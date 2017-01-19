Brexit ins Trump-Land

jagjeet sinha JAN 20, 2017

AN ARCHITECTURE DESIGNED FOR DECADES - DETERMINED TO DESTRUCT

Philip Legrain has an incredibly incisive prescience - that sees Britain's departure "off a cliff".

As Architects of The European Union, the key protagonists must have the same incision in protecting European interests.

There is a whole range of measures that Unions in this predicament are known to think through.

Instead of focussing on the repercussions for Britain - Greece was subjected to similar admonitions - Europe seems faultless.

Advocates like the Author point to repercussions for "The West" and consequences for Britain - The EU bereft of mirrors.

Actions are innumerable to protect the interests of The West - The EU as One Pillar - but no room for introspection @ Headquarters.

Always the onus to protect "The West" - flows from the consequences to those that democratically decide in favour of departure.

Democracy enabled The Referendum - and Britain's Prime Minister respectfully followed the process.

Steps that follow from Europe's Headquarters - that discovers the causes and the consequences - don't exist.



The protagonists for The Union - are not grateful for the longest peace and prosperity that Europe enjoyed 1945 - 2015.

The protagonists for The Union - cannot see why Brexit happened, why Brexit plus plus happened.

The protagonists for The Union - cannot fathom why those Boots-on-the-Ground needed in Poland, in the Baltics, in Ukraine.

The protagonists for The Union - are blissfully oblivious of the responsibilities incumbent upon their shoulders.

The protagonists for The Union - were prescient enough to meander and manoeuvre The Architecture for The Union.

The protagonists for The Union - believe that Britain and Germany and America are under obligations to deliver Prosperity for them.

The protagonists for The Union - are unconcerned that Democratic processes have resulted in Brexit and Brexit plus plus.



Unfortunate, for Democracy.

Unfortunate, for Peace n Prosperity.

Unfortunate, that lessons of history never learnt.

Unfortunate, that European Headquarters have recreated An Architecture that resulted in Brexit and Brexit plus plus.