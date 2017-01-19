Brexit ins Trump-Land

LONDON – Die britische Premierministerin Theresa May führt das Vereinigte Königreich in Richtung eines sehr „harten“ Brexits in 2019 – und potenziell in den Abgrund, falls das Königreich die Europäische Union ohne ein Austritts- oder Handelsabkommen verlässt. In ihrer Rede vom 17. Januar hat May ihre Ziele für Verhandlungen mit der EU skizziert und klargestellt, dass sie den Forderungen der Brexit-Hardliner Vorrang vor den wirtschaftlichen Interessen ihres Landes einräumen wird.
Die Entscheidung Mays für eine Brexit-Variante, bei der Großbritannien sowohl den EU-Binnenmarkt als auch die europäische Zollunion verlässt, ist keine Überraschung: May weiß wenig über Ökonomie und Interesse daran hat sie noch weniger. Ihr ultimatives Ziel besteht darin, als Premierministerin zu überleben, und sie glaubt, dass die Kontrolle über die Einwanderung – von der sie seit langem besessen ist – ihre Popularität bei den „Leave“-Wählern steigern und dass die Beendigung der Rechtszuständigkeit des Europäischen Gerichtshofes für Großbritannien die Nationalisten in ihrer Konservativen Partei ruhigstellen wird.
Diese Haltung schließt eine fortgesetzte Mitgliedschaft im Binnenmarkt aus. Bisher hatten die Brexiteers das Bestehen politischer Zielkonflikte zwischen der Ablehnung der Freizügigkeit und der Aufrechterhaltung des freien Handels mit der EU bestritten. Laut der törichten Aussage des britischen Außenministers Boris Johnson würden die Briten beides haben können. May hat nun verspätet zugegeben, dass dies nicht möglich ist.
Wirtschaftlich kann das Vereinigte Königreich dabei nur verlieren, und zwar gleich doppelt: Es verzichtet nun auf die Vorteile des freien Austausches mit der EU und auf die Beiträge hart arbeitender, Steuern zahlender Migranten aus den EU-Ländern. Im Vereinigten Königreich ansässige Dienstleister, insbesondere Finanzunternehmen, werden die mit dem „Europäischen Pass“ verbundenen Privilegien verlieren, die es ihnen gestatten, ungehindert innerhalb der EU tätig zu sein.
Weniger ehrlich war May, was die Folgen des Austritts aus der Zollunion angeht. Sie will, dass Großbritannien seine eigenen Zolltarife und sonstigen Handelsverpflichtungen bei der Welthandelsorganisation (WTO) festlegt und anschließend unabhängig in irreführender Weise als „Freihandelsabkommen“ bezeichnete Präferenzregelungen mit einigen Ländern schließt.
Dies jedoch wird Zollkontrollen für den Handel zwischen Großbritannien und der EU nach sich ziehen, und zwar auch für Waren und Dienstleistungen, die die Grenzen zwischen Nordirland und der Republik Irland überqueren. Eine neue Grenzbürokratie muss dann die Einhaltung der Zollbestimmungen überprüfen, Einfuhrzölle je nach angenommenem Herkunftsort der Waren berechnen, Zahlungen sicherstellen, überprüfen, dass die Waren die EU-Normen einhalten, usw. Dies wird sich besonders für Hersteller mit komplexen Just-in-Time-Lieferketten als kostspielig und destabilisierend erweisen: Autos „made in Britain“ etwa enthalten tatsächlich viele Bauteile, die während des Fertigungsprozesses mehrfach über Grenzen transportiert werden.
Statt dies ehrlich zu sagen, strebt May einen „reibungslosen“ Handel über eine „assoziierte Mitgliedschaft“ in der Zollunion an, obwohl dies im direkten Widerspruch zu ihrer Behauptung steht, dass Großbritannien in Bezug auf die EU nicht „halb drinnen und halb draußen“ sein wolle. So oder so ist eine derartige Regelung politisch implausibel, logistisch unmöglich und nach den WTO-Regeln illegal.
Mays Versprechen, gleichzeitig ein Austrittsabkommen und ein Handelsabkommen zu verfolgen – und das beides innerhalb der zwei Jahre ab dem offiziellen Beginn des Austrittsverfahrens (den sie bis Ende März einleiten will) – ist ähnlich unrealistisch. Die EU beharrt darauf, erst die Scheidungsvereinbarung abzuschließen, bevor sie eine zukünftige Beziehung diskutiert. Das ist keine bloße Formalität: Während beide Seiten sich darauf einigen könnten, dass bereits im Vereinigten Königreich lebende EU-Bürger und in der EU lebende Briten jeweils dort bleiben können, könnte ein Versuch jeder der beiden Seiten, den Status dieser Menschen als Verhandlungsmasse zu verwenden, nach hinten losgehen. Darüber hinaus verlangt die EU vom Vereinigten Königreich bis zu 60 Milliarden Euro zur Begleichung ausstehender Forderungen.
Mays Drohung, eine schlechte Vereinbarung nicht zu akzeptieren, mag glaubwürdig sein, denn sie könnte der EU die Schuld für das resultierende Chaos geben. Doch lässt sich dasselbe nicht für ihre Drohung sagen, im Gegenzug die Steuern und die Regulierung im Vereinigten Königreich drastisch zurückzufahren. Es gibt wenig politische Unterstützung für einen derartigen Schritt, und Bestimmungen zur Finanzregulierung über Bord zu werfen würde gegen Großbritanniens internationale Verpflichtungen verstoßen. Zudem hat May versprochen, der Arbeiterschaft zu helfen, Arbeitnehmerrechte zu stärken und sicherzustellen, dass die globalen Konzerne ihren gerechten Anteil an den britischen Steuern zahlen.
Selbst wenn May es schafft, ein Austrittsabkommen zu vereinbaren, ist es unmöglich, in unter zwei Jahren Branche für Branche ein Handelsabkommen auszuhandeln und zu ratifizieren. Die Verhandlungen über das CETA-Abkommen zwischen der EU und Kanada beispielsweise erforderten sieben Jahre und wären trotzdem beinahe noch am Parlament der belgischen Region Wallonien gescheitert. Eine „phasierte Umsetzung“ eines Handelsabkommens, dass noch nicht bis zum Ende ausgearbeitet ist, ist nicht möglich; daher sollten Automobilunternehmen, Finanzinstitute und andere Unternehmen, die in die EU exportieren, schon jetzt anfangen, sich auf den „Abgrund“ vorzubereiten, den May vermeiden möchte.
May hat kein Wählermandat für einen harten Brexit. Viele der 52% der Briten, die für einen Austritt aus der EU stimmten, wollen im Binnenmarkt bleiben, und dasselbe gilt für all diejenigen, die für einen Verbleib in der EU stimmten. Darüber hinaus würden die gewählten Volksvertreter von der Festlegung der Verhandlungsagenda der Regierung ausgeschlossen. Zwar hat May ihnen versprochen, dass sie über das endgültige Verhandlungsergebnis abstimmen dürfen, doch wird Großbritannien die EU selbst dann verlassen, wenn sie es ablehnen.
Dies ist eine Verhöhnung der Demokratie. Und angesichts der Drohungen von US-Präsident Donald Trump, Handelskriege vom Zaun brechen und Europa den revanchistischen Nachstellungen des russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin überlassen zu wollen, ist dies eine besonders gefährliche Zeit für das Vereinigte Königreich, im Alleingang zu handeln.
May behauptet, dass ein Brexit Großbritannien in die Lage versetzen wird, bessere Handelsabkommen mit außereuropäischen Ländern zu schließen, und sie hängt ihre Hoffnungen an eine rasche Einigung mit Trumps USA. Doch angesichts der verzweifelten Verhandlungsposition Großbritanniens hätte sogar eine von Hillary Clinton geführte Regierung hart zugunsten der amerikanischen Industrie verhandelt. Die US-Pharmaunternehmen etwa wollen, dass der klamme nationale britische Gesundheitsdienst NHS mehr für Medikamente bezahlt.
Die Trump-Regierung wird ein noch härterer Verhandlungspartner sein. Wie China und Deutschland exportiert Großbritannien viel mehr in die USA als umgekehrt. Trump hasst derartige „unfaire“ Handelsdefizite und hat geschworen, sie zu beseitigen. Seien Sie vorsichtig, was Sie sich wünschen, Frau Premierministerin.
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
AN ARCHITECTURE DESIGNED FOR DECADES - DETERMINED TO DESTRUCT
Philip Legrain has an incredibly incisive prescience - that sees Britain's departure "off a cliff".
As Architects of The European Union, the key protagonists must have the same incision in protecting European interests.
There is a whole range of measures that Unions in this predicament are known to think through.
Instead of focussing on the repercussions for Britain - Greece was subjected to similar admonitions - Europe seems faultless.
Advocates like the Author point to repercussions for "The West" and consequences for Britain - The EU bereft of mirrors.
Actions are innumerable to protect the interests of The West - The EU as One Pillar - but no room for introspection @ Headquarters.
Always the onus to protect "The West" - flows from the consequences to those that democratically decide in favour of departure.
Democracy enabled The Referendum - and Britain's Prime Minister respectfully followed the process.
Steps that follow from Europe's Headquarters - that discovers the causes and the consequences - don't exist.
The protagonists for The Union - are not grateful for the longest peace and prosperity that Europe enjoyed 1945 - 2015.
The protagonists for The Union - cannot see why Brexit happened, why Brexit plus plus happened.
The protagonists for The Union - cannot fathom why those Boots-on-the-Ground needed in Poland, in the Baltics, in Ukraine.
The protagonists for The Union - are blissfully oblivious of the responsibilities incumbent upon their shoulders.
The protagonists for The Union - were prescient enough to meander and manoeuvre The Architecture for The Union.
The protagonists for The Union - believe that Britain and Germany and America are under obligations to deliver Prosperity for them.
The protagonists for The Union - are unconcerned that Democratic processes have resulted in Brexit and Brexit plus plus.
Unfortunate, for Democracy.
Unfortunate, for Peace n Prosperity.
Unfortunate, that lessons of history never learnt.
Unfortunate, that European Headquarters have recreated An Architecture that resulted in Brexit and Brexit plus plus. Read more
Comment Commented Stephen Morris
Only the truest True Believers, the most gullible “Useful Idiots” cling to the belief that the EU is there to promote the interests of the Subject peoples.
Witness the economic brutality inflicted on Greece. Witness the “Lost Generation” of youth sacrificed to the fantasy of the imperial Eurozone. Witness the enthusiastic embrace of “free-trade” agreements, signing away sovereign powers to opaque committees of Elite interests.
For all the pompous rhetoric, the EU is an unaccountable, undemocratic institution that exists to promote Elite interests.
Like any nascent empire, it attracts aggressively narcissistic, machiavellian political agents, drawn to the prospect of exercising dominion over hundreds of millions of Subjects.
Unlike the US it doesn’t even have the rudimentary constraints of “elective” government, let alone anything approximating genuine (direct) Democracy.
Its leaders are deaf to any calls for reform. Even in the face of the imminent departure of Britain, they refused to contemplate reform of the organisation. They - and their sycophant supporters - can think only in terms of how best to inflict punishment on those who dare to defy them.
What does THAT tell us about the psychology of these people???
Haven’t we seen THAT sort of behaviour before in Europe?? Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
The EU is many things, but it is not this leviathan.
It is the Commission, with Commissioners appointed by elected Heads of State and a permanent bureaucracy.
It is the European Parliament, directly elected by voters across 28 countries.
It is the Council of Ministers, the elected Heads of State of the EU28 countries, with shared and conflicting goals and interests.
It is a body of treaties, laws and regulations.
It is a court of justice.
It is an idea, both in the minds of its founders and advocates and 400 million Europeans - but a morass of conflicting, shifting ideas.
It is complex, contradictory and frustrating. Which makes populist bluster and baloney an easy play. "These people" with their "nascent empire" and "its leaders".... of course, never once specifying which institutional component they are talking about. Far easier to portray it as a hegemonic leviathan to which all manner of evils - real (Greece bailout policy) and imagined can be assigned.
Lazy, populist, blowhard generalisations, instead of specific incisive critiques.
News just in.... There is no Wizard behind that curtain. There are a bunch of elected Heads of State, pursuing shared and conflicting goals, some stable, some shifting. There is a democratically elected European Parliament. There is a permanent bureaucracy (with its own ideas and interests). There are armies of lobbyists looking for proprietary interests. And there is an Idea, which shifts and advances and retreats. It's messy. It's full of flaws. It takes two steps forward and one step back. But what it does not lack are voices calling for reform, but precisely because it is not the leviathan, it can only stumble forward.
In other words, exactly how you'd expect any partial integration of 28 sovereign states to look and to evolve.
Read more
Comment Commented M M
T. May and her team of holiday seekers think that they can revive the Victorian Glorious times in the 21th Century. When T. May visited France shortly after her appointment, the French gave her and the Brits a minor touch of what is to come (when they shut the border and stranded many travellers for days in their cars). Glorious Britania is long gone, the sooner everyone in Britain realises this the better. Diplomacy has failed with the EU due to the failed policies of the previous and successive British governments. The Brexit referendum did not have to take place until the end of this year, again and due to the incompetence and miscalculation by the Tories, all went sour. The EU must not be blamed for the mistakes and incompetence of successive British governments. The EU did not ask for the divorce, it is the British establishment that misled and continue to mislead the British People. The 60s' here we come. Read more
Comment Commented S Sam
According to Philippe Legrain, "While May has promised them a vote on the final deal, Britain will still leave the EU if they reject it. This makes a mockery of democracy."
I understand that triggering Article 50 means UK leaves and as voters decided in U.K. referendum vote. Everything I see is democracy. Mockery of democracy would be if referendum is ignored and parliament does not take UK out of EU. Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
We are leaving the Single Market. If just one in every thirteen Leave voters did not want this (I.e they voted to leave the EU but thought we would stay in the Single Market), then surely you must accept that we will leave the Simgle Market with a majority of voters against doing so. I believe that might be considered "undemocratic".
Perhaps those people also did not understand that when Boris Johnson said Britain will retain access to the Simgle Market, that he was mouthing an inanity (other than North Korea, as far as I know, every country has access to the Simgle Market). Of course, if all of the 52% of voters choosing Leave understood what leaving the SM meant and wanted that, then there's no democratic deficit.... full steam ahead! Read more
Comment Commented Nicholas Beale
Pundits tend to be overconfident. I guess there is a non-zero probability that there will be no Exit deal if the EU negotiators make a mess of things, but Barnier is very competent and professional and he won't. The EU will get no money from the UK unless they agree exit terms that are satisfactory to the UK and falling back to WTO terms without preferential access to London would damage the struggling EU economy. So it's far more reasonable to suppose that there will be a deal. Read more
