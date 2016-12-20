Проблема Брексита и Тереза Мэй

ЛОНДОН – Как сообщается, британскому премьер-министру Терезе Мэй «потребовалось некоторое время, чтобы прийти в себя» на недавней встрече с её якобы союзником Ангелой Меркель. Немецкий канцлер категорически отвергла предложение Мэй заключить «отдельное соглашение» по вопросу о гражданах стран ЕС, живущих в Великобритании, до того, как Соединённое Королевство официально объявит о начале переговоров о Брексите в соответствии со статьёй 50 Лиссабонского договора.
Первоначальное высокомерие и эйфория сразу после референдума сменяются всё более ясным пониманием, что правительство Мэй абсолютно неправильно просчитало возможную реакцию Евросоюза на британский выход из этого объединения. Теперь кажется вполне вероятным, что Британия начнёт катиться от неудачи к неудаче, причём ускоряющимися темпами.
Проблемы Мэй связаны с тем фактом, что коалиция сторонников выхода из ЕС (хотя и разделяющих некоторые общие консервативные ценности) состоит из двух несовместимых фракций. С одной стороны, это богатые пенсионеры из среднего класса, которые хотят выхода из ЕС, потому что считают этот союз излишне бюрократическим и протекционистским, а с другой, – это избиратели из рабочего класса, которые хотят выхода из ЕС, потому что поддерживают усиление протекционистской политики.
Понятно, что нет такой формы Брексита (и Британии после Брексита), которая бы удовлетворила обе группы. Этим и объясняется отчаянное стремление Мэй провести Брексит как можно скорее. Она хочет выйти из ЕС до того, как избиратели поймут, что агитаторы за выход их обманули, в частности, пообещав, что Британия сумеет сохранить все выгоды членства в ЕС (прежде всего, полный доступ к европейскому общему рынку) без обязательной свободы передвижения трудовых ресурсов.
Кроме того, несмотря на то, что Мэй выступала за сохранение членства страны в ЕС накануне референдума, она понимает, что, будучи премьер-министром, ей придётся нести ответственность за все провалы на переговорах о Брексите. И она знает, что у нет шансов на политический успех, поскольку СМИ будут всегда обращать внимание лишь на «поражения», едва замечая «победы». Именно поэтому она не объявляет о своих целях: это позволит ей впоследствии объявить любое достигнутое соглашение «победой».
Парадоксально то, что руководство Консервативной партии решило встать на сторону рыхлой коалиции сторонников выхода из ЕС, в то время как никто вообще не представляет 48% избирателей, поддержавших членство в ЕС, за исключением Либерально-демократической партии, у которой минимальное влияние в парламенте. Это тем более удивительно на фоне двух глубоких структурных факторов, которые в среднесрочной перспективе приведут к окончанию нынешнего политического доминирования сторонников выхода из ЕС.
Во-первых, значительное число тех, кто проголосовал за выход, относятся к категории политически неактивного населения. Брексит был одобрен с преимуществом в 1,2 миллионов голосов, из них один миллион отдали избиратели, не ходившие на всеобщие выборы 2015 года, которые обеспечили Дэвиду Кэмерону и Консервативной партии единоличную власть. Эти неактивные избиратели, скорее всего, не примут участия в следующих выборах, хотя и могут пойти н�� второй референдум по ЕС, если такой будет проводиться.
Во-вторых, в лагере сторонников выхода существует проблема старения. По моим собственным примерным расчётам, смертность среди избирателей, поддержавших выход из ЕС, будет превышать смертность среди сторонников членства в ЕС на 150 000 человек ежегодно. При этом число новых сторонников членства в ЕС, вступающих в состав электората, будет превышать число новых сторонников выхода также на 150 000 в год (с учётом дифференциала участия в выборах старого и молодого поколения). В результате, благодаря одной лишь динамике поколений, баланс будет склоняться в пользу членства ЕС примерно на 300 000 человек ежегодно, что приведёт к исчезновению большинства противников членства в ЕС уже к 2020 году.
Вскоре после референдума я спросил бывшего высокопоставленного чиновника из Консервативной партии, почему ни один из уважаемых политиков не захотел представлять интересы избирателей, выступающих за членство в ЕС. «В Великобритании никого – ни сторонников ЕС, ни противников, – Евросоюз на самом деле не волнует», – ответил он. Но хотя этот ответ мог быть верным в июле, сейчас ситуация стала иной. На это указывает эмоциональная реакция обеих сторон как на сами результаты референдума, так и на недавнее решение Верховного суда, подтвердившего роль парламента в активации статьи 50. Столь же показательными оказались и результаты двух недавних дополнительных выборов. В лондонском избирательном округе Ричмонд-парк победили либералы, выступающие за ЕС (хотя на предыдущих выборах в этом округе у консерваторов был перевес в 23 000 голосов), а Партия независимости Великобритании, выступающая за «жёсткий» Брексит, добилась серьёзных успехов в Слифорде и Норт-Хайкхеме на востоке Англии.
Как показал интереснейший экзит-полл, проведённый лордом Эшкрофтом после референдума о Брексите, между избирателями, голосовавшими за и против членства в ЕС, наблюдаются различия в ответах практически на любые вопросы – от смертной казни до экологии. Любой, кто читает все боле горячие дискуссии представителей этих двух сторон в интернете, может увидеть, насколько искренне они презирают друг друга.
Мы видим глубокий раскол (британские политики называют его «deep blue water») между увеличивающимся электоратом сторонников ЕС и сокращающимся электоратом его противников. И этот раскол будет оказывать определяющее влияние на британскую политику в течение жизни, по меньшей мере, одного поколения. Тем не менее, подавляющее большинство действующих политиков выбрали в этом расколе сторону тех, кого становится меньше, и где предложение намного превосходит спрос на политических лидеров.
Великобритания приближается к фундаментальной политической перегруппировке, к которой нынешнее правительство абсолютно не готово. Эта перегруппировка произойдёт, – видимо, достаточно внезапно, – как только достаточное количество людей поймёт, что попытки Мэй «добиться наилучшего соглашения для Британии» обречены на провал (и далеко не только по её вине). Как говорил экономист Герберт Стейн, «если что-то не может длиться вечно, оно неизбежно остановится». А это означает, что правительство Мэй может быть и останется у власти до мая, но вряд ли дольше.
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
"and mostly working-class voters who want to leave because they favor more protectionism."
This is a speculation among, mostly pro-EU, pundits. There is little evidence to support the assertion. The only market people seem to favour protecting is the labour market but even there the views of the electorate are much more nuanced than this crude statement would suggest.
Lord Ashcroft's poll (which was NOT an exit poll btw) provides some interesting category data but it asks as many questions.
Most of the mood music in the UK suggests a fundamental political realignment is in place but not just in the UK and moving to a less corporatist regime.
Pretty sloppy really, doesn't help Mr Rostowski's credibility. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew Jordan
I was on board for much of the content of this piece until the last sentence; I just don't see what the alternative is to a conservative government for quite some time. Of course, if the hapless Corbyn were to stand down, then things might change quite quickly. But I am comforted that time is on the side of the values which remainers broadly stand for (whether or not the UK technically remains an EU member). Incidentally, the same can be said for the US; the younger generation largely reject much of what Trump and the right wing of the Republican party represent. Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
I agree your point that right now the Conservatives are the only game in town but not that the values of leave and remainers are really that different.
What detailed analysis of both the cited Lord Ashcroft poll and other sources tell us is that there are far more reasons for people to vote the way they did than many in the media are able or will to get to grips with.
http://blogs.lse.ac.uk/europpblog/2016/12/21/christmas-table-brexit-inequality-demographic-divide
The sensible conclusion is that Brexit was about a lot more than Brexit.
Also, even if the hapless Corbyn is replaced, the Labour Party looks very much like what people want to get away from, a group of wealthy, remote and superior rulers that are subject to corporatist pressures above their representative duties. Read more
Comment Commented Tim Bowler
A useful article which highlights the challenge May's government faces. Namely, the Brexit vote was largely split in to two camps (a generalisation but a useful one) and for this reason - and the UK's weak position vis-a-vis the EU when it comes to getting a deal - it is not likely things will end well, electorally, for Mrs May. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Jacek,
When a political structure isn't working, the citizens vote to leave. Full stop.
We saw this when Gaul and Britain broke away from the Roman Empire, and when former colonies broke away from their European masters, at the fall of Soviet communism, and since 2009 we've seen Greenland, Switzerland, and now UK voters choosing to leave the EU.
More states will choose to leave the EU and we're not at the end of that process -- we're at the beginning.
And, granted, other eastern European nations will probably join the EU in the near term (the non-Crimean and non-Donbass areas of Ukraine, the former Yugoslavian states, and others that have already signed-up to enter the EU)
Which should nicely balance-things-off for the EU. So there's no need for the EU to panic just yet.
Concentrating on the margin of the Brexit vote, is nitpicking. Britain voted to leave, no matter the percentages, it's time to move on.
And, it very clearly shows in your writing that you see the EU through the prism of Poland and Poland only -- and in your worldview -- what is good for Poland, and what Poland wants, and how the EU and other countries/regions should be benefiting Poland, are the only matters of importance.
While this is admirable in some respects, EUROPE ISN'T ALL ABOUT POLAND. (I know, that's shocking for you, isn't it?)
Europe is about the needs, wants, and desires of 504 million citizens. For some of them, EU membership is working, and for some of them it sure isn't.
Scolding people in louder and louder tones, that 'The EU *is* working!' 'The EU *is* working!' won't convince anyone of anything.
It's a frequent conversation in countries new to democracy, where if it's working for one person or one region, or one country -- then it MUST be working for everyone, everywhere.
We need a more mature worldview than that.
No person, no region, and no country, should be browbeaten into or forced against their will, to live under a political system that isn't working for them. And the results of the British referendum inform us, that for a majority of Britons, the EU isn't working. (Similar result for Greenland and Switzerland)
I was pleased to read your fine essay, however, I must respectfully disagree with your conclusions.
Regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
@John
Yup, thats about it
Only comment I could make is there will be more wanting to join the EU but they will not be positive net contributors. Further the geopolitics appears to be a tussle about the polarity of - join the EU or join Russia - one or the other - so the dynamic has moved away from economics some time ago. Guess what trying to solve an economic problem with geopolitics doesn't always work
Regards Read more
Comment Commented John Reid
I fear that, before too long, the UK as we currently know it will cease to exist. It will go the way of Hapsburg Austria and the USSR before it. I'd advise everyone to try to be living somewhere else when that happens. Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE EURO CAN END THE DOLLAR STANDARD
Should Mexico join in, in an Atlantic Partnership with European Union, Theresa May will not be alone.
Donald Trump's Brexit plus plus problem will come up against A Real Mexican Wall.
The Atlantic Union can isolate America Britain and Canada into submission.
Perhaps The Euro can finally supplant The Dollar.
Poland and Mexico can both share The Euro.
And replace English with Latin...
But by then, China and India will have 3 billion speaking English.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Brexit, it seems to me, is just another manifestation of a very profound crisis that permeates the West -- and the entire globe although in slightly different terms.
And no one, I think, has yet fully understood the nature of it. Poland is no less caught up in this than Britain or the United States.
"Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the center cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity."
Yeats has never rung so true to the zeitgeist as he does today. The price to find and restore our trust in some sort of center will be high indeed. Read more
Comment Commented Tim Bowler
Curtis, you are so right about Yeats. I wish his poem wasn't relevant but it is, and 2017 is only likely to make it more so. Best Tim Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
It's already evident that Mrs May lacks the statemanship required to deal with the current situation, no vision and no courage. Considering she faces a remarkably weak opponent, May's proposal for a side deal has been like losing a chicken's game without even igniting the car.
EU is a weak opponent because 1) it has 26 different interests at the same time, and 2) it always folds at chicken games.
History always repeats itself. For several centuries Britain has been the counterbalancing power in Europe against freedom grabbing from Spain, France, Germany, Russia...
Up to the point of sacrificing millions of lives by fighting countless wars.
Brexit means enough threatening Britain's freedom and independence. It will be a beaurocratic war and I wish Brits had a more suited leader for the task.
Whoever the Prime Minister at Downing Street is, he/she will have to navigate the fading Scottish independence issue, even as Scots perform a faked although renewed independence drama.
My take is that once Brexit will be clearly on its track, Scotland will fold, for uber-obvious reasons.
The Scottish Independence referendum was held way too late within the original plan. And the original plan was to get all the North Sea oil proceeds without sharing them with the rest of Britain. Sadly for Scotts, North Sea oil proceeds are diminishing by the day... So maybe a policy U-turn will happen sooner than anyone could imagine.
Brexit wil mean much tougher EU threats to ailing PIIGS countries.
Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
+2 well said both. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
@Mauricio
Quite apart from the N Sea Oil revenue issue a Scots Indie EU memebership is a non starter due to Spain blocking any such solo attempt in order to stop any similar Catalan indie attempt - Catalan contributing above its pro rata share the Spanish Guvnt revenues. Spain has threatened to send in the army if Catalan moves towards an Indie
T Mays domestic opponent is Labour under J Corbyn, a man nearly as unpopular in the UK as Hollande is in France. Its a walkover. There will be no possible agreement between 27 EU members - that's a given - so that is a walkover
There is still the question of what a Brexit actually is 6 months after the vote Read more
Comment Commented M M
The U.K shall go for a general election before any triggering of Art. 50. Until then the British people will carry on being injected with tranquilisers (meaning lies) until they are fully drugged when they go to the polling stations. May is in an enviable position, but she put herself in it and agreed to it. The British people were lied to for a very long time (like most other people in the EU, and yes the UK is still in the EU).... Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
There is nothing helpful in this article whatsoever. As somebody who voted Remain I can only find that disappointing. Far from deep blue water the latest polls confirm UK citizens are more not less detached from the EU mentality and more condescending pap from the continent - or should that be the incontinent - is unhelpful. I am no more in favour of a 'Hard Brexit' than I am of a 'Hard Remain' where the UK starts to drive on the Left and eat baguettes endlessly but the lack of honesty from Poland is breathtaking. Poland has been a major beneficiary of EU funds since it joined and a major source of migrants to the UK whilst relentlessly claiming migration to Poland is a threat to Polish culture. The EU needs to get a grip and realise Brexit will happen and if arguing about it at least use facts Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
@Ga
Here is a link a link for you countering the author’s assertions regarding demographics.
Essentially, it is not true the ‘young’ are pro EU. The young AND affluent are and it was these voters that showed to vote among the young; given that people vote more as they get older it is reasonable to assume those voters will become more active.
Sadly there are fewer affluent young voters than poor ones. Read more
Comment Commented Matteo Napolitano
@ Steve Hurst
Not only did you miss the point of the piece entirely (a rather exact analysis of the irreconcilable quandary the UK government finds itself in), but you also seem to have no idea who Jacek Rostowski is. He spent the better part of his life in the UK, in fact he's more British than Polish - something many Poles will somewhat sneeringly confirm. That makes him uniquely placed to provide insight from both sides of the channel. Your other statements about Poland and its economy are off-topic Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
@Ga
I am not posting link after link, I will leave you to look stuff up yourself but here are some points for you to 'think' about
1/ Poland has been in receipt of 100's of billions of euros in EU aid. Some pundit put the aid as being higher than the Marshall Aid Plan for the whole of Europe post WW2
2/ Polands economy has expanded by 3x since joining the EU
3/ 830,000+ Poles are now in the UK, over 750K having moved since Poland joined the EU. Quite a significant figure dont you think
4/ The UK contributes 15% of the EU budget and is a net positive contributor, one of a handful. Poland is most certainly not and will not be for the foreseeabe future if ever
5/ There are plenty of UK polls around that show support for Brexit is growing not fading, probably in response to rhetoric coming from the EU. (I have stated that I voted Remain, so I dont actually find the mealy mouthed Junckers type rhetoric helpful)
6/ Poland is quite happy to see its brightest and best leave Poland - for reasons which are quite beyond me as there are also reports that discuss the depopulation problems this is having in some areas of Poland
7/ If you bother to look at the news reports you will find that there are civil protests in Poland about the risk of damage to 'Polish culture' due to the risk of immigration to Poland, specifically Muslim migration. Quite how anybody can argue for free movement from anybody in the EU to the UK as a right but decide to lobby at the same time to bar particular group from going to Poland is beyond me. Perhaps you can help explain that.
8/ The EU has waved a red flag about Polands constitutional court changes and issued an official warning to Poland
9/ Poland is agitating about an EU army being formed and agitating about wanting NATO military deployment into Poland. Attempts to influence policy
I would suggest this shows that the authors position is hardly independent and he wants the gravy train to keep on rolling along. He knows only too well just how Poland has gained from the EU and that the UK leaving which now looks a certainty will reduce the size of the gravy train
So yes I repeat my comment - the authors lack of honesty is breathtaking - to which I add he is cherry picking what he puts in the article
Regards Read more
Comment Commented Ga Steli
"...the lack of honesty from Poland is breathtaking." I don't know to what this refers.
"The EU needs to get a grip and realise Brexit will happen and if arguing about it at least use facts". The author, in fact, makes some demographic calculations that suggest that support for Brexit may be a fading phenomenon. This may not be factual but it can be called "empirical", and is meaningful and persuasive. Your response consists a lot of vindictive insults, which may be self-edifying, but cannot be considered persuasive. If you're going to dismiss a writer's opinions based upon his country-of-origin, or continental EU membership, why not just say that right at the start instead of going on in a way that does not respond to the writer's thoughts or arguments. Ad-hominem attacks are innately irrelevant, and a sign of a poor writer and poor thinking. A good writer responds to the arguments presented to him, and not to personality or personal attributes. Read more
