莫斯科—在经历了两年多的经济萎缩之后，俄罗斯似乎稳住了阵脚。尽管2017年预期经济增长只有1%左右，但自2014年入侵克里米亚——因此导致了西方的严厉制裁——以来弥漫全国的经济动荡的担忧已经消失殆尽。外交政策的乐观、物质生活和国内镇压似乎形成了强有力的组合药剂。
正如勃列日涅夫时代，外交左右了俄罗斯的内政。但是，与那时不同，今天的俄罗斯前景光明。美国总统特朗普明确表示意欲改善与克里姆林宫的关系，据说将在6月与俄罗斯总统普京会晤。
4月将要举行的法国总统选举也可能朝俄罗斯有利的方向发展。中右翼候选人菲永和极右翼候选人勒庞都是普京的好友，尽管不是普京朋友的中间派马克龙也有机会当选。
俄罗斯本身将在2018年3月举行总统选举，不过这似乎无关紧要，因为没人认为会发生变化，普京将连任总统，梅德韦杰夫继续当总理。对大部分俄罗斯人、至少是对生活舒适的莫斯科人来说，这个结果可以接受。
莫斯科的基础设施可谓处于历史上最好的时期：该市地铁系统运转优良，并且最近又有所扩建，机场现代化、干净又高效。就连曾经混乱不堪的停车场也变得井然有序——干净又快捷的拼车服务让停车需求得到了遏制。莫斯科居民拥有设施齐全的豪华购物车中心，高级百货店可以买到几乎一切想要的食品（除了西方的奶酪）。
当然，也有不满于现状的俄罗斯人。这些人就是炙手可热的联邦安全局（FSB）要对付的人。自由之家（Freedom House）刚刚将俄罗斯的政治权利得分进一步降到了最低。
镇压的幽灵在上个月的盖达尔论坛（Gaidar Forum）上表现得淋漓尽致。盖达尔论坛是俄罗斯国家经济和公共管理总统学院为纪念叶利钦时代的改革家举行的叶格尔·盖达尔（Yegor Gaidar）而设立的年度盛会。每年，数千名俄罗斯社会科学家和数百位外国人齐聚盖达尔论坛，参加为期三天的经济政策探讨。
出席各分论坛的政府部长们看上去放松、开放而胜任，但都小心翼翼地避免出格言论。俄罗斯的关键问题——缺少真正的产权、法治和民主——在今年也被提及，主要是前财政部长亚历克谢·库德林（Alexei Kudrin）在讨论，但只是轻轻地一带而过。与往常一样，大部分全体讨论的对象是俄罗斯运转良好的宏观经济政策细节。俄罗斯庞大的经济建制十分优异，没人想要捣乱。
部长们的立场也许不足为奇，但过去的盖达尔论坛带给人们希望——乃至预期——执政精英能够遇到一些挑战。莫斯科经济学界每年都要恭听盖达尔论坛，希望听到一些激进甚至有些挑衅性的内容，尽管他们自己不愿意起来发出挑战。
在去年的论坛上，一个由十位俄罗斯著名自由派政治分析家组成的分论坛——这是盖达尔论坛的固定特色，我也是其中之一——怀疑一些挑衅性内容呼之欲出。一些分论坛成员甚至预测体制会遭到挑战——比如反对派成员将当选为杜马议员，或经济困难将助推社会动荡。
这些预测都没有发生。几乎没有欧洲化的自由派在杜马选举中投了票；俄罗斯南部和东部的保守派比西部还要狂热。看起来，我们的分论坛高估了经济后果，低估了战争和镇压在巩固普京的支持率和他的地区领导地位上的作用。
事实上，在俄罗斯人中间，占压倒性优势的情绪是普京入侵乌克兰和吞并克里米亚对俄罗斯有利。这是普京的一次精彩表演。通过将乌克兰变成一个虚弱的、不堪冲突重压的敌手，他既打压了俄罗斯日益兴起的亲民主情绪（部分因为乌克兰导向欧盟而被激发），又煽动了民族主义狂热。
另一个外交政策发展趋势也可能有利于普京。据莫斯科社会和经济科学学院教授达吉雅娜·沃罗哲伊基娜（Tatyana Vorozheykin），俄罗斯摧毁阿勒颇让普京多了一项“胜利”可供标榜。此外，西方右翼民粹主义力量日益壮大——这是更大的自由主义危机的症候——普京很容易成为国家需要的领导人的榜样。
今年，盖达尔论坛上所有人都认为政策将继续延续，将有更多的镇压，而群众继续盲从。普京政权已经站稳了根基，俄罗斯国内几乎没有人想要挑战现状。因此，唯一的潜在变革源头只剩下外部事件和关系——而普京在这些领域牢牢掌握着控制权。
眼下，俄罗斯似乎站在非常有利的地缘政治立场上。但事情并不总像表面上看上去那样。比如，尽管特朗普支持加强对俄关系，并且表现出对俄友好，但普京的民族主义号召力的一个重要要素是他能够营造更强的冷战氛围。对于这一点，他需要美国——更一般地说，是西方——成为他的敌人。长期而言，友好对普京来说是个麻烦。
但在短期，如独立政治分析家德米特里·奥瑞什金（Dmitri Oreshkin）在盖达尔论坛上所指出的那样，有可能只有来自国外的“黑天鹅”事件能够改变俄罗斯。俄罗斯的新均衡未必是好均衡，但似乎很稳定——至少眼下如此。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (3)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Michael Public
The West keeps Putin in power. If the West ignored him he would lose popularity and liberal movements would gain traction in Russia. But the West can't ignore him, they all need the 'unifying effect' of immanent danger and Russia fits the bill nicely. So the West constantly pokes the bear and when it get a reaction it tells all the scared children: "Look, it is such a vicious animal!" Read more
Comment Commented Oleksandr Aleksandrovych
If sanctions do not work well enough, they ought to be enhanced.
Look at it this way:
In early 1990s, when Transdnistria, Abkhazia and Karabakh happened, Russia was given mild admonishments from the West (hardship of teenage, soviet legacy, young reformists bla-bla-bla).
When South Osetia happened in 2008, Russia got Meserberg and Partnership for Modernization offer: wow, bingo, well done Kremlin boys! Go on!
When Crimea was taken in 2014, well, maybe we had been too harsh on our Russion friends, this is all the faults of NATO expansion, we have to try to understand the enigmatic Russian sole...
When Russian propaganda and its aircraft spread all over Europe, its money are flowing to European extreme parties, and its hackers feel at home in USA - this is all because America had attacked Iraq and Afghanistan, we are all the same.
Following this perverse logic, we ought to embrace the values of the "Ruski mir" (Russian world) and let it lead us to the bright future.
Google Yuri Bezmenov who said that the greedy and corrupt Western politicians and businessmen will hang themselves on the oily rope they will buy from Moscow. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
An interesting antidote to the story we keep being fed about how sanctions are crippling Russia. Sounds as if the ability of the West in general, and the U.S. in particular to force countries to do their bidding using sanctions is fading fast. Read more
Featured
Trump’s Chaos Theory of Government
Jacek Rostowski sees a much larger agenda than just nationalist politics driving the Trump administration.
Why Millennials Will Reject Trump
Jeffrey D. Sachs explains why the generational divide in US politics will not disappear as the young age.
The End of Trump’s Market Honeymoon
Nouriel Roubini expects the current equity-price rally to end as the new administration's economic policies take shape.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Nina Khrushcheva
[Listen to the podcast here.] Nina Khrushcheva, Professor at the New School, discusses truth, Russia, and the future for US-Russian relations with PS Contributing Editor John Andrews, Krister Paris from the Estonian newspaper Eesti Pärvaleht, and Arnout Brouwers from Holland’s de Volkskrant.