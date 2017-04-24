3

مناقشة سياسات التكنولوجيا القادمة

ستانفورد ــ تُرى ما هو الأمر المشترك بين التسريبات الصريحة لرسائل البريد الإلكتروني المستولى عليها من خوادم اللجنة الوطنية الديمقراطية خلال حملة الانتخابات الرئاسية الأميركية في عام 2016 وصفارات الإنذار التي صمت الآذان لمدة ساعة كاملة في مدينة دالاس بولاية تكساس؟ إنه نفس الشيء الذي يربط بين التهديد النووي الكوري الشمالي والهجمات الإرهابية في أوروبا والولايات المتحدة: فكل هذا يمثل الجوانب السلبية التي تعيب التكنولوجيات المفيدة للغاية ــ المخاطر التي يستلزم التصدي لها استجابة سياسية قوية على نحو متزايد.

تتجلى منغصات التكنولوجيا المتنامية في المناقشات حول ما يسمى الحياد الصافي والمنازعات بين شركة أبل ومكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي حول حل رموز أجهزة الآي فون التي يمتلكها مشتبه بهم في جرائم إرهاب. وهو أمر غير مستغرب: فمع تحول التكنولوجيا إلى عنصر عظيم العواقب على نحو متزايد ــ فهي تؤثر على كل شيء، من أمننا (الأسلحة النووية والحرب السيبرانية) إلى وظائفنا (تعطل القواعد القائمة التي تعمل أسواق العمل وفقا لها بفِعل البرامج والروبوتات المتقدمة) ــ كان تأثيرها طيبا، وسيئا، وربما قبيحا.

فأولا، ساعد التأثير الطيب للتكنولوجيا في القضاء على أمراض مثل الجدري، واستئصال أمراض أخرى كثيرة مثل شلل الأطفال؛ وعمل على تمكين استكشاف الفضاء؛ كما عمل على تسريع وسائل النقل وفتح آفاق جديدة لفرص التمويل والترفيه، وغير ذلك الكثير. كما أدت المهاتفة الخلوية وحدها على تحرير الغالبية العظمى من سكان العالَم من قيود التواصل.

كما أفضت أشكال التقدم التكنولوجي إلى زيادة الإنتاجية الاقتصادية. فقد عمل اختراع تدوير المحاصيل واستخدام المعدات المميكنة على زيادة الإنتاجية الزراعية بشكل كبير وتمكين الحضارة البشرية من التحول من المزارع إلى المدن. حتى عام 1900، كان ثلث الأميركيين يعيشون في المزارع؛ واليوم انخفضت النسبة إلى 2% فقط.

على نحو مماثل، جلبت الكهربة، والأتمتة، والبرمجيات، ومؤخرا الروبوتات مكاسب كبيرة في إنتاجية التصنيع. وتشير تقديراتي أنا وزميلي لاري لاو إلى أن التغير التقني مسؤول عن نحو نصف النمو الاقتصادي في اقتصادات مجموعة الدول السبع الكبرى في العقود الأخيرة.

يخشى المتشائمون أن تكون فوائد التكنولوجيا المعززة للإنتاجية في تناقص وأن يكون من غير المرجح أن تنتعش مرة أخرى. وهم يزعمون أن تكنولوجيات مثل البحث على الإنترنت والشبكات الاجتماعية من غير الممكن أن تعمل على تحسين الإنتاجية بنفس الدرجة التي تحققت بفضل الكهربة وظهور السيارات.

وفي المقابل، يعتقد المتفائلون أن أشكال التقدم مثل البيانات الضخمة، والنانو تكنولوجي، والذكاء الاصطناعي تبشر بعصر جديد من التحسن المدفوع بالتكنولوجيا. ورغم استحالة توقع "التطبيق القاتل" التالي الناشئ عن هذه التكنولوجيات، فإن هذا ليس سببا، كما يقولون، لكي نفترض أن مثل هذا التطبيق لن يظهر. ففي نهاية المطاف، تستمد التكنولوجيات المهمة قيمتها التجارية الأساسية في بعض الأحيان من استخدامات مختلفة تماما عن تلك التي تصورها مخترعها.

على سبيل المثال، كان الغرض من المحرك البخاري الذي اخترعه جيمس وات ضخ المياه إلى خارج مناجم الفحم، وليس إدارة محركات قاطرات السكك الحديدية أو السفن. وعلى نحو مماثل، كان المقصود من عمل جوليلمو ماركوني في مجال البث الإذاعي لمسافات بعيدة منافسة التلغراف؛ ولم يتصور ماركوني قط محطات بث إذاعية أو اتصالات لاسلكية حديثة.

ولكن التغير التكنولوجي حفز أيضا قدرا كبيرا من الاضطرابات، وألحق الضرر بكثيرين على طول الطريق. في أوائل القرن التاسع عشر، دفعت المخاوف من مثل هذه الاضطرابات عمال النسيج في يوركشاير ولانكشاير إلى تحطيم الآلات الجديدة مثل الأنوال الآلية وإطارات الحياكة.

ولا يزال ارتباك العمال قائما إلى يومنا هذا، حيث أزاحت الروبوتات بعض وظائف التصنيع في الاقتصادات الأكثر تقدما. ويخشى كثيرون أن يجلب الذكاء الاصطناعي المزيد من الارتباك والاضطراب، ولو إن الوضع قد لا يكون رهيبا كما يتوقع بعض المراقبين. ففي ستينيات القرن العشرين وأوائل السبعينيات، تصور كثيرون أن أجهزة الكمبيوتر والأتمتة سوف تقود إلى بطالة هيكلية واسعة الانتشار. ولم يحدث ذلك قط، لأن أشكالا جديدة من الوظائف ظهرت للتعويض عن الوظائف المزاحة.

في كل الأحوال، لا تُعَد إزاحة الوظائف الجانب السلبي الوحيد للتكنولوجيا الجديدة. فقد عملت السيارات على إحداث تقدم هائل في القدرة على التنقل، ولكن على حساب تلوث الهواء غير الصحي. كما أعطت قنوات تلفزيون الكابل، والإنترنت، ووسائل الإعلام الاجتماعية الناس سلطة غير مسبوقة على المعلومات التي يتقاسمونها ويتلقونها؛ ولكنها ساهمت أيضا في تفتت المعلومات وإضعاف التفاعل الاجتماعي، مع اختيار الناس لمصادر وشبكات تعمل على تعزيز تحيزاتهم.

وعلاوة على ذلك، تميل تكنولوجيا المعلومات الحديثة إلى الخضوع لهيمنة عدد قليل من الشركات: فشركة جوجل على سبيل المثال تُعَد المرادف للبحث على الإنترنت. وتاريخيا، لاقى تركز القوة الاقتصادية على هذا النحو مقاومة امتدت جذورها إلى المخاوف بشأن الاحتكار. والواقع أن مثل هذه الشركات بدأت تواجه التدقيق من مسؤولي مكافحة الاحتكار، وخاصة في أوروبا. ويظل من غير المعلوم ما إذا كانت مواقف المستهلكين المتسامحة عموما تجاه هذه الشركات كافية للتعويض عن المخاوف التاريخية حول حجم السوق وإساءة استخدام قوتها.

لكن جوانب التكنولوجيا السلبية أصبحت أشد قتامة، مع تمكن أعداء المجتمع الحر من التواصل، والتخطيط، وتنفيذ أعمال تدميرية بسهولة أكبر. يستخدم تنظيم الدولة الإسلامية وتنظيم القاعدة الإنترنت للتجنيد وتوفير التوجيه العملي حول سبل نشر الدمار؛ ولا تضطر مثل هذه الجماعات غالبا إلى التواصل بشكل مباشر مع الأفراد لإلهامهم لارتكاب هجوم إرهابي. وبطبيعة الحال، توفر التكنولوجيا النووية ليس فقط طاقة كهربائية خالية من الانبعاثات، بل وأيضا أسلحة شديدة التدمير.

تتطلب كل هذه التهديدات والعواقب استجابات سياسية واضحة لا تكتفي بالنظر إلى الماضي والحاضر، بل تضع المستقبل أيضا في الاعتبار. وفي كثير من الأحيان، تتورط الحكومات في منازعات ضيقة ومباشرة، كتلك الدائرة بين مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي وشركة أبل، وتغفل عن مخاطر المستقبل وتحدياته. ومن الممكن أن يُفضي هذا إلى خلق الحيز اللازم لحدوث شيء قبيح حقا، ولنقل مثل هجوم سيبراني يعطل شبكة كهربائية. وبعيدا عن العواقب المباشرة، ربما يدفع مثل هذا الحادث بعض المواطنين إلى المطالبة بفرض قيود صارمة على التكنولوجيا، وهو ما قد يهدد الحرية والازدهار في خضم السعي إلى تحقيق الأمن.

الواقع أننا في احتياج حقيقي إلى مؤسسات وسياسات جديدة ومحسنة، فضلا عن التعاون بين أجهزة إنفاذ القانون والشركات الخاصة، وأيضا بين الحكومات. ولا ينبغي لمثل هذه الجهود أن تتفاعل مع التطورات فحسب، بل يتعين عليها أن تتوقعها أيضا. وآنئذ فقط يُصبِح بوسعنا تخفيف مخاطر المستقبل، في حين نواصل الاستفادة من إمكانات التكنولوجيات الجديدة في تحسين حياة الناس.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali