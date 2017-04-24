5

特别提款权的新生?

发自华盛顿特区——反全球化政治运动的崛起以及贸易保护主义的威胁令一些人不禁猜想是否应该构建一个更强大的世界经济多边核心来减少破坏性分裂的风险。毕竟，我们还没忘记当前的安排——虽然饱受指责——其实反映了那些经历过二战的前辈们尽量减少“以邻为壑”的国家政策性风险的强烈意愿，因为正是这类政策剥夺了1930年代的增长，繁荣和全球稳定。

类似的考虑也在近50年前推动了国际货币基金组织特别提款权的发行，并将其作为全球货币的前身。而如今那些再次对国际货币体系的稳定感兴趣的人们——包括国际货币基金组织内部——都在问：是否特别提款权的革新能成为重振多边主义的有效工作的一部分？

设立特别提款权的最初推动力包括某些忧虑：一国货币是否既能满足全球流动性供应的需求，同时又让人对其作为世界储备货币的角色具备足够信心——经济学家称之为“特里芬困境”（Triffin dilemma）。通过创建一种由国际货币基金组织管理的国际货币，各会员国都会寻求以一个非国家官方储备资产来巩固和强化国际货币体系。

但某些法律和实际操作因素，以及一些国家对将经济治理权委托给多边机构的政治抵制，使得特别提款权连其创造者的温和期望都无法满足，更遑论扮演一个为增长导向型全球经济的协同运作保驾护航的真正全球储备货币的伟大作用了。信息和其他市场失灵，体制基础架构薄弱，推广力度不足也增加了特别提款权备的运作难度。合力作用之下，最终导致提款权的潜力与其表现大相径庭。

这个失职意味着全球经济错失了众多机会——特别是在资产负债管理，应急流动性，赤字与盈余国家之间的调整（以及因此产生的实际和潜在增长之间的差距）等方面。随着特别提款权在国际货币体系核心中提供更强的凝聚力，谨慎的货币多元化策略或许更容易实现，可能会降低那些昂贵且低效的自我保障需求，而流动性供应的周期性也会减少。

那么，是否今天这股反全球化的阵风——在某种程度上是在过去多年低速且包容性不足的增长所导致的全球政策协调不佳造成的——就能为提高特别提款权的作用和潜在贡献创造出空间？

如果真正要下力度解决这个问题的话，重点应该从特别提款权应用的生态系统着手，让这个复合货币——由英镑、欧元、日元，美元以及去年添加的人民币构成——能潜在收益于一个良性循环。具体来说，特别提款权的三个角色——官方储备资产，更广泛使用于金融活动中的货币，和记账——可以确保更大的官方流动性，扩大在全球公私交易中新资产的使用范围，并促进其作为记账单位的应用。

当然，鉴于发达经济体开始拥抱更偏重国内的民粹主义和民族主义政治，一个“大爆炸”式的重振特别提款权手段基本不可能被采用。即便采取一个从切实可行的，不需要修改国际货币基金组织《协定条款》的渐进式手段也将面临政治挑战，但这是值得考虑的。

重点领域将包括使用特别提款权进行一些债券发行和贸易交易，开发市场基础设施（包括支付和结算机制），改进估值方法，逐步发展一个特别提款权计价贷款和债券的收益率曲线。这也有助于充分利用特别提款权各种角色之间的相联性，以便快速达到变化临界值，并为进一步的渐进性成果奠定基础。

为了取得成功，国际货币基金组织的手法也需要改进——就像其对待各国具体问题那样。

当我在1980年代初加入国际货币基金组织时，与非政府对口机构进行磋商——无论是针对国家还是政策工作——都是不受鼓励的。而今则大不一样，更广方的国家参与——包含非政府组织，地方媒体和各路政治人物——被认为是有效国家咨询和项目实施的一个组成部分，并且对基金组织发挥在《协议条款》下的“监督”职能至关重要。

如果国际货币基金组织想要在如今正更多地影响其政策议程的超国家问题上发挥更大的作用，那么也需要树立一个相似的重点。具体来说，基金需要吸纳具有系统影响力的地方和私营部门来补充其传统的政府和其他多边机构（特别是世界银行）核心结构。而由此产生的公私伙伴关系将强化特别提款权的发行，其市场基础设施的发展和流动性供应。

虽然将发展和商业活动结合起来并不容易，但是不作为对全球增长和稳定性的影响表明这是一个值得探讨的努力。此外，国际货币基金组织可以从小做起，把重点放在与其他官方多边和区域机构，主权财富基金和跨国金融公司的互动上——所有这些都是由二十国集团成员国中的一批愿意积极合作的国家为基础的。

在理想的世界中，特别提款权将会在这个贸易和金融加速全球化的时代演化出超越储备货币的职能。在当今的世界上，国际货币体系面临着两个选择：要么碎片化，并承担因此产生的所有风险和机会成本，要么采取一个增加全球经济的韧性和潜在增长的渐进式方法，构建于一个能促进系统进化的自下而上伙伴关系之上。