Возобновление надежд на технократию

СИНГАПУР – Доминирующим настроением в наши дни является пессимизм. После того как в прошлом году Дональд Трамп был избран президентом США, а Великобритания проголосовала за выход из Евросоюза, многие ожидают от 2017 года новых побед популистов и новых деструктивных решений. Добавьте к этому замедление мирового экономического роста и растущее геополитическое напряжение, и можно будет легко сделать вывод, что мир движется по той же дороге национализма и протекционизма, которая когда-то привела к Первой мировой войне.

Но в этом выводе упускается из вида главное. Подъём популизма является всего лишь симптомом неспособности политических лидеров отреагировать на экономическое недовольство избирателей. Вместо гнетущих размышлений о деградации демократии в руках политических лидеров, не способных выполнить обещания, которые они раздают разочарованным избирателям, мы должны попытаться найти лучшую форму управления государством, которая сможет решить проблемы избирателей. Я предлагаю прямую технократию.

Как я объясняю в своей новой книге «Технократия в Америке», в прямой технократии регулярные общественные консультации влияют на процесс принятия решений комитетами подотчётных экспертов. Такой подход сочетает в себе достоинства прямой демократии с выгодами меритократической технократии, которая опирается на факты при принятии долгосрочных, практичных решений. Проще говоря, прямая технократия – это комбинация хороших идей с их эффективной реализацией.

Подобная система не является совершенно гипотетической. Её принципы эффективно применяются и в сверхдемократичной Швейцарии, и в ультра-технократическом Сингапуре. Достигнутые ими результаты впечатляют: обе страны могут похвастаться хорошим здравоохранением, обильным богатством, низким уровнем коррупции и высоким уровнем занятости, качественной военной и государственной службой, а также масштабными государственными инвестициями в инновации. Они учитывают нужды и предпочтения граждан, а также международный опыт, принимая внутриполитические решения, а в долгосрочном планировании опираются на фактические данные и альтернативные сценарии.

Сочетание лучших элементов этих двух режимов позволило бы создать идеальную систему, которая могла бы действительно отреагировать на требования разочарованных американских избирателей, проголосовавших за Трампа. Впрочем, для успешного внедрения такой системы потребуются значительные изменения в американском политическом менталитете.

В Америке обычно путают политику с государственным управлением, демократию с исполнением, а процесс с результатом. Однако «воля народа» – это не просто повторение его желаний снова и снова без каких-либо результатов. Хорошие правительства в равной степени обращают внимание на входящие и исходящие факторы. Их легитимность складывается как из процесса их избрания, так и обеспечения всего того, что желают граждане во всем мире: надёжная инфраструктура, чистые воздух и вода, простота ведения бизнеса, хорошие школы, достойное жи��ьё, свобода слова, перспективы трудоустройства.

Американцы обычно считают, что меритократия и технократия – это «правление элит», причём в первую очередь либеральных элит. Но технократия не является либеральным феноменом.

Породистые интеллектуалы из либеральных аналитических центров и университетов, занимавшие важные позиции в администрации президента Барака Обамы, совсем не обязательно являлись подлинными, профессиональными технократами. Если бы это было так, тогда финансовая поддержка Уолл-стрита, организованная бывшим председателем ФРС Беном Бернанке и министром финансов Тимом Гейтнером, сопровождалась бы столь же решительными и нетрадиционными мерами поддержки всех остальных.

Напротив, в таких странах, как Швеция и Южная Корея, благодаря технократическим программам бюджетного субсидирования, располагаемые доходы у 20% населения с наименьшим уровнем заработков поспевают за уровнем инфляции, что позволяет им сохранять экономическую активность. Правительства Швейцарии и Сингапура вряд ли можно назвать либеральными, однако и они проводят аналогичную политику в сфере зарплат и субсидий.

Не важно, либеральные они или нет, те «элиты», которым сторонники Трампа устроили мощную встряску на президентских выборах, не были технократами. Напротив, многие из них, как слева, так и справа, являются политическими игроками, действующими в корыстных интересах и в отрыве от реальности.

В американской системе часто становится возможным почти полное блокирование работы власти, в то время как подлинная технократия позволяла бы сохранять работоспособность правительства, даже в условиях, когда победившие на выборах лидеры не делают ничего. Её отличал бы высокий уровень бюрократической автономии и непредвзятость кадровых решений, в том числе продвижение по службе, а это та сфера, где США сильно отстают.

Кроме того, реальная технократия может похвастаться качественной госслужбой, хорошо владеющей методами бюрократического управления, в том числе использованием фактов и данных для измерения и оптимизации благополучия страны. Между тем, качество федеральной госслужбы в США в последние годы неуклонно слабеет, особенно после того как контролируемый республиканцами Конгресс значительно сократил госрасходы в 1990-х годах.

Очевидно, что проблема США не в том, что здесь слишком много технократии, а в том, что её слишком мало. И не только в США. Хвалёная госслужба Великобритании начала атрофироваться ещё в 1970-х годах, а в Европе технократические руководители сразу бы поняли, что негуманная и контрпродуктивная посткризисная политика по сокращению госрасходов не поможет создавать рабочие места, повышать доходы населения, расширять налоговую базу, стимулировать потребление.

Мы не должны позволять политике маскироваться под меритократию, а вместо этого должны требовать практичного, утилитарного госуправления. Победа над корыстными элитам не принесёт пользы, если мы заменим их невежественными популистами, проповедующими «альтернативные факты». Единственное реальное решение – больше полагаться на подлинные факты и качественную экспертизу. Нам нужно лишь гарантировать, что мы слушаем реальных экспертов, профессиональных технократов, которые сделали карьеру благодаря своим заслугам и достоинствам.

Например, в США заслуживающие доверия технократы стали бы добиваться принятия программ профессиональной переподготовки работников, которые им уже давно обещают – с начала 2000-х годов. Эти программы помогут подготовить трудовые ресурсы к меняющимся требованиям экономики. И именно они, а не отдельные сделки по спасению нескольких сотен промышленных рабочих мест ещё на несколько лет, помогут американским работникам улучшить своё экономическое положение в долгосрочной перспективе.

В Европе дальновидные технократы стали бы добиваться дальнейшей интеграции, а также объединения («мутуализации») долга стран еврозоны. Они отвергли бы начавшийся болезненный распад, который не поможет росту экономики и не позволит Европе сохранить конкурентоспособность и влияние на мировой арене.

Идеальной демократии не существует, как не существует и идеальной технократии. Однако в мире, который становится всё более сложным, технократия, основанная на принципах меритократии и утилитаризма, с большей вероятностью приведёт к хорошим результатам, чем раскалывающий общество и отвергающий факты популизм наших дней.