8

Кезекті жағдай үшін төтенше шаралар қолдану

МЮНХЕН – Қаржы дағдарысының халықаралық деңгейге жеткеніне он жыл болды. Америка Құрама Штаттарында үшін қатаң проблема болды сияқты 2007 жылдың шілдесіне дейін ипотекалық дағдарыс тек АҚШ мәселесіндей көрінді. Бірақ содан кейін Landesbank Sachsen және IKB Deutsche Industriebank атты екі мемлекеттік неміс банктеріне шұғыл түрде қаржылай көмек керек болды және бұл кенеттен әлемдік қаржы жүйесінің қаншалықты өзара байланысты екенін айқын көрсетті.

2007 жылдың мұрасы әлі бізбен бірге. Оның ең жойқын және деструктивтік әсері дәстүрлі емес ақша-несие құралдарына аса сенім артуда болды. Өкінішке орай, он жыл бұрын үкіметтер «үлкен базуканы» қатты іздеген кезде олар мылтықты атуға дайын ескі кейіпкердің қайтып келуінің негізін салды.

Әрине, қаржылық дағдарыстың шарықтаған кезінде, саясаткерлердің әдеттегідей бизнеске сүйене алмаймыз деп шешкені дұрыс болды. Орталық банктерге жаппай өтімділікті қамтамасыз ету қажет болып, үкімет салықтық ынталандыру арқылы сол ақша-саясатты күшейтті. Тиісінше, Қытай және АҚШ 2008 және 2009 жылдары кең ауқымды ынталандыру бағдарламаларын іске қосты.

Қаржы дағдарысына байланысты жүзеге асырыған іс-шаралардың кейбірі дұрыс ойластырылмаған болып, тоқтатылып немесе қайта қаралды. АҚШ-та проблемалық активтерді құтқаратын бағдарламаны (TARP) бұрынғы АҚШ президенті Джордж Буш 2008 жылдың қазан айында қол қоя сала, Қазынашылық департаменті қаржы институттарынан тікелей, негізінен ипотекалық күрделі активтерді сатып ала бастады. Бірақ бұл бастапқыда жоспарланғаннан күрделірек болып шықты, және бірнеше апта ішінде мемлекет тек АҚШ банктерін рекапитализациялады.

Басқа жаман шешімдер бұлай оңай тоқтатылмады. Жаппай есепшоттардан адамдардың қаражаттарын шешіп алуының алдын аламыз деп Ирландияның мемлекеті барлық банк депозиттері бойынша толық кепілдік ұсынды. Бұл тек бір біржақты шешіммен, Ирландия Еуропаның қалған бралық бөлігін тұрақсыздандырды. Кенеттен, басқа елдерге өз банктерінің салымшылары Ирландия банктеріне жаппай қашып кетеді деп қорқуына тура келді (кепілдік құны Ирландия мемлекеті үшін тым көп болғанына қарамастан).

Десе де, жалпы, қаржы дағдарысына қарсы шаралар сәтті болды, және оны бастағандар Ұлы депрессияның қайтал��нуын тоқтата білді. Дәстүрлі емес саясат соншалықты тиімді болғандықтан, олар енді, кез келген проблемаға тиісті және қажетті жауап деп қарастырылады, ал конституциялық кепілдіктер ұсақ бюрократиялық мәселелер деп жиі қолданылмайды.

2008 жылы, бұрынғы Федералды Резерв жүйесінің Төрағасы Пол Волкер ФРЖ «заңды және тұспалданатын өкілеттігінің ең шетіне» тұр деп ескертті. Әрине, саясаткер елдің әл-ауқаты үшін бұл мүмкіндікті неге қолданбайды деп кейбіреулер сұрауы мүмкін. Бірақ salus populi suprema lex ұраны (Елдің игілігі ең басты заң болсын) - заңдар қоғамдық игілігі үшін қолданылуы керек деген ұстаным автократияны ақтаудың ескі жолы болып табылады. Шынында да, жұртшылықтың мүддесін нақты анықтауды, немесе тіпті оны Жоғарғы заңға енгізуді кім шеше алады? Джон Адамс, Американың екінші президенті, осы тұжырымдаманың қауіпті белгісіздігін атап өтті: «қоғамдық игілікке, salus populi, барлық үкімет, ең еркіні және сонымен қатар ең озбыры да сүйенеді», - деп жазды.

Дағдарыстан кейінгі көрініс бойынша қуатты ер көшбасшы (сирек кезде әйелдер) өзі жағдайды шеше білуі керек. Бұл тәсіл 2009 жылы алюминий бағасының төмендеуінен, жұмыс орнын жоғалту және төленбеген жалақы салдарынан, Санкт-Петербургден оңтүстік-шығысқа қарай 250 шақырымда орналасқан Пикалеводағы зауытта кең ауқымды наразылық болған кезде Ресей үкіметінің берген жауабында айқын болды.

Ол кездегі премьер-министр Владимир Путин Пикалевоға барып, зауыт иесін, олигарх Олег Дерипасканы «тарақан» деп атап, абыройын түсірді. Путин Ресей жұмысшыларына көмектесудің жаңа саясатын жариялаған жоқ; соған қарамастан, Пикалеводағы оның сөзі капиталистік басқыншылыққа қарсы мемлекеттік биліктің батыл қарсы шығуы ретінде қуана қабылданды.

Мықты адамдар нақты мәселені шешу үшін бірегей мүмкіндік ретінде өздерін ұсынуға бейім. Филиппин Президенті Родриго Дутерте үшін, бұл соттан тыс мыңдаған адам өлтірулеріне апарған «есірткімен соғысты» білдіреді. Путин мен Түркия Президенті Реджеп Тайып Ердоған лаңкестікпен күрес контексінде өз саясатын ақтайды. Ал Венгрия Премьер-Министрі Виктор Орбан өз озбыр мінезін отандық қаржы дағдарысы үшін қажетті жауап ретінде көрсетеді. Бір тар «дағдарысқа» назар аудара отырып, осы басшылар барлық басқа проблемалар дереу тиімді және шектеусіз әрекетті талап ететін дағдарыстарға айналатын менталитет жасайды.

Бұл дағдарыстан кейінгі менталитет неміс саяси теоретик Карл Шмиттің «децизионизм» атты іліміне сәйкес келеді. 1933 жылы нацистік партияға қосылған Шмитт егемен шешім қабылдау саяси процестің орталық ерекшелігі деп санаған. Басшылар саяси шешім қабылдаған кезде, олар бірте-бірте жаһанданудың түрлі кезеңдерінде жойылып және қайта құралатын егемендік тұжырымдамасын басқаратынын да растайды.

Шмиттің айтуынша, көшбасшылардың өз шешімдерін қалай қабылдауы, шын мәнінде  шешімнің қабылдауынан маңызды емес. Қауіп төнген мүдделерін қорғау үшін басшы батыл әрекет етуі «қажет». Бұл жиі символдық қимылдарды жасауға әкеп соғады. 1930 жылы қабылданған тариф туралы американдық Смут-Хоули заңы бойынша, Швейцарияның сағаттары, жапон жібек өнімдері және басқа да ұлттық белгі болып табылатын импорт түрлері бөлек көрсетілген.

Бүгінгі протекционизмнің ешқандай айырмашылығы жоқ. Германиямен байланысты екі бренд BMW және Mercedes-Benz қарсы тарифтер енгізу бойынша АҚШ президенті Дональд Трамптың ескерткін қарастырайық.

DONATE NOW

Трамптың ескертуіне жауап ретінде Еуропа, сондай-ақ символизм саясатын қолданды. Трамп осы қарсыластықты жалғастыратын болса, Еуропалық Одақ АҚШ Сенаты көпшіліктің жетекшісі Митч Макконнеллдің туған жері Кентукки штатында өндірілетін бурбон вискиін таңдап, қарсы жауап бере алады.

Өкінішке орай, бұл тәсіл нормалар талқандалып, және ешқандай жаңа нормалар олардың орнын ала алмаған саяси ортаны құрды. Британдық журналист Питер Померанцевтің посткеңестік өмір туралы тамаша кітабының атауы осы жағдайды ең үздік сипаттайды: «Ештеңе рас емес және барлығы да мүмкін». Енді бұл дағдарыстың қалпына келуі тұрақты шарт болғанда, біздің бәріміз посткеңестік  жағдайдамыз.