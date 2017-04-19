8

تيريزا ماي تخوض المغامرة الانتخابية

لندن ــ الآن، صار عام أوروبا الانتخابي الكبير أكبر. فمع تصاعد مستوى الإثارة في انتخابات فرنسا الرئاسية المرتقبة، واستعداد الألمان للتصويت في سبتمبر/أيلول، تأتي الآن رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي لتدعو لانتخابات مبكرة في الثامن من يونيو/حزيران. وستكون لنتيجة هذه الانتخابات تداعيات بعيدة المدى لا تقتصر على مفاوضات بريطانيا المنتظرة بشأن الانسحاب من الاتحاد الأوروبي فحسب، لكنها ستؤثر أيضا على قدرة المملكة المتحدة ذاتها على البقاء.

ورغم صعوبة التنبؤ بمجريات السياسة البريطانية في أيامنا هذه، ترجح التوقعات فوز حزب المحافظين بزعامة ماي بسهولة. فقد أشار استطلاع مشترك للرأي أجرته مؤخرا مؤسسة الأبحاث يوجوف وصحيفة تايمز أن المحافظين سيحصلون على نسبة 44% من الأصوات، مقابل 23% لحزب العمال، و12% للديمقراطيين الليبراليين، و10% لحزب استقلال المملكة المتحدة. وفي ظل النظام الانتخابي المعمول به في بريطانيا، وهو نظام الصوت الواحد أو الدورة الواحدة (وهو نظام يعطي الفوز للمرشح الذي يحصل على أكبر عدد من الأصوات حتى لو لم تتعد نسبة الأصوات خمسين بالمئة)، يمكن للمحافظين تحقيق أغلبية هائلة قد تتجاوز 100 مقعد في مجلس العموم ــ ارتفاعا من 14 مقعدا الآن.

DONATE NOW

تدين ماي بالفضل في حصولها على منصب رئيس الوزراء للأغلبية البرلمانية التي فاز بها ديفيد كاميرون عام 2015، قبل أن يستقيل في أعقاب الاستفتاء على خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي في يونيو الماضي. لكن إذا جاءت نتيجة الانتخابات مؤكدة لاستطلاعات الرأي، سيكون لدى ماي تفويض شعبي أقوى بكثير من الذي كان يمتلكه كاميرون.

ورغم استبعاد احتمال فوز المحافظين بأكثر من 50% من الأصوات، تستطيع ماي أن تحقق أغلبية برلمانية كبيرة تكون بمثابة إقرار لمساعيها نحو تنفيذ "خروج صعب من الاتحاد الأوروبي." وسيستلزم مثل هذا الأمر خروج بريطانيا من كل من السوق الأوروبية الموحدة والاتحاد الجمركي للاتحاد الأوروبي، وذلك حتى يتسنى لها فرض ضوابط الهجرة على مواطني الاتحاد الأوروبي، وتحرير نفسها من سلطة محكمة العدل الأوروبية، والسعي لإبرام اتفاقيات تجارية خاصة بها. في الوقت ذاته، فإن تحقيق أغلبية برلمانية كبيرة قد يمنح ماي مساحة أوسع للمناورة وعقد تسويات خلال مفاوضات الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي، لأنها ستكون حينئذ أقل عرضة للضغوط من جانب مؤيدي الخروج البريطاني المتشددين.

وربما يتضح فيما بعد أن توقيت انتصار المحافظين جاء مواتيا للغاية لرئيسة الوزراء البريطانية، إذ بوسعها أن تستخدم التفويض الممنوح لها لتنفيذ خروج صعب من الاتحاد الأوروبي قبل أن تؤثر عواقبه على الداخل البريطاني، في وقت لايزال الاقتصاد منتعشا بفضل اعتماده على استهلاك يتغذى عل�� الدين. وقد لا تضطر ماي لمواجهة الناخبين مجددا حتى عام 2022، الأمر الذي يمنحها مرونة أكبر في تنفيذ خطتها للخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي.

وحتى في حال مغادرة بريطانيا الاتحاد الأوروبي في عام 2019 كما هو مقرر، قد تكون هناك فترة انتقالية إضافية لعامين أو ثلاثة قبل انتخابات 2022، تبقى خلالها بريطانيا داخل السوق الموحدة والاتحاد الجمركي ــ مع احتفاظها بحرية التحرك ــ والتفاوض في الوقت ذاته على اتفاق تجاري مستقبلي. وبالتالي يمكن تأخير خسائر التجارة والاستثمار والهجرة التي قد يسببها الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي.

لكن استراتيجية ماي محفوفة بالمخاطر. فهي بادئ ذي بدء تتراجع عن موقف تبنته منذ إعلان ترشحها خلفا لكاميرون في زعامة حزب المحافظين (وبالتالي رئيسة للوزراء). إذ أنها تعهدت بعد أسبوع من التصويت على الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي قائلة: "لن تكون هناك انتخابات مبكرة"، وأضافت: "لا ينبغي إجراء انتخابات عامة قبل 2020". كما أصدرت منذ ذلك الحين تأكيدات مماثلة بدا للجميع أنه لا سبيل للتراجع عنها.

أما السبب الذي ساقته ماي كمبرر للدعوة لانتخابات عامة ــ وهو الخوف من عرقلة المعارضة البرلمانية الحالية لخطة الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي ــ فهو محض هراء. فقد أعطى البرلمان الشهر الماضي موافقته المطلقة لماي لبدء عملية الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي. وحتى لو حاول البرلمان رفض أي اتفاق للخروج، فبوسع بريطانيا مغادرة الاتحاد الأوروبي ببساطة دون حاجة لاتفاق كهذا. في المقابل، قد لا يعزز حصول حزب ماي على أغلبية برلمانية كبيرة موقفها التفاوضي في مواجهة الاتحاد الأوروبي. بل على العكس، ربما تسببت حقيقة أن لديها مجال للمساومة وعقد تسويات في إضعاف موقفها.

وقد يؤدي عدم وفاء ماي بوعودها بهذا القدر من الاستخفاف إلى تآكل ثقة العامة بها بشكل بالغ. ويبدو أنها تعتقد أن الأمر سيمر مرور الكرام، وكأنها تقول في قرارة نفسها: حتى لو كان لدى الناخبين المتأرجحين شكوك بشأنها، فلن يهرعوا إلى زعيم حزب العمال جيريمي كوربين، اليساري المتطرف الذي لا يحظى بأي شعبية.

على الجانب الآخر، نجد أن الديمقراطيين الليبراليين لديهم فرصة لسحب قدر من التأييد الشعبي من المحافظين والعمال، وذلك بإطلاق حملة مضادة لرؤية ماي بشأن تنفيذ خروج صعب من الاتحاد الأوروبي. أعترف بأن تيم فارون زعيم الديمقراطيين الليبراليين لا يبدو مؤهلا لمنصب رئيس الوزراء، لكنه عارض قرار حزبه بالدخول في تحالف مع المحافظين بين عامي 2010 و2015، مما يجعله أكثر قبولا للناخبين الهاربين من حزب العمال.

إضافة إلى ذلك، قد يسهم استمرار التزام الديمقراطيين الليبراليين بعضوية السوق الأوروبية الموحدة في استمالة ناخبي حزب المحافظين الأكثر اعتدالا. وأخيرا، لا يمكن استبعاد احتمالية ظهور حزب وسط جديد قبل يونيو/حزيران.

إذا أخفقت ماي في الفوز بأغلبية كبيرة، فستضعف سلطتها داخل حزب المحافظين. لكن حتى في حال فشلها في الفوز بأغلبية، لن يكون بوسع أحد وقف الخروج البريطاني من الاتحاد الأوروبي، إلا إذا أيد كل عضو في البرلمان رافض للخروج البريطاني تشكيل حكومة مؤقتة والتصويت على إجراء استفتاء وطني ثان. ومع استبعاد هذا الاحتمال بدرجة كبيرة، فإن
جل ما يمكن أن يأمله المرء هو أن تسهم الانتخابات في تخفيف وقع الضربة التي ستنتج عن الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي.

بيد أن هناك مخاطرة أخرى أكبر بكثير تخوضها ماي تتعلق ببقاء المملكة المتحدة. فقد رفضت مؤخرا طلبا من الحكومة الاسكتلندية بعقد استفتاء آخر على الاستقلال ــ الثاني منذ استفتاء عام 2014 ــ بحجة أنه ليس من صالح الاسكتلنديين التصويت على الاستقلال قبل معرفة نتائج مفاوضات الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي. لكنها الآن تطلب من البريطانيين فعل ذلك تحديدا (أي التصويت في الانتخابات قبل معرفة نتائج مفاوضات الخروج البريطاني).

والحقيقة أن موقف ماي من اسكتلندا يصعب الدفاع عنه. فلو افترضنا استمرار التأييد القوي للحزب القومي الاسكتلندي المؤيد للاستقلال في الانتخابات العامة، ستكون نيكولا ستورجن رئيسة الوزراء الاسكتلندية وزعيمة الحزب في موقف أقوى بكثير لتجديد مطالبتها باستفتاء على الاستقلال ــ ربما في أقرب وقت العام المقبل.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

وفي ظل ارتياب كثير من الاسكتلنديين ــ الذين صوت 62% منهم لصالح البقاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي ــ من أن تجرجرهم حكومة المحافظين البريطانية التي تسيطر عليها النزعة القومية إلى خروج صعب من الاتحاد الأوروبي، فقد تكون الحجة لصالح استقلال اسكتلندا مقنعة. كما يظل مستقبل أيرلندا الشمالية موضع تساؤل هو الآخر. وقد ينتهي الأمر إلى تحول فكرة إنجلترا الصغيرة، وهي الآن محض تصور عقلي، إلى واقع فعلي.

ترجمة: أيمن السملاوي                 Translated by: Ayman Al-Semellawi  