة بين إيران والدول الخمس الدائمة العضوية في مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة (بالإضافة إلى ألمانيا) والتي تسد الطريق على إيران وتحول دون تمكينها من تصنيع الأسلحة النووية لمدة عشر سنوات أو أكثر، الأمر الذي أفسح المجال لمزيد من تدابير بناء الثقة على الجانبين. ولكن يبدو أن ترمب والسعوديين عازمون على تدمير أي احتمال لتطبيع العلاقات ينشأ عن هذا الاتفاق المهم الواعد.

من الحماقة الشديدة أن تسمح القوى الخارجية بالتلاعب بها وحملها على الانحياز إلى طرف أو آخر في صراعات وطنية أو طائفية مريرة لا يمكن حلها إلا من خلال التسوية. فكل من الصراع الإسرائيلي الفلسطيني، والمنافسة بين المملكة العربية السعودية وإيران، والعلاقة بين السُنّة والشيعة، يتطلب التسوية المتبادلة. ومع ذلك، يتبنى كل طرف في هذه الصراعات الوهم المأساوي المتمثل في القدرة على تحقيق النصر المطلق من دون الحاجة إلى أي تسوية أو حل توفيقي، إذا كان للولايات المتحدة (أو أي قوة كبرى أخرى) أن تخوض الحرب نيابة عنها.

خلال القرن الماضي، أساءت بريطانيا وفرنسا والولايات المتحدة وروسيا فهم لعبة السلطة في الشرق الأوسط. وكل منها أهدرت الأرواح والمال والهيبة (الواقع أن الاتحاد السوفييتي أُضعِف بشِدة وربما بشكل قاتل بفِعل حربه في أفغانستان). والآن نحتاج أكثر من أي وقت مضى إلى عصر من الدبلوماسية التي تؤكد على التسوية والحلول الوسط وليس جولة أخرى من الشيطنة وسباق التسلح قد تدفع بنا بسهولة كبيرة إلى الكارثة.

