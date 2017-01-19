7

走入歧途的英国退欧

伦敦—英国首相梅正在领导英国走向2019年的“硬”退欧——并可能带来“跳崖”效果，如果英国在没有达成退出或贸易协议的情况下离开欧盟的话。在1月17日的讲话中，梅列举了与欧盟的谈判目标，并明确表示她将把强硬退欧派的要求置于英国经济利益之上。

梅可能选择英国同时退出欧盟单一市场和关税联盟的退欧方式，而对经济她更是不削一顾，这不足为奇。她的终极目标是保住首相之位，而她相信控制了移民——她长期鼓吹这么做——就能取悦她的“退欧派”选民，而结束欧洲法院对英国的司法管辖权能够安抚她的保守党民族主义同僚。

这一立场决定了英国不可能保留单一市场成员资格。直到最近，退欧派一直否认存在一个拒绝自由迁徙和保持对欧盟自由贸易之间的政治权衡。外交大臣鲍里斯·约翰逊（Boris Johnson）有一句名言，英国能得到自己的蛋糕并把它吃下去。如今，梅承认这是不可能的，但为时已晚。

在经济上，这对英国来说是一个双输方案，它意味着放弃与欧盟其他成员自由交易所带来的好处，同时也自绝于努力工作并且纳税的欧盟移民。在英国的服务提供商——主要是金融企业——将失去在欧盟内部自由经营的“通行”特权。

梅对于退出关税联盟的影响的问题比较不坦诚。她希望英国制定自己的关税和其他世贸组织贸易承诺，然后独立地与一些国家谈判优惠安排——并冠之以误导性的称呼“自由贸易协定”。

但这意味着英国与欧盟之间的贸易将遭到通关管制，包括北爱尔兰和爱尔兰之间的商品和服务跨境流通。新的边境机关必须检查通关合规性，根据认定的商品来源地计算进口关税，确保关税支付，证实商品符合欧盟标准，等等。这对于需要依靠复杂适时的供应链的制造商来说将造成巨大的成本和破坏性效应：“英国制造”的汽车实际上包括了在制造过程中多次跨境流动的零部件。

梅并没有澄清这一点，而是寻求通过关税联盟的“准成员”资格实现“无摩擦”的贸易，即使这与她的英国不想与欧盟“若即若离”的主张直接矛盾。无论如何，这样的安排在政治上不合理，在逻辑上不可行，在法律上不合世贸组织规则。

梅关于同时追求退欧协议和贸易协议的承诺——并且两者都要在退欧过程（她宣称将从3月底启动）开始两年内完成——也非常不现实。首先，欧盟坚持要先谈退欧条件再讨论未来关系问题。这不仅仅是例行公事：尽管双方可能都同意已经身在英国的欧盟公民和身在欧盟的英国公民的身份都可以保留，但任何一方利用这些人的地位作为谈判筹码都将适得其反。此外，欧盟要求英国拿出最多600亿欧元解决未到期负债问题。

梅关于拒绝糟糕协议的威胁可能是可信的，因为她可以将由此导致的混乱归咎于欧盟。但她威胁通过猛砍英国税收和监管来反击欧盟就不是这样了。这样的举动得不到政治支持，而取消金融监管将违背英国的国际承诺。此外，梅还宣布要帮助工作阶级、强化劳工权利、确保全球企业支付公平的英国税收。

即使梅可以达成退欧协议，也不可能在两年的时间里谈判和批准各个部门的贸易协定。比如，欧盟-加拿大全面经济和贸易协定花了七年时间才谈成——并险些被比利时瓦隆尼亚（Wallonia）地区议会所阻挠。尚未完结定局的贸易协议不可能有“阶段性实施”，因此，在英汽车公司、金融机构和其他向欧盟出口的企业现在应该开始着手准备梅希望避免的“悬崖边缘”了。

梅并没有追求硬退欧的选举使命。在52%投票支持退欧的英国人中，许多人都想留在单一市场中，而投票支持留欧的英国人全部希望如此。此外，选举产生的议会成员无权置喙政府谈判日程的制定。尽管梅承诺让他们投票表决最终协议，但即便他们反对，英国仍将退出欧盟。

这不啻民主的笑话。在美国总统特朗普威胁挑起贸易战、将欧洲拱手推给俄罗斯总统普京的复仇主义掠夺行为时，英国脱欧单干的时机非常危险。

梅宣称英国退欧能使英国与非欧盟国家达成更好的贸易协议，并且她将希望寄托在与特朗普的美国迅速达成协议上。但英国急于谈判的立场决定了，即使是以希拉里·克林顿为首的美国政府，也会代表美国工业的利益狠狠的“宰英国一刀”。比如，美国制药公司希望苦于现金不足的英国国民医疗服务系统（National Health Service）为药品掏出更多的钱。

特朗普政府的刀比克林顿还要锋利。和中国和德国一样，英国出口美国多于从美国进口。特朗普憎恨这种“不公平”的贸易赤字，承诺要消除它们。许愿要小心，首相女士。