Зелёные энергосети для Дальнего Востока

Tok Koon Chia AUG 12, 2017

While it is certainly laudable to further research in renewable energy, it is disingenuous to dismiss nuclear energy completely, especially when it is simply impossible right now for renewables to pick up the slack. What is really needed is newer and safer nuclear energy, such as the new generation reactors which China is currently building, alongside its push for renewables, instead of fear-mongering the entire industry. Otherwise all we will get is continued (and increased) dependence on fossil fuels as we search relentlessly the holy grail of clean energy.



