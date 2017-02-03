استعادة وعد حكومة التكنوقراط

سنغافورة ــ يبدو أن المزاج السائد في أيامنا هذه هو مزاج التشاؤم. فبعد مرور عام انتُخِب فيه دونالد ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة وصوتت المملكة المتحدة لصالح مغادرة الاتحاد الأوروبي، يتوقع العديد من المراقبين المزيد من الانتصارات الشعبوية ــ والسياسات الضارة ــ في عام 2017. وإذا أضفنا إلى هذا تباطؤ النمو الاقتصادي العالمي واشتداد حِدة التوترات الجيوسياسية، يُصبِح من السهل أن نستنتج أن العالم يسلك نفس مسار النزعات القومية وتدابير الحماية الذي أشعل شرارة الحرب العالمية الأولى.
بيد أن هذا يُخطئ بيت القصيد. إذ أن صعود الشعبوية ليس سوى عرض من أعراض فشل القادة السياسيين في معالجة مظالم الناخبين الاقتصادية. وبدلا من الهوس بشأن تدهور الديمقراطية على أيدي القادة السياسيين العاجزين عن الوفاء بوعودهم للناخبين المحبطين، يتعين علينا أن نعكف على تحديد شكل أفضل للحكم قادر على معالجة هذه المظالم. وأقترح هنا التكنوقراطية المباشرة (حكم الخبراء الفنيين).
كما أوضح في كتابي الجديد التكنوقراطية في أميركا، تضمن التكنوقراطية المباشرة تمكين التشاور المنتظم مع الرأي العام من تشكيل عملية صنع القرار من قِبَل لجان من الخبراء الخاضعين للمساءلة. ويجمع هذا النهج بين فضائل الديمقراطية المباشرة وفوائد التكنوقراطية القائمة على الجدارة، والتي تستفيد من البيانات المتاحة في صُنع القرارات المنفعية الطويلة الأمد. الأمر ببساطة أن التكنوقراطية المباشرة تتزاوج مع الأفكار الجيدة والتنفيذ الفعّال.
وهذا النظام ليس افتراضيا بالكامل. فكل من سويسرا المفرطة الديمقراطية وسنغافورة الشديدة التكنوقراطية توظف مبادئها على نحو فعّال. وسِجِل الدولتين مبهر: فكل منهما تتباهى بوفرة الصحة والثروة، وانخفاض مستوى الفساد، وارتفاع معدلات تشغيل العمالة، والخدمات العسكرية والمدنية الوطنية، والاستثمار الحكومي الهائل في الإبداع. وكل منهما تستجيب بكفاءة لاحتياجات وتفضيلات المواطنين، وتوظف الخبرة الدولية في صنع السياسات المحلية، وتستخدم البيانات والسيناريوهات البديلة للتخطيط الطويل الأمد.
ويُفضي الجمع بين أفضل العناصر في هذين النظامين إلى إنتاج نظام مثالي ــ نظام قادر على الاستجابة فعليا لمطالب الناخبين الأميركيين المحبطين الذين انتخبوا ترامب. ولكن التقدم نحو تنفيذ مثل هذا النظام يستلزم تغير العقلية السياسية الأميركية بشكل كبير.
يميل السرد الأميركي إلى الخلط بين السياسة والحكم، بين الديمقراطية والوفاء بالوعود، وبين العملية والنتائج. ولكن "إرادة الشعب" ليست مجرد تكرار لرغباته مرارا من دون تحقيق أي نتائج. بل تركز الحكومات الجيدة بنفس القدر على المدخلات والمخرجات. وهي تستمد شرعيتها من العملية التي يجري اختيارها وفقا لها وتوفير ما يُعلِن المواطنون عالميا أنهم يريدون الحصول عليه: البنية الأساسية المتينة، والهواء النقي والمياه النظيفة، وسهولة ممارسة أنشطة الأعمال، والمدارس الجيدة والسكن اللائق، وحرية التعبير، وفرص العمل.
يميل الأميركيون أيضا إلى النظر إلى الجدارة والتكنوقراطية باعتبارهما "حكم النخب" ــ وعلى وجه التحديد النخب الليبرالية. ولكن التكنوقراطية ليست ظاهرة ليبرالية.
الواقع أن المثقفين المتأصلين المنتمين إلى المؤسسات الفكرية الليبرالية والجامعات الذين احتلوا مواقع النفوذ في إدارة الرئيس باراك أوباما ليسوا مؤهلين بالضرورة بوصفهم تكنوقراط محترفين حقيقيين. فلو كان الأمر كذلك، فربما كنا لنرى عملية إنقاذ وال ستريت التي صممها رئيس بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي بن برنانكي ووزير الخزانة تيم جايثنر آنذاك مصحوبة بسياسة قوية وغير تقليدية بنفس القدر لصالح الشارع الرئيسي (ماين ستريت).
على النقيض من ذلك، في دول مثل السويد وكوريا الجنوبية، ساعدت برامج التحويلات المالية التكنوقراطية في ضمان تمكين أقل 20% دخلا من الحفاظ على دخل متاح يواكب التضخم، ويمكنهم بالتالي من الاستمرار في المشاركة اقتصاديا. ومن الصعب أن نعتبر حكومات دول مثل سويسرا أو سنغافورة ليبرالية، ولكنها اتخذت رغم ذلك تدابير مماثلة بشأن الأجور وإعانات الدعم.
وسواء كانت ليبرالية أو لم تكن، فإن "النخب" التي أنزل بها أولئك الذين انتخبوا ترامب توبيخا شديد اللهجة في الانتخابات الرئاسية لم تكن تكنوقراطية. بل على العكس من ذلك، كان كثيرون من المنتمين إلى هذه النخب ــ على اليسار واليمين ــ موظفين سياسيين يخدمون مصالحهم الذاتية ومنفصلين عن الواقع.
في حين يسمح النظام الأميركي بالتعطيل شبه الكامل للحكومة بشكل متكرر، تعمل التكنوقراطية الحقيقية على الإبقاء على الحكومة قائمة بوظائفها، حتى عندما لا يقوم القادة المنتخبون بأي شيء. كما تتسم التكنوقراطية الحقيقية بمستويات عالية من الاستقلال البيروقراطي وعمليات التوظيف والترقية النزيهة ــ وهي المجالات التي شهدت انتكاسة واضحة في الولايات المتحدة.
علاوة على ذلك، تتباهى التكنوقراطية الحقيقية بخدمة مدنية قوية مدربة على أساليب الإدارة البيروقراطية التي تستخدم البيانات لقياس مستوى الرفاهة الاجتماعية والوصول بها إلى الشكل الأمثل. ولكن الخدمة المدنية الفيدرالية في الولايات المتحدة كانت عُرضة لعوامل أضعفتها على مر السنين، وخاصة منذ نفذ الكونجرس الذي يسيطر عليه الجمهوريون تخفيضات عميقة في تسعينيات القرن العشرين.
من الواضح أن المشكلة التي تواجه الولايات المتحدة ليست الإفراط في التكنوقراطية، بل الإقلال منها. ولا تقتصر المشكلة على الولايات المتحدة فقط. فقد ضَمُرَت الخدمة المدنية التي كانت موضع تفاخر ذات يوم في بريطانيا منذ السبعينيات، وكان القادة التكنوقراط ليدركوا على الفور أن سياسات التقشف غير الإنسانية والهدّامة التي انتهجتها أوروبا في مرحلة ما بعد الأزمة ما كانت لتنجح في خلق فرص العمل، أو زيادة الدخول، أو توليد الإيرادات الضريبية، أو تعزيز الاستهلاك.
وبدلا من السماح للسياسة بالتخفي في هيئة جدارة، يتعين علينا أن نطالب بالحكم المنفعي. فلن يُفلِح التناوب بين النخب التي تخدم مصالحها الذاتية، إذا أحللنا محلها شعبويين جاهلين يروجون لـ"حقائق بديلة". بل يتمثل الحل الحقيقي في زيادة اعتمادنا على الحقائق الفعلية والخبرات الحقيقية؛ ولكن ينبغي لنا فقط أن نضمن أننا نستمع إلى خبراء حقيقيين، تكنوقراط محترفين تقدموا في حياتهم المهنية على أساس الجدارة.
على سبيل المثال، كان التكنوقراط الجديرون بالثقة في الولايات المتحدة ليحرصوا على الدفع إلى الأمام ببرامج إعادة صقل مهارات العمال، التي وعدت منذ أوائل العقد الأول من القرن الحادي والعشرين بتدريب قوة العمل على تلبية مطالب الاقتصاد المتغيرة. والواقع أن مثل هذه البرامج، وليس الصفقات الفردية لإنقاذ عِدة مئات من وظائف التصنيع لبضع سنوات أخرى، هي الكفيلة بإعداد العمال الأميركيين لتحسين أحوالهم الاقتصادية للأمد البعيد.
في أوروبا، كان التكنوقراط المتطلعون إلى المستقبل ليعملوا على ملاحقة المزيد من التكامل وتبادلية ديون منطقة اليورو. وكنا لنراهم يرفضون التفكك المؤلم الحالي، الذي لن يدفع النمو إلى الأمام ولن يمكن أوروبا من الحفاظ على قدرتها التنافسية ونفوذها على الساحة العالمية.
وتماما كما لا توجد ديمقراطية كاملة، فلا وجود لنظام ديمقراطي مثالي كامل. ولكن في عالَم متزايد التعقيد، من المرجح أن تفضي التكنوقراطية القائمة على الجدارة والمنفعية إلى نتائج أفضل كثيرا من الشعبوية المسببة للانقسامات والكارهة للحقائق اليوم.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (11)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Ugh, no way. This reads like the fantasy shared by advocates of enlightened autocracy. It is a story told by all autocrats period.
Singapore is fortunate that it has worked out well for them. In exchange to submitting to what is more or less a police state, they achieved material prosperity and decent social harmony.
But the majority of history suggests they are a best-case exception, rather than the norm, and there are countless examples on the other side.
Democracy structured in a way where minorities have the power to obstruct/veto, and thereby cause negotiated compromise solutions, remains a lower risk way. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Parag Khanna believes a "direct technocracy" would be a good strategy to counter populism, which is "a symptom of political leaders’ failure" to address voters’ grievances - "slow global economic growth and rising geopolitical tensions," prompting people to fear the same pattern of "nationalism and protectionism that sparked World War I."
The author says people have been too preoccupied with "the degeneration of democracy at the hands of political leaders" who fail to deliver, instead of looking for a "better form of government." His idea of a "direct technocracy" seeks to marry "good ideas and efficient execution," by combining the "virtues" of direct democracy and the "benefits of meritocratic technocracy." A "regular public consultation" based on data can help make "long-term, utilitarian decisions... by "accountable experts." He says these principles work well in the "hyper-democratic Switzerland and the ultra-technocratic Singapore," that are very different but also have a lot in common. Both countries invest heavily in R&D, and "boost good health, ample wealth, low corruption, high employment." Most importantly they "respond efficiently to citizens’ needs and preferences," allowing "international experience" to inspire their "domestic policymaking."
But can this model be applied in the US to satisfy Trump's disillusioned voters? It may work in certain federal states, and "governments can be more focused on "inputs and outputs." A nation-wide experiment would require "the American political mindset to change substantially." The author says the "American narrative tends to confuse politics with governance, democracy with delivery, and process with outcomes." Campaign pledges are often empty words, ignoring "the will of the people."
Another problem is that "Americans also tend to view meritocracy and technocracy as 'rule by elites' – and, specifically, liberal elites." Since the financial crisis in 2008 people don't trust experts and technocrats, saying they had failed to predict the crisis. "But technocracy is not a liberal phenomenon." In fact the term technocracy - derived from the Greek word "tekhne" meaning "skill" - rose to prominence in the US when engineer Howard Scott formed a group of engineers in 1919 that later proposed a new form of economic management as a radical response to the Great Depression.
The author doesn't see the "pedigreed intellectuals from liberal think tanks and universities who occupied positions of influence in President Barack Obama’s administration... as true professional technocrats." Nevertheless there are plenty of "self-serving and out-of-touch political operators" in Trump's cabinet too. According to the author a "genuine technocracy" would guarantee a "robust civil service" and a functioning government with "high levels of bureaucratic autonomy and impartial hiring and promotion." But Tea Party members within the GOP has always demanded a smaller, less expensive government. Their partisan brinkmanship led to political paralysis and a shutdown in 2013. Due to "deep cuts in the 1990s" implemented by Republicans, the US faces "not too much technocracy, but too little."
Meritocracy is the key criteria in selecting competent people to serve the public, not "clueless populists" who have no other skills other than "peddling alternative facts." While "utilitarian governance" is equally important, no leaders can afford to advocate for utilitarianism, without losing popular support. The author says there is "no perfect democracy" and there is "no perfect technocracy." Yet in a "complex world" a right dosis of "meritocratic and utilitarian technocracy" would produce "far better outcomes than today's divisive and fact-averse populism." Indeed, while technocracy is not a household term, democracy is. People still prefer to revisit and revise old and rigid ideas about democracy, the ballot box and accountability. Read more
Comment Commented CH R
A professional civil service 'bureaucracy' based on good education raising the bar for advisors and politicians would be a good start I guess.
Whether a technocratic mechanistic, Platonism- idealistic advisory board is a good idea is doubtful, it depends on what is effectively meant, how it's implemented and where exactly you start from. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew Cole
EU the election of Junker brought in a complete block in reform, over centralisation, and pork barrelling. The "technocratic" decisions are blatantly made on chauvinistic and racist grounds, with the idea that the EU is a technocracy, let alone a successful one becoming a very bad joke. By example study the implementation of EU insurance capital requirements rules, with Germany and France allowed to make up their own requirements whilst the UK and others have to be strict. Many of the "real experts" start their argument half way through with the assumption of the protection of their own and their own oligarchy's position, and therein lies the problem with technocracy - it cannot last to its second generation. Read more
Comment Commented Russell Brown
I nominate the excesses of digital over analog production and administration without regard to its effects on labor and society by the US military-industrial-meritocratic complex as a prime example of the dangers of technocracy. Read more
Comment Commented David Morgan
Churchill famously said that Democracy is the worst kind of government, but it is better than the rest. Read more
Comment Commented Jørn Naimak
Well, there are lots of different ways to implement a democracy. Personally I think it would be a good idea to require president candidates and government officials to pass some tests in basic science, mathematics, economy, geography, and history. I don't think it is a good idea to have super ignorant presidents and government officials. Read more
Comment Commented Jørn Naimak
Singapore doesn't have a lot of press freedom: https://freedomhouse.org/report/freedom-press/2015/singapore Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The problem I can see is the "Technocrats" have zero, zilch no credibility whatsoever. Not after telling us how wonderful globalization would be for the working man. Not to mention that stating that bailing out the banks was a wonderful but main street well tough luck. The "Technocrats" sold their credibility and no one believes them anymore. Because not only did they sell their credibility they did it blatantly. Their are viewed rightly or wrongly and everyone has their own view as excuse makers for the rich and connected to get richer not as unbiased workers. That view isn't going change for at least a generation or probably more. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Switzerland and Singapore are linguistically diverse. Thus, since availability cascades are not univocal, 'preference falsification' is less. Both countries initially faced a hostile external environment- there the similarities end- other than the obvious one- viz. they are too small to be taken as a model.
Khanna is of Indian origin. He may not know that Nehru tried to establish a technocratic cadre staffed by engineers, scientists, project managers etc. The bureaucracy fought back and won. Nothing came of it. There have been, in every decade, two or three 'technocratic' Indian civil servants who have done a good job. In the previous decade, Indians did have some faith in technocracy. Manmohan Singh was a technocrat. That faith has since evaporated. Why? Technocrats face the same incentive compatiblity problem as other bureaucrats. They have zero resistance to modish availability cascades. Preference falsification is endemic in this class. Switzerland has good push-back against this of a genuinely democratic sort. Singapore has a sort of internalized Trump as part of its ethos. Both, however, don't matter at all globally and can create no mimetic effects.
Let us now examine Khanna's thesis point by pointt.
1) Populism isn't about failure to address economic grievances. It's about preference falsification by elites. They pretended they cared about darker skinned migrants and democracy in far off places. They didn't really. Opportunistic candidates gained traction by appearing truthful and on the side of the people by rejecting political correctness. Now, the elites have done a U turn.
2) Technocrats face intractable preference aggregation, concurrency and agenda control type problems even absent rent-seeking behaviour. Only 'entrepreneurial' political candidates can break concurrency deadlock or agenda control 'chaos' or tame preference cyclicity etc.
This objection to Technocracy is mathematical and was actually developed by Wartime technocrats themselves. Khanna is inventing a perpetual motion machine somewhat late in the day.
3) 'leveraging data to make long term utilitarian decisions' is impossible. Data can't capture dynamics. Campbell Harvey, the leading man in this field, says that 'multiple testing' is an open problem. Utilitarianism has no purchase because of pervasive Newcombe type problems re. meta-preferences.
Politicians can tame these problems and restore ergodicity through mimetic Muth rationality.
Stuff like this has been known since Plato or- more explicitly- since the Nalophkhayanam which actually says that the Just King must learn Statistical Game Theory. Khanna is flogging a dead horse.
4) Khanna does not seem to get that Sweden and South Korea and Switzerland and Singapore have merely paid their least well off out of their own contribution- i.e. administered a risk-pooling scheme. In the case of Singapore, we know that the technocracy yielded a markedly sub-optimal return to its clients. South Korea's Health Service is horrendously sub-optimal.
5) America's 'frequent near shutdowns of Govt.' don't have any negative effect at all. They remind the voter of how worthless most bureaucrats are. Calling the pen pusher 'technocrats' doesn't change this. High levels of 'bureaucratic autonomy' and 'impartial hiring and promotion' are a recipe for waste, mismanagement and sclerosis.
6) The US federal civil service was and is worthless. Its weakening is a good thing. Everybody can agree on that. Britain's once-vaunted civil service was hated by British people. Its own Mandarins urged its reform citing the Australian model. Nobody wants to go back to the days of 'Yes Minister'. Why is Khanna writing such nonsense?
7) Khanna tells us that listening to experts is bad because the real solution is to listen to real experts. How are we tell the real expert from the false expert? For any given policy prescription you can always find two experts, indistinguishable in all 'real' respects, endorsing opposite views. This must be the case if Knightian Uncertainty obtains. If it does not we still would not need technocracy- we could have a market discovery process.
8) In the US, 'reliable technocrats could have pushed through the worker re-skilling program as early as' 2002, in which case every one of those workers would be quite useless today. I say this because a colleague of mine designed such a program. It was well meaning but based on extrapolations we now know to have been utterly wrong. Yet no one else in the field had a better proposal.
Let's face it, for advanced economies, Knightian Uncertainty has risen because of the rapidity of technological change. Technocrats should be doing technical stuff not trying to run things.
7) Khanna says 'In Europe, forward-looking technocrats would pursue further integration and mutualize eurozone debt.' No doubt, there be some such lemmings you could label as 'technocrats' who would in fact be willing to go off the cliff taking the Euro, Schnegen and their own pensions with them but, alas!, the truth is even Khanna's 'real experts' are not so stupid. Technocrats want their pensions. They don't want to destroy Civilization. That's why they take a backseat to the politicians.
Khanna has written a book- probably better than Jason Brennan's- and, fair play to him, he is entitled to profit by its sale in the Globalised market for Academic Stupidity. Still, it may be that he has actually observed something in Singapore or wherever which is worth emulating. Let him write about that sort of stuff rather than so nakedly displaying his book's worthlessness.
Read more
Comment Commented Godfree Roberts
"Both the hyper-democratic Switzerland and the ultra-technocratic Singapore apply its principles effectively."
But the most successful technocracy, by fa,r is China, the elephant in the room. Read more
Featured
Is the Deflation Cycle Over?
Carmen Reinhart thinks central banks have good – if unacknowledged – reasons to let inflation rise above target.
Three Surprises in 2017
Anatole Kaletsky thinks that markets are overlooking the possibility of two bad developments – and one good one.
An Unstable Economic Order?
Mohamed A. El-Erian foresees dire consequences if political attacks on multilateralism intensify.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Nina Khrushcheva
[Listen to the podcast here.] Nina Khrushcheva, Professor at the New School, discusses truth, Russia, and the future for US-Russian relations with PS contributing editor John Andrews, Krister Paris from the Estonian newspaper Eesti Pärvaleht, and Arnout Brouwers from Holland’s de Volkskrant.