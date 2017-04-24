مناقشة سياسات التكنولوجيا القادمة

ستانفورد ــ تُرى ما هو الأمر المشترك بين التسريبات الصريحة لرسائل البريد الإلكتروني المستولى عليها من خوادم اللجنة الوطنية الديمقراطية خلال حملة الانتخابات الرئاسية الأميركية في عام 2016 وصفارات الإنذار التي صمت الآذان لمدة ساعة كاملة في مدينة دالاس بولاية تكساس؟ إنه نفس الشيء الذي يربط بين التهديد النووي الكوري الشمالي والهجمات الإرهابية في أوروبا والولايات المتحدة: فكل هذا يمثل الجوانب السلبية التي تعيب التكنولوجيات المفيدة للغاية ــ المخاطر التي يستلزم التصدي لها استجابة سياسية قوية على نحو متزايد.
تتجلى منغصات التكنولوجيا المتنامية في المناقشات حول ما يسمى الحياد الصافي والمنازعات بين شركة أبل ومكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي حول حل رموز أجهزة الآي فون التي يمتلكها مشتبه بهم في جرائم إرهاب. وهو أمر غير مستغرب: فمع تحول التكنولوجيا إلى عنصر عظيم العواقب على نحو متزايد ــ فهي تؤثر على كل شيء، من أمننا (الأسلحة النووية والحرب السيبرانية) إلى وظائفنا (تعطل القواعد القائمة التي تعمل أسواق العمل وفقا لها بفِعل البرامج والروبوتات المتقدمة) ــ كان تأثيرها طيبا، وسيئا، وربما قبيحا.
فأولا، ساعد التأثير الطيب للتكنولوجيا في القضاء على أمراض مثل الجدري، واستئصال أمراض أخرى كثيرة مثل شلل الأطفال؛ وعمل على تمكين استكشاف الفضاء؛ كما عمل على تسريع وسائل النقل وفتح آفاق جديدة لفرص التمويل والترفيه، وغير ذلك الكثير. كما أدت المهاتفة الخلوية وحدها على تحرير الغالبية العظمى من سكان العالَم من قيود التواصل.
كما أفضت أشكال التقدم التكنولوجي إلى زيادة الإنتاجية الاقتصادية. فقد عمل اختراع تدوير المحاصيل واستخدام المعدات المميكنة على زيادة الإنتاجية الزراعية بشكل كبير وتمكين الحضارة البشرية من التحول من المزارع إلى المدن. حتى عام 1900، كان ثلث الأميركيين يعيشون في المزارع؛ واليوم انخفضت النسبة إلى 2% فقط.
على نحو مماثل، جلبت الكهربة، والأتمتة، والبرمجيات، ومؤخرا الروبوتات مكاسب كبيرة في إنتاجية التصنيع. وتشير تقديراتي أنا وزميلي لاري لاو إلى أن التغير التقني مسؤول عن نحو نصف النمو الاقتصادي في اقتصادات مجموعة الدول السبع الكبرى في العقود الأخيرة.
يخشى المتشائمون أن تكون فوائد التكنولوجيا المعززة للإنتاجية في تناقص وأن يكون من غير المرجح أن تنتعش مرة أخرى. وهم يزعمون أن تكنولوجيات مثل البحث على الإنترنت والشبكات الاجتماعية من غير الممكن أن تعمل على تحسين الإنتاجية بنفس الدرجة التي تحققت بفضل الكهربة وظهور السيارات.
وفي المقابل، يعتقد المتفائلون أن أشكال التقدم مثل البيانات الضخمة، والنانو تكنولوجي، والذكاء الاصطناعي تبشر بعصر جديد من التحسن المدفوع بالتكنولوجيا. ورغم استحالة توقع "التطبيق القاتل" التالي الناشئ عن هذه التكنولوجيات، فإن هذا ليس سببا، كما يقولون، لكي نفترض أن مثل هذا التطبيق لن يظهر. ففي نهاية المطاف، تستمد التكنولوجيات المهمة قيمتها التجارية الأساسية في بعض الأحيان من استخدامات مختلفة تماما عن تلك التي تصورها مخترعها.
على سبيل المثال، كان الغرض من المحرك البخاري الذي اخترعه جيمس وات ضخ المياه إلى خارج مناجم الفحم، وليس إدارة محركات قاطرات السكك الحديدية أو السفن. وعلى نحو مماثل، كان المقصود من عمل جوليلمو ماركوني في مجال البث الإذاعي لمسافات بعيدة منافسة التلغراف؛ ولم يتصور ماركوني قط محطات بث إذاعية أو اتصالات لاسلكية حديثة.
ولكن التغير التكنولوجي حفز أيضا قدرا كبيرا من الاضطرابات، وألحق الضرر بكثيرين على طول الطريق. في أوائل القرن التاسع عشر، دفعت المخاوف من مثل هذه الاضطرابات عمال النسيج في يوركشاير ولانكشاير إلى تحطيم الآلات الجديدة مثل الأنوال الآلية وإطارات الحياكة.
ولا يزال ارتباك العمال قائما إلى يومنا هذا، حيث أزاحت الروبوتات بعض وظائف التصنيع في الاقتصادات الأكثر تقدما. ويخشى كثيرون أن يجلب الذكاء الاصطناعي المزيد من الارتباك والاضطراب، ولو إن الوضع قد لا يكون رهيبا كما يتوقع بعض المراقبين. ففي ستينيات القرن العشرين وأوائل السبعينيات، تصور كثيرون أن أجهزة الكمبيوتر والأتمتة سوف تقود إلى بطالة هيكلية واسعة الانتشار. ولم يحدث ذلك قط، لأن أشكالا جديدة من الوظائف ظهرت للتعويض عن الوظائف المزاحة.
في كل الأحوال، لا تُعَد إزاحة الوظائف الجانب السلبي الوحيد للتكنولوجيا الجديدة. فقد عملت السيارات على إحداث تقدم هائل في القدرة على التنقل، ولكن على حساب تلوث الهواء غير الصحي. كما أعطت قنوات تلفزيون الكابل، والإنترنت، ووسائل الإعلام الاجتماعية الناس سلطة غير مسبوقة على المعلومات التي يتقاسمونها ويتلقونها؛ ولكنها ساهمت أيضا في تفتت المعلومات وإضعاف التفاعل الاجتماعي، مع اختيار الناس لمصادر وشبكات تعمل على تعزيز تحيزاتهم.
وعلاوة على ذلك، تميل تكنولوجيا المعلومات الحديثة إلى الخضوع لهيمنة عدد قليل من الشركات: فشركة جوجل على سبيل المثال تُعَد المرادف للبحث على الإنترنت. وتاريخيا، لاقى تركز القوة الاقتصادية على هذا النحو مقاومة امتدت جذورها إلى المخاوف بشأن الاحتكار. والواقع أن مثل هذه الشركات بدأت تواجه التدقيق من مسؤولي مكافحة الاحتكار، وخاصة في أوروبا. ويظل من غير المعلوم ما إذا كانت مواقف المستهلكين المتسامحة عموما تجاه هذه الشركات كافية للتعويض عن المخاوف التاريخية حول حجم السوق وإساءة استخدام قوتها.
لكن جوانب التكنولوجيا السلبية أصبحت أشد قتامة، مع تمكن أعداء المجتمع الحر من التواصل، والتخطيط، وتنفيذ أعمال تدميرية بسهولة أكبر. يستخدم تنظيم الدولة الإسلامية وتنظيم القاعدة الإنترنت للتجنيد وتوفير التوجيه العملي حول سبل نشر الدمار؛ ولا تضطر مثل هذه الجماعات غالبا إلى التواصل بشكل مباشر مع الأفراد لإلهامهم لارتكاب هجوم إرهابي. وبطبيعة الحال، توفر التكنولوجيا النووية ليس فقط طاقة كهربائية خالية من الانبعاثات، بل وأيضا أسلحة شديدة التدمير.
تتطلب كل هذه التهديدات والعواقب استجابات سياسية واضحة لا تكتفي بالنظر إلى الماضي والحاضر، بل تضع المستقبل أيضا في الاعتبار. وفي كثير من الأحيان، تتورط الحكومات في منازعات ضيقة ومباشرة، كتلك الدائرة بين مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي وشركة أبل، وتغفل عن مخاطر المستقبل وتحدياته. ومن الممكن أن يُفضي هذا إلى خلق الحيز اللازم لحدوث شيء قبيح حقا، ولنقل مثل هجوم سيبراني يعطل شبكة كهربائية. وبعيدا عن العواقب المباشرة، ربما يدفع مثل هذا الحادث بعض المواطنين إلى المطالبة بفرض قيود صارمة على التكنولوجيا، وهو ما قد يهدد الحرية والازدهار في خضم السعي إلى تحقيق الأمن.
الواقع أننا في احتياج حقيقي إلى مؤسسات وسياسات جديدة ومحسنة، فضلا عن التعاون بين أجهزة إنفاذ القانون والشركات الخاصة، وأيضا بين الحكومات. ولا ينبغي لمثل هذه الجهود أن تتفاعل مع التطورات فحسب، بل يتعين عليها أن تتوقعها أيضا. وآنئذ فقط يُصبِح بوسعنا تخفيف مخاطر المستقبل، في حين نواصل الاستفادة من إمكانات التكنولوجيات الجديدة في تحسين حياة الناس.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented Nigel Sedgwick
Professor Boskin's topic is of interest, but I wonder first why the title implies debate about technology being something to come. Surely we have all been debating (in a free-market sense) technology for millennia. Fire, the wheel, moving from caves to built homes. Stone, bronze, iron: the changing technologies of war and tools. The three-field system of crop rotation, which dates from medieval times. Gunpowder. Roads for horses, canals, railways, roads for the internal combustion engine. Merchant sail; then steam; then beyond both. Navigation and clocks. Wind power, water power, steam power, piped gas, 'piped' electricity. Semaphore, naval flag signals, the pony express, the telegraph, facsimile communications, telephone, radio: bits/day, bits/hour, bits/second, then kilo-bits/sec, on through mega- and giga-. Can we do peta-?
Next I question the need for organised debate. Look at how much civilisation has achieved to date. Government has been involved in war particularly, and standardisation. The free market in innovation has contributed much more beyond these than has actual government innovation outside the previously mentioned war and standardisation. Governments' contribution to health and safety, though important, has not been without reverses: the very recent 'dieselgate' scandal is more awful for its government encouragement of diesel for cars (and then reversing) than any 'cheating' by car manufacturers. An example before that is the worldwide blanket ban on DDT holding back the fight against malaria. The doubtful labelling and treatment of the 'catastrophe' of global warming looks to many of us to have a promulgated cure far worse than the illness itself - slugging economic development with undue fear.
Referencing the Luddites is one thing. But there have been successions of industrial (and other) changes based on technology and changing circumstances. The UK coal business failed - it failed primarily through a lack of coal that was economical to mine. How did government and organised react to this? They reacted by denying the necessary changes in employment in and around the coal-fields; they did not react by enhancing a gradual move of employment away from coal mining. Likewise reduced ship-building and steel working - largely from cheaper labour abroad and consequent (and general) reduction in demand. These are instances where government and organised opinion has failed, and where less subsidies and freer markets would have led to less pain, by allowing smoother and more natural operation of the essential transitions in labour patterns.
Professor Boskin is right on so much that he writes about the contribution of technology. But there is a simpler truth: technology just provides ongoing better tools; people provide both the good and bad uses of those tools. It is most unlikely that any government-led talking shop on technology will stop those motivated to bad use, at least without severely constraining the good uses - which the article recognises. What the article does not recognise is that it is government that takes the lead in constraint - from its own motivation for increased state/bureaucratic control, from regulatory capture by those looking to consolidate monopoly advantage - as well as government pandering to short-term public concerns.
Why should we believe that central planning and other 'inspired' forms of organised economic policy will do better for future technological changes than has happened in the past? In almost every circumstance, a free market in innovation is far more 'knowledgeable' and sensible than any government policy can be.
Best regards
Read more
Comment Commented Wayne Davidson
"It is desirable to guard against the possibility of exaggerated ideas that might arise as to the powers of the Analytical Engine. ... The Analytical Engine has no pretensions whatever to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform. It can follow analysis; but it has no power of anticipating any analytical relations or truths. Its province is to assist us in making available what we are already acquainted with."
Ada Lovelace. 1842
“Supposing that nothing else is "given" as real but our world of desires and passions, that we cannot sink or rise to any other "reality" but just that of our impulses”
Friedrich W Nietzsche
"A society, most of who's members spend a great part of there time not in the here and now and in the calculable future, but somewhere else, in the relevant other worlds of sport and soap opera, of mythology and metaphysical fantasy, will find it hard to resist the encroachments of those who would manipulate and control it."
Aldous Huxley
"It is only a slight exaggeration to say that mankind constitutes even now a planetary community of production and consumption."
Albert Einstein.
"For onto everyone that hath shall be given, and he shall have abundance; but from him that have not shall be taken away even that which he hath." Matthew 25:29
Read more
Comment Commented thomas greaves
Absolutely! And he hasn't referred to the most dangerous consequences of climate change, brought about by energy production. And it's not just technology but science that must be put under the spotlight: humankind is just not able to manage the powerful scientific discoveries that are devastating the traditions and ways of life that have sustained us for millennia. Science, reason and technology have replaced God, but they have not replaced community, morality and value that bond our relationships; rather, they have underpinned the destruction of community and left us prey to extreme individualism. consumerism and toxic envy. Science and technology are far from the magic they are paraded to be, and may well be the road to armageddon. Read more
