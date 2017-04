حياة جديدة لحقوق السحب الخاصة؟

Steve Hurst APR 24, 2017

Jose



The reality is it is all about milking the taxpayer



It's best to not get into the situation of borrowing from the IMF because they are effectively the lender of last resort. Lenders of last resort tend to lay the conditions out not the borrower. That's why such lenders tend to have high profits



'Ahead of the payment of €462 million by Greece to the IMF on Thursday 9 April, figures released by the Jubilee Debt Campaign show that the IMF has made €2.5 billion of profit out of its loans to Greece since 2010. If Greece does repay the IMF in full this will rise to €4.3 billion by 2024.'

http://jubileedebt.org.uk/news/imf-made-e2-5-billion-profit-greece-loans



Fire sales are equally an opportunity as per PIMCO being interested in double digit returns on dumped toxic assets



Here's how it goes - 'Private bidders, which could be other banks or individuals or even hedge funds, would bid for the assets. Let's say the winning bid was $100 million. Well, private investors would put up about 7 percent, or $7 million. The Treasury would put up an equal amount, another $7 million. The rest of the purchase could be financed by loans that would be guaranteed by the FDIC. Those loans would cover about 85 percent of the purchase price. Now, let's say the partnerships sold the assets later for a profit. The government and the private investors would share equally in that profit, even though the government risked much more money. If there were losses, the private investor and the government would share in the losses, up to about 15 percent. Beyond that, all the losses would be absorbed by the government.'

http://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=102280141



Some of these toxic assets were bought circa 7 cents in the dollar (from memory)