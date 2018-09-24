When Hindsight Is Not 20/20

Sep 24, 2018

Surely the financial crisis of 2008 and its immediate aftermath could have been handled better; battlefield medicine is never perfect. But there is not even a prima facie case to be made for Rob Johnson and George Soros’s allegations of foolish ineptitude on the part of the Obama administration.

CAMBRIDGE – George Soros is a great man. His record speaks to his financial acumen. And no philanthropist or philanthropic institution did more than he to make the world a better place in the second half of the twentieth century.

Unfortunately, his memory of events in 2008 and the couple of conversations we had back then is faulty. Moreover, his analysis of the policy options open to the US government in 2009 falls well short of his usual degree of sophistication. Surely the financial crisis of 2008 and its immediate aftermath could have been handled better; battlefield medicine is never perfect. But there is not even a prima facie case to be made for Johnson and Soros’s allegations of foolish ineptitude on the part of the administration in which I served.

Readers of their argument may want to consider the following points.

First, many commentators, experts, and political figures argued for capital infusions into banks rather than asset purchases to support the financial system. It seems exaggerated for Soros to take credit for the provisions in the legislation that made this possible.

Second, the decision to infuse capital into all banks, rather than doing so selectively, was taken well before the presidential election of 2008, won by Barack Obama. It was a fait accompli from the point of view of the Obama administration when it took office in January 2009. I’m not sure what I would have advocated. But, certainly, at a moment of such high peril as the US and world economy faced at that moment, I can understand a decision not to allow any institutions to be stigmatized.

Third, I did not dismiss George’s ideas with language about socialism, though I likely did refer to the political climate. Equally, it was not my objective to argue in detail with him. In early 2009, Soros was an active speculator in financial markets who was legendary for his ability to glean information about forthcoming government policies. The last thing any responsible official would want to do was to provide him a guide to current policy thinking or elaborate on policy considerations.

Fourth, bank stock prices were down as much as 90% for institutions, such as Bank of America, that were holding large amounts of mortgage debt. There wasn’t much more to take from them. The idea that some version of the Soros plan would have accelerated growth is speculative at best.

Most of the benefit of mortgage reduction flows to consumers only over time. As a result, careful calculations about the impact of mortgage reductions on aggregate demand (which we performed and which Johnson and Soros have not) do not bear out their claims: The extra spending per dollar of relief was likely to be less than a dime on the dollar of government resources expended. This leaves aside the further lesson, gained from experience, that institutions with large amounts of public capital tend to be very passive about increasing lending.

Fifth, in the political environment that prevailed in 2009, it would have been difficult or impossible to get more money for the Troubled Asset Relief Program. By the time Obama came into office, a substantial majority of the TARP funds had been committed. Most observers expected (wrongly, as it turned out) that the remainder might well be insufficient to close all the gaps in the banking system.

There were trillions of dollars of outstanding mortgages and hundreds of billions in second mortgages and home equity lines, most of which were held by banks. Any large-scale program of mortgage reduction would have required wiping out subordinated mortgages and would have created a capital hole much larger than we could be confident of filling.

Sixth, the authors admiringly cite the British experience. It is not the case that Britain has avoided slow growth, right-wing electoral success, or toxic populism, so I’m not sure what this argument proves. Obama’s political advisers were emphatic that he should select the best policy, but with the awareness that mortgage relief that would disproportionately benefit those who borrowed most imprudently was highly unpopular.

None of this is to say that, in hindsight, policy could not have been improved. More debt-service relief should have been provided more quickly. The focus shifted much too rapidly away from the task of recovery to long-run issues. More could have been done to establish accountability for those who had mismanaged financial institutions.

But the scheme Johnson and Soros describe was not feasible at the time, would not have increased economic stimulus even if it had been possible, and most likely would have been politically toxic. I agree with the authors in that I hope we learn the right lessons from the failures – and successes – of the response to the Great Recession. But I’m afraid their view of what the right lessons are is wholly unpersuasive.