新加坡——悲观主义是当今的流行情绪。在唐纳德·特朗普当选美国总统及英国投票退欧一周年后，不少人预期2017年会出现更多民粹主义胜利和破坏性的政策。除全球经济增长缓慢和地缘政治紧张不断提升外，人们很容易得出结论：世界正朝着引发第一次世界大战的同样的民族主义和保护主义发展。

但这并没有看到事物的本质。民粹主义兴起不过是政治领袖未能解决选民经济怨愤的一种表象。我们不应被无法兑现对愤怒选民承诺的政治领袖手中民主的堕落所迷惑，我们必须找到一种更好的政府形式来解决选民的经济怨愤。我建议由专家直接执政。

正如我在新著美国专家执政中所说的那样，由专家直接执政能够确保常规公众咨询借助负责任的专家委员会来形成决策。这种方法将直接民主的优点和精兵技术统治结合在一起，从而利用大数据做出长期、以结果为导向的决策。简言之，专家直接执政能够实现先进理念和高效执行的有机结合。

这套制度并不完全以假设为基础。超民主的瑞士和超技术的新加坡都有效地适用了这项原则。他们取得的成绩令人印象深刻：两国都具备良好的国民健康、充足的财富、低腐败、高就业、国家军事和民事服务以及国家对创新的大规模投资。它们有效地响应了民众的需求和偏好，将国际经验运用于国内决策，并将数据和备选情境运用于长期决策。

将新加坡和瑞士两国政府的最佳要素相结合能够缔造一套理想的系统——这套系统能够切实响应选择特朗普的失望的美国选民的要求。但落实这样一套系统需要大幅调整美国的政治心态。

美国版民主故事往往将政治与执政、民主与目标实现、以及过程与结果混为一谈。但人民的意志不只是一遍又一遍重复自己的愿望却得不到实现。优秀的政府对倾听意见和解决问题有着同样的关注。他们的合法地位来源于当选的过程和实现民众普遍希望的结果：雄厚的基础设施、清洁的空气和水资源、便利的贸易环境、优秀的学校和体面的住宅、言论自由和就业机会。

美国人往往将经营管理和专家执政统称为“精英统治”——特别是自由精英。但专家执政其实并非一种自由主义现象。

垄断巴拉克·奥巴马总统政府实权职务的血统纯正的自由智囊和大学知识分子并不一定符合真正专业执政人士的要求。如果他们真的符合，那么由时任美联储主席本·伯南克和财政部部长蒂姆·盖特纳设计的华尔街救助计划就会在推行的同时落实同样有效及打破常规的主流行业救助政策。

恰恰相反，在瑞典和韩国这样的国家，技术专家的财政转移计划已经确保了最底层的20%民众可支配收入与通胀保持同步，从而允许他们能够维持对经济的参与度。瑞士和新加坡政府很难被称为自由政府，但他们在工资和补贴问题上采取了类似的举措。

无论自由与否，特朗普支持者在总统大选中强力谴责的精英阶层并不是技术专家。恰恰相反，他们很多人——无论左翼还是右翼——都是自私自利、与外界环境脱节的政治操纵者。

尽管美式体系允许政府频繁濒临关门，一套真正的专家执政体系将能够保持政府正常运作，即使当选领导人什么也不做。还有一个标志是高度的官僚自主性和公平公正的招聘和晋升制度——在上述领域美国处在持续倒退的过程中。

不仅如此，真正意义上的技术执政将建立一支有官僚管理经验的健全的公务员队伍，利用大数据来衡量和优化福利政策。但尤其自从由共和党控制的国会在二十世纪九十年代进行大规模裁员之后，美国联邦公务员队伍多年来一直在逐步削弱。

显而易见，美国所面临的问题是技术执政专家太少，而不是太多。而且这种情况不仅限于美国。英国一度引以为豪的公务员队伍从二十世纪七十年代开始同样陷入萎缩，而且专家执政领袖本来立刻就能看出后危机时代，欧洲适得其反的不人道紧缩政策无法实现创造就业机会、��高收入、创造税收或促进消费的目标。

我们必须要求实行以实效为目的的治理，而不是允许政治披上精英治理的外衣。如果我们用推销 “替代方案”的头脑空空的民粹主义者来取代自私自利的精英，那么把这些人赶出政府实现不了我们的目标。真正的解决办法是强化我们对现实和真正专业知识的依赖；我们只需要确保听取真正专家的意见，这些专业技术人士职业生涯的成功必须基于所取得的成就。

举例来讲，美国可靠的技术专家会大力推进早在十九世纪初就对外承诺的工人再培训计划，目的是让劳动者适应经济不断变化的要求。相比于在几年内挽救几百个制造业工作岗位的孤立交易，这样的计划能够帮助美国工人改善长期的经济前途。

在欧洲，有远见的技术专家会推行进一步一体化及欧元区债务互助。他们会拒绝接受当前令人痛苦的解体，因为这既不会启动增长也无法让欧洲在世界舞台上保持竞争力和影响力。

正如不存在完美的民主，同样不存在完美的专家执政制度。但在一个日趋复杂的世界，致力于实现目标的精英执政专家很有可能比现在厌恶事实的分裂的民粹主义者带来好得多的结果。

