الخروج البريطاني إلى أرض ترامب

j. von Hettlingen JAN 21, 2017

Philippe Legrain sends a warning to Theresa May - "Be careful what you wish for" - against an exit from the EU into Trumpland. In her long-awaited speech on January 17 she outlined her government’s 12 priorities for Brexit negotiations, hinting Britain was on track for a “hard Brexit”, and there would be no “partial membership”, no “half-in, half-out”.

She warned EU leaders against inflicting a punitive outcome on the UK, suggesting it would be an “act of calamitous self-harm” because it would then slash taxes to attract companies from across the world. Despite her negotiating strategy, critics said she remained clueless about where she wanted to take Britain and how it would get to its destination.

May has earned much criticism for putting hardliner's demands ahead of Britain's economic interests, by taking the country out of the EU's single market and its customs union. Critics say she "has no electoral mandate to pursue a hard Brexit. Many of the 52% of Britons who voted for Leave want to stay in the single market, as do all of those who voted for Remain."

The prime minister showed authoritarian streak when she decided that Members of Parliament didn't have a say on triggering Article 50. This was "a mockery of democracy," because the Parliament voted in favour of the European Communities Act in 1972 that allowed the UK to join the EEC. In equal measure it should have a vote on Brexit. After an appeal, the High Court ruled in November that Parliament must vote on whether the UK could start the Brexit process. One month later MPs voted by a majority to back May’s plan to trigger article 50 by the end of March. But she refused to commit to giving MPs a say "in setting the government's negotiating agenda." However she has "promised them a vote on the final deal, Britain will still leave the EU if they reject it."

There are many explanations for her hard stance. She obviously is desperate "to survive as Prime Minister," hoping that "controlling immigration – a longtime personal obsession – will endear her to “Leave” voters. During her time as home secretary she saw the European Court of Justice’s jurisdiction in Britain as a thorn in her side. By leaving it she seeks to "pacify the nationalists in her Conservative Party."

May's speech came a day after Michael Gove - one of the leaders of the Leave camp - has interviewed Trump. Teem with euphoria Gove spoke about a revival of the Anglo-American relationship like the one Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan had in the 1980s. Trump revealed his passion for the UK, saying his late mother loved the Queen. He delighted Brexiteers by offering an immediate free trade agreement with Britain before their country left the EU. He also sparked outrage across Europe, especially in Berlin, as he openly supported the break-up of the EU and hinted at a trade war with Europe.

This inspired May to believe "that Brexit will enable Britain to strike better trade deals with non-EU countries, and she is pinning her hopes on a quick deal with Trump’s America." But the author points out that despite this special Anglo-American relationship, and given Britain being in "such a desperate negotiating position, even an administration headed by Hillary Clinton would have driven a hard bargain on behalf of American industry. US pharmaceutical companies, for example, want the UK’s cash-strapped National Health Service to pay more for drugs."

The author says Brexiteers will be naive if they believe in more fraternal support from Trump, who - as a businessman with a penchant for zero-sum games - "will drive an even harder bargain. Like China and Germany, Britain exports much more to America than it imports from the US. Trump hates such “unfair” trade deficits, and has pledged to eliminate them."﻿

Show less

Read more