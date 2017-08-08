7

特朗普和世界主义

纽约—特朗普总统的政府宣布其希望将美国合法移民数量减少一半，并优先考虑能说一口流利英语、受过良好教育的移民。一位名叫吉姆·阿科斯塔（Jim Acosta）的CNN记者——他是一位古巴移民的儿子——反驳特朗普的高级政策顾问史蒂芬·米勒（Stephen Miller）说，美国有欢迎全世界穷人的传统，他们大部分人一句英语都不会说。米勒则指责阿科斯塔有“世界主义偏见”。

阿科斯塔问，新政策是否意味着只有来自英国或澳大利亚的人才会被接受。他也许有一些煽动。但米勒的反诘的言下之意是阿科斯塔的“偏见”是一种种族主义。作为一名来自（至少偶尔）迎合白人至上论的政府的官员，这样的话至少值得关注。

我们不禁要问，米勒是否了解历史上“世界主义”这个词具有贬义。作为一位一个多世纪前逃离白俄罗斯的贫穷犹太人的后裔，他应该是了解的。

 “无根的世界主义者”是斯大林用来形容犹太人的话。二战刚刚结束时，这位苏联独裁者发动了一场针对犹太知识分子、科学家和作家的运动，他们不忠于苏联，偏向西方。犹太人不被视为传统俄罗斯民族的组成部分，而是属于国际势力，因此天生不可信任。

但斯大林并不是这种思想的发明者。20世纪30年代，法西斯主义者和纳粹也批斗犹太人，还有马克思主义者和共济会成员，他们将犹太人称为“世界主义者”或“国际主义者”——即忠诚度非常可疑的人。这是一个源自对种族或宗教少数群体怀有敌意，或对据说在阴谋谋害真正的民族儿女的金融或知识精英怀有敌意的本土论运动的词汇。

对战前法西斯主义者来说，美国常常被认为是堕落的世界主义的象征。因此，具有攻击性地使用“世界主义者”一词就带有浓重的反美本义。

特朗普政府的一个奇特之处是其主要代表复兴了传统的反犹言论，尽管其中一些人，比如米勒，正是犹太人。特朗普时代的种族民族主义的主要理论家史蒂夫·班农（Steve Bannon）是一个反动的天主教徒。他崇拜二十世纪初的法国和意大利法西斯主义思想家，比如（法兰西运动）的查尔斯·莫拉斯（Charles Maurras）和崇拜希姆莱、在二战期间为德国警察工作的朱利叶斯·伊沃拉（Julius Evola）。

但将反世界主义看成是天主教尤甚的病态是一个错误。世界主义首次被用作攻击用途，是作为天主教会的新教起义的一部分。在宗教改革时期的新教起义者看来，罗马是压迫民族渴望的全球“世界主义”网络的中心。今天，在一些欧盟的反对者身上仍然能够看到这种偏见的蛛丝马迹，他们将欧盟的布鲁塞尔总部视为新罗马。

成长于加利福尼亚州自由派家庭的米勒不可能是一个反犹主义者。也许他早年对右翼极端主义的关注也是一种形式的叛逆，但这一叛逆很快就让他和邪恶盟友同流合污。作为杜克大学学生，他成了理查德·斯宾塞（Richard Spence）的朋友，后者后来成为以“和平种族清洗”保护白人文明的支持者。

将大量特朗普的支持者，以及包括以色列在内的其他国家的右翼民粹主义者联合在一起的一个因素是对穆斯林以及自由派城市精英的共同的仇恨。城市精英常常被指责惯坏了穆斯林。米勒在说世界主义偏见时，有可能就是这个意思。

但对穆斯林的不信任只是故事的一部分。社会精英、自由派知识分子以及批判记者对于那些渴望权力但自觉被显得更加成熟的人看不起的人来说，是敌人。这未必一定是社会阶级的问题。比如，小布什总统就鄙视说法语的美国记者。

这也不是什么新现象。在许多社会，上流阶级常常喜欢采用被认为文化更高级的外国人的语言和习俗，以此彰显与普罗大众的不同。十八世纪欧洲贵族都说法语。现代英国民族主义一开始便是以约翰牛、烤牛肉（roast beef）和老英格兰的名义，对这类习气的反动。

DONATE NOW

并非一切民粹主义叛逆天生就是种族主义或法西斯主义。民主也是反抗贵族统治的产物。但很难相信特朗普，或米勒和班农这样的特朗普的智囊，有兴趣扩大民主权利，即使他们假装在为普通——或者用他们喜欢的用词——“真正的”人民说话。班农以反自由而自豪。据说他自称为想要消灭国家的列宁主义者。

尽管如此，我们还是应该给予米勒怀疑的好处。当他将世界主义用作一个诅咒时，他并不知道这个词语的本源。他对法西斯主义、纳粹和斯大林主义反犹的历史一无所知。过去并不真的存在。他只是一个无知的批评者，批评他视为自由派建制的东西。但无知可能和憎恶一样危险，尤其是当无知的背后是大权时。