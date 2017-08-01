أميركا وخطورة اتخاذ وضعية معاداة إيران

نيويورك ــ في الأسابيع الأخيرة، انضم الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب ومستشاروه إلى المملكة العربية السعودية في اتهام إيران بكونها منبع الإرهاب في الشرق الأوسط. ومن ناحية أخرى، يعكف الكونجرس الأميركي على الإعداد لجولة أخرى من العقوبات ضد إيران. ولكن الصورة الكاريكاتورية لإيران بوصفها "رأس حربة" الإرهاب العالمي، على حد تعبير ملك السعودية سلمان بن عبد العزيز، ليست منحرفة وشاذة فحسب، بل هي أيضا بالغة الخطورة، لأنها ربما تُفضي إلى اندلاع حرب أخرى في الشرق الأوسط.
في واقع الأمر، يبدو أن هذا هو هدف بعض المتهورين المغامرين في الولايات المتحدة، على الرغم من حقيقة واضحة مفادها أن إيران تقف على نفس الجانب الذي تقف عليه الولايات المتحدة في معارضة تنظيم الدولة الإسلامية (داعش). وإيران فضلا عن ذلك ديمقراطية عاملة، خلافا لأغلب خصومها الإقليميين. ومن عجيب المفارقات أن تصعيد الخطاب الأميركي والسعودي جاء بعد يومين فقط من الانتخابات الإيرانية في التاسع عشر من مايو/أيار، حيث تمكن المعتدلون بقيادة الرئيس الحالي حسن روحاني من إلحاق الهزيمة بخصومهم المتشددين في صناديق الاقتراع.
ربما يرى ترمب في مناصرة السعودية ومعاداة إيران مجرد عرض أعمال آخر. فقد ابتهج إزاء قرار المملكة العربية السعودية شراء ما قيمته 110 مليار دولار أميركي من الأسلحة الأميركية الجديدة، واصفا الصفقة بأنها "فرص عمل، فرص عمل، فرص عمل"، و��أن السبيل الوحيد المربح لتشغيل العمالة الأميركية لابد أن يمر عبر إزكاء نيران الحروب. ومن يدري أي صفقات خاصة لترمب وأفراد أسرته ربما تكون كامنة في احتضانه الدافئ للنزعة العدوانية السعودية.
الواقع أن خطاب إدارة ترمب الفارغ المبتذل ضد إيران ليس مستغربا. فالسياسة الخارجية الأميركية ملطخة بقمامة حروب أجنبية سخيفة ومأساوية ومدمرة إلى حد كبير ولم تخدم أي غرض حقيقي غير السعي وراء تيار مضلل من الدعاية الرسمية. فكيف يمكن بغير هذا في النهاية تفسير تورط أميركا العقيم الباهظ التكلفة في فيتنام، وأفغانستان، والعراق، وسوريا، وليبيا، واليمن، والعديد من الصراعات الأخرى؟
ترجع عداوة أميركا المناهضة لإيران إلى الثورة الإسلامية التي اندلعت في البلاد في عام 1979. وفي نظر عامة الأميركيين، تشكل محنة موظفي السفارة الأميركية الذين احتُجِزوا رهائن لمدة 444 يوما من قِبَل طلاب إيرانيين متطرفين صدمة نفسية لم تخمد بعد. فقد هيمنت دراما الرهائن على وسائل الإعلام الأميركية من البداية إلى النهاية، الأمر الذي أدى إلى نوع من إجهاد ما بعد الصدمة العامة أشبه بالصدمة الاجتماعية التي أحدثتها هجمات الحادي عشر من سبتمبر/أيلول بعد جيل.
في نظر أغلب الأميركيين، آنذاك والآن، كانت أزمة الرهائن ــ والثورة الإيرانية في حد ذاتها ــ حدثا مفاجئا تماما وغير متوقع على الإطلاق. ومن الواضح أن قِلة من الأميركيين يدركون أن الثورة الإيرانية جاءت بعد ربع قرن من تآمر وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأميركية والمخابرات البريطانية في عام 1953 للإطاحة بالحكومة المنتخبة ديمقراطيا في البلاد وتنصيب دولة بوليسية تحت حكم شاه إيران، بهدف الإبقاء على السيطرة الأنجلو أميركية على النفط الإيراني، الذي كان مهددا بالتأميم. كما لا يدرك أغلب الأميركيين أن أزمة الرهائن عجل بحدوثها القرار الأميركي غير المدروس بالسماح بدخول الشاه المخلوع إلى الولايات المتحدة لتلقي العلاج الطبي، والذي اعتبره العديد من الإيرانيين تهديدا للثورة.
أثناء إدارة ريجان، دعمت الولايات المتحدة العراق في حربه العدوانية ضد إيران، بما في ذلك استخدام العراق للأسلحة الكيميائية. وعندما انتهى الاقتتال أخيرا في عام 1988، أتبَعَت الولايات المتحدة ذلك بفرض عقوبات مالية وتجارية على إيران، والتي لا تزال قائمة حتى يومنا هذا. ومنذ عام 1953، اعترضت الولايات المتحدة سبيل حكم إيران لذاتها ومارست العمل السري للحيلولة دون تمكينها من تعزيز جهود التنمية الاقتصادية، ودعمت الحكم الاستبدادي خلال الفترة 1953-1979، وقدمت المساعدات العسكرية لأعدائها، فضلا عن العقوبات التي فرضتها عليها والتي دامت عقودا من الزمن.
ويتمثل سبب آخر وراء معاداة أميركا لإيران في دعم إيران لحزب الله وحماس، الخصمين المسلحين لإسرائيل. وهنا أيضا، من الأهمية بمكان أن نفهم السياق التاريخي.
في عام 1982، غزت إسرائيل لبنان في محاولة لسحق الفلسطينيين المتشددين العاملين هناك. وفي أعقاب تلك الحرب، وعلى خلفية المجازر التي ارتكبت ضد المسلمين تحت رعاية قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، أيدت إيران تشكيل حزب الله بقيادة شيعية لمقاومة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لجنوب لبنان. وعندما انسحبت إسرائيل من لبنان في عام 2000، بعد ما يقرب من العشرين عاما من الغزو الأصلي، تحول حزب الله إلى قوة عسكرية وسياسية واجتماعية هائلة في لبنان، وشوكة مستديمة في خاصرة إسرائيل.
كما تدعم إيران حركة حماس، الجماعة السُنية المتشددة التي ترفض حق إسرائيل في الوجود. وبعد عقود من الاحتلال الإسرائيلي للأراضي الفلسطينية المستولى عليها في حرب عام 1967، وتوقف مفاوضات السلام، هزمت حماس حركة فتح (الحزب السياسي التابع لمنظمة التحرير الفلسطينية) في صناديق الاقتراع في انتخابات عام 2006 للبرلمان الفلسطيني. وبدلا من الدخول في حوار مع حماس، قررت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل محاولة سحقها، بما في ذلك من خلال حرب وحشية في غزة عام 2014، والتي أسفرت عن مقتل عدد كبير من الفلسطينيين، وقدر هائل من المعاناة، وإهدار المليارات من الدولارات نتيجة للأضرار التي لحقت بالمساكن والبنية الأساسية في غزة ــ ولكن كما هو متوقع لم يُفضِ كل هذا إلى أي تقدم سياسي على الإطلاق.
كما ترى إسرائيل في البرنامج النووي الإسرائيلي تهديدا وجوديا. وقد سعى المتشددون في إسرائيل مرارا وتكرارا إلى إقناع الولايات المتحدة بمهاجمة المنشآت النووية في إيران، أو على الأقل السماح لإسرائيل بالقيام بذلك. ومن حسن الحظ أن الرئيس باراك أوباما قاوم ذلك التوجه، وأصر على التفاوض للتوصل إلى معاهدة بين إيران والدول الخمس الدائمة العضوية في مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة (بالإضافة إلى ألمانيا) والتي تسد الطريق على إيران وتحول دون تمكينها من تصنيع الأسلحة النووية لمدة عشر سنوات أو أكثر، الأمر الذي أفسح المجال لمزيد من تدابير بناء الثقة على الجانبين. ولكن يبدو أن ترمب والسعوديين عازمون على تدمير أي احتمال لتطبيع العلاقات ينشأ عن هذا الاتفاق المهم الواعد.
من الحماقة الشديدة أن تسمح القوى الخارجية بالتلاعب بها وحملها على الانحياز إلى طرف أو آخر في صراعات وطنية أو طائفية مريرة لا يمكن حلها إلا من خلال التسوية. فكل من الصراع الإسرائيلي الفلسطيني، والمنافسة بين المملكة العربية السعودية وإيران، والعلاقة بين السُنّة والشيعة، يتطلب التسوية المتبادلة. ومع ذلك، يتبنى كل طرف في هذه الصراعات الوهم المأساوي المتمثل في القدرة على تحقيق النصر المطلق من دون الحاجة إلى أي تسوية أو حل توفيقي، إذا كان للولايات المتحدة (أو أي قوة كبرى أخرى) أن تخوض الحرب نيابة عنها.
خلال القرن الماضي، أساءت بريطانيا وفرنسا والولايات المتحدة وروسيا فهم لعبة السلطة في الشرق الأوسط. وكل منها أهدرت الأرواح والمال والهيبة (الواقع أن الاتحاد السوفييتي أُضعِف بشِدة وربما بشكل قاتل بفِعل حربه في أفغانستان). والآن نحتاج أكثر من أي وقت مضى إلى عصر من الدبلوماسية التي تؤكد على التسوية والحلول الوسط وليس جولة أخرى من الشيطنة وسباق التسلح قد تدفع بنا بسهولة كبيرة إلى الكارثة.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (8)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Alex Leo
Mr. Sachs, I really think you should stick to Health Policy and Sustainable development topics. You are making Iran seem like a functioning democracy and almost an ally of the US. You lose any credibility left. I suggest you move to teach at Tehran University or a Moscow university and then update us on the democracy in these countries, having gotten some first hand experience, no on the basis of conveniently selected random facts. You profession and your status impose a certain responsibility beyond freedom of speech, people expect something substantive. Read more
Comment Commented Karim Pakravan
An excellent article. However, I would quibble with the point about Iran being a functioning democracy. The country holds elections, but absolute power lies with the "Rahbar" or Supreme Leader, both de jure and de facto Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Paul Friesen: now, come on. To compare Equate influence of big money guys in USA to big Mullahs of Iranian Mullahland is entirely unfair . In Iran, kany criticism of these Turban wearing will get you into serious trouble. In US you can demand King James Bible needs revision, whereas criticism of the Supreme leader and or foundational texts of Islam will land you under the. Guillotine , my friend! It is called Blasphemy laws !, Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
I would say Iran is about as democratic as the U.S. In both countries, you can only run for office if you get the approval of a small group of unelected people. In Iran, it's the religious establishment. In the U.S., it's the big money guys.
I should add, in fairness, that the U.S. is surely more tolerant of minorities. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
A very good account of US policy towards Iran. Americans didn't know much about Iran during Cold War nor do they understand it today, especially about history, culture, pride and nationalistic mindset of Iranians. If you read Iranianian mind, they do not like these repulsive Mullaocracy and very friendly to West. Trump it seems has only a juvenile understanding of complexities of global geopolitics. The belief that US can break the will of Iran with punishment etc, is a delusion, A proud Iranian will never accept that bullying. So let us wait and see as Trump usually says when he does not know the answer! Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
Very good article. It is so seldom that we see anything remotely resembling objectivity on Iran. Iran is a democracy - a flawed democracy, sure, but where is there a perfect one? Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
I am not a fan of demonizing Iran, as the country is a developed and rather secular (when compared to the rest of the ME) democracy (as the author states). With that said, painting Iran as a potential ally is rather naïve. Iran supports Hezbollah, has heavy influence in Iraq, supports the Houthis in Yemen and have ties to Al Qaeda in Syria.
This ignores their continued efforts to acquire nuclear weapons which would lead to further proliferation in the ME. And we all know that Israel will not allow Iran to have nuclear weapons.
Now this drive for WMD's is partially a result of US behavior. Countries without WMD's get invaded or overthrown; those without are left to their own devices. So we essentially encourage regimes to pursue these weapons outs of their own self preservation.
The US and international community should ensure that Iran abides by the letter of their agreement. If they deviate, they should be punished. Plain and simple. I don't consider US behavior to be dangerous, but the continued drive to obtain and develop these weapons which will surely lead to war in the ME.
As for the authors insurable and petty comments - "And who knows what private deals for Trump and his family might also be lurking in his warm embrace of Saudi belligerence."
Mr. Sachs - could you please provide facts and proof to substantiate your libel?
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-saudi-security-idUSKCN11D2JQ
Do you ask what favors the Obama family might receive from the Kingdom? Because US & Saudi arm sales seem to be the norm. And like it or not, the US, along with France, Germany, Russia and China, all develop and sell military goods. These are US jobs and benefit the US economy and are routine.
But I suppose the authors disgust for the President needs to invade everything he writes.
Diminishes the point and makes the author look childish. Read more
Comment Commented Jonathan Engel
Mr. Sach's vision of Iran as being essentially a US ally in the making, rather than the "point of the spear of terrorism" as the Saudis have put it (and the Israelis, and the Egyptians, and a number of oher allies of the US, using perhaps less flowery language) hinges on the fact that ISIS is not BF wth Iran, and therefore represent a useful auxiliary in the combat against the terrorist entity, supported by Qatar, and to an extent Turkey who are both closely alligned, if not allies with Iran. I would venture to suggest that Iran's policy of building a nuclear weapon, and an appropriate delivery system, effort closely linked with that of North Korea, whose program is described in some quaters are being partly financed by Iran, makes it a far far more dangerous player than ISIS terrorists mixing chemicals in a bathtub in Brussels. The advantage of "being on the same side with Iran on ISIS" is insignificant compared to the nuke programme, whatever the satisfacit that former President Obama expressed in transferring "pallets of cash" (love the theatricality of those pallets, so very Scarface). I therefore reject the Author's entire argument as being untenable, and pandering to the craven "let's find excuses for everyone so we won't need ever to take a moral position, even in our own defence" view. So sorry.
Read more
Featured
Why Tax Cuts for the Rich Solve Nothing
Joseph E. Stiglitz offers a primer on the Trump administration's coming effort to redistribute wealth upward.
Deciphering China’s Economic Resilience
Stephen S. Roach explains why forecasters continue to predict the worst, only to be proven wrong time and again.
Why Obamacare Survived
Jeffrey Frankel blames US Republicans' failure to reform health care on the party's refusal to accept reality.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.