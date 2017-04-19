Theresa May lance le dé électoral

LONDRES – La liste des élections cruciales pour l'Europe cette année vient de s’allonger encore un peu plus. Alors que l'élection présidentielle à venir en France est en train de devenir de plus en plus angoissante, et que les Allemands se préparent à voter en septembre, la Première ministre britannique, Theresa May, a appelé à des élections anticipées le 8 juin. Le résultat aura d'importantes conséquences, non seulement pour les prochaines négociations du Royaume-Uni dans le cadre du retrait de l'Union européenne, mais aussi pour la survie du Royaume-Uni lui-même.
En dépit de l'imprévisibilité actuelle de la politique britannique, le Parti conservateur de May devrait remporter l'élection haut la main. Un récent sondage YouGov/Times prédit que les conservateurs obtiendraient 44% des voix, contre 23% pour le Parti travailliste, 12% pour les libéraux-démocrates et 10% pour le Parti de l’indépendance du Royaume-Uni (UKIP). Dans le cadre du système électoral majoritaire à un tour du Royaume-Uni, les conservateurs obtiendraient probablement une majorité écrasante de plus de 100 sièges à la Chambre des communes – contre 14 à l’heure actuelle.
May doit son poste de Première ministre à la majorité parlementaire que David Cameron avait gagnée en 2015, avant de démissionner à la suite du référendum sur le Brexit du mois de juin dernier. Mais, si le résultat des élections confirme les sondages, elle aura un mandat populaire beaucoup plus fort que celui de Cameron.
Certes, il est peu probable que les conservateurs obtiennent plus de 50% des voix. Néanmoins, May pourrait malgré tout prétendre qu'une large majorité parlementaire équivaut à une approbation de sa poursuite d'un « Brexit dur ». Ce dernier implique de quitter le marché unique ainsi que l'union douanière de l’UE, de manière à ce que le Royaume-Uni puisse imposer des contrôles sur l’immigration des citoyens de l’UE, sortir de la juridiction de la Cour européenne de justice et poursuivre ses propres accords commerciaux. En même temps, une large majorité parlementaire pourrait donner à May une plus grande latitude pour faire des compromis lors des négociations sur le Brexit, parce qu'elle sera moins vulnérable aux pressions des Brexiteers les plus extrêmes.
Pour May, le moment serait particulièrement opportun pour une victoire des conservateurs. Elle pourrait revendiquer son mandat pour mettre en œuvre un Brexit dur avant que les conséquences domestiques ne soient manifestes, puisque l'économie est toujours dopée par une forte consommation alimentée par la dette. Et elle n’aurait pas à se représenter face aux électeurs avant 2022, ce qui lui donnerait plus de flexibilité dans la mise en œuvre du Brexit.
Si la Grande-Bretagne quitte l'UE comme prévu en 2019, il pourrait y avoir ensuite une période de transition de deux ou trois ans avant l’élection de 2022, au cours de laquelle le Royaume-Uni pourrait rester dans le marché unique et l'union douanière – et maintenir la libre circulation – pendant qu'il négocie un futur accord commercial. La majeure partie de la diminution des échanges commerciaux, d’investissements et de migrations que le Brexit est susceptible de causer pourrait donc être retardée.
Cependant, la stratégie de May comporte des risques. Tout d’abord, elle est contraire à la position qu'elle a maintenue depuis l'annonce de sa candidature pour succéder à Cameron en tant que chef du Parti conservateur (et donc premier ministre). « Il n'y aura pas d'élections anticipées », avait-elle promis une semaine après le vote du Brexit. « Il ne devrait pas y avoir d’élection générale avant 2020. » A de multiples reprises depuis lors, elle a émis des garanties similaires, en apparence à toute épreuve.
La justification de May pour malgré tout annoncer des élections anticipées – que l'opposition parlementaire actuelle pourrait bloquer le Brexit – est un non-sens. Le mois dernier, le Parlement a autorisé, de manière inconditionnelle, Theresa May à lancer le processus de sortie de l'UE. S’il tentait de rejeter un accord de sortie, la Grande-Bretagne sortirait simplement sans accord. De même, une large majorité parlementaire ne renforcerait pas la position de négociation de May vis-à-vis de l'UE. Si elle changeait quoi que ce soit, ce serait plutôt vers un affaiblissement, étant donné la reconnaissance du fait que May disposerait d’une plus grande latitude pour accepter des compromis.
En brisant cyniquement ses promesses, May pourrait éroder fortement la confiance du public en elle. De toute évidence, elle pense pouvoir s’en tirer: même si les électeurs dont le vote est décisif pour le résultat final (swing voters) ont des doutes quant à elle, ils sont loin de soutenir le leader du Parti travailliste, Jeremy Corbyn, qui se situe à la gauche de la gauche et est profondément impopulaire.
Les libéraux-démocrates, d'autre part, ont l'occasion de siphonner des électeurs aussi bien des conservateurs que des travaillistes, en faisant campagne contre la volonté de May d’opter pour un Brexit dur. Certes, le chef libéral-démocrate, Tim Farron, ne semble pas particulièrement apte à devenir Premier ministre. Mais il s’est opposé à la décision de son parti d'entrer dans une coalition avec les conservateurs entre 2010 et 2015, ce qui pourrait le rendre plus acceptable aux yeux des électeurs fuyant le Parti travailliste.
En outre, les libéraux-démocrates pourraient faire appel aux électeurs conservateurs plus modérés, parce qu'ils restent attachés à l'adhésion au marché unique de l'UE. Enfin, on ne peut pas non plus écarter la possibilité qu'un nouveau parti centriste apparaisse d’ici juin.
Si May ne parvient pas à obtenir une large majorité, son autorité au sein du Parti conservateur sera affaiblie. Cependant, même si elle n’a pas la majorité, le Brexit ne serait pas suspendu, à moins que tous les députés anti-Brexit ne soutiennent un gouvernement temporaire et votent pour organiser un second référendum national. Ceci étant extrêmement improbable, le maximum que l’on puisse espérer est que l'élection adoucisse le choc du Brexit.
May fait également un pari beaucoup plus risqué sur la survie du Royaume-Uni. Elle a récemment rejeté la demande du gouvernement écossais de pouvoir organiser un autre référendum sur leur indépendance – le deuxième depuis 2014 – au motif qu’il serait dommageable pour les Écossais de voter avant de connaître le résultat des négociations sur le Brexit. Pourtant, c’est exactement ce qu’elle demande maintenant aux Britanniques.
La position de May sur l'Ecosse est difficilement tenable. En supposant que le soutien du Scottish National Party indépendantiste se maintienne lors de la prochaine élection générale, le premier ministre écossais et chef du SNP Nicola Sturgeon sera dans une position beaucoup plus forte pour renouveler sa demande d'un référendum sur l'indépendance – peut-être dès l'année prochaine.
Alors que de nombreux Écossais – dont 62% ont voté pour rester dans l'UE – redoutent d'être entraînés dans un Brexit dur par un gouvernement conservateur britannique inféodé au nationalisme anglais, l’argumentaire en faveur de l'indépendance écossaise pourrait être convaincant. L'avenir de l'Irlande du Nord reste, lui aussi, en question. La petite Angleterre, un état d'esprit, pourrait devenir réalité.
Traduit de l’anglais par Timothée Demont
Comment Commented M M
Below are some of the categories that are most likely to vote Tories at the upcoming June 8th elections:
All voters that shall need to apply for a new British passport, to pay for it and for a visa to allow them to travel after Brexit;
All the employees, some of their dependents and the service providers of the largest employer in the UK, being the NHS;
All patients that are having to wait for over 8 weeks to have an urgent operation by a surgeon and his team, a medical team that is so motivated and looking forward to being deported at the first opportunity, either pre or post Brexit;
All patients that have survived the 8 hours average wait (ordeal) at an A&E;
All voters that are on zero hours contracts;
All parents that cannot find places at schools for their children or cannot afford sending them to school;
All voters that saw their benefits slashed or disappeared and are having to borrow at exorbitant rates to make end means;
All students that are drowning in debts with no hope in the future;
All voters that were made or being expected to be made redundant following Brexit;
All SME owners that have been targeted for significant contributions into the UK new economy;
All pensioners who suffered a deterioration in their income, savings and future pension pot;
All voters that shall be expected to work beyond their 75;
All voters who saw the value of their properties dropping and expected to drop even further after Brexit;
All voters that have to endure higher prices and higher indirect taxes and more new taxes after Brexit;
All voters that have been let down by their MPs’ and local authorities and being told nothing but lies;
Etc….. Read more
Comment Commented Nicholas Beale
It will strengthen her hand because no-one will imagine they can negotiate around her.
As for Scotland, it doesn't matter what pundits think: May will not agree to an IndyRef at this stage and there is nothing Sturgeon can do about it. Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
+1
I agree, however, there are a couple of potential banana skins.
1. That poll lead might not actually translate well into Commons seats.
2. Turnout and tactical voting could swing a result in some very unpredictable ways. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
The Brits as I read have done very well over centuries of their ingenuity, political system, wits , survival in good and bad times. So why should they feel paralyzed by fear! No matter, Prime minister May can always remember Vera Lynne's wonderfully rendered song," There is always an England, ......."! I am sure the sky is not falling! Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE PARLIAMENT HAS RESPONSIBILITIES
The immaturity of Cameron in calling the Referendum - should have been debated in The Parliament threadbare.
The Parliament has responsibility to protect and prevent the immaturity of Leadership - that brings vulnerability.
Authority obtained through democratic mandates does not ensure The Truth that must triumph.
The Parliament must remain on guard as necessary checks and balances - debating all outcomes.
What if Theresa May wins greater majority - and imposes a harsh Brexit.
What if Theresa May fails to win a majority - A Coalition will only enhance vulnerability for the UK.
What if Theresa May looses to a combined coalition of Lib Dems plus Labour plus SNP - that reversed the Referendum.
The central issue is - determining the timing of The General Elections.
Not in Theresa May interest. Not in Tory interests. Not for Brexit. Not against Brexit.
But in The National Interest - The Parliament is responsible.
In hindsight, perhaps The Parliament should have prevented The Referendum or imposed Super Majority.
In foresight now, perhaps The Parliament should prevent an outcome that enhances vulnerabilities.
The timing should have been - after the deal with Europe was negotiated, NOT BEFORE.
So that the people of Britain can exercise judgment - once a deal was on the table (No deal is also a deal).
Looks like Theresa May is miscalculated the timing based on the 20 points lead in the opinion polls.
Like David Cameron had miscalculated the outcome of The Referendum.
National Interest alone must determine the timing - not the 20 points lead in opinion polls. Read more
Comment Commented M M
She is just executing a script that has been written for her. The Brits have been taken for a ride and injected with lies after lies across the board, from the economy to healthcare, to the EU, etc. Brexit was engineered by excluding the British Expatriates and by putting off the young voters (or no shows). The Brits can vote by proxy and other means and do not need to exercise their right in person, so they have no excuse for not casting their vote. The British establishment has miscalculated this time, the British expatriates shall vote in droves and their vote shall be a protest vote in order to protect their right and to get back at the establishment for excluding them from casting a vote during the Brexit referendum, the young shall also vote this time. The polls can never be right because they follow a biased methodology. T. May shall not win this GE neither will her party. Only a suicidal would vote for this bunch to govern for another 5 years. Incidentally, it was I, and it was here on PS, who predicted the UK would go for a GE this year, unfortunately she and the establishment decided to trigger Art 50 and to blackmail the nation before calling for it. The result of the French elections may also very well sway the British voters, very interesting times ahead. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Alisdair, many thanks for your comment. I was referring to the Supreme Court ruling of 24 May 2016 not allowing British Expats who had lived outside the UK for more than 15 years, which is the 15 year rule contained in section 2 of the EU referendum Act 2015. It was estimated at the time that over 2 million British expats will be affected by the Supreme Court ruling. I agree on the conspiracy theory, they are very much incompetent to engineer anything but the way events run their course led very much into a combination of incompetence and immature gambling with the future of the many. T. May could have triggered article 50 after the GE, she was not under any public pressure to commit to the March 30 self imposed deadline. Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
@M M
Expatriates were not excluded. Anyone who has been eligible to vote in the UK remains so for 15 years.
Also you seem to suggest there is a majore conspiracy theory with PM May's script all prepared for her but the establishment that did it is utterly incompetent and that's how Brexit happened. This thinking seems a little incoherent. Read more
