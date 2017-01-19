16

الخروج البريطاني إلى أرض ترامب

لندن ــ تقود رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي المملكة المتحدة نحو خروج بالغ الصعوبة في عام 2019 ــ وربما إلى الهاوية إذا تركت المملكة المتحدة الاتحاد الأوروبي من دون صفقة خروج أو اتفاق تجاري. في السابع عشر من يناير/كانون الثاني، عَرَضَت ماي الأهداف التي تسعى إلى تحقيقها في المفاوضات مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، وأوضحت أنها تعتزم إعطاء الأولوية لمطالب المتشددين من أنصار الخروج البريطاني قبل المصالح الاقتصادية للبلاد.

ليس من المستغرب أن تختار ماي نسخة من الخروج البريطاني تترك بريطانيا بموجبها سوق الاتحاد الأوروبي الموحدة واتحاده الجمركي: فهي لا تعرف إلا القليل عن الاقتصاد ولا تبالي به. ويتلخص هدفها النهائي في البقاء في منصبها رئيسة للوزراء، وهي تعتقد أن السيطرة على الهجرة ــ وهو هوس شخصي قديم ــ من شأنها أن تعزز مكانتها بين الناخبين الذين صوتوا لصالح الخروج، وأن إنهاء ولاية محكمة العدل الأوروبية في بريطانيا كفيل بتهدئة روع القوميين في حزب المحافظين.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

يستبعد هذا الموقف الاستمرار في عضوية السوق الموحدة. حتى الآن، ينكر أنصار الخروج وجود أي مقايضة سياسية بين رفض حرية الحركة والحفاظ على التجارة الحرة مع الاتحاد الأوروبي. وكما ادعى وزير الخارجية بوريس جونسون بحماقة، يستطيع البريطانيون تحضير كعكتهم والتهامها. والآن تعترف ماي في وقت متأخر للغاية بأن هذا أمر مستحيل.

الواقع أنه اقتراح يضمن الخسارة للمملكة المتحدة على المستوى الاقتصادي، فهي تتنازل الآن عن فوائد التبادل الحر مع بقية الاتحاد الأوروبي، فضلا عن مساهمات المهاجرين المجتهدين من الاتحاد الأوروبي الذين يدفعون الضرائب المستحقة عليهم. وسوف تخسر الشركات المقدمة للخدمات في المملكة المتحدة، وأبرزها الشركات المالية، امتيازات إجازات المرور التي تسمح لها بالعمل بحرية داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي.

كانت ماي أقل صراحة بشأن العواقب المترتبة على الانسحاب من الاتحاد الجمركي. فهي تريد أن تتمكن بريطانيا من تحديد رسومها الجمركية وغير ذلك من التزاماتها التجارية في منظمة التجارة العالمية، ثم تتفاوض بشكل مستقل على ترتيبات تفضيلية ــ أو ما يسمى تضليلا "اتفاقيات التجارة الحرة" ــ مع بعض الدول.

ولكن هذا يستلزم فرض ضوابط جمركية على التجارة بين بريطانيا والاتحاد الأوروبي، بما في ذلك السلع والخدمات العابرة للحدود بين أيرلندا الشمالية وجمهورية أيرلندا. ولابد أن تتولى بيروقراطية حدودية جديدة التحقق من الامتثال للأنظمة الجمركية، وحساب الرسوم الجمركية على الواردات تبعا للمكان الذي يفترض أنه منشأ السلع، وضمان المدفوعات، والتحقق من توافق السلع مع معايير الاتحاد الأوروبي، وما إلى ذلك. وسوف يكون هذا مكلفا ومعطلا للغاية لشركات التصنيع التي تعتمد على سلاسل إمداد لحظية: تحتوي السيارات "المصنوعة في بريطانيا" على العديد من المكونات التي تعبر الحدود بشكل متكرر خلال عملية التصنيع.

وبدلا من الوضوح بشأن هذه الحقائق، تسعى ماي إلى تجارة "بلا احتكاك" من خلال "العضوية المنتسبة" في الاتحاد الجمركي، رغم أن هذا يتناقض بشكل مباشر مع تأكيدها على أن بريطانيا لا تريد أن تكون "نصفا داخل ونصفا خارج" الاتحاد الأوروبي. بيد أن مثل هذا الترتيب، على أية حال، غير محتمل سياسيا، ومستحيل لوجستيا، وغير قانوني بموجب قواعد منظمة التجارة العالمية.

كما كان وعد ماي بملاحقة صفقة الخروج والاتفاق التجاري في ذات الوقت ــ وكل منهما في غضون عامين من بدء عملية الانسحاب رسميا (التي تسعى إلى إطلاقها في نهاية مارس/آذار) ــ غير واقعي بنفس القدر. فبادئ ذي بدء، يصر الاتحاد الأوروبي على تسوية شروط الطلاق قبل مناقشة أي علاقة مستقبلية. وهذا ليس مجرد إجراء شكلي: فبرغم أن الطرفين ربما يتفقان على تمكين مواطني الاتحاد الأوروبي المقيمين بالفعل في المملكة المتحدة، والبريطانيين في الاتحاد الأوروبي، من البقاء حيثما كانوا، فإن محاولة أي جانب منهما استخدام وضع هؤلاء الناس كورقة مساومة قد تأتي بنتائج عكسية. علاوة على ذلك، يسعى الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى الحصول على 60 مليار يورو (64 مليار دولار أميركي) من المملكة المتحدة لتسوية الالتزامات المستحقة.

أما تهديد ماي بالانسحاب من صفقة سيئة فقد يكون جديرا بالتصديق، لأنها تستطيع أن تلقي اللوم على الاتحاد الأوروبي عن الفوضى الناتجة. ولكن الشيء نفسه لا يمكن أن يُقال عن تهديدها بالانتقام من الاتحاد الأوروبي بخفض الضرائب والقواعد التنظيمية في المملكة المتحدة بشكل كبير. ذلك أن الدعم السياسي لمثل هذه الخطوة ضئيل، كما يشكل خفض القواعد التنظيمية المالية انتهاكا لالتزامات بريطانيا الدولية. علاوة على ذلك، تعهدت ماي بمساعدة الطبقة العاملة، وتعزيز حقوق العمال، وضمان سداد الشركات العالمية نصيبها العادل في الضرائب المفروضة في المملكة المتحدة.

وحتى لو تمكنت ماي من إبرام صفقة الخروج، فمن المستحيل أن يجري التفاوض والتصديق على اتفاقيات التجارة من قطاع إلى قطاع في أقل من عامين. فقد استغرقت المحادثات بشأن الاتفاق الاقتصادي التجاري الشامل بين الاتحاد الأوروبي وكندا، على سبيل المثال، سبع سنوات ــ وكاد الاتفاق يُحبَط في برلمان منطقة والونيا في بلجيكا. ومن غير الممكن أن يحدث "التنفيذ على مراحل" لاتفاق تجاري لم يكتمل بعد، ولهذا السبب، ينبغي لشركات السيارات، والمؤسسات المالية، وغير ذلك من الشركات العاملة في المملكة المتحدة والتي تصدر منتجاتها إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي أن تبدأ الآن في التحضير لحافة الهاوية التي تريد ماي تجنبها.

لا تملك ماي تفويضا انتخابيا يسمح لها بفرض الخروج البريطاني الصعب. فالعديد من البريطانيين الذين صوتوا لصالح الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي (52%) يريدون البقاء في السوق الموحدة، تماما كحال أولئك الذين صوتوا لصالح البقاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي. وعلاوة على ذلك، لم يُمنَح البرلمانيون المنتخبون الحق في الإدلاء برأيهم في وضع أجندة الحكومة التفاوضية. وفي حين وعدتهم ماي بأخذ رأيهم في الاتفاق النهائي، فسوف تترك بريطانيا الاتحاد الأوروبي حتى لو رفضوا الاتفاق.

لا يخلو هذا من استهزاء بالديمقراطية. ومع تهديد الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب بشن حروب تجارية والتخلي عن أوروبا في مواجهة النزعة الانتقامية التنقيحية التي يبديها الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتن، فإن اختيار المملكة المتحدة لهذا الوقت بالتحديد لتدبر أمورها بمفردها أمر بالغ الخطورة.

تزعم ماي أن الخروج البريطاني من شأنه أن يمكن بريطانيا من إبرام اتفاقات تجارية أفضل مع الدول من خارج الاتحاد الأوروبي، وهي تعلق آمالها على إبرام صفقة سريعة مع أميركا بقيادة ترامب. ولكن مع وجود بريطانيا في مثل هذا الموقف التفاوضي اليائس، فإن حتى الإدارة بقيادة هيلاري كلينتون كانت لتمارس مساومات صعبة نيابة عن الصناعة الأميركية. على سبيل المثال، تريد شركات الأدوية الأميركية من هيئة الصحة الوطنية التي تعاني من ضائقة مالية في المملكة المتحدة أن تدفع المزيد في مقابل الأدوية.

Fake news or real views Learn More

وسوف تتبنى إدارة ترامب موقفا تفاوضيا أشد صعوبة. فمثلها كمثل الصين وألمانيا، تصدر بريطانيا إلى الولايات المتحدة أكثر مما تستورد منها. ويكره ترامب مثل هذا العجز التجاري "الظالم"، وقد تعهد بإنهائه. ولكن كوني على حذر في ما تتمنين يا رئيسة الوزراء.

ترجمة: مايسة كامل          Translated by: Maysa Kamel