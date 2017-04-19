تيريزا ماي تخوض المغامرة الانتخابية

لندن ــ الآن، صار عام أوروبا الانتخابي الكبير أكبر. فمع تصاعد مستوى الإثارة في انتخابات فرنسا الرئاسية المرتقبة، واستعداد الألمان للتصويت في سبتمبر/أيلول، تأتي الآن رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي لتدعو لانتخابات مبكرة في الثامن من يونيو/حزيران. وستكون لنتيجة هذه الانتخابات تداعيات بعيدة المدى لا تقتصر على مفاوضات بريطانيا المنتظرة بشأن الانسحاب من الاتحاد الأوروبي فحسب، لكنها ستؤثر أيضا على قدرة المملكة المتحدة ذاتها على البقاء.
ورغم صعوبة التنبؤ بمجريات السياسة البريطانية في أيامنا هذه، ترجح التوقعات فوز حزب المحافظين بزعامة ماي بسهولة. فقد أشار استطلاع مشترك للرأي أجرته مؤخرا مؤسسة الأبحاث يوجوف وصحيفة تايمز أن المحافظين سيحصلون على نسبة 44% من الأصوات، مقابل 23% لحزب العمال، و12% للديمقراطيين الليبراليين، و10% لحزب استقلال المملكة المتحدة. وفي ظل النظام الانتخابي المعمول به في بريطانيا، وهو نظام الصوت الواحد أو الدورة الواحدة (وهو نظام يعطي الفوز للمرشح الذي يحصل على أكبر عدد من الأصوات حتى لو لم تتعد نسبة الأصوات خمسين بالمئة)، يمكن للمحافظين تحقيق أغلبية هائلة قد تتجاوز 100 مقعد في مجلس العموم ــ ارتفاعا من 14 مقعدا الآن.
تدين ماي بالفضل في حصولها على منصب رئيس الوزراء للأغلبية البرلمانية التي فاز بها ديفيد كاميرون عام 2015، قبل أن يستقيل في أعقاب الاستفتاء على خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي في يونيو الماضي. لكن إذا جاءت نتيجة الانتخابات مؤكدة لاستطلاعات الرأي، سيكون لدى ماي تفويض شعبي أقوى بكثير من الذي كان يمتلكه كاميرون.
ورغم استبعاد احتمال فوز المحافظين بأكثر من 50% من الأصوات، تستطيع ماي أن تحقق أغلبية برلمانية كبيرة تكون بمثابة إقرار لمساعيها نحو تنفيذ "خروج صعب من الاتحاد الأوروبي." وسيستلزم مثل هذا الأمر خروج بريطانيا من كل من السوق الأوروبية الموحدة والاتحاد الجمركي للاتحاد الأوروبي، وذلك حتى يتسنى لها فرض ضوابط الهجرة على مواطني الاتحاد الأوروبي، وتحرير نفسها من سلطة محكمة العدل الأوروبية، والسعي لإبرام اتفاقيات تجارية خاصة بها. في الوقت ذاته، فإن تحقيق أغلبية برلمانية كبيرة قد يمنح ماي مساحة أوسع للمناورة وعقد تسويات خلال مفاوضات الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي، لأنها ستكون حينئذ أقل عرضة للضغوط من جانب مؤيدي الخروج البريطاني المتشددين.
وربما يتضح فيما بعد أن توقيت انتصار المحافظين جاء مواتيا للغاية لرئيسة الوزراء البريطانية، إذ بوسعها أن تستخدم التفويض الممنوح لها لتنفيذ خروج صعب من الاتحاد الأوروبي قبل أن تؤثر عواقبه على الداخل البريطاني، في وقت لايزال الاقتصاد منتعشا بفضل اعتماده على استهلاك يتغذى عل�� الدين. وقد لا تضطر ماي لمواجهة الناخبين مجددا حتى عام 2022، الأمر الذي يمنحها مرونة أكبر في تنفيذ خطتها للخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي.
وحتى في حال مغادرة بريطانيا الاتحاد الأوروبي في عام 2019 كما هو مقرر، قد تكون هناك فترة انتقالية إضافية لعامين أو ثلاثة قبل انتخابات 2022، تبقى خلالها بريطانيا داخل السوق الموحدة والاتحاد الجمركي ــ مع احتفاظها بحرية التحرك ــ والتفاوض في الوقت ذاته على اتفاق تجاري مستقبلي. وبالتالي يمكن تأخير خسائر التجارة والاستثمار والهجرة التي قد يسببها الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي.
لكن استراتيجية ماي محفوفة بالمخاطر. فهي بادئ ذي بدء تتراجع عن موقف تبنته منذ إعلان ترشحها خلفا لكاميرون في زعامة حزب المحافظين (وبالتالي رئيسة للوزراء). إذ أنها تعهدت بعد أسبوع من التصويت على الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي قائلة: "لن تكون هناك انتخابات مبكرة"، وأضافت: "لا ينبغي إجراء انتخابات عامة قبل 2020". كما أصدرت منذ ذلك الحين تأكيدات مماثلة بدا للجميع أنه لا سبيل للتراجع عنها.
أما السبب الذي ساقته ماي كمبرر للدعوة لانتخابات عامة ــ وهو الخوف من عرقلة المعارضة البرلمانية الحالية لخطة الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي ــ فهو محض هراء. فقد أعطى البرلمان الشهر الماضي موافقته المطلقة لماي لبدء عملية الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي. وحتى لو حاول البرلمان رفض أي اتفاق للخروج، فبوسع بريطانيا مغادرة الاتحاد الأوروبي ببساطة دون حاجة لاتفاق كهذا. في المقابل، قد لا يعزز حصول حزب ماي على أغلبية برلمانية كبيرة موقفها التفاوضي في مواجهة الاتحاد الأوروبي. بل على العكس، ربما تسببت حقيقة أن لديها مجال للمساومة وعقد تسويات في إضعاف موقفها.
وقد يؤدي عدم وفاء ماي بوعودها بهذا القدر من الاستخفاف إلى تآكل ثقة العامة بها بشكل بالغ. ويبدو أنها تعتقد أن الأمر سيمر مرور الكرام، وكأنها تقول في قرارة نفسها: حتى لو كان لدى الناخبين المتأرجحين شكوك بشأنها، فلن يهرعوا إلى زعيم حزب العمال جيريمي كوربين، اليساري المتطرف الذي لا يحظى بأي شعبية.
على الجانب الآخر، نجد أن الديمقراطيين الليبراليين لديهم فرصة لسحب قدر من التأييد الشعبي من المحافظين والعمال، وذلك بإطلاق حملة مضادة لرؤية ماي بشأن تنفيذ خروج صعب من الاتحاد الأوروبي. أعترف بأن تيم فارون زعيم الديمقراطيين الليبراليين لا يبدو مؤهلا لمنصب رئيس الوزراء، لكنه عارض قرار حزبه بالدخول في تحالف مع المحافظين بين عامي 2010 و2015، مما يجعله أكثر قبولا للناخبين الهاربين من حزب العمال.
إضافة إلى ذلك، قد يسهم استمرار التزام الديمقراطيين الليبراليين بعضوية السوق الأوروبية الموحدة في استمالة ناخبي حزب المحافظين الأكثر اعتدالا. وأخيرا، لا يمكن استبعاد احتمالية ظهور حزب وسط جديد قبل يونيو/حزيران.
إذا أخفقت ماي في الفوز بأغلبية كبيرة، فستضعف سلطتها داخل حزب المحافظين. لكن حتى في حال فشلها في الفوز بأغلبية، لن يكون بوسع أحد وقف الخروج البريطاني من الاتحاد الأوروبي، إلا إذا أيد كل عضو في البرلمان رافض للخروج البريطاني تشكيل حكومة مؤقتة والتصويت على إجراء استفتاء وطني ثان. ومع استبعاد هذا الاحتمال بدرجة كبيرة، فإن
جل ما يمكن أن يأمله المرء هو أن تسهم الانتخابات في تخفيف وقع الضربة التي ستنتج عن الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي.
بيد أن هناك مخاطرة أخرى أكبر بكثير تخوضها ماي تتعلق ببقاء المملكة المتحدة. فقد رفضت مؤخرا طلبا من الحكومة الاسكتلندية بعقد استفتاء آخر على الاستقلال ــ الثاني منذ استفتاء عام 2014 ــ بحجة أنه ليس من صالح الاسكتلنديين التصويت على الاستقلال قبل معرفة نتائج مفاوضات الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي. لكنها الآن تطلب من البريطانيين فعل ذلك تحديدا (أي التصويت في الانتخابات قبل معرفة نتائج مفاوضات الخروج البريطاني).
والحقيقة أن موقف ماي من اسكتلندا يصعب الدفاع عنه. فلو افترضنا استمرار التأييد القوي للحزب القومي الاسكتلندي المؤيد للاستقلال في الانتخابات العامة، ستكون نيكولا ستورجن رئيسة الوزراء الاسكتلندية وزعيمة الحزب في موقف أقوى بكثير لتجديد مطالبتها باستفتاء على الاستقلال ــ ربما في أقرب وقت العام المقبل.
وفي ظل ارتياب كثير من الاسكتلنديين ــ الذين صوت 62% منهم لصالح البقاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي ــ من أن تجرجرهم حكومة المحافظين البريطانية التي تسيطر عليها النزعة القومية إلى خروج صعب من الاتحاد الأوروبي، فقد تكون الحجة لصالح استقلال اسكتلندا مقنعة. كما يظل مستقبل أيرلندا الشمالية موضع تساؤل هو الآخر. وقد ينتهي الأمر إلى تحول فكرة إنجلترا الصغيرة، وهي الآن محض تصور عقلي، إلى واقع فعلي.
ترجمة: أيمن السملاوي Translated by: Ayman Al-Semellawi
Comment Commented M M
Below are some of the categories that are most likely to vote Tories at the upcoming June 8th elections:
All voters that shall need to apply for a new British passport, to pay for it and for a visa to allow them to travel after Brexit;
All the employees, some of their dependents and the service providers of the largest employer in the UK, being the NHS;
All patients that are having to wait for over 8 weeks to have an urgent operation by a surgeon and his team, a medical team that is so motivated and looking forward to being deported at the first opportunity, either pre or post Brexit;
All patients that have survived the 8 hours average wait (ordeal) at an A&E;
All voters that are on zero hours contracts;
All parents that cannot find places at schools for their children or cannot afford sending them to school;
All voters that saw their benefits slashed or disappeared and are having to borrow at exorbitant rates to make end means;
All students that are drowning in debts with no hope in the future;
All voters that were made or being expected to be made redundant following Brexit;
All SME owners that have been targeted for significant contributions into the UK new economy;
All pensioners who suffered a deterioration in their income, savings and future pension pot;
All voters that shall be expected to work beyond their 75;
All voters who saw the value of their properties dropping and expected to drop even further after Brexit;
All voters that have to endure higher prices and higher indirect taxes and more new taxes after Brexit;
All voters that have been let down by their MPs’ and local authorities and being told nothing but lies;
Etc….. Read more
Comment Commented Nicholas Beale
It will strengthen her hand because no-one will imagine they can negotiate around her.
As for Scotland, it doesn't matter what pundits think: May will not agree to an IndyRef at this stage and there is nothing Sturgeon can do about it. Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
+1
I agree, however, there are a couple of potential banana skins.
1. That poll lead might not actually translate well into Commons seats.
2. Turnout and tactical voting could swing a result in some very unpredictable ways. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
The Brits as I read have done very well over centuries of their ingenuity, political system, wits , survival in good and bad times. So why should they feel paralyzed by fear! No matter, Prime minister May can always remember Vera Lynne's wonderfully rendered song," There is always an England, ......."! I am sure the sky is not falling! Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE PARLIAMENT HAS RESPONSIBILITIES
The immaturity of Cameron in calling the Referendum - should have been debated in The Parliament threadbare.
The Parliament has responsibility to protect and prevent the immaturity of Leadership - that brings vulnerability.
Authority obtained through democratic mandates does not ensure The Truth that must triumph.
The Parliament must remain on guard as necessary checks and balances - debating all outcomes.
What if Theresa May wins greater majority - and imposes a harsh Brexit.
What if Theresa May fails to win a majority - A Coalition will only enhance vulnerability for the UK.
What if Theresa May looses to a combined coalition of Lib Dems plus Labour plus SNP - that reversed the Referendum.
The central issue is - determining the timing of The General Elections.
Not in Theresa May interest. Not in Tory interests. Not for Brexit. Not against Brexit.
But in The National Interest - The Parliament is responsible.
In hindsight, perhaps The Parliament should have prevented The Referendum or imposed Super Majority.
In foresight now, perhaps The Parliament should prevent an outcome that enhances vulnerabilities.
The timing should have been - after the deal with Europe was negotiated, NOT BEFORE.
So that the people of Britain can exercise judgment - once a deal was on the table (No deal is also a deal).
Looks like Theresa May is miscalculated the timing based on the 20 points lead in the opinion polls.
Like David Cameron had miscalculated the outcome of The Referendum.
National Interest alone must determine the timing - not the 20 points lead in opinion polls. Read more
Comment Commented M M
She is just executing a script that has been written for her. The Brits have been taken for a ride and injected with lies after lies across the board, from the economy to healthcare, to the EU, etc. Brexit was engineered by excluding the British Expatriates and by putting off the young voters (or no shows). The Brits can vote by proxy and other means and do not need to exercise their right in person, so they have no excuse for not casting their vote. The British establishment has miscalculated this time, the British expatriates shall vote in droves and their vote shall be a protest vote in order to protect their right and to get back at the establishment for excluding them from casting a vote during the Brexit referendum, the young shall also vote this time. The polls can never be right because they follow a biased methodology. T. May shall not win this GE neither will her party. Only a suicidal would vote for this bunch to govern for another 5 years. Incidentally, it was I, and it was here on PS, who predicted the UK would go for a GE this year, unfortunately she and the establishment decided to trigger Art 50 and to blackmail the nation before calling for it. The result of the French elections may also very well sway the British voters, very interesting times ahead. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Alisdair, many thanks for your comment. I was referring to the Supreme Court ruling of 24 May 2016 not allowing British Expats who had lived outside the UK for more than 15 years, which is the 15 year rule contained in section 2 of the EU referendum Act 2015. It was estimated at the time that over 2 million British expats will be affected by the Supreme Court ruling. I agree on the conspiracy theory, they are very much incompetent to engineer anything but the way events run their course led very much into a combination of incompetence and immature gambling with the future of the many. T. May could have triggered article 50 after the GE, she was not under any public pressure to commit to the March 30 self imposed deadline. Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
@M M
Expatriates were not excluded. Anyone who has been eligible to vote in the UK remains so for 15 years.
Also you seem to suggest there is a majore conspiracy theory with PM May's script all prepared for her but the establishment that did it is utterly incompetent and that's how Brexit happened. This thinking seems a little incoherent. Read more
