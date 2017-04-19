8

La apuesta electoral de Theresa May

LONDRES – Un año electoral europeo que ya era trascendente, ahora lo es más. Mientras crece la inquietud por la inminente elección presidencial en Francia y los alemanes se preparan para votar en septiembre, ahora la primera ministra británica Theresa May llamó a una elección anticipada para el 8 de junio. El resultado influirá seriamente no sólo en las negociaciones para el Brexit, sino también en la supervivencia misma del Reino Unido.

Aunque últimamente la política británica se ha vuelto impredecible, es de prever que el Partido Conservador de May ganará la elección con facilidad. Una encuesta reciente de YouGov/Times predijo que los conservadores recibirán un 44% de los votos, contra 23% del Partido Laborista, 12% de los liberaldemócratas y 10% del Partido de la Independencia del RU. Como el sistema electoral británico es uninominal, es probable que los conservadores consigan una amplia mayoría de más de cien escaños en la Cámara de los Comunes (contra los catorce de la actualidad).

DONATE NOW

May debe el cargo de primera ministra a la mayoría parlamentaria que obtuvo David Cameron en 2015, antes de renunciar como consecuencia del referendo por el Brexit. Pero si el resultado de la elección da la razón a los encuestadores, May tendrá un mandato popular considerablemente más fuerte que el que tuvo Cameron.

Aunque es improbable que los conservadores obtengan más del 50% de los votos, May podrá presentar una gran mayoría parlamentaria como aval a su idea de Brexit “duro”, que implica abandonar el mercado único europeo y la unión aduanera, para que el RU pueda imponer controles migratorios a los ciudadanos de la UE, liberarse de la jurisdicción del Tribunal Europeo de Justicia y negociar tratados comerciales propios. Esa mayoría también puede dar a May más margen para hacer concesiones durante las negociaciones para el Brexit, ya que la protegería de las presiones de los partidarios de un Brexit a ultranza.

Una victoria de los conservadores en este momento sería muy oportuna para May. Podría proclamar que tiene mandato para implementar un Brexit duro, mientras todavía no se sienten las consecuencias y la economía sigue impulsada por el consumo a fuerza de endeudamiento. Y le daría más flexibilidad para implementarlo, al no tener que volver a encontrarse con los votantes hasta 2022.

Si Gran Bretaña abandona la UE como está previsto en 2019, también puede haber dos o tres años de transición hasta la elección de 2022, en los que el RU podrá permanecer en el mercado único y la unión aduanera (con libre movilidad) mientras negocia un futuro tratado comercial. Esto permitiría postergar la mayor parte de las pérdidas que preanuncia el Brexit en materia de comercio, inversión e inmigración.

Pero la estrategia de May es arriesgada. Para empezar, desdice la postura que mantuvo desde que anunció su candidatura para reemplazar a Cameron como líder de los conservadores (y luego primera ministra). Una semana después del referendo por el Brexit aseguró que no había necesidad de adelantar las elecciones y que la próxima elección general se celebraría en 2020, una promesa (aparentemente inamovible) que repitió en varias ocasiones desde entonces.

El argumento que da May ahora para llamar a una elección anticipada (que la oposición parlamentaria actual podría poner obstáculos al Brexit) es absurdo. El Parlamento dio a May permiso incondicional para iniciar el proceso de salida de la UE el mes pasado. Su eventual rechazo al futuro acuerdo con la UE no impediría la salida del país. Además, tener mayoría parlamentaria no fortalecerá la posición negociadora de May frente a la UE; por el contrario, la debilitará, ya que todos sabrán que tiene margen para hacer concesiones.

Este cínico incumplimiento de promesas puede dañar la confianza pública en May, pero es evidente que eso no le preocupa: incluso si los votantes independientes dudan de ella, es improbable que den su apoyo al profundamente impopular líder del ala radical de izquierda del laborismo, Jeremy Corbyn.

En cuanto a los liberaldemócratas, para ellos la elección es una oportunidad de robarles simpatizantes a los conservadores y a los laboristas haciendo campaña contra el Brexit duro que promueve May. Aunque su líder, Tim Farron, no parece una opción probable para primer ministro, su oposición a la alianza del partido con los conservadores entre 2010 y 2015 puede atraer a votantes decepcionados con el laborismo. Y el compromiso liberaldemócrata con la permanencia en el mercado común europeo también puede atraer a votantes conservadores más moderados. Además, tampoco hay que descartar la posibilidad de que antes de junio aparezca un nuevo partido de centro.

Si May no consigue una amplia mayoría, su autoridad dentro del Partido Conservador quedará debilitada. Pero eso no impedirá el Brexit, a menos que todos los parlamentarios anti‑Brexit optaran por respaldar la formación de un gobierno transitorio y el llamado a un segundo referendo nacional. Como esta alternativa es extremadamente improbable, lo máximo que podemos esperar de la elección es que suavice el Brexit.

Pero la apuesta de May también pone en juego la supervivencia misma del RU. Hace poco rechazó el pedido del gobierno escocés de que se celebre otro referendo independentista (el segundo desde 2014), con el argumento de que sería un error que los escoceses voten antes de saber el resultado de las negociaciones para el Brexit. Pero ahora está pidiendo a los británicos que hagan exactamente eso.

La posición de May respecto de Escocia apenas se sostiene. Si el independentista Partido Nacional Escocés mantiene su nivel de apoyo en la elección general, su líder, la primera ministra escocesa Nicola Sturgeon, tendrá una posición mucho más fuerte para volver a pedir un referendo (quizá tan pronto como el año entrante).

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Como el 62% de los escoceses votó por permanecer en la UE, y muchos ven mal que un gobierno británico conservador los arrastre a un Brexit duro en aras del nacionalismo inglés, el argumento independentista puede resultar convincente. Y el futuro de Irlanda del Norte también está en duda. Así que no es impensable que la “Pequeña Inglaterra” que algunos imaginan termine haciéndose realidad.

Traducción: Esteban Flamini