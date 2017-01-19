Le Brexit au pays de Trump

LONDRES – La Première ministre Theresa May mène actuellement le Royaume-Uni vers un Brexit extrêmement "dur" en 2019 – faisant courir au pays un risque immense, étant donné la possibilité d'une absence d'accord précis sur la sortie de l'Union européenne ou les modalités commerciales du Brexit. Dans son discours du 17 janvier, Theresa May a insisté sur les objectifs qu'elle se fixe dans le cadre des négociations avec l'UE, et a clairement annoncé qu'elle ferait prévaloir les exigences des Brexiters les plus intransigeants sur les intérêts économiques du pays.
Il n'est pas surprenant que Theresa May ait choisi une forme de Brexit consistant pour le Royaume-Uni à quitter à la fois le marché unique de l'UE et son union douanière : la Première ministre connaît peu l'économie, et s'en soucie encore moins. Elle se contente d'avoir pour objectif ultime de survivre au poste de chef du gouvernement, considérant que le contrôle de l'immigration – obsession personnelle de longue date – lui vaudra la sympathie des partisans du « Leave », et que l'anéantissement de la compétence de la Cour de justice de l'Union européenne sur le Royaume-Uni permettra d'apaiser les nationalistes de son Parti conservateur.
Cette posture exclut toute poursuite de l'appartenance au marché unique. Jusqu'à présent, les partisans du Brexit niaient toute possibilité de compromis politique entre le refus de la libre circulation et le maintien du libre-échange avec l'UE. Pour reprendre la formule désormais célèbre du secrétaire d'État aux Affaires étrangères Boris Johnson, les Britanniques entendaient bien obtenir le beurre et l'argent du beurre. Theresa May vient d'admettre sur le tard l'impossibilité d'une telle démarche.
D'un point de vue économique, il s'agit là d'une proposition perdant-perdant pour le Royaume-Uni, qui sera désormais privé des avantages du libre-échange avec le reste de l'UE, ainsi que de la contribution des migrants de l'EU sur le plan du travail et des recettes fiscales. Les prestataires de services basés au Royaume-Uni, en premier lieu desquels les sociétés financières, perdront également les privilèges attachés à la détention de ce « passeport » qui leur permettait jusqu'à présent d'opérer librement au sein de l'UE.
Sur la question des conséquences d'une sortie de l'union douanière, Theresa May ne s'est pas montrée aussi honnête. Elle souhaite que le Royaume-Uni fixe ses propres engagements douaniers et commerciaux auprès de l'Organisation mondiale du commerce, pour ensuite négocier des accords préférentiels de manière indépendante – à tort qualifiés d' « accords de libre-échange » – avec certains pays.
Or, ceci exigera un certain nombre de contrôles douaniers sur les échanges commerciaux effectués entre le Royaume-Uni et l'UE, y compris sur les biens et services traversant la frontière entre l'Irlande du Nord et la République d'Irlande. Une nouvelle bureaucratie aux frontières devra vérifier la conformité douanière, calculer les droits d'importation en fonction de l'origine présumée des marchandises, veiller aux paiements, contrôler la conformité des produits vis-à-vis des normes de l'UE, etc. Les coûts seront particulièrement élevés et éprouvants pour les fabricants dont la chaîne logistique complexe fonctionne au « juste à temps » : les automobiles « made in UK » intègrent en effet de nombreux composants qui traversent les frontières à de nombreuses reprises au cours du processus de fabrication.
Plutôt que d'annoncer clairement la couleur, Theresa May aspire à des échanges commerciaux « sans frictions », via un statut de « pays associé » à l'union douanière, bien que cela contredise directement son affirmation selon laquelle le Royaume-Uni ne saurait évoluer « à moitié dedans, à moitié en dehors » de l'UE. Dans tous les cas, un tel arrangement est politiquement improbable, logistiquement impossible, et par ailleurs illégal en vertu des règles de l'OMC.
La promesse de Theresa May consistant à négocier simultanément un accord de sortie et un accord commercial – le tout en seulement deux ans à compter de l'entame officielle du processus de sortie (qu'elle entend amorcer d'ici la fin du mois de mars) – est tout aussi irréaliste. Pour commencer, l'UE insiste pour que les modalités du divorce soient réglées avant que puisse être abordée toute relation future. Et il ne s'agit pas d'une simple formalité : à supposer que les deux camps conviennent de la possibilité pour les citoyens de l'EU d'ores et déjà basés au Royaume-Uni d'y demeurer, de même que pour les Britanniques basés dans l'UE, la moindre tentative visant pour l'un des deux camps à utiliser le statut de ces citoyens comme monnaie d'échange pourrait bien mal tourner. Par ailleurs, l'UE entend actuellement recouvrer pas moins de 60 milliards € auprès du Royaume-Uni pour le règlement de dettes existantes.
La menace de Theresa May consistant à refuser un mauvais accord peut paraître crédible, dans la mesure où la Première ministre pourrait alors reprocher à l'UE le chaos engendré. Ce n'est en revanche pas le cas de sa menace consistant à riposter contre l'UE en réduisant considérablement les impôts et réglementations britanniques. Cette démarche ne mobilise en effet aucun soutien politique significatif, sachant par ailleurs qu'un grand débarras des réglementations financières conduirait le Royaume-Uni à violer ses engagements internationaux. En outre, Theresa May s'est engagée à aider la classe moyenne, à renforcer les droits des travailleurs, et à faire en sorte que les entreprises internationales payent leur juste contribution d'impôts au Royaume-Uni.
Même si la Première ministre parvient à obtenir un accord de sortie, il lui sera impossible de négocier et de ratifier un accord commercial, secteur par secteur, en seulement deux ans. Sept années ont par exemple été nécessaires à l'élaboration de l'Accord économique et commercial global entre l'UE et le Canada – qui a failli dérailler en raison du véto du Parlement belge de la région Wallonie. Il ne peut y avoir de « mise en œuvre progressive » d'un accord commercial non finalisé, et c'est pourquoi les constructeurs automobiles, institutions financières et autres sociétés opérant au Royaume-Uni et exportant vers l'UE feraient bien de se préparer à cheminer au bord de cette « falaise » que Theresa May souhaite éviter.
La Première ministre n'a pas suffisamment de légitimité électorale pour entreprendre un Brexit dur. Nombre des 52 % d'électeurs britanniques qui voté la sortie espèrent demeurer dans le marché unique, comme tous ceux qui ont voté Non au Brexit. Par ailleurs, les parlementaires élus n'ont pas eu leur mot à dire dans l'élaboration de l'agenda de négociation du gouvernement. Bien que Theresa May leur ait promis un vote autour de l'accord final, le Royaume-Uni quittera l'UE même s'ils rejettent cet accord.
Il y a là un affront à la démocratie. Et à l'heure où le président américain Donald Trump menace d'amorcer un certain nombre de guerres commerciales, et d'abandonner l'Europe aux prédations revanchardes du président russe Vladimir Poutine, le Royaume-Uni prend un risque considérable en décidant de faire cavalier seul.
Beaucoup espèrent que le Brexit permettra au Royaume-Uni d'obtenir de meilleurs accords commerciaux auprès de pays extérieurs à l'UE, et s'accrochent à l'espoir d'un accord rapidement négocié avec l'Amérique de Trump. Or, étant donné la position de négociation désespérée dans laquelle se trouve le Royaume-Uni, même une administration menée par Hillary Clinton aurait œuvré pour un deal intransigeant et favorable à l'industrie américaine. Les sociétés pharmaceutiques américaines, par exemple, entendent voir le National Health Service britannique, déjà éprouvé financièrement, payer plus cher leurs médicaments.
L'administration Trump cherchera sans aucun doute à négocier un accord encore plus rude. À l'instar de la Chine et de l'Allemagne, le Royaume-Uni exporte bien davantage aux États-Unis qu'il n'importe d'Amérique. Trump a horreur de ces déficits commerciaux « déloyaux », et entend bien les éradiquer. Méfiez-vous de vos aspirations, Madame la Première ministre, car le mieux est parfois l'ennemi du bien.
Traduit de l'anglais par Martin Morel
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Britain and Europe have a much bigger problem than Brexit.
Trump. Putin and Jinping are pushing the world back into an era of "great power" politics. How will the fragmented countries of Europe fare in such a geopolitical environment?
Not well is my guess. And events may move very quickly over the next few years to make concerns about trade and immigration seem quaint. Read more
Comment Commented Gunnar Eriksson
It is unfortunate that these basic facts are not clearly spelled out in UK media outlets. Read more
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
PM May might have personal reasons for the positions she has taken with respect to controlling immigration and putting an end to the power of a non-UK court to declare invalid a law enacted by the British Parliament, but there is little doubt that those who voted for "Leave" were concerned about both of those issues and that PM May's position on those issues is consistent with that of the "Leave" voters.
Aside from his foray into a discussion of PM May's motives, Legrain does a good job of pointing out some of the problems that the UK is likely to encounter as it goes down the path apparently chosen by PM May. However, he ignores the problems likely that the EU is likely to encounter if it decides to wall itself off from the UK with the creation of significant barriers to trade in goods and/or services.
Brexit certainly can be a "lose-lose" proposition for both the UK and the EU, and given the attitudes that have been displayed by their respective leaders that appears to be the most likely outcome. However, the severity of the losses to be suffered by either the UK or the EU can be lessened if their respective leaders act rationally rather than emotionally. Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
Wise counsel.
I have heard from UK Brexit leaders many statements of how awful the EU is. Indeed, for twenty odd years they have said the same things. And parts of the UK press have spent that time excoriating the EU, invariably with made-up stories (bent bananas etc). Or, stories that fail to point out that it is the Heads of State and not the EU itself that have taken a specific position that does not make sense.
From the EU side, the harshest words I have heard have been along the lines of "don't think you can have your cake and eat it", in other words, reminding the UK it cannot pick all the benefits of EU membership and none of the burdens. Which is correct and necessary to remind cloth-eared UK politicians.
So I am curious about the attitudes from the EU side that you've seen, that you think will contribute to a lose lose outcome? Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
AN ARCHITECTURE DESIGNED FOR DECADES - DETERMINED TO DESTRUCT
Philip Legrain has an incredibly incisive prescience - that sees Britain's departure "off a cliff".
As Architects of The European Union, the key protagonists must have the same incision in protecting European interests.
There is a whole range of measures that Unions in this predicament are known to think through.
Instead of focussing on the repercussions for Britain - Greece was subjected to similar admonitions - Europe seems faultless.
Advocates like the Author point to repercussions for "The West" and consequences for Britain - The EU bereft of mirrors.
Actions are innumerable to protect the interests of The West - The EU as One Pillar - but no room for introspection @ Headquarters.
Always the onus to protect "The West" - flows from the consequences to those that democratically decide in favour of departure.
Democracy enabled The Referendum - and Britain's Prime Minister respectfully followed the process.
Steps that follow from Europe's Headquarters - that discovers the causes and the consequences - don't exist.
The protagonists for The Union - are not grateful for the longest peace and prosperity that Europe enjoyed 1945 - 2015.
The protagonists for The Union - cannot see why Brexit happened, why Brexit plus plus happened.
The protagonists for The Union - cannot fathom why those Boots-on-the-Ground needed in Poland, in the Baltics, in Ukraine.
The protagonists for The Union - are blissfully oblivious of the responsibilities incumbent upon their shoulders.
The protagonists for The Union - were prescient enough to meander and manoeuvre The Architecture for The Union.
The protagonists for The Union - believe that Britain and Germany and America are under obligations to deliver Prosperity for them.
The protagonists for The Union - are unconcerned that Democratic processes have resulted in Brexit and Brexit plus plus.
Unfortunate, for Democracy.
Unfortunate, for Peace n Prosperity.
Unfortunate, that lessons of history never learnt.
Unfortunate, that European Headquarters have recreated An Architecture that resulted in Brexit and Brexit plus plus. Read more
Comment Commented Stephen Morris
Only the truest True Believers, the most gullible “Useful Idiots” cling to the belief that the EU is there to promote the interests of the Subject peoples.
Witness the economic brutality inflicted on Greece. Witness the “Lost Generation” of youth sacrificed to the fantasy of the imperial Eurozone. Witness the enthusiastic embrace of “free-trade” agreements, signing away sovereign powers to opaque committees of Elite interests.
For all the pompous rhetoric, the EU is an unaccountable, undemocratic institution that exists to promote Elite interests.
Like any nascent empire, it attracts aggressively narcissistic, machiavellian political agents, drawn to the prospect of exercising dominion over hundreds of millions of Subjects.
Unlike the US it doesn’t even have the rudimentary constraints of “elective” government, let alone anything approximating genuine (direct) Democracy.
Its leaders are deaf to any calls for reform. Even in the face of the imminent departure of Britain, they refused to contemplate reform of the organisation. They - and their sycophant supporters - can think only in terms of how best to inflict punishment on those who dare to defy them.
What does THAT tell us about the psychology of these people???
Haven’t we seen THAT sort of behaviour before in Europe?? Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
The EU is many things, but it is not this leviathan.
It is the Commission, with Commissioners appointed by elected Heads of State and a permanent bureaucracy.
It is the European Parliament, directly elected by voters across 28 countries.
It is the Council of Ministers, the elected Heads of State of the EU28 countries, with shared and conflicting goals and interests.
It is a body of treaties, laws and regulations.
It is a court of justice.
It is an idea, both in the minds of its founders and advocates and 400 million Europeans - but a morass of conflicting, shifting ideas.
It is complex, contradictory and frustrating. Which makes populist bluster and baloney an easy play. "These people" with their "nascent empire" and "its leaders".... of course, never once specifying which institutional component they are talking about. Far easier to portray it as a hegemonic leviathan to which all manner of evils - real (Greece bailout policy) and imagined can be assigned.
Lazy, populist, blowhard generalisations, instead of specific incisive critiques.
News just in.... There is no Wizard behind that curtain. There are a bunch of elected Heads of State, pursuing shared and conflicting goals, some stable, some shifting. There is a democratically elected European Parliament. There is a permanent bureaucracy (with its own ideas and interests). There are armies of lobbyists looking for proprietary interests. And there is an Idea, which shifts and advances and retreats. It's messy. It's full of flaws. It takes two steps forward and one step back. But what it does not lack are voices calling for reform, but precisely because it is not the leviathan, it can only stumble forward.
In other words, exactly how you'd expect any partial integration of 28 sovereign states to look and to evolve.
Read more
Comment Commented M M
T. May and her team of holiday seekers think that they can revive the Victorian Glorious times in the 21th Century. When T. May visited France shortly after her appointment, the French gave her and the Brits a minor touch of what is to come (when they shut the border and stranded many travellers for days in their cars). Glorious Britania is long gone, the sooner everyone in Britain realises this the better. Diplomacy has failed with the EU due to the failed policies of the previous and successive British governments. The Brexit referendum did not have to take place until the end of this year, again and due to the incompetence and miscalculation by the Tories, all went sour. The EU must not be blamed for the mistakes and incompetence of successive British governments. The EU did not ask for the divorce, it is the British establishment that misled and continue to mislead the British People. The 60s' here we come. Read more
Comment Commented S Sam
According to Philippe Legrain, "While May has promised them a vote on the final deal, Britain will still leave the EU if they reject it. This makes a mockery of democracy."
I understand that triggering Article 50 means UK leaves and as voters decided in U.K. referendum vote. Everything I see is democracy. Mockery of democracy would be if referendum is ignored and parliament does not take UK out of EU. Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
We are leaving the Single Market. If just one in every thirteen Leave voters did not want this (I.e they voted to leave the EU but thought we would stay in the Single Market), then surely you must accept that we will leave the Simgle Market with a majority of voters against doing so. I believe that might be considered "undemocratic".
Perhaps those people also did not understand that when Boris Johnson said Britain will retain access to the Simgle Market, that he was mouthing an inanity (other than North Korea, as far as I know, every country has access to the Simgle Market). Of course, if all of the 52% of voters choosing Leave understood what leaving the SM meant and wanted that, then there's no democratic deficit.... full steam ahead! Read more
Comment Commented Nicholas Beale
Pundits tend to be overconfident. I guess there is a non-zero probability that there will be no Exit deal if the EU negotiators make a mess of things, but Barnier is very competent and professional and he won't. The EU will get no money from the UK unless they agree exit terms that are satisfactory to the UK and falling back to WTO terms without preferential access to London would damage the struggling EU economy. So it's far more reasonable to suppose that there will be a deal. Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
Be clear, there will be some sort of exit deal 24 months after Article 50. But a new free trade agreeement between the U.K. and EU, approved by all 48 national and regional parliaments, in the same timeframe is a close to zero impossibility for multiple reasons.
So what matters, is what kind of transitional arrangements can be negotiated to kick in from March 2019 until a FTA can be negotiated and inked. Many of us fear it will be WTO trade rules, exit from the Customs Union and Single Market. I'm curious to see why you think the EU needs "access to London". If you mean the City, the U.K. has most to lose (losing passporting) as it can only mean more finance jobs moving to Paris and Frankfurt. I don't think either side wields a trump card, only a mixed deck. Read more
