Anthony DeAngelis AUG 8, 2017

Another great post by Mr. Buruma.



1) Jeff Acosta can cry all he wants, but Cubans in Florida gave Trump the win. And with Trump pealing back Obama's outreach to Cuba, Florida will most likely vote Republican again.



2) The USA does not need to accept immigrants. We choose to. We do not have a need for low skilled labor, especially non-English speaking. One simply has to look at the millions of people out of the work force, wage growth by education and unemployment by education to see clearly that the US is a skilled, service economy. Please tell me why we shouldn't focus on well educated, English speaking immigrants?



And is this racist? Last time I checked an Indian girl I dated spoke perfect English. My Bulgarian friend speaks perfect English. My Vietnamese pal speaks fluent English.



3) Everyone knows that Miller meant urban, coastal liberals. Please. Trying to make this into anti-Semitism is comical. Especially since Trumps daughter is Jewish, his son in law is Jewish, he spoke at AIPAC, he's marched in the NYC Jewish parade, etc.



Mr. Buruma, isn't there a coffee group or a hugging session where you can vent your rage about Trump and how the plebs in the USA didn't listen to the Cosmopolitan "elites". If this is the quality of writing from an "elite" then I fully understand why no one cares or listens to them anymore.



