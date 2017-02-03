11

Recuperar la promesa de tecnocracia

SINGAPUR – El estado de ánimo prevaleciente hoy en día es de pesimismo. Después de un año en el que Donald Trump fue elegido presidente de Estados Unidos y el Reino Unido votó para abandonar la Unión Europea, muchos anticipan más victorias populistas -y políticas dañinas- en 2017. Si a esto le sumamos un crecimiento económico global lento y crecientes tensiones geopolíticas, es fácil llegar a la conclusión de que el mundo está transitando por el mismo sendero de nacionalismo y proteccionismo que desató la Primera Guerra Mundial.  

Pero esto es no entender la cuestión. El ascenso del populismo es simplemente un síntoma de la incapacidad de los líderes políticos para ocuparse de los reclamos económicos de los votantes. En lugar de preocuparse por la degeneración de la democracia en manos de líderes políticos que no pueden cumplir con las promesas que les hicieron a votantes frustrados, debemos definir una mejor forma de gobierno que pueda abordar esos reclamos. Propongo una tecnocracia directa.

Como explico en mi nuevo libro Technocracy in America (Tecnocracia en Estados Unidos), una tecnocracia directa garantizaría que una consulta pública regular dé forma a la toma de decisiones por parte de comisiones de expertos responsables. Esta estrategia combina las virtudes de la democracia directa con los beneficios de la tecnocracia meritocrática, que se basa en datos para tomar decisiones funcionales de largo plazo. En otras palabras, una tecnocracia directa emparenta buenas ideas con ejecución eficiente.

Este sistema no es enteramente hipotético. Tanto Suiza, híper-democrática, como Singapur, un país ultra-tecnocrático, aplican sus principios de manera efectiva. Y sus resultados son impresionantes: ambos países hacen alarde de buena salud, una riqueza amplia, un índice bajo de corrupción, una tasa alta de empleo, servicios militares y civiles nacionales y una enorme inversión estatal en innovación. Responden de manera eficiente a las necesidades y preferencias de los ciudadanos, aplican la experiencia internacional a la política doméstica y utilizan datos y escenarios alternativos para la planificación a largo plazo.

Combinar los mejores elementos de estos dos regímenes produciría un sistema ideal -el tipo de sistema que en verdad podría responder a las demandas de los votantes estadounidenses desilusionados que eligieron a Trump-. Pero el progreso hacia la implementación de un sistema de estas características requeriría que la mentalidad política estadounidense cambiara sustancialmente.

El discurso norteamericano tiende a confundir política con gobernancia, democracia con provisión y proceso con resultados. Pero la "voluntad del pueblo" no consiste sólo en repetir sus deseos una y otra vez sin resultados. Los buenos gobiernos se concentran en lo que reciben y en lo que ofrecen por igual. Su legitimidad surge tanto del proceso por el cual son elegidos como de la provisión de lo que los ciudadanos universalmente proclaman que quieren: una infraestructura sólida, aire y agua limpios, facilidad para hacer negocios, buenas escuelas y una vivienda decente, libertad de expresión y oportunidades de empleo.   

Los norteamericanos también tienden a ver la meritocracia y la tecnocracia como un "gobierno de las elites" -y, específicamente, de las elites liberales-. Pero la tecnocracia no es un fenómeno liberal.

Los intelectuales de raza de los grupos de expertos liberales que ocuparon puestos de influencia en la administración del presidente Barack Obama no necesariamente calificarían como verdaderos tecnócratas profesionales. Si así fuera, el rescate de Wall Street pergeñado por el entonces presidente de la Reserva Federal Ben Bernanke y por el secretario del Tesoro Tim Geithner habría estado acompañado de una política igualmente robusta y poco convencional para el común de la gente.

Por el contrario, en países como Suecia y Corea del Sur, los programas tecnocráticos de transferencia fiscal han garantizado que los trabajadores del 20% inferior de la escala salarial mantengan un ingreso disponible que acompañe la inflación y, así, les permita seguir participando económicamente. Difícilmente se pueda decir que los gobiernos de Suiza y Singapur sean liberales, pero han implementado medidas similares en materia de salarios y subsidios.

Liberales o no, las "elites" a las que los votantes de Trump les dieron semejante regaño en la elección presidencial no eran tecnócratas. Por el contrario, muchas de ellas -de izquierda y de derecha- son operadores políticos preocupados por sus propios intereses y ajenos a la realidad.

Mientras que el sistema estadounidense permite frecuentes lapsos en los que el gobierno prácticamente deja de funcionar, una tecnocracia genuina mantendría funcionando al gobierno, inclusive cuando los líderes electos no hicieran nada. También estaría marcada por altos niveles de autonomía burocrática y contratación y promoción imparcial -áreas en las que estados Unidos ha venido recayendo.

Es más, una verdadera tecnocracia impulsaría una función pública robusta capacitada en técnicas de gestión burocráticas que utilizan datos para medir y optimizar las prestaciones sociales. Pero la función pública federal de Estados Unidos se ha debilitado sostenidamente con los años, especialmente desde que un Congreso controlado por los republicanos implementó profundos recortes en los años 1990.

Claramente, el problema que enfrenta Estados Unidos no es demasiada tecnocracia, sino demasiado poca. Y no es sólo Estados Unidos. La administración pública alguna vez aclamada de Gran Bretaña también se atrofió desde los años 1970, y los líderes tecnocráticos habrían percibido de inmediato que las políticas de austeridad inhumanas y contraproducentes del período pos-crisis de Europa no podían crear empleos, incrementar los ingresos, generar impuestos o promover el consumo.

En lugar de permitir que la política se disfrace de meritocracia, debemos exigir una gobernancia funcional. Expulsar a las elites que defienden sus propios intereses no funcionará, si las reemplazamos por populistas inútiles que diseminan "datos alternativos". La verdadera solución es aumentar nuestra dependencia de datos reales y de una experiencia genuina; sólo tenemos que garantizar que estemos escuchando a expertos reales, a tecnócratas profesionales que han avanzado en sus carreras en base al mérito.

Por ejemplo, en Estados Unidos, tecnócratas confiables impulsarían los programas de recapacitación de trabajadores que se prometieron allá por comienzos de los años 2000 para capacitar a la fuerza laboral de manera de satisfacer las demandas cambiantes de la economía. Esos programas, no acuerdos individuales para salvar unos cientos de empleos industriales durante unos años más, prepararán a los trabajadores estadounidenses para mejorar su destino  económico en el largo plazo.

En Europa, tecnócratas con visión de futuro fomentarían una mayor integración y mutualizarían la deuda de la eurozona. Rechazarían el derrumbe doloroso de hoy, que ni ayudará a impulsar el crecimiento ni le permitirá a Europa seguir siendo competitiva e influyente en la escena mundial.

De la misma manera que no hay una democracia perfecta, no existe una tecnocracia perfecta. Pero, en un mundo cada vez más complejo, la tecnocracia meritocrática y funcional probablemente produzca muchos mejores resultados que el populismo divisivo y adverso a los datos de hoy.