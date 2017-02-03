11

استعادة وعد حكومة التكنوقراط

سنغافورة ــ يبدو أن المزاج السائد في أيامنا هذه هو مزاج التشاؤم. فبعد مرور عام انتُخِب فيه دونالد ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة وصوتت المملكة المتحدة لصالح مغادرة الاتحاد الأوروبي، يتوقع العديد من المراقبين المزيد من الانتصارات الشعبوية ــ والسياسات الضارة ــ في عام 2017. وإذا أضفنا إلى هذا تباطؤ النمو الاقتصادي العالمي واشتداد حِدة التوترات الجيوسياسية، يُصبِح من السهل أن نستنتج أن العالم يسلك نفس مسار النزعات القومية وتدابير الحماية الذي أشعل شرارة الحرب العالمية الأولى.

بيد أن هذا يُخطئ بيت القصيد. إذ أن صعود الشعبوية ليس سوى عرض من أعراض فشل القادة السياسيين في معالجة مظالم الناخبين الاقتصادية. وبدلا من الهوس بشأن تدهور الديمقراطية على أيدي القادة السياسيين العاجزين عن الوفاء بوعودهم للناخبين المحبطين، يتعين علينا أن نعكف على تحديد شكل أفضل للحكم قادر على معالجة هذه المظالم. وأقترح هنا التكنوقراطية المباشرة (حكم الخبراء الفنيين).

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

كما أوضح في كتابي الجديد التكنوقراطية في أميركا، تضمن التكنوقراطية المباشرة تمكين التشاور المنتظم مع الرأي العام من تشكيل عملية صنع القرار من قِبَل لجان من الخبراء الخاضعين للمساءلة. ويجمع هذا النهج بين فضائل الديمقراطية المباشرة وفوائد التكنوقراطية القائمة على الجدارة، والتي تستفيد من البيانات المتاحة في صُنع القرارات المنفعية الطويلة الأمد. الأمر ببساطة أن التكنوقراطية المباشرة تتزاوج مع الأفكار الجيدة والتنفيذ الفعّال.

وهذا النظام ليس افتراضيا بالكامل. فكل من سويسرا المفرطة الديمقراطية وسنغافورة الشديدة التكنوقراطية توظف مبادئها على نحو فعّال. وسِجِل الدولتين مبهر: فكل منهما تتباهى بوفرة الصحة والثروة، وانخفاض مستوى الفساد، وارتفاع معدلات تشغيل العمالة، والخدمات العسكرية والمدنية الوطنية، والاستثمار الحكومي الهائل في الإبداع. وكل منهما تستجيب بكفاءة لاحتياجات وتفضيلات المواطنين، وتوظف الخبرة الدولية في صنع السياسات المحلية، وتستخدم البيانات والسيناريوهات البديلة للتخطيط الطويل الأمد.

ويُفضي الجمع بين أفضل العناصر في هذين النظامين إلى إنتاج نظام مثالي ــ نظام قادر على الاستجابة فعليا لمطالب الناخبين الأميركيين المحبطين الذين انتخبوا ترامب. ولكن التقدم نحو تنفيذ مثل هذا النظام يستلزم تغير العقلية السياسية الأميركية بشكل كبير.

يميل السرد الأميركي إلى الخلط بين السياسة والحكم، بين الديمقراطية والوفاء بالوعود، وبين العملية والنتائج. ولكن "إرادة الشعب" ليست مجرد تكرار لرغباته مرارا من دون تحقيق أي نتائج. بل تركز الحكومات الجيدة بنفس القدر على المدخلات والمخرجات. وهي تستمد شرعيتها من العملية التي يجري اختيارها وفقا لها وتوفير ما يُعلِن المواطنون عالميا أنهم يريدون الحصول عليه: البنية الأساسية المتينة، والهواء النقي والمياه النظيفة، وسهولة ممارسة أنشطة الأعمال، والمدارس الجيدة والسكن اللائق، وحرية التعبير، وفرص العمل.

يميل الأميركيون أيضا إلى النظر إلى الجدارة والتكنوقراطية باعتبارهما "حكم النخب" ــ وعلى وجه التحديد النخب الليبرالية. ولكن التكنوقراطية ليست ظاهرة ليبرالية.

الواقع أن المثقفين المتأصلين المنتمين إلى المؤسسات الفكرية الليبرالية والجامعات الذين احتلوا مواقع النفوذ في إدارة الرئيس باراك أوباما ليسوا مؤهلين بالضرورة بوصفهم تكنوقراط محترفين حقيقيين. فلو كان الأمر كذلك، فربما كنا لنرى عملية إنقاذ وال ستريت التي صممها رئيس بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي بن برنانكي ووزير الخزانة تيم جايثنر آنذاك مصحوبة بسياسة قوية وغير تقليدية بنفس القدر لصالح الشارع الرئيسي (ماين ستريت).

على النقيض من ذلك، في دول مثل السويد وكوريا الجنوبية، ساعدت برامج التحويلات المالية التكنوقراطية في ضمان تمكين أقل 20% دخلا من الحفاظ على دخل متاح يواكب التضخم، ويمكنهم بالتالي من الاستمرار في المشاركة اقتصاديا. ومن الصعب أن نعتبر حكومات دول مثل سويسرا أو سنغافورة ليبرالية، ولكنها اتخذت رغم ذلك تدابير مماثلة بشأن الأجور وإعانات الدعم.

وسواء كانت ليبرالية أو لم تكن، فإن "النخب" التي أنزل بها أولئك الذين انتخبوا ترامب توبيخا شديد اللهجة في الانتخابات الرئاسية لم تكن تكنوقراطية. بل على العكس من ذلك، كان كثيرون من المنتمين إلى هذه النخب ــ على اليسار واليمين ــ موظفين سياسيين يخدمون مصالحهم الذاتية ومنفصلين عن الواقع.

في حين يسمح النظام الأميركي بالتعطيل شبه الكامل للحكومة بشكل متكرر، تعمل التكنوقراطية الحقيقية على الإبقاء على الحكومة قائمة بوظائفها، حتى عندما لا يقوم القادة المنتخبون بأي شيء. كما تتسم التكنوقراطية الحقيقية بمستويات عالية من الاستقلال البيروقراطي وعمليات التوظيف والترقية النزيهة ــ وهي المجالات التي شهدت انتكاسة واضحة في الولايات المتحدة.

 علاوة على ذلك، تتباهى التكنوقراطية الحقيقية بخدمة مدنية قوية مدربة على أساليب الإدارة البيروقراطية التي تستخدم البيانات لقياس مستوى الرفاهة الاجتماعية والوصول بها إلى الشكل الأمثل. ولكن الخدمة المدنية الفيدرالية في الولايات المتحدة كانت عُرضة لعوامل أضعفتها على مر السنين، وخاصة منذ نفذ الكونجرس الذي يسيطر عليه الجمهوريون تخفيضات عميقة في تسعينيات القرن العشرين.

من الواضح أن المشكلة التي تواجه الولايات المتحدة ليست الإفراط في التكنوقراطية، بل الإقلال منها. ولا تقتصر المشكلة على الولايات المتحدة فقط. فقد ضَمُرَت الخدمة المدنية التي كانت موضع تفاخر ذات يوم في بريطانيا منذ السبعينيات، وكان القادة التكنوقراط ليدركوا على الفور أن سياسات التقشف غير الإنسانية والهدّامة التي انتهجتها أوروبا في مرحلة ما بعد الأزمة ما كانت لتنجح في خلق فرص العمل، أو زيادة الدخول، أو توليد الإيرادات الضريبية، أو تعزيز الاستهلاك.

وبدلا من السماح للسياسة بالتخفي في هيئة جدارة، يتعين علينا أن نطالب بالحكم المنفعي. فلن يُفلِح التناوب بين النخب التي تخدم مصالحها الذاتية، إذا أحللنا محلها شعبويين جاهلين يروجون لـ"حقائق بديلة". بل يتمثل الحل الحقيقي في زيادة اعتمادنا على الحقائق الفعلية والخبرات الحقيقية؛ ولكن ينبغي لنا فقط أن نضمن أننا نستمع إلى خبراء حقيقيين، تكنوقراط محترفين تقدموا في حياتهم المهنية على أساس الجدارة.

على سبيل المثال، كان التكنوقراط الجديرون بالثقة في الولايات المتحدة ليحرصوا على الدفع إلى الأمام ببرامج إعادة صقل مهارات العمال، التي وعدت منذ أوائل العقد الأول من القرن الحادي والعشرين بتدريب قوة العمل على تلبية مطالب الاقتصاد المتغيرة. والواقع أن مثل هذه البرامج، وليس الصفقات الفردية لإنقاذ عِدة مئات من وظائف التصنيع لبضع سنوات أخرى، هي الكفيلة بإعداد العمال الأميركيين لتحسين أحوالهم الاقتصادية للأمد البعيد.

في أوروبا، كان التكنوقراط المتطلعون إلى المستقبل ليعملوا على ملاحقة المزيد من التكامل وتبادلية ديون منطقة اليورو. وكنا لنراهم يرفضون التفكك المؤلم الحالي، الذي لن يدفع النمو إلى الأمام ولن يمكن أوروبا من الحفاظ على قدرتها التنافسية ونفوذها على الساحة العالمية.

Fake news or real views Learn More

وتماما كما لا توجد ديمقراطية كاملة، فلا وجود لنظام ديمقراطي مثالي كامل. ولكن في عالَم متزايد التعقيد، من المرجح أن تفضي التكنوقراطية القائمة على الجدارة والمنفعية إلى نتائج أفضل كثيرا من الشعبوية المسببة للانقسامات والكارهة للحقائق اليوم.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali