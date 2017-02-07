Oleksandr Aleksandrovych FEB 8, 2017

If sanctions do not work well enough, they ought to be enhanced.

Look at it this way:

In early 1990s, when Transdnistria, Abkhazia and Karabakh happened, Russia was given mild admonishments from the West (hardship of teenage, soviet legacy, young reformists bla-bla-bla).

When South Osetia happened in 2008, Russia got Meserberg and Partnership for Modernization offer: wow, bingo, well done Kremlin boys! Go on!

When Crimea was taken in 2014, well, maybe we had been too harsh on our Russion friends, this is all the faults of NATO expansion, we have to try to understand the enigmatic Russian sole...

When Russian propaganda and its aircraft spread all over Europe, its money are flowing to European extreme parties, and its hackers feel at home in USA - this is all because America had attacked Iraq and Afghanistan, we are all the same.

Following this perverse logic, we ought to embrace the values of the "Ruski mir" (Russian world) and let it lead us to the bright future.

Google Yuri Bezmenov who said that the greedy and corrupt Western politicians and businessmen will hang themselves on the oily rope they will buy from Moscow.