La apuesta electoral de Theresa May

M M APR 20, 2017

Below are some of the categories that are most likely to vote Tories at the upcoming June 8th elections:

All voters that shall need to apply for a new British passport, to pay for it and for a visa to allow them to travel after Brexit;

All the employees, some of their dependents and the service providers of the largest employer in the UK, being the NHS;

All patients that are having to wait for over 8 weeks to have an urgent operation by a surgeon and his team, a medical team that is so motivated and looking forward to being deported at the first opportunity, either pre or post Brexit;

All patients that have survived the 8 hours average wait (ordeal) at an A&E;

All voters that are on zero hours contracts;

All parents that cannot find places at schools for their children or cannot afford sending them to school;

All voters that saw their benefits slashed or disappeared and are having to borrow at exorbitant rates to make end means;

All students that are drowning in debts with no hope in the future;

All voters that were made or being expected to be made redundant following Brexit;

All SME owners that have been targeted for significant contributions into the UK new economy;

All pensioners who suffered a deterioration in their income, savings and future pension pot;

All voters that shall be expected to work beyond their 75;

All voters who saw the value of their properties dropping and expected to drop even further after Brexit;

All voters that have to endure higher prices and higher indirect taxes and more new taxes after Brexit;

All voters that have been let down by their MPs’ and local authorities and being told nothing but lies;

Etc….. Read more