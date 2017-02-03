Recuperar la promesa de tecnocracia

SINGAPUR – El estado de ánimo prevaleciente hoy en día es de pesimismo. Después de un año en el que Donald Trump fue elegido presidente de Estados Unidos y el Reino Unido votó para abandonar la Unión Europea, muchos anticipan más victorias populistas -y políticas dañinas- en 2017. Si a esto le sumamos un crecimiento económico global lento y crecientes tensiones geopolíticas, es fácil llegar a la conclusión de que el mundo está transitando por el mismo sendero de nacionalismo y proteccionismo que desató la Primera Guerra Mundial.
Pero esto es no entender la cuestión. El ascenso del populismo es simplemente un síntoma de la incapacidad de los líderes políticos para ocuparse de los reclamos económicos de los votantes. En lugar de preocuparse por la degeneración de la democracia en manos de líderes políticos que no pueden cumplir con las promesas que les hicieron a votantes frustrados, debemos definir una mejor forma de gobierno que pueda abordar esos reclamos. Propongo una tecnocracia directa.
Como explico en mi nuevo libro Technocracy in America (Tecnocracia en Estados Unidos), una tecnocracia directa garantizaría que una consulta pública regular dé forma a la toma de decisiones por parte de comisiones de expertos responsables. Esta estrategia combina las virtudes de la democracia directa con los beneficios de la tecnocracia meritocrática, que se basa en datos para tomar decisiones funcionales de largo plazo. En otras palabras, una tecnocracia directa emparenta buenas ideas con ejecución eficiente.
Este sistema no es enteramente hipotético. Tanto Suiza, híper-democrática, como Singapur, un país ultra-tecnocrático, aplican sus principios de manera efectiva. Y sus resultados son impresionantes: ambos países hacen alarde de buena salud, una riqueza amplia, un índice bajo de corrupción, una tasa alta de empleo, servicios militares y civiles nacionales y una enorme inversión estatal en innovación. Responden de manera eficiente a las necesidades y preferencias de los ciudadanos, aplican la experiencia internacional a la política doméstica y utilizan datos y escenarios alternativos para la planificación a largo plazo.
Combinar los mejores elementos de estos dos regímenes produciría un sistema ideal -el tipo de sistema que en verdad podría responder a las demandas de los votantes estadounidenses desilusionados que eligieron a Trump-. Pero el progreso hacia la implementación de un sistema de estas características requeriría que la mentalidad política estadounidense cambiara sustancialmente.
El discurso norteamericano tiende a confundir política con gobernancia, democracia con provisión y proceso con resultados. Pero la "voluntad del pueblo" no consiste sólo en repetir sus deseos una y otra vez sin resultados. Los buenos gobiernos se concentran en lo que reciben y en lo que ofrecen por igual. Su legitimidad surge tanto del proceso por el cual son elegidos como de la provisión de lo que los ciudadanos universalmente proclaman que quieren: una infraestructura sólida, aire y agua limpios, facilidad para hacer negocios, buenas escuelas y una vivienda decente, libertad de expresión y oportunidades de empleo.
Los norteamericanos también tienden a ver la meritocracia y la tecnocracia como un "gobierno de las elites" -y, específicamente, de las elites liberales-. Pero la tecnocracia no es un fenómeno liberal.
Los intelectuales de raza de los grupos de expertos liberales que ocuparon puestos de influencia en la administración del presidente Barack Obama no necesariamente calificarían como verdaderos tecnócratas profesionales. Si así fuera, el rescate de Wall Street pergeñado por el entonces presidente de la Reserva Federal Ben Bernanke y por el secretario del Tesoro Tim Geithner habría estado acompañado de una política igualmente robusta y poco convencional para el común de la gente.
Por el contrario, en países como Suecia y Corea del Sur, los programas tecnocráticos de transferencia fiscal han garantizado que los trabajadores del 20% inferior de la escala salarial mantengan un ingreso disponible que acompañe la inflación y, así, les permita seguir participando económicamente. Difícilmente se pueda decir que los gobiernos de Suiza y Singapur sean liberales, pero han implementado medidas similares en materia de salarios y subsidios.
Liberales o no, las "elites" a las que los votantes de Trump les dieron semejante regaño en la elección presidencial no eran tecnócratas. Por el contrario, muchas de ellas -de izquierda y de derecha- son operadores políticos preocupados por sus propios intereses y ajenos a la realidad.
Mientras que el sistema estadounidense permite frecuentes lapsos en los que el gobierno prácticamente deja de funcionar, una tecnocracia genuina mantendría funcionando al gobierno, inclusive cuando los líderes electos no hicieran nada. También estaría marcada por altos niveles de autonomía burocrática y contratación y promoción imparcial -áreas en las que estados Unidos ha venido recayendo.
Es más, una verdadera tecnocracia impulsaría una función pública robusta capacitada en técnicas de gestión burocráticas que utilizan datos para medir y optimizar las prestaciones sociales. Pero la función pública federal de Estados Unidos se ha debilitado sostenidamente con los años, especialmente desde que un Congreso controlado por los republicanos implementó profundos recortes en los años 1990.
Claramente, el problema que enfrenta Estados Unidos no es demasiada tecnocracia, sino demasiado poca. Y no es sólo Estados Unidos. La administración pública alguna vez aclamada de Gran Bretaña también se atrofió desde los años 1970, y los líderes tecnocráticos habrían percibido de inmediato que las políticas de austeridad inhumanas y contraproducentes del período pos-crisis de Europa no podían crear empleos, incrementar los ingresos, generar impuestos o promover el consumo.
En lugar de permitir que la política se disfrace de meritocracia, debemos exigir una gobernancia funcional. Expulsar a las elites que defienden sus propios intereses no funcionará, si las reemplazamos por populistas inútiles que diseminan "datos alternativos". La verdadera solución es aumentar nuestra dependencia de datos reales y de una experiencia genuina; sólo tenemos que garantizar que estemos escuchando a expertos reales, a tecnócratas profesionales que han avanzado en sus carreras en base al mérito.
Por ejemplo, en Estados Unidos, tecnócratas confiables impulsarían los programas de recapacitación de trabajadores que se prometieron allá por comienzos de los años 2000 para capacitar a la fuerza laboral de manera de satisfacer las demandas cambiantes de la economía. Esos programas, no acuerdos individuales para salvar unos cientos de empleos industriales durante unos años más, prepararán a los trabajadores estadounidenses para mejorar su destino económico en el largo plazo.
En Europa, tecnócratas con visión de futuro fomentarían una mayor integración y mutualizarían la deuda de la eurozona. Rechazarían el derrumbe doloroso de hoy, que ni ayudará a impulsar el crecimiento ni le permitirá a Europa seguir siendo competitiva e influyente en la escena mundial.
De la misma manera que no hay una democracia perfecta, no existe una tecnocracia perfecta. Pero, en un mundo cada vez más complejo, la tecnocracia meritocrática y funcional probablemente produzca muchos mejores resultados que el populismo divisivo y adverso a los datos de hoy.
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Ugh, no way. This reads like the fantasy shared by advocates of enlightened autocracy. It is a story told by all autocrats period.
Singapore is fortunate that it has worked out well for them. In exchange to submitting to what is more or less a police state, they achieved material prosperity and decent social harmony.
But the majority of history suggests they are a best-case exception, rather than the norm, and there are countless examples on the other side.
Democracy structured in a way where minorities have the power to obstruct/veto, and thereby cause negotiated compromise solutions, remains a lower risk way. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Parag Khanna believes a "direct technocracy" would be a good strategy to counter populism, which is "a symptom of political leaders’ failure" to address voters’ grievances - "slow global economic growth and rising geopolitical tensions," prompting people to fear the same pattern of "nationalism and protectionism that sparked World War I."
The author says people have been too preoccupied with "the degeneration of democracy at the hands of political leaders" who fail to deliver, instead of looking for a "better form of government." His idea of a "direct technocracy" seeks to marry "good ideas and efficient execution," by combining the "virtues" of direct democracy and the "benefits of meritocratic technocracy." A "regular public consultation" based on data can help make "long-term, utilitarian decisions... by "accountable experts." He says these principles work well in the "hyper-democratic Switzerland and the ultra-technocratic Singapore," that are very different but also have a lot in common. Both countries invest heavily in R&D, and "boost good health, ample wealth, low corruption, high employment." Most importantly they "respond efficiently to citizens’ needs and preferences," allowing "international experience" to inspire their "domestic policymaking."
But can this model be applied in the US to satisfy Trump's disillusioned voters? It may work in certain federal states, and "governments can be more focused on "inputs and outputs." A nation-wide experiment would require "the American political mindset to change substantially." The author says the "American narrative tends to confuse politics with governance, democracy with delivery, and process with outcomes." Campaign pledges are often empty words, ignoring "the will of the people."
Another problem is that "Americans also tend to view meritocracy and technocracy as 'rule by elites' – and, specifically, liberal elites." Since the financial crisis in 2008 people don't trust experts and technocrats, saying they had failed to predict the crisis. "But technocracy is not a liberal phenomenon." In fact the term technocracy - derived from the Greek word "tekhne" meaning "skill" - rose to prominence in the US when engineer Howard Scott formed a group of engineers in 1919 that later proposed a new form of economic management as a radical response to the Great Depression.
The author doesn't see the "pedigreed intellectuals from liberal think tanks and universities who occupied positions of influence in President Barack Obama’s administration... as true professional technocrats." Nevertheless there are plenty of "self-serving and out-of-touch political operators" in Trump's cabinet too. According to the author a "genuine technocracy" would guarantee a "robust civil service" and a functioning government with "high levels of bureaucratic autonomy and impartial hiring and promotion." But Tea Party members within the GOP has always demanded a smaller, less expensive government. Their partisan brinkmanship led to political paralysis and a shutdown in 2013. Due to "deep cuts in the 1990s" implemented by Republicans, the US faces "not too much technocracy, but too little."
Meritocracy is the key criteria in selecting competent people to serve the public, not "clueless populists" who have no other skills other than "peddling alternative facts." While "utilitarian governance" is equally important, no leaders can afford to advocate for utilitarianism, without losing popular support. The author says there is "no perfect democracy" and there is "no perfect technocracy." Yet in a "complex world" a right dosis of "meritocratic and utilitarian technocracy" would produce "far better outcomes than today's divisive and fact-averse populism." Indeed, while technocracy is not a household term, democracy is. People still prefer to revisit and revise old and rigid ideas about democracy, the ballot box and accountability. Read more
Comment Commented CH R
A professional civil service 'bureaucracy' based on good education raising the bar for advisors and politicians would be a good start I guess.
Whether a technocratic mechanistic, Platonism- idealistic advisory board is a good idea is doubtful, it depends on what is effectively meant, how it's implemented and where exactly you start from. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew Cole
EU the election of Junker brought in a complete block in reform, over centralisation, and pork barrelling. The "technocratic" decisions are blatantly made on chauvinistic and racist grounds, with the idea that the EU is a technocracy, let alone a successful one becoming a very bad joke. By example study the implementation of EU insurance capital requirements rules, with Germany and France allowed to make up their own requirements whilst the UK and others have to be strict. Many of the "real experts" start their argument half way through with the assumption of the protection of their own and their own oligarchy's position, and therein lies the problem with technocracy - it cannot last to its second generation. Read more
Comment Commented Russell Brown
I nominate the excesses of digital over analog production and administration without regard to its effects on labor and society by the US military-industrial-meritocratic complex as a prime example of the dangers of technocracy. Read more
Comment Commented David Morgan
Churchill famously said that Democracy is the worst kind of government, but it is better than the rest. Read more
Comment Commented Jørn Naimak
Well, there are lots of different ways to implement a democracy. Personally I think it would be a good idea to require president candidates and government officials to pass some tests in basic science, mathematics, economy, geography, and history. I don't think it is a good idea to have super ignorant presidents and government officials. Read more
Comment Commented Jørn Naimak
Singapore doesn't have a lot of press freedom: https://freedomhouse.org/report/freedom-press/2015/singapore Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The problem I can see is the "Technocrats" have zero, zilch no credibility whatsoever. Not after telling us how wonderful globalization would be for the working man. Not to mention that stating that bailing out the banks was a wonderful but main street well tough luck. The "Technocrats" sold their credibility and no one believes them anymore. Because not only did they sell their credibility they did it blatantly. Their are viewed rightly or wrongly and everyone has their own view as excuse makers for the rich and connected to get richer not as unbiased workers. That view isn't going change for at least a generation or probably more. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Switzerland and Singapore are linguistically diverse. Thus, since availability cascades are not univocal, 'preference falsification' is less. Both countries initially faced a hostile external environment- there the similarities end- other than the obvious one- viz. they are too small to be taken as a model.
Khanna is of Indian origin. He may not know that Nehru tried to establish a technocratic cadre staffed by engineers, scientists, project managers etc. The bureaucracy fought back and won. Nothing came of it. There have been, in every decade, two or three 'technocratic' Indian civil servants who have done a good job. In the previous decade, Indians did have some faith in technocracy. Manmohan Singh was a technocrat. That faith has since evaporated. Why? Technocrats face the same incentive compatiblity problem as other bureaucrats. They have zero resistance to modish availability cascades. Preference falsification is endemic in this class. Switzerland has good push-back against this of a genuinely democratic sort. Singapore has a sort of internalized Trump as part of its ethos. Both, however, don't matter at all globally and can create no mimetic effects.
Let us now examine Khanna's thesis point by pointt.
1) Populism isn't about failure to address economic grievances. It's about preference falsification by elites. They pretended they cared about darker skinned migrants and democracy in far off places. They didn't really. Opportunistic candidates gained traction by appearing truthful and on the side of the people by rejecting political correctness. Now, the elites have done a U turn.
2) Technocrats face intractable preference aggregation, concurrency and agenda control type problems even absent rent-seeking behaviour. Only 'entrepreneurial' political candidates can break concurrency deadlock or agenda control 'chaos' or tame preference cyclicity etc.
This objection to Technocracy is mathematical and was actually developed by Wartime technocrats themselves. Khanna is inventing a perpetual motion machine somewhat late in the day.
3) 'leveraging data to make long term utilitarian decisions' is impossible. Data can't capture dynamics. Campbell Harvey, the leading man in this field, says that 'multiple testing' is an open problem. Utilitarianism has no purchase because of pervasive Newcombe type problems re. meta-preferences.
Politicians can tame these problems and restore ergodicity through mimetic Muth rationality.
Stuff like this has been known since Plato or- more explicitly- since the Nalophkhayanam which actually says that the Just King must learn Statistical Game Theory. Khanna is flogging a dead horse.
4) Khanna does not seem to get that Sweden and South Korea and Switzerland and Singapore have merely paid their least well off out of their own contribution- i.e. administered a risk-pooling scheme. In the case of Singapore, we know that the technocracy yielded a markedly sub-optimal return to its clients. South Korea's Health Service is horrendously sub-optimal.
5) America's 'frequent near shutdowns of Govt.' don't have any negative effect at all. They remind the voter of how worthless most bureaucrats are. Calling the pen pusher 'technocrats' doesn't change this. High levels of 'bureaucratic autonomy' and 'impartial hiring and promotion' are a recipe for waste, mismanagement and sclerosis.
6) The US federal civil service was and is worthless. Its weakening is a good thing. Everybody can agree on that. Britain's once-vaunted civil service was hated by British people. Its own Mandarins urged its reform citing the Australian model. Nobody wants to go back to the days of 'Yes Minister'. Why is Khanna writing such nonsense?
7) Khanna tells us that listening to experts is bad because the real solution is to listen to real experts. How are we tell the real expert from the false expert? For any given policy prescription you can always find two experts, indistinguishable in all 'real' respects, endorsing opposite views. This must be the case if Knightian Uncertainty obtains. If it does not we still would not need technocracy- we could have a market discovery process.
8) In the US, 'reliable technocrats could have pushed through the worker re-skilling program as early as' 2002, in which case every one of those workers would be quite useless today. I say this because a colleague of mine designed such a program. It was well meaning but based on extrapolations we now know to have been utterly wrong. Yet no one else in the field had a better proposal.
Let's face it, for advanced economies, Knightian Uncertainty has risen because of the rapidity of technological change. Technocrats should be doing technical stuff not trying to run things.
7) Khanna says 'In Europe, forward-looking technocrats would pursue further integration and mutualize eurozone debt.' No doubt, there be some such lemmings you could label as 'technocrats' who would in fact be willing to go off the cliff taking the Euro, Schnegen and their own pensions with them but, alas!, the truth is even Khanna's 'real experts' are not so stupid. Technocrats want their pensions. They don't want to destroy Civilization. That's why they take a backseat to the politicians.
Khanna has written a book- probably better than Jason Brennan's- and, fair play to him, he is entitled to profit by its sale in the Globalised market for Academic Stupidity. Still, it may be that he has actually observed something in Singapore or wherever which is worth emulating. Let him write about that sort of stuff rather than so nakedly displaying his book's worthlessness.
Read more
Comment Commented Godfree Roberts
"Both the hyper-democratic Switzerland and the ultra-technocratic Singapore apply its principles effectively."
But the most successful technocracy, by fa,r is China, the elephant in the room. Read more
