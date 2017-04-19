8

Theresa May lance le dé électoral

LONDRES – La liste des élections cruciales pour l'Europe cette année vient de s’allonger encore un peu plus. Alors que l'élection présidentielle à venir en France est en train de devenir de plus en plus angoissante, et que les Allemands se préparent à voter en septembre, la Première ministre britannique, Theresa May, a appelé à des élections anticipées le 8 juin. Le résultat aura d'importantes conséquences, non seulement pour les prochaines négociations du Royaume-Uni dans le cadre du retrait de l'Union européenne, mais aussi pour la survie du Royaume-Uni lui-même.

En dépit de l'imprévisibilité actuelle de la politique britannique, le Parti conservateur de May devrait remporter l'élection haut la main. Un récent sondage YouGov/Times prédit que les conservateurs obtiendraient 44% des voix, contre 23% pour le Parti travailliste, 12% pour les libéraux-démocrates et 10% pour le Parti de l’indépendance du Royaume-Uni (UKIP). Dans le cadre du système électoral majoritaire à un tour du Royaume-Uni, les conservateurs obtiendraient probablement une majorité écrasante de plus de 100 sièges à la Chambre des communes – contre 14 à l’heure actuelle.

May doit son poste de Première ministre à la majorité parlementaire que David Cameron avait gagnée en 2015, avant de démissionner à la suite du référendum sur le Brexit du mois de juin dernier. Mais, si le résultat des élections confirme les sondages, elle aura un mandat populaire beaucoup plus fort que celui de Cameron.

Certes, il est peu probable que les conservateurs obtiennent plus de 50% des voix. Néanmoins, May pourrait malgré tout prétendre qu'une large majorité parlementaire équivaut à une approbation de sa poursuite d'un « Brexit dur ». Ce dernier implique de quitter le marché unique ainsi que l'union douanière de l’UE, de manière à ce que le Royaume-Uni puisse imposer des contrôles sur l’immigration des citoyens de l’UE, sortir de la juridiction de la Cour européenne de justice et poursuivre ses propres accords commerciaux. En même temps, une large majorité parlementaire pourrait donner à May une plus grande latitude pour faire des compromis lors des négociations sur le Brexit, parce qu'elle sera moins vulnérable aux pressions des Brexiteers les plus extrêmes.

Pour May, le moment serait particulièrement opportun pour une victoire des conservateurs. Elle pourrait revendiquer son mandat pour mettre en œuvre un Brexit dur avant que les conséquences domestiques ne soient manifestes, puisque l'économie est toujours dopée par une forte consommation alimentée par la dette. Et elle n’aurait pas à se représenter face aux électeurs avant 2022, ce qui lui donnerait plus de flexibilité dans la mise en œuvre du Brexit.

Si la Grande-Bretagne quitte l'UE comme prévu en 2019, il pourrait y avoir ensuite une période de transition de deux ou trois ans avant l’élection de 2022, au cours de laquelle le Royaume-Uni pourrait rester dans le marché unique et l'union douanière – et maintenir la libre circulation – pendant qu'il négocie un futur accord commercial. La majeure partie de la diminution des échanges commerciaux, d’investissements et de migrations que le Brexit est susceptible de causer pourrait donc être retardée.

Cependant, la stratégie de May comporte des risques. Tout d’abord, elle est contraire à la position qu'elle a maintenue depuis l'annonce de sa candidature pour succéder à Cameron en tant que chef du Parti conservateur (et donc premier ministre). « Il n'y aura pas d'élections anticipées », avait-elle promis une semaine après le vote du Brexit. « Il ne devrait pas y avoir d’élection générale avant 2020. » A de multiples reprises depuis lors, elle a émis des garanties similaires, en apparence à toute épreuve.

La justification de May pour malgré tout annoncer des élections anticipées – que l'opposition parlementaire actuelle pourrait bloquer le Brexit – est un non-sens. Le mois dernier, le Parlement a autorisé, de manière inconditionnelle, Theresa May à lancer le processus de sortie de l'UE. S’il tentait de rejeter un accord de sortie, la Grande-Bretagne sortirait simplement sans accord. De même, une large majorité parlementaire ne renforcerait pas la position de négociation de May vis-à-vis de l'UE. Si elle changeait quoi que ce soit, ce serait plutôt vers un affaiblissement, étant donné la reconnaissance du fait que May disposerait d’une plus grande latitude pour accepter des compromis.

En brisant cyniquement ses promesses, May pourrait éroder fortement la confiance du public en elle. De toute évidence, elle pense pouvoir s’en tirer: même si les électeurs dont le vote est décisif pour le résultat final (swing voters) ont des doutes quant à elle, ils sont loin de soutenir le leader du Parti travailliste, Jeremy Corbyn, qui se situe à la gauche de la gauche et est profondément impopulaire.

Les libéraux-démocrates, d'autre part, ont l'occasion de siphonner des électeurs aussi bien des conservateurs que des travaillistes, en faisant campagne contre la volonté de May d’opter pour un Brexit dur. Certes, le chef libéral-démocrate, Tim Farron, ne semble pas particulièrement apte à devenir Premier ministre. Mais il s’est opposé à la décision de son parti d'entrer dans une coalition avec les conservateurs entre 2010 et 2015, ce qui pourrait le rendre plus acceptable aux yeux des électeurs fuyant le Parti travailliste.

En outre, les libéraux-démocrates pourraient faire appel aux électeurs conservateurs plus modérés, parce qu'ils restent attachés à l'adhésion au marché unique de l'UE. Enfin, on ne peut pas non plus écarter la possibilité qu'un nouveau parti centriste apparaisse d’ici juin.

Si May ne parvient pas à obtenir une large majorité, son autorité au sein du Parti conservateur sera affaiblie. Cependant, même si elle n’a pas la majorité, le Brexit ne serait pas suspendu, à moins que tous les députés anti-Brexit ne soutiennent un gouvernement temporaire et votent pour organiser un second référendum national. Ceci étant extrêmement improbable, le maximum que l’on puisse espérer est que l'élection adoucisse le choc du Brexit.

May fait également un pari beaucoup plus risqué sur la survie du Royaume-Uni. Elle a récemment rejeté la demande du gouvernement écossais de pouvoir organiser un autre référendum sur leur indépendance – le deuxième depuis 2014 – au motif qu’il serait dommageable pour les Écossais de voter avant de connaître le résultat des négociations sur le Brexit. Pourtant, c’est exactement ce qu’elle demande maintenant aux Britanniques.

La position de May sur l'Ecosse est difficilement tenable. En supposant que le soutien du Scottish National Party indépendantiste se maintienne lors de la prochaine élection générale, le premier ministre écossais et chef du SNP Nicola Sturgeon sera dans une position beaucoup plus forte pour renouveler sa demande d'un référendum sur l'indépendance – peut-être dès l'année prochaine.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Alors que de nombreux Écossais – dont 62% ont voté pour rester dans l'UE – redoutent d'être entraînés dans un Brexit dur par un gouvernement conservateur britannique inféodé au nationalisme anglais, l’argumentaire en faveur de l'indépendance écossaise pourrait être convaincant. L'avenir de l'Irlande du Nord reste, lui aussi, en question. La petite Angleterre, un état d'esprit, pourrait devenir réalité.

Traduit de l’anglais par Timothée Demont