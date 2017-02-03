新加坡——悲观主义是当今的流行情绪。在唐纳德·特朗普当选美国总统及英国投票退欧一周年后，不少人预期2017年会出现更多民粹主义胜利和破坏性的政策。除全球经济增长缓慢和地缘政治紧张不断提升外，人们很容易得出结论：世界正朝着引发第一次世界大战的同样的民族主义和保护主义发展。
但这并没有看到事物的本质。民粹主义兴起不过是政治领袖未能解决选民经济怨愤的一种表象。我们不应被无法兑现对愤怒选民承诺的政治领袖手中民主的堕落所迷惑，我们必须找到一种更好的政府形式来解决选民的经济怨愤。我建议由专家直接执政。
正如我在新著美国专家执政中所说的那样，由专家直接执政能够确保常规公众咨询借助负责任的专家委员会来形成决策。这种方法将直接民主的优点和精兵技术统治结合在一起，从而利用大数据做出长期、以结果为导向的决策。简言之，专家直接执政能够实现先进理念和高效执行的有机结合。
这套制度并不完全以假设为基础。超民主的瑞士和超技术的新加坡都有效地适用了这项原则。他们取得的成绩令人印象深刻：两国都具备良好的国民健康、充足的财富、低腐败、高就业、国家军事和民事服务以及国家对创新的大规模投资。它们有效地响应了民众的需求和偏好，将国际经验运用于国内决策，并将数据和备选情境运用于长期决策。
将新加坡和瑞士两国政府的最佳要素相结合能够缔造一套理想的系统——这套系统能够切实响应选择特朗普的失望的美国选民的要求。但落实这样一套系统需要大幅调整美国的政治心态。
美国版民主故事往往将政治与执政、民主与目标实现、以及过程与结果混为一谈。但人民的意志不只是一遍又一遍重复自己的愿望却得不到实现。优秀的政府对倾听意见和解决问题有着同样的关注。他们的合法地位来源于当选的过程和实现民众普遍希望的结果：雄厚的基础设施、清洁的空气和水资源、便利的贸易环境、优秀的学校和体面的住宅、言论自由和就业机会。
美国人往往将经营管理和专家执政统称为“精英统治”——特别是自由精英。但专家执政其实并非一种自由主义现象。
垄断巴拉克·奥巴马总统政府实权职务的血统纯正的自由智囊和大学知识分子并不一定符合真正专业执政人士的要求。如果他们真的符合，那么由时任美联储主席本·伯南克和财政部部长蒂姆·盖特纳设计的华尔街救助计划就会在推行的同时落实同样有效及打破常规的主流行业救助政策。
恰恰相反，在瑞典和韩国这样的国家，技术专家的财政转移计划已经确保了最底层的20%民众可支配收入与通胀保持同步，从而允许他们能够维持对经济的参与度。瑞士和新加坡政府很难被称为自由政府，但他们在工资和补贴问题上采取了类似的举措。
无论自由与否，特朗普支持者在总统大选中强力谴责的精英阶层并不是技术专家。恰恰相反，他们很多人——无论左翼还是右翼——都是自私自利、与外界环境脱节的政治操纵者。
尽管美式体系允许政府频繁濒临关门，一套真正的专家执政体系将能够保持政府正常运作，即使当选领导人什么也不做。还有一个标志是高度的官僚自主性和公平公正的招聘和晋升制度——在上述领域美国处在持续倒退的过程中。
不仅如此，真正意义上的技术执政将建立一支有官僚管理经验的健全的公务员队伍，利用大数据来衡量和优化福利政策。但尤其自从由共和党控制的国会在二十世纪九十年代进行大规模裁员之后，美国联邦公务员队伍多年来一直在逐步削弱。
显而易见，美国所面临的问题是技术执政专家太少，而不是太多。而且这种情况不仅限于美国。英国一度引以为豪的公务员队伍从二十世纪七十年代开始同样陷入萎缩，而且专家执政领袖本来立刻就能看出后危机时代，欧洲适得其反的不人道紧缩政策无法实现创造就业机会、��高收入、创造税收或促进消费的目标。
我们必须要求实行以实效为目的的治理，而不是允许政治披上精英治理的外衣。如果我们用推销 “替代方案”的头脑空空的民粹主义者来取代自私自利的精英，那么把这些人赶出政府实现不了我们的目标。真正的解决办法是强化我们对现实和真正专业知识的依赖；我们只需要确保听取真正专家的意见，这些专业技术人士职业生涯的成功必须基于所取得的成就。
举例来讲，美国可靠的技术专家会大力推进早在十九世纪初就对外承诺的工人再培训计划，目的是让劳动者适应经济不断变化的要求。相比于在几年内挽救几百个制造业工作岗位的孤立交易，这样的计划能够帮助美国工人改善长期的经济前途。
在欧洲，有远见的技术专家会推行进一步一体化及欧元区债务互助。他们会拒绝接受当前令人痛苦的解体，因为这既不会启动增长也无法让欧洲在世界舞台上保持竞争力和影响力。
正如不存在完美的民主，同样不存在完美的专家执政制度。但在一个日趋复杂的世界，致力于实现目标的精英执政专家很有可能比现在厌恶事实的分裂的民粹主义者带来好得多的结果。
翻译：Xu Binbin
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Ugh, no way. This reads like the fantasy shared by advocates of enlightened autocracy. It is a story told by all autocrats period.
Singapore is fortunate that it has worked out well for them. In exchange to submitting to what is more or less a police state, they achieved material prosperity and decent social harmony.
But the majority of history suggests they are a best-case exception, rather than the norm, and there are countless examples on the other side.
Democracy structured in a way where minorities have the power to obstruct/veto, and thereby cause negotiated compromise solutions, remains a lower risk way. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Parag Khanna believes a "direct technocracy" would be a good strategy to counter populism, which is "a symptom of political leaders’ failure" to address voters’ grievances - "slow global economic growth and rising geopolitical tensions," prompting people to fear the same pattern of "nationalism and protectionism that sparked World War I."
The author says people have been too preoccupied with "the degeneration of democracy at the hands of political leaders" who fail to deliver, instead of looking for a "better form of government." His idea of a "direct technocracy" seeks to marry "good ideas and efficient execution," by combining the "virtues" of direct democracy and the "benefits of meritocratic technocracy." A "regular public consultation" based on data can help make "long-term, utilitarian decisions... by "accountable experts." He says these principles work well in the "hyper-democratic Switzerland and the ultra-technocratic Singapore," that are very different but also have a lot in common. Both countries invest heavily in R&D, and "boost good health, ample wealth, low corruption, high employment." Most importantly they "respond efficiently to citizens’ needs and preferences," allowing "international experience" to inspire their "domestic policymaking."
But can this model be applied in the US to satisfy Trump's disillusioned voters? It may work in certain federal states, and "governments can be more focused on "inputs and outputs." A nation-wide experiment would require "the American political mindset to change substantially." The author says the "American narrative tends to confuse politics with governance, democracy with delivery, and process with outcomes." Campaign pledges are often empty words, ignoring "the will of the people."
Another problem is that "Americans also tend to view meritocracy and technocracy as 'rule by elites' – and, specifically, liberal elites." Since the financial crisis in 2008 people don't trust experts and technocrats, saying they had failed to predict the crisis. "But technocracy is not a liberal phenomenon." In fact the term technocracy - derived from the Greek word "tekhne" meaning "skill" - rose to prominence in the US when engineer Howard Scott formed a group of engineers in 1919 that later proposed a new form of economic management as a radical response to the Great Depression.
The author doesn't see the "pedigreed intellectuals from liberal think tanks and universities who occupied positions of influence in President Barack Obama’s administration... as true professional technocrats." Nevertheless there are plenty of "self-serving and out-of-touch political operators" in Trump's cabinet too. According to the author a "genuine technocracy" would guarantee a "robust civil service" and a functioning government with "high levels of bureaucratic autonomy and impartial hiring and promotion." But Tea Party members within the GOP has always demanded a smaller, less expensive government. Their partisan brinkmanship led to political paralysis and a shutdown in 2013. Due to "deep cuts in the 1990s" implemented by Republicans, the US faces "not too much technocracy, but too little."
Meritocracy is the key criteria in selecting competent people to serve the public, not "clueless populists" who have no other skills other than "peddling alternative facts." While "utilitarian governance" is equally important, no leaders can afford to advocate for utilitarianism, without losing popular support. The author says there is "no perfect democracy" and there is "no perfect technocracy." Yet in a "complex world" a right dosis of "meritocratic and utilitarian technocracy" would produce "far better outcomes than today's divisive and fact-averse populism." Indeed, while technocracy is not a household term, democracy is. People still prefer to revisit and revise old and rigid ideas about democracy, the ballot box and accountability. Read more
Comment Commented CH R
A professional civil service 'bureaucracy' based on good education raising the bar for advisors and politicians would be a good start I guess.
Whether a technocratic mechanistic, Platonism- idealistic advisory board is a good idea is doubtful, it depends on what is effectively meant, how it's implemented and where exactly you start from. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew Cole
EU the election of Junker brought in a complete block in reform, over centralisation, and pork barrelling. The "technocratic" decisions are blatantly made on chauvinistic and racist grounds, with the idea that the EU is a technocracy, let alone a successful one becoming a very bad joke. By example study the implementation of EU insurance capital requirements rules, with Germany and France allowed to make up their own requirements whilst the UK and others have to be strict. Many of the "real experts" start their argument half way through with the assumption of the protection of their own and their own oligarchy's position, and therein lies the problem with technocracy - it cannot last to its second generation. Read more
Comment Commented Russell Brown
I nominate the excesses of digital over analog production and administration without regard to its effects on labor and society by the US military-industrial-meritocratic complex as a prime example of the dangers of technocracy. Read more
Comment Commented David Morgan
Churchill famously said that Democracy is the worst kind of government, but it is better than the rest. Read more
Comment Commented Jørn Naimak
Well, there are lots of different ways to implement a democracy. Personally I think it would be a good idea to require president candidates and government officials to pass some tests in basic science, mathematics, economy, geography, and history. I don't think it is a good idea to have super ignorant presidents and government officials. Read more
Comment Commented Jørn Naimak
Singapore doesn't have a lot of press freedom: https://freedomhouse.org/report/freedom-press/2015/singapore Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The problem I can see is the "Technocrats" have zero, zilch no credibility whatsoever. Not after telling us how wonderful globalization would be for the working man. Not to mention that stating that bailing out the banks was a wonderful but main street well tough luck. The "Technocrats" sold their credibility and no one believes them anymore. Because not only did they sell their credibility they did it blatantly. Their are viewed rightly or wrongly and everyone has their own view as excuse makers for the rich and connected to get richer not as unbiased workers. That view isn't going change for at least a generation or probably more. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Switzerland and Singapore are linguistically diverse. Thus, since availability cascades are not univocal, 'preference falsification' is less. Both countries initially faced a hostile external environment- there the similarities end- other than the obvious one- viz. they are too small to be taken as a model.
Khanna is of Indian origin. He may not know that Nehru tried to establish a technocratic cadre staffed by engineers, scientists, project managers etc. The bureaucracy fought back and won. Nothing came of it. There have been, in every decade, two or three 'technocratic' Indian civil servants who have done a good job. In the previous decade, Indians did have some faith in technocracy. Manmohan Singh was a technocrat. That faith has since evaporated. Why? Technocrats face the same incentive compatiblity problem as other bureaucrats. They have zero resistance to modish availability cascades. Preference falsification is endemic in this class. Switzerland has good push-back against this of a genuinely democratic sort. Singapore has a sort of internalized Trump as part of its ethos. Both, however, don't matter at all globally and can create no mimetic effects.
Let us now examine Khanna's thesis point by pointt.
1) Populism isn't about failure to address economic grievances. It's about preference falsification by elites. They pretended they cared about darker skinned migrants and democracy in far off places. They didn't really. Opportunistic candidates gained traction by appearing truthful and on the side of the people by rejecting political correctness. Now, the elites have done a U turn.
2) Technocrats face intractable preference aggregation, concurrency and agenda control type problems even absent rent-seeking behaviour. Only 'entrepreneurial' political candidates can break concurrency deadlock or agenda control 'chaos' or tame preference cyclicity etc.
This objection to Technocracy is mathematical and was actually developed by Wartime technocrats themselves. Khanna is inventing a perpetual motion machine somewhat late in the day.
3) 'leveraging data to make long term utilitarian decisions' is impossible. Data can't capture dynamics. Campbell Harvey, the leading man in this field, says that 'multiple testing' is an open problem. Utilitarianism has no purchase because of pervasive Newcombe type problems re. meta-preferences.
Politicians can tame these problems and restore ergodicity through mimetic Muth rationality.
Stuff like this has been known since Plato or- more explicitly- since the Nalophkhayanam which actually says that the Just King must learn Statistical Game Theory. Khanna is flogging a dead horse.
4) Khanna does not seem to get that Sweden and South Korea and Switzerland and Singapore have merely paid their least well off out of their own contribution- i.e. administered a risk-pooling scheme. In the case of Singapore, we know that the technocracy yielded a markedly sub-optimal return to its clients. South Korea's Health Service is horrendously sub-optimal.
5) America's 'frequent near shutdowns of Govt.' don't have any negative effect at all. They remind the voter of how worthless most bureaucrats are. Calling the pen pusher 'technocrats' doesn't change this. High levels of 'bureaucratic autonomy' and 'impartial hiring and promotion' are a recipe for waste, mismanagement and sclerosis.
6) The US federal civil service was and is worthless. Its weakening is a good thing. Everybody can agree on that. Britain's once-vaunted civil service was hated by British people. Its own Mandarins urged its reform citing the Australian model. Nobody wants to go back to the days of 'Yes Minister'. Why is Khanna writing such nonsense?
7) Khanna tells us that listening to experts is bad because the real solution is to listen to real experts. How are we tell the real expert from the false expert? For any given policy prescription you can always find two experts, indistinguishable in all 'real' respects, endorsing opposite views. This must be the case if Knightian Uncertainty obtains. If it does not we still would not need technocracy- we could have a market discovery process.
8) In the US, 'reliable technocrats could have pushed through the worker re-skilling program as early as' 2002, in which case every one of those workers would be quite useless today. I say this because a colleague of mine designed such a program. It was well meaning but based on extrapolations we now know to have been utterly wrong. Yet no one else in the field had a better proposal.
Let's face it, for advanced economies, Knightian Uncertainty has risen because of the rapidity of technological change. Technocrats should be doing technical stuff not trying to run things.
7) Khanna says 'In Europe, forward-looking technocrats would pursue further integration and mutualize eurozone debt.' No doubt, there be some such lemmings you could label as 'technocrats' who would in fact be willing to go off the cliff taking the Euro, Schnegen and their own pensions with them but, alas!, the truth is even Khanna's 'real experts' are not so stupid. Technocrats want their pensions. They don't want to destroy Civilization. That's why they take a backseat to the politicians.
Khanna has written a book- probably better than Jason Brennan's- and, fair play to him, he is entitled to profit by its sale in the Globalised market for Academic Stupidity. Still, it may be that he has actually observed something in Singapore or wherever which is worth emulating. Let him write about that sort of stuff rather than so nakedly displaying his book's worthlessness.
Read more
Comment Commented Godfree Roberts
"Both the hyper-democratic Switzerland and the ultra-technocratic Singapore apply its principles effectively."
But the most successful technocracy, by fa,r is China, the elephant in the room. Read more
