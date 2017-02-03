Возобновление надежд на технократию

СИНГАПУР – Доминирующим настроением в наши дни является пессимизм. После того как в прошлом году Дональд Трамп был избран президентом США, а Великобритания проголосовала за выход из Евросоюза, многие ожидают от 2017 года новых побед популистов и новых деструктивных решений. Добавьте к этому замедление мирового экономического роста и растущее геополитическое напряжение, и можно будет легко сделать вывод, что мир движется по той же дороге национализма и протекционизма, которая когда-то привела к Первой мировой войне.
Но в этом выводе упускается из вида главное. Подъём популизма является всего лишь симптомом неспособности политических лидеров отреагировать на экономическое недовольство избирателей. Вместо гнетущих размышлений о деградации демократии в руках политических лидеров, не способных выполнить обещания, которые они раздают разочарованным избирателям, мы должны попытаться найти лучшую форму управления государством, которая сможет решить проблемы избирателей. Я предлагаю прямую технократию.
Как я объясняю в своей новой книге «Технократия в Америке», в прямой технократии регулярные общественные консультации влияют на процесс принятия решений комитетами подотчётных экспертов. Такой подход сочетает в себе достоинства прямой демократии с выгодами меритократической технократии, которая опирается на факты при принятии долгосрочных, практичных решений. Проще говоря, прямая технократия – это комбинация хороших идей с их эффективной реализацией.
Подобная система не является совершенно гипотетической. Её принципы эффективно применяются и в сверхдемократичной Швейцарии, и в ультра-технократическом Сингапуре. Достигнутые ими результаты впечатляют: обе страны могут похвастаться хорошим здравоохранением, обильным богатством, низким уровнем коррупции и высоким уровнем занятости, качественной военной и государственной службой, а также масштабными государственными инвестициями в инновации. Они учитывают нужды и предпочтения граждан, а также международный опыт, принимая внутриполитические решения, а в долгосрочном планировании опираются на фактические данные и альтернативные сценарии.
Сочетание лучших элементов этих двух режимов позволило бы создать идеальную систему, которая могла бы действительно отреагировать на требования разочарованных американских избирателей, проголосовавших за Трампа. Впрочем, для успешного внедрения такой системы потребуются значительные изменения в американском политическом менталитете.
В Америке обычно путают политику с государственным управлением, демократию с исполнением, а процесс с результатом. Однако «воля народа» – это не просто повторение его желаний снова и снова без каких-либо результатов. Хорошие правительства в равной степени обращают внимание на входящие и исходящие факторы. Их легитимность складывается как из процесса их избрания, так и обеспечения всего того, что желают граждане во всем мире: надёжная инфраструктура, чистые воздух и вода, простота ведения бизнеса, хорошие школы, достойное жи��ьё, свобода слова, перспективы трудоустройства.
Американцы обычно считают, что меритократия и технократия – это «правление элит», причём в первую очередь либеральных элит. Но технократия не является либеральным феноменом.
Породистые интеллектуалы из либеральных аналитических центров и университетов, занимавшие важные позиции в администрации президента Барака Обамы, совсем не обязательно являлись подлинными, профессиональными технократами. Если бы это было так, тогда финансовая поддержка Уолл-стрита, организованная бывшим председателем ФРС Беном Бернанке и министром финансов Тимом Гейтнером, сопровождалась бы столь же решительными и нетрадиционными мерами поддержки всех остальных.
Напротив, в таких странах, как Швеция и Южная Корея, благодаря технократическим программам бюджетного субсидирования, располагаемые доходы у 20% населения с наименьшим уровнем заработков поспевают за уровнем инфляции, что позволяет им сохранять экономическую активность. Правительства Швейцарии и Сингапура вряд ли можно назвать либеральными, однако и они проводят аналогичную политику в сфере зарплат и субсидий.
Не важно, либеральные они или нет, те «элиты», которым сторонники Трампа устроили мощную встряску на президентских выборах, не были технократами. Напротив, многие из них, как слева, так и справа, являются политическими игроками, действующими в корыстных интересах и в отрыве от реальности.
В американской системе часто становится возможным почти полное блокирование работы власти, в то время как подлинная технократия позволяла бы сохранять работоспособность правительства, даже в условиях, когда победившие на выборах лидеры не делают ничего. Её отличал бы высокий уровень бюрократической автономии и непредвзятость кадровых решений, в том числе продвижение по службе, а это та сфера, где США сильно отстают.
Кроме того, реальная технократия может похвастаться качественной госслужбой, хорошо владеющей методами бюрократического управления, в том числе использованием фактов и данных для измерения и оптимизации благополучия страны. Между тем, качество федеральной госслужбы в США в последние годы неуклонно слабеет, особенно после того как контролируемый республиканцами Конгресс значительно сократил госрасходы в 1990-х годах.
Очевидно, что проблема США не в том, что здесь слишком много технократии, а в том, что её слишком мало. И не только в США. Хвалёная госслужба Великобритании начала атрофироваться ещё в 1970-х годах, а в Европе технократические руководители сразу бы поняли, что негуманная и контрпродуктивная посткризисная политика по сокращению госрасходов не поможет создавать рабочие места, повышать доходы населения, расширять налоговую базу, стимулировать потребление.
Мы не должны позволять политике маскироваться под меритократию, а вместо этого должны требовать практичного, утилитарного госуправления. Победа над корыстными элитам не принесёт пользы, если мы заменим их невежественными популистами, проповедующими «альтернативные факты». Единственное реальное решение – больше полагаться на подлинные факты и качественную экспертизу. Нам нужно лишь гарантировать, что мы слушаем реальных экспертов, профессиональных технократов, которые сделали карьеру благодаря своим заслугам и достоинствам.
Например, в США заслуживающие доверия технократы стали бы добиваться принятия программ профессиональной переподготовки работников, которые им уже давно обещают – с начала 2000-х годов. Эти программы помогут подготовить трудовые ресурсы к меняющимся требованиям экономики. И именно они, а не отдельные сделки по спасению нескольких сотен промышленных рабочих мест ещё на несколько лет, помогут американским работникам улучшить своё экономическое положение в долгосрочной перспективе.
В Европе дальновидные технократы стали бы добиваться дальнейшей интеграции, а также объединения («мутуализации») долга стран еврозоны. Они отвергли бы начавшийся болезненный распад, который не поможет росту экономики и не позволит Европе сохранить конкурентоспособность и влияние на мировой арене.
Идеальной демократии не существует, как не существует и идеальной технократии. Однако в мире, который становится всё более сложным, технократия, основанная на принципах меритократии и утилитаризма, с большей вероятностью приведёт к хорошим результатам, чем раскалывающий общество и отвергающий факты популизм наших дней.
Comment Commented CH R
A professional civil service 'bureaucracy' based on good education raising the bar for advisors and politicians would be a good start I guess.
Whether a technocratic mechanistic, Platonism- idealistic advisory board is a good idea is doubtful, it depends on what is effectively meant, how it's implemented and where exactly you start from. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew Cole
EU the election of Junker brought in a complete block in reform, over centralisation, and pork barrelling. The "technocratic" decisions are blatantly made on chauvinistic and racist grounds, with the idea that the EU is a technocracy, let alone a successful one becoming a very bad joke. By example study the implementation of EU insurance capital requirements rules, with Germany and France allowed to make up their own requirements whilst the UK and others have to be strict. Many of the "real experts" start their argument half way through with the assumption of the protection of their own and their own oligarchy's position, and therein lies the problem with technocracy - it cannot last to its second generation. Read more
Comment Commented Russell Brown
I nominate the excesses of digital over analog production and administration without regard to its effects on labor and society by the US military-industrial-meritocratic complex as a prime example of the dangers of technocracy. Read more
Comment Commented David Morgan
Churchill famously said that Democracy is the worst kind of government, but it is better than the rest. Read more
Comment Commented Jørn Naimak
Well, there are lots of different ways to implement a democracy. Personally I think it would be a good idea to require president candidates and government officials to pass some tests in basic science, mathematics, economy, geography, and history. I don't think it is a good idea to have super ignorant presidents and government officials. Read more
Comment Commented Jørn Naimak
Singapore doesn't have a lot of press freedom: https://freedomhouse.org/report/freedom-press/2015/singapore Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The problem I can see is the "Technocrats" have zero, zilch no credibility whatsoever. Not after telling us how wonderful globalization would be for the working man. Not to mention that stating that bailing out the banks was a wonderful but main street well tough luck. The "Technocrats" sold their credibility and no one believes them anymore. Because not only did they sell their credibility they did it blatantly. Their are viewed rightly or wrongly and everyone has their own view as excuse makers for the rich and connected to get richer not as unbiased workers. That view isn't going change for at least a generation or probably more. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Switzerland and Singapore are linguistically diverse. Thus, since availability cascades are not univocal, 'preference falsification' is less. Both countries initially faced a hostile external environment- there the similarities end- other than the obvious one- viz. they are too small to be taken as a model.
Khanna is of Indian origin. He may not know that Nehru tried to establish a technocratic cadre staffed by engineers, scientists, project managers etc. The bureaucracy fought back and won. Nothing came of it. There have been, in every decade, two or three 'technocratic' Indian civil servants who have done a good job. In the previous decade, Indians did have some faith in technocracy. Manmohan Singh was a technocrat. That faith has since evaporated. Why? Technocrats face the same incentive compatiblity problem as other bureaucrats. They have zero resistance to modish availability cascades. Preference falsification is endemic in this class. Switzerland has good push-back against this of a genuinely democratic sort. Singapore has a sort of internalized Trump as part of its ethos. Both, however, don't matter at all globally and can create no mimetic effects.
Let us now examine Khanna's thesis point by pointt.
1) Populism isn't about failure to address economic grievances. It's about preference falsification by elites. They pretended they cared about darker skinned migrants and democracy in far off places. They didn't really. Opportunistic candidates gained traction by appearing truthful and on the side of the people by rejecting political correctness. Now, the elites have done a U turn.
2) Technocrats face intractable preference aggregation, concurrency and agenda control type problems even absent rent-seeking behaviour. Only 'entrepreneurial' political candidates can break concurrency deadlock or agenda control 'chaos' or tame preference cyclicity etc.
This objection to Technocracy is mathematical and was actually developed by Wartime technocrats themselves. Khanna is inventing a perpetual motion machine somewhat late in the day.
3) 'leveraging data to make long term utilitarian decisions' is impossible. Data can't capture dynamics. Campbell Harvey, the leading man in this field, says that 'multiple testing' is an open problem. Utilitarianism has no purchase because of pervasive Newcombe type problems re. meta-preferences.
Politicians can tame these problems and restore ergodicity through mimetic Muth rationality.
Stuff like this has been known since Plato or- more explicitly- since the Nalophkhayanam which actually says that the Just King must learn Statistical Game Theory. Khanna is flogging a dead horse.
4) Khanna does not seem to get that Sweden and South Korea and Switzerland and Singapore have merely paid their least well off out of their own contribution- i.e. administered a risk-pooling scheme. In the case of Singapore, we know that the technocracy yielded a markedly sub-optimal return to its clients. South Korea's Health Service is horrendously sub-optimal.
5) America's 'frequent near shutdowns of Govt.' don't have any negative effect at all. They remind the voter of how worthless most bureaucrats are. Calling the pen pusher 'technocrats' doesn't change this. High levels of 'bureaucratic autonomy' and 'impartial hiring and promotion' are a recipe for waste, mismanagement and sclerosis.
6) The US federal civil service was and is worthless. Its weakening is a good thing. Everybody can agree on that. Britain's once-vaunted civil service was hated by British people. Its own Mandarins urged its reform citing the Australian model. Nobody wants to go back to the days of 'Yes Minister'. Why is Khanna writing such nonsense?
7) Khanna tells us that listening to experts is bad because the real solution is to listen to real experts. How are we tell the real expert from the false expert? For any given policy prescription you can always find two experts, indistinguishable in all 'real' respects, endorsing opposite views. This must be the case if Knightian Uncertainty obtains. If it does not we still would not need technocracy- we could have a market discovery process.
8) In the US, 'reliable technocrats could have pushed through the worker re-skilling program as early as' 2002, in which case every one of those workers would be quite useless today. I say this because a colleague of mine designed such a program. It was well meaning but based on extrapolations we now know to have been utterly wrong. Yet no one else in the field had a better proposal.
Let's face it, for advanced economies, Knightian Uncertainty has risen because of the rapidity of technological change. Technocrats should be doing technical stuff not trying to run things.
7) Khanna says 'In Europe, forward-looking technocrats would pursue further integration and mutualize eurozone debt.' No doubt, there be some such lemmings you could label as 'technocrats' who would in fact be willing to go off the cliff taking the Euro, Schnegen and their own pensions with them but, alas!, the truth is even Khanna's 'real experts' are not so stupid. Technocrats want their pensions. They don't want to destroy Civilization. That's why they take a backseat to the politicians.
Khanna has written a book- probably better than Jason Brennan's- and, fair play to him, he is entitled to profit by its sale in the Globalised market for Academic Stupidity. Still, it may be that he has actually observed something in Singapore or wherever which is worth emulating. Let him write about that sort of stuff rather than so nakedly displaying his book's worthlessness.
Comment Commented Godfree Roberts
"Both the hyper-democratic Switzerland and the ultra-technocratic Singapore apply its principles effectively."
But the most successful technocracy, by fa,r is China, the elephant in the room. Read more
