Le Brexit au pays de Trump

Philippe Legrain, a former economic adviser to the president of the European Commission, is a visiting senior fellow at the London School of Economics’ European Institute and the author of European Spring: Why Our Economies and Politics are in a Mess – and How to Put Them Right .

LONDRES – La Première ministre Theresa May mène actuellement le Royaume-Uni vers un Brexit extrêmement "dur" en 2019 – faisant courir au pays un risque immense, étant donné la possibilité d'une absence d'accord précis sur la sortie de l'Union européenne ou les modalités commerciales du Brexit. Dans son discours du 17 janvier, Theresa May a insisté sur les objectifs qu'elle se fixe dans le cadre des négociations avec l'UE, et a clairement annoncé qu'elle ferait prévaloir les exigences des Brexiters les plus intransigeants sur les intérêts économiques du pays.

Il n'est pas surprenant que Theresa May ait choisi une forme de Brexit consistant pour le Royaume-Uni à quitter à la fois le marché unique de l'UE et son union douanière : la Première ministre connaît peu l'économie, et s'en soucie encore moins. Elle se contente d'avoir pour objectif ultime de survivre au poste de chef du gouvernement, considérant que le contrôle de l'immigration – obsession personnelle de longue date – lui vaudra la sympathie des partisans du « Leave », et que l'anéantissement de la compétence de la Cour de justice de l'Union européenne sur le Royaume-Uni permettra d'apaiser les nationalistes de son Parti conservateur.

Cette posture exclut toute poursuite de l'appartenance au marché unique. Jusqu'à présent, les partisans du Brexit niaient toute possibilité de compromis politique entre le refus de la libre circulation et le maintien du libre-échange avec l'UE. Pour reprendre la formule désormais célèbre du secrétaire d'État aux Affaires étrangères Boris Johnson, les Britanniques entendaient bien obtenir le beurre et l'argent du beurre. Theresa May vient d'admettre sur le tard l'impossibilité d'une telle démarche.

D'un point de vue économique, il s'agit là d'une proposition perdant-perdant pour le Royaume-Uni, qui sera désormais privé des avantages du libre-échange avec le reste de l'UE, ainsi que de la contribution des migrants de l'EU sur le plan du travail et des recettes fiscales. Les prestataires de services basés au Royaume-Uni, en premier lieu desquels les sociétés financières, perdront également les privilèges attachés à la détention de ce « passeport » qui leur permettait jusqu'à présent d'opérer librement au sein de l'UE.

Sur la question des conséquences d'une sortie de l'union douanière, Theresa May ne s'est pas montrée aussi honnête. Elle souhaite que le Royaume-Uni fixe ses propres engagements douaniers et commerciaux auprès de l'Organisation mondiale du commerce, pour ensuite négocier des accords préférentiels de manière indépendante – à tort qualifiés d' « accords de libre-échange » – avec certains pays.

Or, ceci exigera un certain nombre de contrôles douaniers sur les échanges commerciaux effectués entre le Royaume-Uni et l'UE, y compris sur les biens et services traversant la frontière entre l'Irlande du Nord et la République d'Irlande. Une nouvelle bureaucratie aux frontières devra vérifier la conformité douanière, calculer les droits d'importation en fonction de l'origine présumée des marchandises, veiller aux paiements, contrôler la conformité des produits vis-à-vis des normes de l'UE, etc. Les coûts seront particulièrement élevés et éprouvants pour les fabricants dont la chaîne logistique complexe fonctionne au « juste à temps » : les automobiles « made in UK » intègrent en effet de nombreux composants qui traversent les frontières à de nombreuses reprises au cours du processus de fabrication.

Plutôt que d'annoncer clairement la couleur, Theresa May aspire à des échanges commerciaux « sans frictions », via un statut de « pays associé » à l'union douanière, bien que cela contredise directement son affirmation selon laquelle le Royaume-Uni ne saurait évoluer « à moitié dedans, à moitié en dehors » de l'UE. Dans tous les cas, un tel arrangement est politiquement improbable, logistiquement impossible, et par ailleurs illégal en vertu des règles de l'OMC.

La promesse de Theresa May consistant à négocier simultanément un accord de sortie et un accord commercial – le tout en seulement deux ans à compter de l'entame officielle du processus de sortie (qu'elle entend amorcer d'ici la fin du mois de mars) – est tout aussi irréaliste. Pour commencer, l'UE insiste pour que les modalités du divorce soient réglées avant que puisse être abordée toute relation future. Et il ne s'agit pas d'une simple formalité : à supposer que les deux camps conviennent de la possibilité pour les citoyens de l'EU d'ores et déjà basés au Royaume-Uni d'y demeurer, de même que pour les Britanniques basés dans l'UE, la moindre tentative visant pour l'un des deux camps à utiliser le statut de ces citoyens comme monnaie d'échange pourrait bien mal tourner. Par ailleurs, l'UE entend actuellement recouvrer pas moins de 60 milliards € auprès du Royaume-Uni pour le règlement de dettes existantes.

La menace de Theresa May consistant à refuser un mauvais accord peut paraître crédible, dans la mesure où la Première ministre pourrait alors reprocher à l'UE le chaos engendré. Ce n'est en revanche pas le cas de sa menace consistant à riposter contre l'UE en réduisant considérablement les impôts et réglementations britanniques. Cette démarche ne mobilise en effet aucun soutien politique significatif, sachant par ailleurs qu'un grand débarras des réglementations financières conduirait le Royaume-Uni à violer ses engagements internationaux. En outre, Theresa May s'est engagée à aider la classe moyenne, à renforcer les droits des travailleurs, et à faire en sorte que les entreprises internationales payent leur juste contribution d'impôts au Royaume-Uni.

Même si la Première ministre parvient à obtenir un accord de sortie, il lui sera impossible de négocier et de ratifier un accord commercial, secteur par secteur, en seulement deux ans. Sept années ont par exemple été nécessaires à l'élaboration de l'Accord économique et commercial global entre l'UE et le Canada – qui a failli dérailler en raison du véto du Parlement belge de la région Wallonie. Il ne peut y avoir de « mise en œuvre progressive » d'un accord commercial non finalisé, et c'est pourquoi les constructeurs automobiles, institutions financières et autres sociétés opérant au Royaume-Uni et exportant vers l'UE feraient bien de se préparer à cheminer au bord de cette « falaise » que Theresa May souhaite éviter.

La Première ministre n'a pas suffisamment de légitimité électorale pour entreprendre un Brexit dur. Nombre des 52 % d'électeurs britanniques qui voté la sortie espèrent demeurer dans le marché unique, comme tous ceux qui ont voté Non au Brexit. Par ailleurs, les parlementaires élus n'ont pas eu leur mot à dire dans l'élaboration de l'agenda de négociation du gouvernement. Bien que Theresa May leur ait promis un vote autour de l'accord final, le Royaume-Uni quittera l'UE même s'ils rejettent cet accord.

Il y a là un affront à la démocratie. Et à l'heure où le président américain Donald Trump menace d'amorcer un certain nombre de guerres commerciales, et d'abandonner l'Europe aux prédations revanchardes du président russe Vladimir Poutine, le Royaume-Uni prend un risque considérable en décidant de faire cavalier seul.

Beaucoup espèrent que le Brexit permettra au Royaume-Uni d'obtenir de meilleurs accords commerciaux auprès de pays extérieurs à l'UE, et s'accrochent à l'espoir d'un accord rapidement négocié avec l'Amérique de Trump. Or, étant donné la position de négociation désespérée dans laquelle se trouve le Royaume-Uni, même une administration menée par Hillary Clinton aurait œuvré pour un deal intransigeant et favorable à l'industrie américaine. Les sociétés pharmaceutiques américaines, par exemple, entendent voir le National Health Service britannique, déjà éprouvé financièrement, payer plus cher leurs médicaments.

L'administration Trump cherchera sans aucun doute à négocier un accord encore plus rude. À l'instar de la Chine et de l'Allemagne, le Royaume-Uni exporte bien davantage aux États-Unis qu'il n'importe d'Amérique. Trump a horreur de ces déficits commerciaux « déloyaux », et entend bien les éradiquer. Méfiez-vous de vos aspirations, Madame la Première ministre, car le mieux est parfois l'ennemi du bien.

Traduit de l'anglais par Martin Morel