Brexit ins Trump-Land

LONDON – Die britische Premierministerin Theresa May führt das Vereinigte Königreich in Richtung eines sehr „harten“ Brexits in 2019 – und potenziell in den Abgrund, falls das Königreich die Europäische Union ohne ein Austritts- oder Handelsabkommen verlässt. In ihrer Rede vom 17. Januar hat May ihre Ziele für Verhandlungen mit der EU skizziert und klargestellt, dass sie den Forderungen der Brexit-Hardliner Vorrang vor den wirtschaftlichen Interessen ihres Landes einräumen wird.

Die Entscheidung Mays für eine Brexit-Variante, bei der Großbritannien sowohl den EU-Binnenmarkt als auch die europäische Zollunion verlässt, ist keine Überraschung: May weiß wenig über Ökonomie und Interesse daran hat sie noch weniger. Ihr ultimatives Ziel besteht darin, als Premierministerin zu überleben, und sie glaubt, dass die Kontrolle über die Einwanderung – von der sie seit langem besessen ist – ihre Popularität bei den „Leave“-Wählern steigern und dass die Beendigung der Rechtszuständigkeit des Europäischen Gerichtshofes für Großbritannien die Nationalisten in ihrer Konservativen Partei ruhigstellen wird.

Diese Haltung schließt eine fortgesetzte Mitgliedschaft im Binnenmarkt aus. Bisher hatten die Brexiteers das Bestehen politischer Zielkonflikte zwischen der Ablehnung der Freizügigkeit und der Aufrechterhaltung des freien Handels mit der EU bestritten. Laut der törichten Aussage des britischen Außenministers Boris Johnson würden die Briten beides haben können. May hat nun verspätet zugegeben, dass dies nicht möglich ist.

Wirtschaftlich kann das Vereinigte Königreich dabei nur verlieren, und zwar gleich doppelt: Es verzichtet nun auf die Vorteile des freien Austausches mit der EU und auf die Beiträge hart arbeitender, Steuern zahlender Migranten aus den EU-Ländern. Im Vereinigten Königreich ansässige Dienstleister, insbesondere Finanzunternehmen, werden die mit dem „Europäischen Pass“ verbundenen Privilegien verlieren, die es ihnen gestatten, ungehindert innerhalb der EU tätig zu sein.

Weniger ehrlich war May, was die Folgen des Austritts aus der Zollunion angeht. Sie will, dass Großbritannien seine eigenen Zolltarife und sonstigen Handelsverpflichtungen bei der Welthandelsorganisation (WTO) festlegt und anschließend unabhängig in irreführender Weise als „Freihandelsabkommen“ bezeichnete Präferenzregelungen mit einigen Ländern schließt.

Dies jedoch wird Zollkontrollen für den Handel zwischen Großbritannien und der EU nach sich ziehen, und zwar auch für Waren und Dienstleistungen, die die Grenzen zwischen Nordirland und der Republik Irland überqueren. Eine neue Grenzbürokratie muss dann die Einhaltung der Zollbestimmungen überprüfen, Einfuhrzölle je nach angenommenem Herkunftsort der Waren berechnen, Zahlungen sicherstellen, überprüfen, dass die Waren die EU-Normen einhalten, usw. Dies wird sich besonders für Hersteller mit komplexen Just-in-Time-Lieferketten als kostspielig und destabilisierend erweisen: Autos „made in Britain“ etwa enthalten tatsächlich viele Bauteile, die während des Fertigungsprozesses mehrfach über Grenzen transportiert werden.

Statt dies ehrlich zu sagen, strebt May einen „reibungslosen“ Handel über eine „assoziierte Mitgliedschaft“ in der Zollunion an, obwohl dies im direkten Widerspruch zu ihrer Behauptung steht, dass Großbritannien in Bezug auf die EU nicht „halb drinnen und halb draußen“ sein wolle. So oder so ist eine derartige Regelung politisch implausibel, logistisch unmöglich und nach den WTO-Regeln illegal.

Mays Versprechen, gleichzeitig ein Austrittsabkommen und ein Handelsabkommen zu verfolgen – und das beides innerhalb der zwei Jahre ab dem offiziellen Beginn des Austrittsverfahrens (den sie bis Ende März einleiten will) – ist ähnlich unrealistisch. Die EU beharrt darauf, erst die Scheidungsvereinbarung abzuschließen, bevor sie eine zukünftige Beziehung diskutiert. Das ist keine bloße Formalität: Während beide Seiten sich darauf einigen könnten, dass bereits im Vereinigten Königreich lebende EU-Bürger und in der EU lebende Briten jeweils dort bleiben können, könnte ein Versuch jeder der beiden Seiten, den Status dieser Menschen als Verhandlungsmasse zu verwenden, nach hinten losgehen. Darüber hinaus verlangt die EU vom Vereinigten Königreich bis zu 60 Milliarden Euro zur Begleichung ausstehender Forderungen.

Mays Drohung, eine schlechte Vereinbarung nicht zu akzeptieren, mag glaubwürdig sein, denn sie könnte der EU die Schuld für das resultierende Chaos geben. Doch lässt sich dasselbe nicht für ihre Drohung sagen, im Gegenzug die Steuern und die Regulierung im Vereinigten Königreich drastisch zurückzufahren. Es gibt wenig politische Unterstützung für einen derartigen Schritt, und Bestimmungen zur Finanzregulierung über Bord zu werfen würde gegen Großbritanniens internationale Verpflichtungen verstoßen. Zudem hat May versprochen, der Arbeiterschaft zu helfen, Arbeitnehmerrechte zu stärken und sicherzustellen, dass die globalen Konzerne ihren gerechten Anteil an den britischen Steuern zahlen.

Selbst wenn May es schafft, ein Austrittsabkommen zu vereinbaren, ist es unmöglich, in unter zwei Jahren Branche für Branche ein Handelsabkommen auszuhandeln und zu ratifizieren. Die Verhandlungen über das CETA-Abkommen zwischen der EU und Kanada beispielsweise erforderten sieben Jahre und wären trotzdem beinahe noch am Parlament der belgischen Region Wallonien gescheitert. Eine „phasierte Umsetzung“ eines Handelsabkommens, dass noch nicht bis zum Ende ausgearbeitet ist, ist nicht möglich; daher sollten Automobilunternehmen, Finanzinstitute und andere Unternehmen, die in die EU exportieren, schon jetzt anfangen, sich auf den „Abgrund“ vorzubereiten, den May vermeiden möchte.

May hat kein Wählermandat für einen harten Brexit. Viele der 52% der Briten, die für einen Austritt aus der EU stimmten, wollen im Binnenmarkt bleiben, und dasselbe gilt für all diejenigen, die für einen Verbleib in der EU stimmten. Darüber hinaus würden die gewählten Volksvertreter von der Festlegung der Verhandlungsagenda der Regierung ausgeschlossen. Zwar hat May ihnen versprochen, dass sie über das endgültige Verhandlungsergebnis abstimmen dürfen, doch wird Großbritannien die EU selbst dann verlassen, wenn sie es ablehnen.

Dies ist eine Verhöhnung der Demokratie. Und angesichts der Drohungen von US-Präsident Donald Trump, Handelskriege vom Zaun brechen und Europa den revanchistischen Nachstellungen des russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin überlassen zu wollen, ist dies eine besonders gefährliche Zeit für das Vereinigte Königreich, im Alleingang zu handeln.

May behauptet, dass ein Brexit Großbritannien in die Lage versetzen wird, bessere Handelsabkommen mit außereuropäischen Ländern zu schließen, und sie hängt ihre Hoffnungen an eine rasche Einigung mit Trumps USA. Doch angesichts der verzweifelten Verhandlungsposition Großbritanniens hätte sogar eine von Hillary Clinton geführte Regierung hart zugunsten der amerikanischen Industrie verhandelt. Die US-Pharmaunternehmen etwa wollen, dass der klamme nationale britische Gesundheitsdienst NHS mehr für Medikamente bezahlt.

Die Trump-Regierung wird ein noch härterer Verhandlungspartner sein. Wie China und Deutschland exportiert Großbritannien viel mehr in die USA als umgekehrt. Trump hasst derartige „unfaire“ Handelsdefizite und hat geschworen, sie zu beseitigen. Seien Sie vorsichtig, was Sie sich wünschen, Frau Premierministerin.