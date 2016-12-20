19

تيريزا ماي ومشكلة الخروج البريطاني

لندن ــ يُقال إن رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي ذَكَرَت في اجتماع مع حليفتها المفترضة أنجيلا ميركل مؤخرا أنها "في احتياج إلى بعض الوقت لاستجماع شتات نفسها". فقد رفضت المستشارة الألمانية بشكل قاطع اقتراح ماي بعقد "صفقة جانبية" بشأن رعايا الاتحاد الأوروبي الذين يعيشون في بريطانيا قبل أن تُطلِق المملكة المتحدة رسميا مفاوضات الخروج البريطاني عن طريق تطبيق أحكام المادة 50 من معاهدة برشلونة.

بعد مرحلة أولية من غطرسة وانتشاء ما بعد الاستفتاء، بات من الواضح على نحو متزايد أن حكومة ماي أساءت تماما تفسير الاستجابة المرجحة من قِبَل الاتحاد الأوروبي للخروج البريطاني من الكتلة. ويبدو من المرجح الآن أن تواصل المملكة المتحدة الترنح من فشل إلى فشل بخطى متسارعة.

تنبع معضلة ماي من حقيقة مفادها أن ائتلاف "الخروج"، في حين يتقاسم بعض القيم المحافِظة، يضم فصيلين غير متوافقين: فصيل أغلبه من المتقاعدين الأثرياء من الطبقة المتوسطة الذين يريدون ترك الاتحاد الأوروبي لأنهم يعتقدون أنه أكثر بيروقراطية مما ينبغي وأكثر ميلا إلى تبني تدابير الحماية؛ وفصيل أغلبه من الناخبين من أبناء الطبقة العاملة الذين يريدون الخروج لأنهم يفضلون المزيد من الحماية.

ومن الواضح أن أي شكل من أشكال الخروج البريطاني ــ أو ما بعد الخروج البريطاني ــ من غير الممكن أن يُرضي المجموعتين معا. ويفسر هذا رغبة ماي الشديدة في دفع عجلة الخروج البريطاني في أقرب وقت ممكن. فهي تريد الخروج قبل أن يدرك الناخبون أن حملة الخروج باعت لهم الوهم، بما في ذلك وعد تمكينهم من الاحتفاظ بكل الفوائد المترتبة على عضوية الاتحاد الأوروبي، وخاصة حق الوصول الكامل إلى السوق الأوروبية الموحدة، من دون الاضطرار إلى السماح بحرية حركة العمالة.

وعلاوة على ذلك، تدرك ماي، برغم أنها كانت في معسكر "البقاء" خلال حملة الاستفتاء، أنها ستتحمل المسؤولية بحكم منصبها كرئيسة للوزراء عن أي إخفاق يصادف مفاوضات الخروج البريطاني. وهي تعلم أيضا أنها من غير الممكن أن تنجح سياسيا، لأن وسائل الإعلام سوف تسلط الضوء دوما على "الهزائم" في حين لا تلتفت إلى "الانتصارات" إلا نادرا. وهذا كفيل بإعطائها كل الأسباب للامتناع عن تحديد أهدافها، ومن ثَم تعلن أي صفقة تتمكن من تأمينها "انتصارا".

من عجيب المفارقات أنه في حين قررت قيادة حزب المحافظين تمثيل ائتلاف الخروج غير المتماسك، فلا أحد يتحدث عن 48% من الناخبين الذين انحازوا إلى معسكر البقاء، باستثناء الحزب الديمقراطي الليبرالي، الذي لا يملك أي نفوذ يُذكَر في البرلمان. ويُصبِح هذا أكثر إثارة للدهشة عندما يضع المرء في اعتباره عاملين هيكليين عميقين من شأنهما أن يختصرا الهيمنة السياسية المتواصلة لمعسكر الخروج في الأمد المتوسط.

فأولا، يميل لفيف كبير من الناخبين الذين اختاروا الخروج إلى "الانفصال سياسيا". فقد فاز معسكر الخروج بفارق 1.2 مليون صوت، مليون منها كانت لأشخاص لم يدلوا بأصواتهم في الانتخابات العامة في عام 2015 التي زودت ديفيد كاميرون والمحافظين بسلطة غير مقسمة. ومن المرجح أن يمتنع الناخبون المنفصلون عن المشاركة في الانتخابات المقبلة، وإن كان من الوارد أن يحتشدوا لاستفتاء ثان على الاتحاد الأوروبي، في حال عقد استفتاء من هذا القبيل.

وثانيا، يواجه معسكر الخروج مشكلة تتعلق بالعمر: إذ تشير تقديراتي التقريبية الخاصة إلى أن أعداد الوفيات بين من صوتوا لصالح الخروج سوف تتجاوز مثيلاتها بين من صوتوا لصالح البقاء بنحو 150 ألف حالة في كل عام، في حين ستتجاوز أعداد الناخبين الجدد المناصرين للبقاء أعداد الناخبين الجدد من أنصار الخروج بنحو 150 ألف ناخب (بعد التعديل تبعا للفارق في الإقبال بين الشباب وكبار السن). وهذه الد��ناميكية الجيلية وحدها كفية بقلب الميزان لصالح أنصار البقاء بنحو 300 ألف ناخب سنويا، وهذا يعني تلاشي أغلبية أنصار الخروج بحلول عام 2020.

بعد فترة وجيزة من عقد الاستفتاء، سألت أحد كبار المسؤولين من حزب المحافظين لماذا لم يكن أي سياسي محترم راغبا في تمثيل الناخبين المناصرين للبقاء. فأجابني: "لا أحد في بريطانيا (سواء من أنصار البقاء أو الخروج) يبالي حقا بالاتحاد الأوروبي". ولكن برغم أن هذا التصريح ربما كان صحيحا في يوليو/تموز، فإنه ليس صحيحا الآن، كما أشارت استجابة الجانبين العاطفية للنتيجة ذاتها، ثم مرة أخرى لقرار المحكمة العليا الأخير الذي يؤكد دور البرلمان في إطلاق المادة خمسين. وعلى نفس النحو من الأهمية، كانت نتائج آخر انتخابين نصفيين برلمانيين: فقد نجح الليبراليون من أنصار البقاء في قلب أغلبية من المحافظين بنحو 23 ألف صوت في ريتشموند بارك في لندن، في حين تمكن حزب استقلال المملكة المتحدة ــ الذي يفضل الخروج "الصعب" ــ من تحقيق مكاسب في سليفورد ونورث هايكهام، في شرق إنجلترا.

وكما أظهر استطلاع الخروج الرائع الذي أجراه لورد أشكروفت في أعقاب الاستفتاء على الخروج البريطاني، تختلف مواقف الناخبين الذين فضلوا البقاء والناخبين الذين فضلوا الخروج في ما يتصل بكل شيء تقريبا، من عقوبة الإعدام إلى الحفاظ على البيئة. وكل من يقرأ التفاعلات المتزايدة السخونة على الإنترنت من قِبَل الجانبين يستطيع أن يرى أن كلا منهما يحتقر الآخر بشدة.

والآن، يتجلى الانقسام العميق ــ الذي يسميه الساسة البريطانيون "المياه العميقة" ــ بين دائرة أنصار البقاء المتزايدة النمو ودائرة أنصار الخروج المتضائلة. وسوف يكون هذا الانقسام حاسما في السياسة البريطانية لجيل قادم على الأقل. ومع هذا فإن الغالبية العظمى من الساسة الممارسين يصطفون على الجانب المتراجع من الانقسام، في حين يتجاوز المعروض من الزعماء الطلب عليهم بشكل كبير.

إن المملكة المتحدة تقترب من عميلة إعادة اصطفاف سياسي جوهرية، والحكومة الحالية غير مهيأة لمثل هذه العملية على الإطلاق. وسوف تأتي هذه العملية ــ ربما بشكل مفاجئ تماما ــ بمجرد أن يدرك العدد الكافي من الناس أن ماي فشلت حتما، بسبب إخفاق صغير من جانبها، في "الحصول على أفضل صفقة لصالح بريطانيا". وكما لاحظ الخبير الاقتصادي هربرت شتاين في مناسبة شهيرة، "إذا كان من المستحيل لشيء ما أن يستمر إلى الأبد، فسوف يتوقف حتما". وعلى هذا، فربما تستمر حكومة ماي إلى مايو/أيار، ولكن ليس لفترة أطول كثيرا.

