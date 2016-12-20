Theresa May’s Brexit Problem

LONDON – British Prime Minister Theresa May reportedly “needed some time to compose herself” in a recent meeting with her presumed ally Angela Merkel. The German Chancellor categorically rejected May’s proposal to do a “side deal” on European Union nationals living in Britain before the United Kingdom officially triggers Brexit negotiations by invoking Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon.
After an initial phase of post-referendum arrogance and euphoria, it has become increasingly obvious that May’s government completely misread the likely EU response to a British exit from the bloc. It now seems likely that the UK will continue to stagger from failure to failure at an accelerating pace.
May’s dilemma stems from the fact that the “Leave” coalition, while sharing certain conservative values, comprises two incompatible factions: mostly middle-class, affluent pensioners who want to leave the EU because they think it is too bureaucratic and protectionist; and mostly working-class voters who want to leave because they favor more protectionism.
Clearly, there is no form of Brexit – or post-Brexit Britain – that will satisfy both groups. This explains May’s desperation to push Brexit through as quickly as possible. She wants to get out before voters realize that the Leave campaign sold them a false bill of goods, including the promise that they could keep all of the benefits of EU membership, particularly full access to the European single market, without having to allow free movement of labor.
Moreover, although May was in the “Remain” camp during the referendum campaign, she realizes that, as Prime Minister, she will be held responsible for any failures in the Brexit negotiations. She also knows that she cannot possibly succeed politically, because the media will always spotlight “defeats,” while hardly noticing “wins.” That gives her every reason not to define her goals, and then to declare whatever deal she secures a “victory.”
Paradoxically, while the Conservative Party leadership has decided to represent the incoherent Leave coalition, no one is speaking for the 48% of voters who sided with Remain, except for the Liberal-Democratic Party, which has minimal influence in Parliament. This is even more surprising when one considers two deep structural factors that will cut short Leave’s continued political dominance in the medium term.
For starters, a significant cohort of Leave voters tends to be “politically disengaged.” Leave won by a margin of 1.2 million votes, one million of which were cast by people who did not vote in the 2015 general election that furnished David Cameron and the Conservatives with undivided power. These disengaged voters will likely not participate in future elections, though they might mobilize for a second EU referendum, if one were to be held.
Second, the Leave camp has an age problem: my own rough estimate suggests that, every year, Leave-voter deaths will exceed those of Remain voters by 150,000, while new Remain voters entering the electorate will surpass those of Leave by 150,000 (after adjusting for differential turnout between young and old). This generational dynamic alone will tip the balance in Remain’s favor by about 300,000 voters each year, and it will eliminate Leave’s majority by 2020.
Shortly after the referendum, I asked a former senior Tory official why no respectable politicians wanted to represent Remain voters. “No one in Britain (either Remain or Leave) really cares about the EU,” he replied. But while that may have been true in July, it is not true now, as indicated by both sides’ passionate response to the result itself, and then again to the recent High Court decision affirming Parliament’s role in triggering Article 50. Equally telling were the last two parliamentary by-election results: pro-Remain liberals overturned a 23,000-vote Conservative majority in Richmond Park, London, while the UK Independence Party – which favors a “hard” Brexit – made gains in Sleaford and North Hykeham, in the east of England.
As Lord Ashcroft’s fascinating exit poll following the Brexit referendum shows, Leave and Remain voters’ attitudes differ on almost everything, from the death penalty to environmental conservation. And anyone reading the two sides’ increasingly heated online interactions can see that they heartily despise each other.
There is now a profound divide – what British politicians call “deep blue water” – between Remain’s growing constituency and Leave’s diminishing one. This will be the defining split in British politics for at least a generation. And yet the vast majority of practicing politicians are on the declining side of this divide, where the supply of leaders far exceeds demand for them.
The UK is approaching a fundamental political realignment, for which the current government is totally unprepared. It will come – probably quite suddenly – as soon as enough people recognize that May has, through little fault of her own, inevitably failed to “get the best deal for Britain.” As the economist Herbert Stein famously observed, “If something cannot go on forever, it will stop.” So May’s government might last until May, but not much longer.
Andrew Jordan
I was on board for much of the content of this piece until the last sentence; I just don't see what the alternative is to a conservative government for quite some time. Of course, if the hapless Corbyn were to stand down, then things might change quite quickly. But I am comforted that time is on the side of the values which remainers broadly stand for (whether or not the UK technically remains an EU member). Incidentally, the same can be said for the US; the younger generation largely reject much of what Trump and the right wing of the Republican party represent.
Tim Bowler
A useful article which highlights the challenge May's government faces. Namely, the Brexit vote was largely split in to two camps (a generalisation but a useful one) and for this reason - and the UK's weak position vis-a-vis the EU when it comes to getting a deal - it is not likely things will end well, electorally, for Mrs May.
John Brian Shannon
Hi Jacek,
When a political structure isn't working, the citizens vote to leave. Full stop.
We saw this when Gaul and Britain broke away from the Roman Empire, and when former colonies broke away from their European masters, at the fall of Soviet communism, and since 2009 we've seen Greenland, Switzerland, and now UK voters choosing to leave the EU.
More states will choose to leave the EU and we're not at the end of that process -- we're at the beginning.
And, granted, other eastern European nations will probably join the EU in the near term (the non-Crimean and non-Donbass areas of Ukraine, the former Yugoslavian states, and others that have already signed-up to enter the EU)
Which should nicely balance-things-off for the EU. So there's no need for the EU to panic just yet.
Concentrating on the margin of the Brexit vote, is nitpicking. Britain voted to leave, no matter the percentages, it's time to move on.
And, it very clearly shows in your writing that you see the EU through the prism of Poland and Poland only -- and in your worldview -- what is good for Poland, and what Poland wants, and how the EU and other countries/regions should be benefiting Poland, are the only matters of importance.
While this is admirable in some respects, EUROPE ISN'T ALL ABOUT POLAND. (I know, that's shocking for you, isn't it?)
Europe is about the needs, wants, and desires of 504 million citizens. For some of them, EU membership is working, and for some of them it sure isn't.
Scolding people in louder and louder tones, that 'The EU *is* working!' 'The EU *is* working!' won't convince anyone of anything.
It's a frequent conversation in countries new to democracy, where if it's working for one person or one region, or one country -- then it MUST be working for everyone, everywhere.
We need a more mature worldview than that.
No person, no region, and no country, should be browbeaten into or forced against their will, to live under a political system that isn't working for them. And the results of the British referendum inform us, that for a majority of Britons, the EU isn't working. (Similar result for Greenland and Switzerland)
I was pleased to read your fine essay, however, I must respectfully disagree with your conclusions.
Regards, JBS
Steve Hurst
@John
Yup, thats about it
Only comment I could make is there will be more wanting to join the EU but they will not be positive net contributors. Further the geopolitics appears to be a tussle about the polarity of - join the EU or join Russia - one or the other - so the dynamic has moved away from economics some time ago. Guess what trying to solve an economic problem with geopolitics doesn't always work
Regards
John Reid
I fear that, before too long, the UK as we currently know it will cease to exist. It will go the way of Hapsburg Austria and the USSR before it. I'd advise everyone to try to be living somewhere else when that happens.
jagjeet sinha
THE EURO CAN END THE DOLLAR STANDARD
Should Mexico join in, in an Atlantic Partnership with European Union, Theresa May will not be alone.
Donald Trump's Brexit plus plus problem will come up against A Real Mexican Wall.
The Atlantic Union can isolate America Britain and Canada into submission.
Perhaps The Euro can finally supplant The Dollar.
Poland and Mexico can both share The Euro.
And replace English with Latin...
But by then, China and India will have 3 billion speaking English.

Curtis Carpenter
Brexit, it seems to me, is just another manifestation of a very profound crisis that permeates the West -- and the entire globe although in slightly different terms.
And no one, I think, has yet fully understood the nature of it. Poland is no less caught up in this than Britain or the United States.
"Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the center cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity."
Yeats has never rung so true to the zeitgeist as he does today. The price to find and restore our trust in some sort of center will be high indeed.
Tim Bowler
Curtis, you are so right about Yeats. I wish his poem wasn't relevant but it is, and 2017 is only likely to make it more so. Best Tim
Mauricio Duran-Loriga
It's already evident that Mrs May lacks the statemanship required to deal with the current situation, no vision and no courage. Considering she faces a remarkably weak opponent, May's proposal for a side deal has been like losing a chicken's game without even igniting the car.
EU is a weak opponent because 1) it has 26 different interests at the same time, and 2) it always folds at chicken games.
History always repeats itself. For several centuries Britain has been the counterbalancing power in Europe against freedom grabbing from Spain, France, Germany, Russia...
Up to the point of sacrificing millions of lives by fighting countless wars.
Brexit means enough threatening Britain's freedom and independence. It will be a beaurocratic war and I wish Brits had a more suited leader for the task.
Whoever the Prime Minister at Downing Street is, he/she will have to navigate the fading Scottish independence issue, even as Scots perform a faked although renewed independence drama.
My take is that once Brexit will be clearly on its track, Scotland will fold, for uber-obvious reasons.
The Scottish Independence referendum was held way too late within the original plan. And the original plan was to get all the North Sea oil proceeds without sharing them with the rest of Britain. Sadly for Scotts, North Sea oil proceeds are diminishing by the day... So maybe a policy U-turn will happen sooner than anyone could imagine.
Brexit wil mean much tougher EU threats to ailing PIIGS countries.

Steve Hurst
@Mauricio
Quite apart from the N Sea Oil revenue issue a Scots Indie EU memebership is a non starter due to Spain blocking any such solo attempt in order to stop any similar Catalan indie attempt - Catalan contributing above its pro rata share the Spanish Guvnt revenues. Spain has threatened to send in the army if Catalan moves towards an Indie
T Mays domestic opponent is Labour under J Corbyn, a man nearly as unpopular in the UK as Hollande is in France. Its a walkover. There will be no possible agreement between 27 EU members - that's a given - so that is a walkover
There is still the question of what a Brexit actually is 6 months after the vote Read more
M M
The U.K shall go for a general election before any triggering of Art. 50. Until then the British people will carry on being injected with tranquilisers (meaning lies) until they are fully drugged when they go to the polling stations. May is in an enviable position, but she put herself in it and agreed to it. The British people were lied to for a very long time (like most other people in the EU, and yes the UK is still in the EU)....
Steve Hurst
There is nothing helpful in this article whatsoever. As somebody who voted Remain I can only find that disappointing. Far from deep blue water the latest polls confirm UK citizens are more not less detached from the EU mentality and more condescending pap from the continent - or should that be the incontinent - is unhelpful. I am no more in favour of a 'Hard Brexit' than I am of a 'Hard Remain' where the UK starts to drive on the Left and eat baguettes endlessly but the lack of honesty from Poland is breathtaking. Poland has been a major beneficiary of EU funds since it joined and a major source of migrants to the UK whilst relentlessly claiming migration to Poland is a threat to Polish culture. The EU needs to get a grip and realise Brexit will happen and if arguing about it at least use facts
Steve Hurst
@Ga
I am not posting link after link, I will leave you to look stuff up yourself but here are some points for you to 'think' about
1/ Poland has been in receipt of 100's of billions of euros in EU aid. Some pundit put the aid as being higher than the Marshall Aid Plan for the whole of Europe post WW2
2/ Polands economy has expanded by 3x since joining the EU
3/ 830,000+ Poles are now in the UK, over 750K having moved since Poland joined the EU. Quite a significant figure dont you think
4/ The UK contributes 15% of the EU budget and is a net positive contributor, one of a handful. Poland is most certainly not and will not be for the foreseeabe future if ever
5/ There are plenty of UK polls around that show support for Brexit is growing not fading, probably in response to rhetoric coming from the EU. (I have stated that I voted Remain, so I dont actually find the mealy mouthed Junckers type rhetoric helpful)
6/ Poland is quite happy to see its brightest and best leave Poland - for reasons which are quite beyond me as there are also reports that discuss the depopulation problems this is having in some areas of Poland
7/ If you bother to look at the news reports you will find that there are civil protests in Poland about the risk of damage to 'Polish culture' due to the risk of immigration to Poland, specifically Muslim migration. Quite how anybody can argue for free movement from anybody in the EU to the UK as a right but decide to lobby at the same time to bar particular group from going to Poland is beyond me. Perhaps you can help explain that.
8/ The EU has waved a red flag about Polands constitutional court changes and issued an official warning to Poland
9/ Poland is agitating about an EU army being formed and agitating about wanting NATO military deployment into Poland. Attempts to influence policy
I would suggest this shows that the authors position is hardly independent and he wants the gravy train to keep on rolling along. He knows only too well just how Poland has gained from the EU and that the UK leaving which now looks a certainty will reduce the size of the gravy train
So yes I repeat my comment - the authors lack of honesty is breathtaking - to which I add he is cherry picking what he puts in the article
Regards Read more
Ga Steli
"...the lack of honesty from Poland is breathtaking." I don't know to what this refers.
"The EU needs to get a grip and realise Brexit will happen and if arguing about it at least use facts". The author, in fact, makes some demographic calculations that suggest that support for Brexit may be a fading phenomenon. This may not be factual but it can be called "empirical", and is meaningful and persuasive. Your response consists a lot of vindictive insults, which may be self-edifying, but cannot be considered persuasive. If you're going to dismiss a writer's opinions based upon his country-of-origin, or continental EU membership, why not just say that right at the start instead of going on in a way that does not respond to the writer's thoughts or arguments. Ad-hominem attacks are innately irrelevant, and a sign of a poor writer and poor thinking. A good writer responds to the arguments presented to him, and not to personality or personal attributes. Read more
