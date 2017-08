Mesures extraordinaires pour temps ordinaires

Odyssios Redux AUG 3, 2017

The single most extraordinary, and successful, measure that could have been taken, would have been to take the banking/'business ideology' at it sown word: If you're in business and fail, that's on you and nobody else. It would have taken a strong man to do that in 2008, of course, and in stead we had first Bush and then Oabma, weak reeds both, when it came to dealing with any unpleasant reality.



Letting the system crash, then picking up the pieces under firm management, would have been more effective than all the proposed or enacted Glass-Steagall replacements, for at least a couple of generations of banksters. (Institutional memory dies with the banksters concerned).



Yes, I know this path was regarded as utterly impossible - but mainly for comfort and personal financial security of the perpetrators. We needed someone with Keynes' clarity of thought, together with Lyndon Johnson's political practical genius. Instead, what we got (and are still suffering the consequences of) was moral cowardice and technical ineptitude. The banksters came up smelling of roses; the nurturing shit fell on 'the rest of us'.



