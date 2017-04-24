Steve Hurst APR 24, 2017

So - How can a SDR designed to stop beggar-thy-neighbour policies ameliorate beggar-thy-neighbour behaviour which is intrinsic in National internal de facto process



I am afraid you appear overestimate the effect any such supra national jaw-jaw can have when for the average Joe the problem is being beggared by his fellow nationals not just the imaginary average Ho in China . Further when such beggaring obviously reduces Joes's disposable income how can an SDR raise the contents of Joe's wallet so he feels like buying the goods the SDR is proposed to encourage. The problem in trade volumes flattening in a consumer society suggests that the consumer is sick not the trade



What is debatable to me is the idea that seems to be relentlessly postulated overtly or implicitly pretty much everywhere I look that the whole world should form a giant circle with each one servicing the fellow in front from behind and that this can evermore expand to infinity and beyond and SDR's and the like will lubricate a process when the problem is the process



Here is a short piece from Scott Galloway detailing the income distribution problem that no SDR will address



http://uk.businessinsider.com/scott-galloway-explains-big-four-amazon-apple-google-facebook-2017-4 Read more