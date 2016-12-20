Theresa Mays Brexit-Problem

Steve Hurst DEC 21, 2016

I am not posting link after link, I will leave you to look stuff up yourself but here are some points for you to 'think' about



1/ Poland has been in receipt of 100's of billions of euros in EU aid. Some pundit put the aid as being higher than the Marshall Aid Plan for the whole of Europe post WW2



2/ Polands economy has expanded by 3x since joining the EU



3/ 830,000+ Poles are now in the UK, over 750K having moved since Poland joined the EU. Quite a significant figure dont you think



4/ The UK contributes 15% of the EU budget and is a net positive contributor, one of a handful. Poland is most certainly not and will not be for the foreseeabe future if ever



5/ There are plenty of UK polls around that show support for Brexit is growing not fading, probably in response to rhetoric coming from the EU. (I have stated that I voted Remain, so I dont actually find the mealy mouthed Junckers type rhetoric helpful)



6/ Poland is quite happy to see its brightest and best leave Poland - for reasons which are quite beyond me as there are also reports that discuss the depopulation problems this is having in some areas of Poland



7/ If you bother to look at the news reports you will find that there are civil protests in Poland about the risk of damage to 'Polish culture' due to the risk of immigration to Poland, specifically Muslim migration. Quite how anybody can argue for free movement from anybody in the EU to the UK as a right but decide to lobby at the same time to bar particular group from going to Poland is beyond me. Perhaps you can help explain that.



8/ The EU has waved a red flag about Polands constitutional court changes and issued an official warning to Poland



9/ Poland is agitating about an EU army being formed and agitating about wanting NATO military deployment into Poland. Attempts to influence policy



I would suggest this shows that the authors position is hardly independent and he wants the gravy train to keep on rolling along. He knows only too well just how Poland has gained from the EU and that the UK leaving which now looks a certainty will reduce the size of the gravy train



So yes I repeat my comment - the authors lack of honesty is breathtaking - to which I add he is cherry picking what he puts in the article



