الخروج البريطاني إلى أرض ترامب

لندن ــ تقود رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي المملكة المتحدة نحو خروج بالغ الصعوبة في عام 2019 ــ وربما إلى الهاوية إذا تركت المملكة المتحدة الاتحاد الأوروبي من دون صفقة خروج أو اتفاق تجاري. في السابع عشر من يناير/كانون الثاني، عَرَضَت ماي الأهداف التي تسعى إلى تحقيقها في المفاوضات مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، وأوضحت أنها تعتزم إعطاء الأولوية لمطالب المتشددين من أنصار الخروج البريطاني قبل المصالح الاقتصادية للبلاد.
ليس من المستغرب أن تختار ماي نسخة من الخروج البريطاني تترك بريطانيا بموجبها سوق الاتحاد الأوروبي الموحدة واتحاده الجمركي: فهي لا تعرف إلا القليل عن الاقتصاد ولا تبالي به. ويتلخص هدفها النهائي في البقاء في منصبها رئيسة للوزراء، وهي تعتقد أن السيطرة على الهجرة ــ وهو هوس شخصي قديم ــ من شأنها أن تعزز مكانتها بين الناخبين الذين صوتوا لصالح الخروج، وأن إنهاء ولاية محكمة العدل الأوروبية في بريطانيا كفيل بتهدئة روع القوميين في حزب المحافظين.
يستبعد هذا الموقف الاستمرار في عضوية السوق الموحدة. حتى الآن، ينكر أنصار الخروج وجود أي مقايضة سياسية بين رفض حرية الحركة والحفاظ على التجارة الحرة مع الاتحاد الأوروبي. وكما ادعى وزير الخارجية بوريس جونسون بحماقة، يستطيع البريطانيون تحضير كعكتهم والتهامها. والآن تعترف ماي في وقت متأخر للغاية بأن هذا أمر مستحيل.
الواقع أنه اقتراح يضمن الخسارة للمملكة المتحدة على المستوى الاقتصادي، فهي تتنازل الآن عن فوائد التبادل الحر مع بقية الاتحاد الأوروبي، فضلا عن مساهمات المهاجرين المجتهدين من الاتحاد الأوروبي الذين يدفعون الضرائب المستحقة عليهم. وسوف تخسر الشركات المقدمة للخدمات في المملكة المتحدة، وأبرزها الشركات المالية، امتيازات إجازات المرور التي تسمح لها بالعمل بحرية داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي.
كانت ماي أقل صراحة بشأن العواقب المترتبة على الانسحاب من الاتحاد الجمركي. فهي تريد أن تتمكن بريطانيا من تحديد رسومها الجمركية وغير ذلك من التزاماتها التجارية في منظمة التجارة العالمية، ثم تتفاوض بشكل مستقل على ترتيبات تفضيلية ــ أو ما يسمى تضليلا "اتفاقيات التجارة الحرة" ــ مع بعض الدول.
ولكن هذا يستلزم فرض ضوابط جمركية على التجارة بين بريطانيا والاتحاد الأوروبي، بما في ذلك السلع والخدمات العابرة للحدود بين أيرلندا الشمالية وجمهورية أيرلندا. ولابد أن تتولى بيروقراطية حدودية جديدة التحقق من الامتثال للأنظمة الجمركية، وحساب الرسوم الجمركية على الواردات تبعا للمكان الذي يفترض أنه منشأ السلع، وضمان المدفوعات، والتحقق من توافق السلع مع معايير الاتحاد الأوروبي، وما إلى ذلك. وسوف يكون هذا مكلفا ومعطلا للغاية لشركات التصنيع التي تعتمد على سلاسل إمداد لحظية: تحتوي السيارات "المصنوعة في بريطانيا" على العديد من المكونات التي تعبر الحدود بشكل متكرر خلال عملية التصنيع.
وبدلا من الوضوح بشأن هذه الحقائق، تسعى ماي إلى تجارة "بلا احتكاك" من خلال "العضوية المنتسبة" في الاتحاد الجمركي، رغم أن هذا يتناقض بشكل مباشر مع تأكيدها على أن بريطانيا لا تريد أن تكون "نصفا داخل ونصفا خارج" الاتحاد الأوروبي. بيد أن مثل هذا الترتيب، على أية حال، غير محتمل سياسيا، ومستحيل لوجستيا، وغير قانوني بموجب قواعد منظمة التجارة العالمية.
كما كان وعد ماي بملاحقة صفقة الخروج والاتفاق التجاري في ذات الوقت ــ وكل منهما في غضون عامين من بدء عملية الانسحاب رسميا (التي تسعى إلى إطلاقها في نهاية مارس/آذار) ــ غير واقعي بنفس القدر. فبادئ ذي بدء، يصر الاتحاد الأوروبي على تسوية شروط الطلاق قبل مناقشة أي علاقة مستقبلية. وهذا ليس مجرد إجراء شكلي: فبرغم أن الطرفين ربما يتفقان على تمكين مواطني الاتحاد الأوروبي المقيمين بالفعل في المملكة المتحدة، والبريطانيين في الاتحاد الأوروبي، من البقاء حيثما كانوا، فإن محاولة أي جانب منهما استخدام وضع هؤلاء الناس كورقة مساومة قد تأتي بنتائج عكسية. علاوة على ذلك، يسعى الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى الحصول على 60 مليار يورو (64 مليار دولار أميركي) من المملكة المتحدة لتسوية الالتزامات المستحقة.
أما تهديد ماي بالانسحاب من صفقة سيئة فقد يكون جديرا بالتصديق، لأنها تستطيع أن تلقي اللوم على الاتحاد الأوروبي عن الفوضى الناتجة. ولكن الشيء نفسه لا يمكن أن يُقال عن تهديدها بالانتقام من الاتحاد الأوروبي بخفض الضرائب والقواعد التنظيمية في المملكة المتحدة بشكل كبير. ذلك أن الدعم السياسي لمثل هذه الخطوة ضئيل، كما يشكل خفض القواعد التنظيمية المالية انتهاكا لالتزامات بريطانيا الدولية. علاوة على ذلك، تعهدت ماي بمساعدة الطبقة العاملة، وتعزيز حقوق العمال، وضمان سداد الشركات العالمية نصيبها العادل في الضرائب المفروضة في المملكة المتحدة.
وحتى لو تمكنت ماي من إبرام صفقة الخروج، فمن المستحيل أن يجري التفاوض والتصديق على اتفاقيات التجارة من قطاع إلى قطاع في أقل من عامين. فقد استغرقت المحادثات بشأن الاتفاق الاقتصادي التجاري الشامل بين الاتحاد الأوروبي وكندا، على سبيل المثال، سبع سنوات ــ وكاد الاتفاق يُحبَط في برلمان منطقة والونيا في بلجيكا. ومن غير الممكن أن يحدث "التنفيذ على مراحل" لاتفاق تجاري لم يكتمل بعد، ولهذا السبب، ينبغي لشركات السيارات، والمؤسسات المالية، وغير ذلك من الشركات العاملة في المملكة المتحدة والتي تصدر منتجاتها إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي أن تبدأ الآن في التحضير لحافة الهاوية التي تريد ماي تجنبها.
لا تملك ماي تفويضا انتخابيا يسمح لها بفرض الخروج البريطاني الصعب. فالعديد من البريطانيين الذين صوتوا لصالح الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي (52%) يريدون البقاء في السوق الموحدة، تماما كحال أولئك الذين صوتوا لصالح البقاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي. وعلاوة على ذلك، لم يُمنَح البرلمانيون المنتخبون الحق في الإدلاء برأيهم في وضع أجندة الحكومة التفاوضية. وفي حين وعدتهم ماي بأخذ رأيهم في الاتفاق النهائي، فسوف تترك بريطانيا الاتحاد الأوروبي حتى لو رفضوا الاتفاق.
لا يخلو هذا من استهزاء بالديمقراطية. ومع تهديد الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب بشن حروب تجارية والتخلي عن أوروبا في مواجهة النزعة الانتقامية التنقيحية التي يبديها الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتن، فإن اختيار المملكة المتحدة لهذا الوقت بالتحديد لتدبر أمورها بمفردها أمر بالغ الخطورة.
تزعم ماي أن الخروج البريطاني من شأنه أن يمكن بريطانيا من إبرام اتفاقات تجارية أفضل مع الدول من خارج الاتحاد الأوروبي، وهي تعلق آمالها على إبرام صفقة سريعة مع أميركا بقيادة ترامب. ولكن مع وجود بريطانيا في مثل هذا الموقف التفاوضي اليائس، فإن حتى الإدارة بقيادة هيلاري كلينتون كانت لتمارس مساومات صعبة نيابة عن الصناعة الأميركية. على سبيل المثال، تريد شركات الأدوية الأميركية من هيئة الصحة الوطنية التي تعاني من ضائقة مالية في المملكة المتحدة أن تدفع المزيد في مقابل الأدوية.
وسوف تتبنى إدارة ترامب موقفا تفاوضيا أشد صعوبة. فمثلها كمثل الصين وألمانيا، تصدر بريطانيا إلى الولايات المتحدة أكثر مما تستورد منها. ويكره ترامب مثل هذا العجز التجاري "الظالم"، وقد تعهد بإنهائه. ولكن كوني على حذر في ما تتمنين يا رئيسة الوزراء.
ترجمة: مايسة كامل Translated by: Maysa Kamel
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (16)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented vivek iyer
May now knows, because of the palpable chaos in the F.O, that Britain can't wait to impose controls on migration till a trade deal is sorted out. The H.O, on the other hand, appears more willing to grasp the nettle and get tough on some classes of migrants.
Britain was always aware that it could use greater bureaucratic means to muddy the waters and effectively repatriate powers. Know is the time to play that card.
May getting tough on migrants may help Le Pen- and this concentrates German minds.
It is pointless to pretend that 'Brexit' wasn't Blair's fault- he had no business rushing to welcome East European migrants (though, most of us thought it a great idea at the time- we were stealing a march on the Germans) and, of course, our Benefit System should have been made more like the German on a long time ago.
We could have had 'our cake and eaten it too', if we hadn't got greedy and complacent. No doubt, silly careerists like BoJo and Gove are an effective scapegoat. Still, the truth is, Brexit is the fault of Blairites who didn't do their sums and thus figure out how to work within the EU to make it maximally beneficial to ourselves.
Given this history of incompetence, no question, going forward we are going to stumble from bad to worse when it comes to trade agreements.
Still, if Europe unravels on the migration issue over the course of the year, we probably can have pretty much a stand still on everything except Migration and Human Rights- i.e. in practice life goes on as before except for some poor foreigners getting victimised. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Philippe Legrain sends a warning to Theresa May - "Be careful what you wish for" - against an exit from the EU into Trumpland. In her long-awaited speech on January 17 she outlined her government’s 12 priorities for Brexit negotiations, hinting Britain was on track for a “hard Brexit”, and there would be no “partial membership”, no “half-in, half-out”.
She warned EU leaders against inflicting a punitive outcome on the UK, suggesting it would be an “act of calamitous self-harm” because it would then slash taxes to attract companies from across the world. Despite her negotiating strategy, critics said she remained clueless about where she wanted to take Britain and how it would get to its destination.
May has earned much criticism for putting hardliner's demands ahead of Britain's economic interests, by taking the country out of the EU's single market and its customs union. Critics say she "has no electoral mandate to pursue a hard Brexit. Many of the 52% of Britons who voted for Leave want to stay in the single market, as do all of those who voted for Remain."
The prime minister showed authoritarian streak when she decided that Members of Parliament didn't have a say on triggering Article 50. This was "a mockery of democracy," because the Parliament voted in favour of the European Communities Act in 1972 that allowed the UK to join the EEC. In equal measure it should have a vote on Brexit. After an appeal, the High Court ruled in November that Parliament must vote on whether the UK could start the Brexit process. One month later MPs voted by a majority to back May’s plan to trigger article 50 by the end of March. But she refused to commit to giving MPs a say "in setting the government's negotiating agenda." However she has "promised them a vote on the final deal, Britain will still leave the EU if they reject it."
There are many explanations for her hard stance. She obviously is desperate "to survive as Prime Minister," hoping that "controlling immigration – a longtime personal obsession – will endear her to “Leave” voters. During her time as home secretary she saw the European Court of Justice’s jurisdiction in Britain as a thorn in her side. By leaving it she seeks to "pacify the nationalists in her Conservative Party."
May's speech came a day after Michael Gove - one of the leaders of the Leave camp - has interviewed Trump. Teem with euphoria Gove spoke about a revival of the Anglo-American relationship like the one Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan had in the 1980s. Trump revealed his passion for the UK, saying his late mother loved the Queen. He delighted Brexiteers by offering an immediate free trade agreement with Britain before their country left the EU. He also sparked outrage across Europe, especially in Berlin, as he openly supported the break-up of the EU and hinted at a trade war with Europe.
This inspired May to believe "that Brexit will enable Britain to strike better trade deals with non-EU countries, and she is pinning her hopes on a quick deal with Trump’s America." But the author points out that despite this special Anglo-American relationship, and given Britain being in "such a desperate negotiating position, even an administration headed by Hillary Clinton would have driven a hard bargain on behalf of American industry. US pharmaceutical companies, for example, want the UK’s cash-strapped National Health Service to pay more for drugs."
The author says Brexiteers will be naive if they believe in more fraternal support from Trump, who - as a businessman with a penchant for zero-sum games - "will drive an even harder bargain. Like China and Germany, Britain exports much more to America than it imports from the US. Trump hates such “unfair” trade deficits, and has pledged to eliminate them."
Show less
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Britain and Europe have a much bigger problem than Brexit.
Trump. Putin and Jinping are pushing the world back into an era of "great power" politics. How will the fragmented countries of Europe fare in such a geopolitical environment?
Not well is my guess. And events may move very quickly over the next few years to make concerns about trade and immigration seem quaint. Read more
Comment Commented Gunnar Eriksson
It is unfortunate that these basic facts are not clearly spelled out in UK media outlets. Read more
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
PM May might have personal reasons for the positions she has taken with respect to controlling immigration and putting an end to the power of a non-UK court to declare invalid a law enacted by the British Parliament, but there is little doubt that those who voted for "Leave" were concerned about both of those issues and that PM May's position on those issues is consistent with that of the "Leave" voters.
Aside from his foray into a discussion of PM May's motives, Legrain does a good job of pointing out some of the problems that the UK is likely to encounter as it goes down the path apparently chosen by PM May. However, he ignores the problems likely that the EU is likely to encounter if it decides to wall itself off from the UK with the creation of significant barriers to trade in goods and/or services.
Brexit certainly can be a "lose-lose" proposition for both the UK and the EU, and given the attitudes that have been displayed by their respective leaders that appears to be the most likely outcome. However, the severity of the losses to be suffered by either the UK or the EU can be lessened if their respective leaders act rationally rather than emotionally. Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
Wise counsel.
I have heard from UK Brexit leaders many statements of how awful the EU is. Indeed, for twenty odd years they have said the same things. And parts of the UK press have spent that time excoriating the EU, invariably with made-up stories (bent bananas etc). Or, stories that fail to point out that it is the Heads of State and not the EU itself that have taken a specific position that does not make sense.
From the EU side, the harshest words I have heard have been along the lines of "don't think you can have your cake and eat it", in other words, reminding the UK it cannot pick all the benefits of EU membership and none of the burdens. Which is correct and necessary to remind cloth-eared UK politicians.
So I am curious about the attitudes from the EU side that you've seen, that you think will contribute to a lose lose outcome? Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
AN ARCHITECTURE DESIGNED FOR DECADES - DETERMINED TO DESTRUCT
Philip Legrain has an incredibly incisive prescience - that sees Britain's departure "off a cliff".
As Architects of The European Union, the key protagonists must have the same incision in protecting European interests.
There is a whole range of measures that Unions in this predicament are known to think through.
Instead of focussing on the repercussions for Britain - Greece was subjected to similar admonitions - Europe seems faultless.
Advocates like the Author point to repercussions for "The West" and consequences for Britain - The EU bereft of mirrors.
Actions are innumerable to protect the interests of The West - The EU as One Pillar - but no room for introspection @ Headquarters.
Always the onus to protect "The West" - flows from the consequences to those that democratically decide in favour of departure.
Democracy enabled The Referendum - and Britain's Prime Minister respectfully followed the process.
Steps that follow from Europe's Headquarters - that discovers the causes and the consequences - don't exist.
The protagonists for The Union - are not grateful for the longest peace and prosperity that Europe enjoyed 1945 - 2015.
The protagonists for The Union - cannot see why Brexit happened, why Brexit plus plus happened.
The protagonists for The Union - cannot fathom why those Boots-on-the-Ground needed in Poland, in the Baltics, in Ukraine.
The protagonists for The Union - are blissfully oblivious of the responsibilities incumbent upon their shoulders.
The protagonists for The Union - were prescient enough to meander and manoeuvre The Architecture for The Union.
The protagonists for The Union - believe that Britain and Germany and America are under obligations to deliver Prosperity for them.
The protagonists for The Union - are unconcerned that Democratic processes have resulted in Brexit and Brexit plus plus.
Unfortunate, for Democracy.
Unfortunate, for Peace n Prosperity.
Unfortunate, that lessons of history never learnt.
Unfortunate, that European Headquarters have recreated An Architecture that resulted in Brexit and Brexit plus plus. Read more
Comment Commented Stephen Morris
Only the truest True Believers, the most gullible “Useful Idiots” cling to the belief that the EU is there to promote the interests of the Subject peoples.
Witness the economic brutality inflicted on Greece. Witness the “Lost Generation” of youth sacrificed to the fantasy of the imperial Eurozone. Witness the enthusiastic embrace of “free-trade” agreements, signing away sovereign powers to opaque committees of Elite interests.
For all the pompous rhetoric, the EU is an unaccountable, undemocratic institution that exists to promote Elite interests.
Like any nascent empire, it attracts aggressively narcissistic, machiavellian political agents, drawn to the prospect of exercising dominion over hundreds of millions of Subjects.
Unlike the US it doesn’t even have the rudimentary constraints of “elective” government, let alone anything approximating genuine (direct) Democracy.
Its leaders are deaf to any calls for reform. Even in the face of the imminent departure of Britain, they refused to contemplate reform of the organisation. They - and their sycophant supporters - can think only in terms of how best to inflict punishment on those who dare to defy them.
What does THAT tell us about the psychology of these people???
Haven’t we seen THAT sort of behaviour before in Europe?? Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
Nowhere have I suggested citizens not be asked what they want. Indeed UK citizens have had the chance to vote for an anti-EU party for 15+ years - the Referendum Party and then later UKIP. EU scepticism is reflected in new political movements in France, Netherlands, Germany.
Other than calling me a true believer, elitist, and useful idiot, all this is bluster. For example, on the single currency (which I regard as a mistake) you seem confused.
Since the introduction of the euro in 1999, a large majority of EZ12 citizens has supported the euro (with average net support exceeding 30%). In the 8th year (in May 2016) since the start of the financial crisis, average net support of 42% has surpassed the pre-crisis level of 40% in March-May 2008.
Is this elite control? Is it undemocratic to have a shared currency that the majority support?
I don't know which Elites you are railing against because it is sooooo much easier to bluster in generalities than call out specifics. Do they include Merkel, who's won several elections? Or are your elites behind the curtain, pulling the strings? Do they include the UK political elites (Gordon Brown) who kept UK out of the euro? What about the elites who allowed Scotland to hold an independence referendum on how they were governed? Are they on your list?
Please share how you have neatly defined elites from true democrats. You won't because you are blustering.
Read more
Comment Commented Stephen Morris
Tell it to the people of Greece. Tell it to the Lost Generation of youth sacrificed to the Eurozone.
There will always be the True Believers who cling to their belief long after evidence have shown it to be unfounded.
There will always be the "Useful Idiots” who cite the propaganda and recount the formal institutions without understanding the REALPOLITIK of how such organisations work.
There will always be the fundamentalists who dismiss every unfolding disaster as a "necessary evil" in pursuit of some future Greater Good . . . a Greater Good which never arrives.
Ask the citizens what THEY want.
When the European Constitution was put to a democratic vote, it was rejected even the heartland of France and the Netherlands. The Elitist's response - as always - was to cancel further democratic voting and ram it through as the "Lisbon Treaty" without democratic legitimacy.
The only peoples to get a direct vote on the specific issue of Euro-catastrophe (the Danes and the Swedes) both rejected it - despite the Great and the Good from both sides of politics urging them on to disaster. Elsewhere citizens were forced like lambs to the slaughter by the elitists politicians.
You can always tell the Elitists.
They're the ones arguing that the Citizens should not be given any effective say in the government!
They're the ones arguing that the Citizens should not even be allowed to choose the FORM of government they prefer for their country or state.
They're the ones claiming a Monopoly on Wisdom.
As John Locke once remarked, "they ought to show us this Charter from Heaven, that we may see . . . "
Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
The EU is many things, but it is not this leviathan.
It is the Commission, with Commissioners appointed by elected Heads of State and a permanent bureaucracy.
It is the European Parliament, directly elected by voters across 28 countries.
It is the Council of Ministers, the elected Heads of State of the EU28 countries, with shared and conflicting goals and interests.
It is a body of treaties, laws and regulations.
It is a court of justice.
It is an idea, both in the minds of its founders and advocates and 400 million Europeans - but a morass of conflicting, shifting ideas.
It is complex, contradictory and frustrating. Which makes populist bluster and baloney an easy play. "These people" with their "nascent empire" and "its leaders".... of course, never once specifying which institutional component they are talking about. Far easier to portray it as a hegemonic leviathan to which all manner of evils - real (Greece bailout policy) and imagined can be assigned.
Lazy, populist, blowhard generalisations, instead of specific incisive critiques.
News just in.... There is no Wizard behind that curtain. There are a bunch of elected Heads of State, pursuing shared and conflicting goals, some stable, some shifting. There is a democratically elected European Parliament. There is a permanent bureaucracy (with its own ideas and interests). There are armies of lobbyists looking for proprietary interests. And there is an Idea, which shifts and advances and retreats. It's messy. It's full of flaws. It takes two steps forward and one step back. But what it does not lack are voices calling for reform, but precisely because it is not the leviathan, it can only stumble forward.
In other words, exactly how you'd expect any partial integration of 28 sovereign states to look and to evolve.
Read more
Comment Commented M M
T. May and her team of holiday seekers think that they can revive the Victorian Glorious times in the 21th Century. When T. May visited France shortly after her appointment, the French gave her and the Brits a minor touch of what is to come (when they shut the border and stranded many travellers for days in their cars). Glorious Britania is long gone, the sooner everyone in Britain realises this the better. Diplomacy has failed with the EU due to the failed policies of the previous and successive British governments. The Brexit referendum did not have to take place until the end of this year, again and due to the incompetence and miscalculation by the Tories, all went sour. The EU must not be blamed for the mistakes and incompetence of successive British governments. The EU did not ask for the divorce, it is the British establishment that misled and continue to mislead the British People. The 60s' here we come. Read more
Comment Commented S Sam
According to Philippe Legrain, "While May has promised them a vote on the final deal, Britain will still leave the EU if they reject it. This makes a mockery of democracy."
I understand that triggering Article 50 means UK leaves and as voters decided in U.K. referendum vote. Everything I see is democracy. Mockery of democracy would be if referendum is ignored and parliament does not take UK out of EU. Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
We are leaving the Single Market. If just one in every thirteen Leave voters did not want this (I.e they voted to leave the EU but thought we would stay in the Single Market), then surely you must accept that we will leave the Simgle Market with a majority of voters against doing so. I believe that might be considered "undemocratic".
Perhaps those people also did not understand that when Boris Johnson said Britain will retain access to the Simgle Market, that he was mouthing an inanity (other than North Korea, as far as I know, every country has access to the Simgle Market). Of course, if all of the 52% of voters choosing Leave understood what leaving the SM meant and wanted that, then there's no democratic deficit.... full steam ahead! Read more
Comment Commented Nicholas Beale
Pundits tend to be overconfident. I guess there is a non-zero probability that there will be no Exit deal if the EU negotiators make a mess of things, but Barnier is very competent and professional and he won't. The EU will get no money from the UK unless they agree exit terms that are satisfactory to the UK and falling back to WTO terms without preferential access to London would damage the struggling EU economy. So it's far more reasonable to suppose that there will be a deal. Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
Be clear, there will be some sort of exit deal 24 months after Article 50. But a new free trade agreeement between the U.K. and EU, approved by all 48 national and regional parliaments, in the same timeframe is a close to zero impossibility for multiple reasons.
So what matters, is what kind of transitional arrangements can be negotiated to kick in from March 2019 until a FTA can be negotiated and inked. Many of us fear it will be WTO trade rules, exit from the Customs Union and Single Market. I'm curious to see why you think the EU needs "access to London". If you mean the City, the U.K. has most to lose (losing passporting) as it can only mean more finance jobs moving to Paris and Frankfurt. I don't think either side wields a trump card, only a mixed deck. Read more
