Проблема Брексита и Тереза Мэй

ЛОНДОН – Как сообщается, британскому премьер-министру Терезе Мэй «потребовалось некоторое время, чтобы прийти в себя» на недавней встрече с её якобы союзником Ангелой Меркель. Немецкий канцлер категорически отвергла предложение Мэй заключить «отдельное соглашение» по вопросу о гражданах стран ЕС, живущих в Великобритании, до того, как Соединённое Королевство официально объявит о начале переговоров о Брексите в соответствии со статьёй 50 Лиссабонского договора.

Первоначальное высокомерие и эйфория сразу после референдума сменяются всё более ясным пониманием, что правительство Мэй абсолютно неправильно просчитало возможную реакцию Евросоюза на британский выход из этого объединения. Теперь кажется вполне вероятным, что Британия начнёт катиться от неудачи к неудаче, причём ускоряющимися темпами.

Проблемы Мэй связаны с тем фактом, что коалиция сторонников выхода из ЕС (хотя и разделяющих некоторые общие консервативные ценности) состоит из двух несовместимых фракций. С одной стороны, это богатые пенсионеры из среднего класса, которые хотят выхода из ЕС, потому что считают этот союз излишне бюрократическим и протекционистским, а с другой, – это избиратели из рабочего класса, которые хотят выхода из ЕС, потому что поддерживают усиление протекционистской политики.

Понятно, что нет такой формы Брексита (и Британии после Брексита), которая бы удовлетворила обе группы. Этим и объясняется отчаянное стремление Мэй провести Брексит как можно скорее. Она хочет выйти из ЕС до того, как избиратели поймут, что агитаторы за выход их обманули, в частности, пообещав, что Британия сумеет сохранить все выгоды членства в ЕС (прежде всего, полный доступ к европейскому общему рынку) без обязательной свободы передвижения трудовых ресурсов.

Кроме того, несмотря на то, что Мэй выступала за сохранение членства страны в ЕС накануне референдума, она понимает, что, будучи премьер-министром, ей придётся нести ответственность за все провалы на переговорах о Брексите. И она знает, что у нет шансов на политический успех, поскольку СМИ будут всегда обращать внимание лишь на «поражения», едва замечая «победы». Именно поэтому она не объявляет о своих целях: это позволит ей впоследствии объявить любое достигнутое соглашение «победой».

Парадоксально то, что руководство Консервативной партии решило встать на сторону рыхлой коалиции сторонников выхода из ЕС, в то время как никто вообще не представляет 48% избирателей, поддержавших членство в ЕС, за исключением Либерально-демократической партии, у которой минимальное влияние в парламенте. Это тем более удивительно на фоне двух глубоких структурных факторов, которые в среднесрочной перспективе приведут к окончанию нынешнего политического доминирования сторонников выхода из ЕС.

Во-первых, значительное число тех, кто проголосовал за выход, относятся к категории политически неактивного населения. Брексит был одобрен с преимуществом в 1,2 миллионов голосов, из них один миллион отдали избиратели, не ходившие на всеобщие выборы 2015 года,  которые обеспечили Дэвиду Кэмерону и Консервативной партии единоличную власть. Эти неактивные избиратели, скорее всего, не примут участия в следующих выборах, хотя и могут пойти н�� второй референдум по ЕС, если такой будет проводиться.

Во-вторых, в лагере сторонников выхода существует проблема старения. По моим собственным примерным расчётам, смертность среди избирателей, поддержавших выход из ЕС, будет превышать смертность среди сторонников членства в ЕС на 150 000 человек ежегодно. При этом число новых сторонников членства в ЕС, вступающих в состав электората, будет превышать число новых сторонников выхода также на 150 000 в год (с учётом дифференциала участия в выборах старого и молодого поколения). В результате, благодаря одной лишь динамике поколений, баланс будет склоняться в пользу членства ЕС примерно на 300 000 человек ежегодно, что приведёт к исчезновению большинства противников членства в ЕС уже к 2020 году.

Вскоре после референдума я спросил бывшего высокопоставленного чиновника из Консервативной партии, почему ни один из уважаемых политиков не захотел представлять интересы избирателей, выступающих за членство в ЕС. «В Великобритании никого – ни сторонников ЕС, ни противников, – Евросоюз на самом деле не волнует», – ответил он. Но хотя этот ответ мог быть верным в июле, сейчас ситуация стала иной. На это указывает эмоциональная реакция обеих сторон как на сами результаты референдума, так и на недавнее решение Верховного суда, подтвердившего роль парламента в активации статьи 50. Столь же показательными оказались и результаты двух недавних дополнительных выборов. В лондонском избирательном округе Ричмонд-парк победили либералы, выступающие за ЕС (хотя на предыдущих выборах в этом округе у консерваторов был перевес в 23 000 голосов), а Партия независимости Великобритании, выступающая за «жёсткий» Брексит, добилась серьёзных успехов в Слифорде и Норт-Хайкхеме на востоке Англии.

Как показал интереснейший экзит-полл, проведённый лордом Эшкрофтом после референдума о Брексите, между избирателями, голосовавшими за и против членства в ЕС, наблюдаются различия в ответах практически на любые вопросы – от смертной казни до экологии. Любой, кто читает все боле горячие дискуссии представителей этих двух сторон в интернете, может увидеть, насколько искренне они презирают друг друга.

Мы видим глубокий раскол (британские политики называют его «deep blue water») между увеличивающимся электоратом сторонников ЕС и сокращающимся электоратом его противников. И этот раскол будет оказывать определяющее влияние на британскую политику в течение жизни, по меньшей мере, одного поколения. Тем не менее, подавляющее большинство действующих политиков выбрали в этом расколе сторону тех, кого становится меньше, и где предложение намного превосходит спрос на политических лидеров.

Великобритания приближается к фундаментальной политической перегруппировке, к которой нынешнее правительство абсолютно не готово. Эта перегруппировка произойдёт, – видимо, достаточно внезапно, – как только достаточное количество людей поймёт, что попытки Мэй «добиться наилучшего соглашения для Британии» обречены на провал (и далеко не только по её вине). Как говорил экономист Герберт Стейн, «если что-то не может длиться вечно, оно неизбежно остановится». А это означает, что правительство Мэй может быть и останется у власти до мая, но вряд ли дольше.