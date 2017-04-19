La apuesta electoral de Theresa May

LONDRES – Un año electoral europeo que ya era trascendente, ahora lo es más. Mientras crece la inquietud por la inminente elección presidencial en Francia y los alemanes se preparan para votar en septiembre, ahora la primera ministra británica Theresa May llamó a una elección anticipada para el 8 de junio. El resultado influirá seriamente no sólo en las negociaciones para el Brexit, sino también en la supervivencia misma del Reino Unido.
Aunque últimamente la política británica se ha vuelto impredecible, es de prever que el Partido Conservador de May ganará la elección con facilidad. Una encuesta reciente de YouGov/Times predijo que los conservadores recibirán un 44% de los votos, contra 23% del Partido Laborista, 12% de los liberaldemócratas y 10% del Partido de la Independencia del RU. Como el sistema electoral británico es uninominal, es probable que los conservadores consigan una amplia mayoría de más de cien escaños en la Cámara de los Comunes (contra los catorce de la actualidad).
May debe el cargo de primera ministra a la mayoría parlamentaria que obtuvo David Cameron en 2015, antes de renunciar como consecuencia del referendo por el Brexit. Pero si el resultado de la elección da la razón a los encuestadores, May tendrá un mandato popular considerablemente más fuerte que el que tuvo Cameron.
Aunque es improbable que los conservadores obtengan más del 50% de los votos, May podrá presentar una gran mayoría parlamentaria como aval a su idea de Brexit “duro”, que implica abandonar el mercado único europeo y la unión aduanera, para que el RU pueda imponer controles migratorios a los ciudadanos de la UE, liberarse de la jurisdicción del Tribunal Europeo de Justicia y negociar tratados comerciales propios. Esa mayoría también puede dar a May más margen para hacer concesiones durante las negociaciones para el Brexit, ya que la protegería de las presiones de los partidarios de un Brexit a ultranza.
Una victoria de los conservadores en este momento sería muy oportuna para May. Podría proclamar que tiene mandato para implementar un Brexit duro, mientras todavía no se sienten las consecuencias y la economía sigue impulsada por el consumo a fuerza de endeudamiento. Y le daría más flexibilidad para implementarlo, al no tener que volver a encontrarse con los votantes hasta 2022.
Si Gran Bretaña abandona la UE como está previsto en 2019, también puede haber dos o tres años de transición hasta la elección de 2022, en los que el RU podrá permanecer en el mercado único y la unión aduanera (con libre movilidad) mientras negocia un futuro tratado comercial. Esto permitiría postergar la mayor parte de las pérdidas que preanuncia el Brexit en materia de comercio, inversión e inmigración.
Pero la estrategia de May es arriesgada. Para empezar, desdice la postura que mantuvo desde que anunció su candidatura para reemplazar a Cameron como líder de los conservadores (y luego primera ministra). Una semana después del referendo por el Brexit aseguró que no había necesidad de adelantar las elecciones y que la próxima elección general se celebraría en 2020, una promesa (aparentemente inamovible) que repitió en varias ocasiones desde entonces.
El argumento que da May ahora para llamar a una elección anticipada (que la oposición parlamentaria actual podría poner obstáculos al Brexit) es absurdo. El Parlamento dio a May permiso incondicional para iniciar el proceso de salida de la UE el mes pasado. Su eventual rechazo al futuro acuerdo con la UE no impediría la salida del país. Además, tener mayoría parlamentaria no fortalecerá la posición negociadora de May frente a la UE; por el contrario, la debilitará, ya que todos sabrán que tiene margen para hacer concesiones.
Este cínico incumplimiento de promesas puede dañar la confianza pública en May, pero es evidente que eso no le preocupa: incluso si los votantes independientes dudan de ella, es improbable que den su apoyo al profundamente impopular líder del ala radical de izquierda del laborismo, Jeremy Corbyn.
En cuanto a los liberaldemócratas, para ellos la elección es una oportunidad de robarles simpatizantes a los conservadores y a los laboristas haciendo campaña contra el Brexit duro que promueve May. Aunque su líder, Tim Farron, no parece una opción probable para primer ministro, su oposición a la alianza del partido con los conservadores entre 2010 y 2015 puede atraer a votantes decepcionados con el laborismo. Y el compromiso liberaldemócrata con la permanencia en el mercado común europeo también puede atraer a votantes conservadores más moderados. Además, tampoco hay que descartar la posibilidad de que antes de junio aparezca un nuevo partido de centro.
Si May no consigue una amplia mayoría, su autoridad dentro del Partido Conservador quedará debilitada. Pero eso no impedirá el Brexit, a menos que todos los parlamentarios anti‑Brexit optaran por respaldar la formación de un gobierno transitorio y el llamado a un segundo referendo nacional. Como esta alternativa es extremadamente improbable, lo máximo que podemos esperar de la elección es que suavice el Brexit.
Pero la apuesta de May también pone en juego la supervivencia misma del RU. Hace poco rechazó el pedido del gobierno escocés de que se celebre otro referendo independentista (el segundo desde 2014), con el argumento de que sería un error que los escoceses voten antes de saber el resultado de las negociaciones para el Brexit. Pero ahora está pidiendo a los británicos que hagan exactamente eso.
La posición de May respecto de Escocia apenas se sostiene. Si el independentista Partido Nacional Escocés mantiene su nivel de apoyo en la elección general, su líder, la primera ministra escocesa Nicola Sturgeon, tendrá una posición mucho más fuerte para volver a pedir un referendo (quizá tan pronto como el año entrante).
Como el 62% de los escoceses votó por permanecer en la UE, y muchos ven mal que un gobierno británico conservador los arrastre a un Brexit duro en aras del nacionalismo inglés, el argumento independentista puede resultar convincente. Y el futuro de Irlanda del Norte también está en duda. Así que no es impensable que la “Pequeña Inglaterra” que algunos imaginan termine haciéndose realidad.
Traducción: Esteban Flamini
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (8)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented M M
Below are some of the categories that are most likely to vote Tories at the upcoming June 8th elections:
All voters that shall need to apply for a new British passport, to pay for it and for a visa to allow them to travel after Brexit;
All the employees, some of their dependents and the service providers of the largest employer in the UK, being the NHS;
All patients that are having to wait for over 8 weeks to have an urgent operation by a surgeon and his team, a medical team that is so motivated and looking forward to being deported at the first opportunity, either pre or post Brexit;
All patients that have survived the 8 hours average wait (ordeal) at an A&E;
All voters that are on zero hours contracts;
All parents that cannot find places at schools for their children or cannot afford sending them to school;
All voters that saw their benefits slashed or disappeared and are having to borrow at exorbitant rates to make end means;
All students that are drowning in debts with no hope in the future;
All voters that were made or being expected to be made redundant following Brexit;
All SME owners that have been targeted for significant contributions into the UK new economy;
All pensioners who suffered a deterioration in their income, savings and future pension pot;
All voters that shall be expected to work beyond their 75;
All voters who saw the value of their properties dropping and expected to drop even further after Brexit;
All voters that have to endure higher prices and higher indirect taxes and more new taxes after Brexit;
All voters that have been let down by their MPs’ and local authorities and being told nothing but lies;
Etc….. Read more
Comment Commented Nicholas Beale
It will strengthen her hand because no-one will imagine they can negotiate around her.
As for Scotland, it doesn't matter what pundits think: May will not agree to an IndyRef at this stage and there is nothing Sturgeon can do about it. Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
+1
I agree, however, there are a couple of potential banana skins.
1. That poll lead might not actually translate well into Commons seats.
2. Turnout and tactical voting could swing a result in some very unpredictable ways. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
The Brits as I read have done very well over centuries of their ingenuity, political system, wits , survival in good and bad times. So why should they feel paralyzed by fear! No matter, Prime minister May can always remember Vera Lynne's wonderfully rendered song," There is always an England, ......."! I am sure the sky is not falling! Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE PARLIAMENT HAS RESPONSIBILITIES
The immaturity of Cameron in calling the Referendum - should have been debated in The Parliament threadbare.
The Parliament has responsibility to protect and prevent the immaturity of Leadership - that brings vulnerability.
Authority obtained through democratic mandates does not ensure The Truth that must triumph.
The Parliament must remain on guard as necessary checks and balances - debating all outcomes.
What if Theresa May wins greater majority - and imposes a harsh Brexit.
What if Theresa May fails to win a majority - A Coalition will only enhance vulnerability for the UK.
What if Theresa May looses to a combined coalition of Lib Dems plus Labour plus SNP - that reversed the Referendum.
The central issue is - determining the timing of The General Elections.
Not in Theresa May interest. Not in Tory interests. Not for Brexit. Not against Brexit.
But in The National Interest - The Parliament is responsible.
In hindsight, perhaps The Parliament should have prevented The Referendum or imposed Super Majority.
In foresight now, perhaps The Parliament should prevent an outcome that enhances vulnerabilities.
The timing should have been - after the deal with Europe was negotiated, NOT BEFORE.
So that the people of Britain can exercise judgment - once a deal was on the table (No deal is also a deal).
Looks like Theresa May is miscalculated the timing based on the 20 points lead in the opinion polls.
Like David Cameron had miscalculated the outcome of The Referendum.
National Interest alone must determine the timing - not the 20 points lead in opinion polls. Read more
Comment Commented M M
She is just executing a script that has been written for her. The Brits have been taken for a ride and injected with lies after lies across the board, from the economy to healthcare, to the EU, etc. Brexit was engineered by excluding the British Expatriates and by putting off the young voters (or no shows). The Brits can vote by proxy and other means and do not need to exercise their right in person, so they have no excuse for not casting their vote. The British establishment has miscalculated this time, the British expatriates shall vote in droves and their vote shall be a protest vote in order to protect their right and to get back at the establishment for excluding them from casting a vote during the Brexit referendum, the young shall also vote this time. The polls can never be right because they follow a biased methodology. T. May shall not win this GE neither will her party. Only a suicidal would vote for this bunch to govern for another 5 years. Incidentally, it was I, and it was here on PS, who predicted the UK would go for a GE this year, unfortunately she and the establishment decided to trigger Art 50 and to blackmail the nation before calling for it. The result of the French elections may also very well sway the British voters, very interesting times ahead. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Alisdair, many thanks for your comment. I was referring to the Supreme Court ruling of 24 May 2016 not allowing British Expats who had lived outside the UK for more than 15 years, which is the 15 year rule contained in section 2 of the EU referendum Act 2015. It was estimated at the time that over 2 million British expats will be affected by the Supreme Court ruling. I agree on the conspiracy theory, they are very much incompetent to engineer anything but the way events run their course led very much into a combination of incompetence and immature gambling with the future of the many. T. May could have triggered article 50 after the GE, she was not under any public pressure to commit to the March 30 self imposed deadline. Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
@M M
Expatriates were not excluded. Anyone who has been eligible to vote in the UK remains so for 15 years.
Also you seem to suggest there is a majore conspiracy theory with PM May's script all prepared for her but the establishment that did it is utterly incompetent and that's how Brexit happened. This thinking seems a little incoherent. Read more
