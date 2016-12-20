19

Theresa Mays Brexit-Problem

LONDON – Die britische Premierministerin Theresa May brauchte einem Bericht zufolge bei einem jüngsten Treffen mit ihrer vermeintlichen Verbündeten Angela Merkel „eine Weile, um sich zu fassen“. Die Bundeskanzlerin lehnte Mays Vorschlag einer „Nebenabsprache“ über in Großbritannien wohnhafte EU-Bürger vor der offiziellen Einleitung der Brexit-Verhandlungen unter Berufung auf Artikel 50 des Vertrags von Lissabon kategorisch ab.

Nach einer anfänglichen Phase der Arroganz und Euphorie im Gefolge des Referendums ist immer deutlicher geworden, dass Mays Regierung die zu erwartende Reaktion der EU auf einen britischen Austritt aus dem Block völlig falsch eingeschätzt hat. Es sieht nun so aus, als dürfte das Vereinigte Königreich immer schneller von Misserfolg zu Misserfolg stolpern.

Mays Dilemma wurzelt in der Tatsache, dass das „Leave“-Bündnis, obwohl es bestimmte konservative Werte teilt, aus zwei nicht kompatiblen Gruppierungen besteht: den überwiegend wohlhabenden Rentnern der Mittelschicht, die die EU verlassen möchten, weil sie sie für zu bürokratisch und protektionistisch halten, und Wählern überwiegend aus der Arbeiterschaft, die den Austritt wollen, weil sie mehr Protektionismus befürworten.

Es gibt ganz eindeutig keine Form eines Brexit – eines oder Post-Brexit-Großbritanniens – die beide Gruppen zufriedenstellen wird. Dies erklärt Mays verzweifeltes Bemühen, den Brexit so schnell wie möglich durchzuziehen. Sie will aus der EU raus sein, bevor die Wähler erkennen, dass die „Leave“-Kampagne ihnen falsche Versprechungen gemacht hat, darunter die Zusage, dass sie die Vorteile der EU-Mitgliedschaft – insbesondere den uneingeschränkten Zugang zum europäischen Binnenmarkt – würden behalten können, ohne die Freizügigkeit für Arbeitnehmer gestatten zu müssen.

Und obwohl May im Vorfeld des Referendums dem „Remain“-Lager angehörte, ist sie sich bewusst, dass man ihr als Premierministerin die Schuld für alle Misserfolge bei den Brexit-Verhandlungen geben wird. Sie weiß zudem, dass sie politisch unmöglich Erfolg haben kann, weil die Medien „Niederlagen“ immer herausstellen werden, während sie „Siege“ kaum zur Kenntnis nehmen. Sie hat daher jeden Grund, ihre Ziele nicht vorher festzulegen, um dann jede erzielte Übereinkunft, egal wie sie letztlich aussieht, als „Sieg“ zu verkaufen.

Paradoxerweise spricht, während sich die Führung der Konservativen Partei entschieden hat, das uneinheitliche „Leave“-Bündnis zu repräsentieren, außer der Liberal-Demokratischen Partei, die im Parlament nur minimalen Einfluss hat, niemand für jene 48% der Wähler, die sich auf die Seite“ des „Remain“-Lagers gestellt hatten. Dies ist umso überraschender, wenn man bedenkt, dass auf mittlere Sicht zwei tiefgreifende strukturelle Faktoren die fortdauernde politische Dominanz des „Leave“-Lagers beenden werden.

Zunächst einmal ist eine erhebliche Zahl der „Leave“-Wähler tendenziell „unpolitisch“. „Leave“ hat mit einem Vorsprung von 1,2 Millionen Stimmen gesiegt; davon wurden eine Million von Leuten abgegeben, die bei den Parlamentswahlen 2015, die  David Cameron und den Konservativen die absolute Mehrheit verschafft hatten, nicht mitgestimmt hatten. Es ist unwahrscheinlich, dass sich diese Gruppe an künftigen Wahlen beteiligen wird, auch wenn sie möglicherweise für ein zweites EU-Referendum, wenn denn eins abgehalten werden sollte, noch einmal mobil machen würde.

Zweitens hat das „Leave“-Lager ein Altersproblem: Meine eigene grobe Schätzung legt nahe, dass pro Jahr 150.000 „Leave“-Wähler mehr sterben werden als „Remain“-Wähler, während die Zahl neuer „Remain“-Wähler, die wahlberechtigt werden, jene der „Leave“-Wähler um 150.000 übersteigen wird (nach Berücksichtigung der unterschiedlichen Wahlbeteiligung unter Jung und Alt). Diese Generationsdynamik allein wird das Gleichgewicht jedes Jahr um ungefähr 300.000 Stimmen zugunsten von „Remain“ verschieben und wird die „Leave“-Mehrheit bis 2020 beseitigen.

Ich habe kurz nach dem Referendum einen leitenden Vertreter der Konservativen gefragt, warum kein seriöser Politiker die „Remain“-Wähler vertreten wolle. Seine Antwort lautete: „Niemand in Großbritannien (ob „Remain“ oder „Leave“) ist wirklich an der EU interessiert.“ Doch während das im Juli vielleicht noch so war, stimmt es heute nicht mehr; das zeigt die leidenschaftliche Reaktion beider Seiten auf das Ergebnis selbst und dann erneut auf die jüngste High-Court-Entscheidung, die die Rolle des Parlaments bei der Auslösung von Artikel 50 bestätigt hat. Genauso vielsagend waren die Ergebnisse der beiden letzten Nachwahlen: Die „Remain“-freundlichen Liberalen kippten eine Konservative Mehrheit von 23.000 Stimmen in Richmond Park (London), während die UK Independence Party – die einen „harten“ Brexit befürwortet – in Sleaford und North Hykeham (Ostengland) hinzugewinnen konnte.

Wie Lord Ashcrofts faszinierende Wählerbefragung im Gefolge des Brexit-Referendums zeigt, unterscheiden sich die Einstellungen der „Leave“- und der „Remain“-Wähler in nahezu jeder Hinsicht – von der Todesstrafe bis hin zum Umweltschutz. Und wer den zunehmend erhitzten Online-Austausch zwischen den beiden Seiten liest, erkennt, dass sie einander aus ganzem Herzen verabscheuen.

Es gibt nun eine tiefe Kluft – britische Politiker sprechen von „deep blue water“ – zwischen der wachsenden „Remain“-Wählerschaft und der schrumpfenden „Leave“-Wählerschaft. Dies wird die bestimmende Trennlinie innerhalb der britischen Politik für mindestens eine Generation sein. Und doch steht die enorme Mehrheit der derzeitigen Politiker auf der im Niedergang begriffenen Seite dieser Kluft, wo das Angebot an politischen Führern die Nachfrage nach ihnen deutlich übersteigt.

Das Vereinigte Königreich steht vor einer grundlegenden politischen Neuausrichtung, auf die die aktuelle Regierung in keiner Weise vorbereitet ist. Sie wird kommen – und zwar vermutlich recht plötzlich –, sobald genügend viele Menschen erkennen, dass May, ohne großes eigenes Verschulden, es unweigerlich nicht geschafft hat, „das Beste für Großbritannien herauszuholen“. Von dem Ökonomen Herbert Stein stammen die berühmten Worte: „Wenn etwas nicht ewig weitergehen kann, hört es auf.“ Deshalb könnte Mays Regierung vielleicht bis zum Mai Bestand haben, aber nicht viel länger.

