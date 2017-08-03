Кезекті жағдай үшін төтенше шаралар қолдану

МЮНХЕН – Қаржы дағдарысының халықаралық деңгейге жеткеніне он жыл болды. Америка Құрама Штаттарында үшін қатаң проблема болды сияқты 2007 жылдың шілдесіне дейін ипотекалық дағдарыс тек АҚШ мәселесіндей көрінді. Бірақ содан кейін Landesbank Sachsen және IKB Deutsche Industriebank атты екі мемлекеттік неміс банктеріне шұғыл түрде қаржылай көмек керек болды және бұл кенеттен әлемдік қаржы жүйесінің қаншалықты өзара байланысты екенін айқын көрсетті.
2007 жылдың мұрасы әлі бізбен бірге. Оның ең жойқын және деструктивтік әсері дәстүрлі емес ақша-несие құралдарына аса сенім артуда болды. Өкінішке орай, он жыл бұрын үкіметтер «үлкен базуканы» қатты іздеген кезде олар мылтықты атуға дайын ескі кейіпкердің қайтып келуінің негізін салды.
Әрине, қаржылық дағдарыстың шарықтаған кезінде, саясаткерлердің әдеттегідей бизнеске сүйене алмаймыз деп шешкені дұрыс болды. Орталық банктерге жаппай өтімділікті қамтамасыз ету қажет болып, үкімет салықтық ынталандыру арқылы сол ақша-саясатты күшейтті. Тиісінше, Қытай және АҚШ 2008 және 2009 жылдары кең ауқымды ынталандыру бағдарламаларын іске қосты.
Қаржы дағдарысына байланысты жүзеге асырыған іс-шаралардың кейбірі дұрыс ойластырылмаған болып, тоқтатылып немесе қайта қаралды. АҚШ-та проблемалық активтерді құтқаратын бағдарламаны (TARP) бұрынғы АҚШ президенті Джордж Буш 2008 жылдың қазан айында қол қоя сала, Қазынашылық департаменті қаржы институттарынан тікелей, негізінен ипотекалық күрделі активтерді сатып ала бастады. Бірақ бұл бастапқыда жоспарланғаннан күрделірек болып шықты, және бірнеше апта ішінде мемлекет тек АҚШ банктерін рекапитализациялады.
Басқа жаман шешімдер бұлай оңай тоқтатылмады. Жаппай есепшоттардан адамдардың қаражаттарын шешіп алуының алдын аламыз деп Ирландияның мемлекеті барлық банк депозиттері бойынша толық кепілдік ұсынды. Бұл тек бір біржақты шешіммен, Ирландия Еуропаның қалған бралық бөлігін тұрақсыздандырды. Кенеттен, басқа елдерге өз банктерінің салымшылары Ирландия банктеріне жаппай қашып кетеді деп қорқуына тура келді (кепілдік құны Ирландия мемлекеті үшін тым көп болғанына қарамастан).
Десе де, жалпы, қаржы дағдарысына қарсы шаралар сәтті болды, және оны бастағандар Ұлы депрессияның қайтал��нуын тоқтата білді. Дәстүрлі емес саясат соншалықты тиімді болғандықтан, олар енді, кез келген проблемаға тиісті және қажетті жауап деп қарастырылады, ал конституциялық кепілдіктер ұсақ бюрократиялық мәселелер деп жиі қолданылмайды.
2008 жылы, бұрынғы Федералды Резерв жүйесінің Төрағасы Пол Волкер ФРЖ «заңды және тұспалданатын өкілеттігінің ең шетіне» тұр деп ескертті. Әрине, саясаткер елдің әл-ауқаты үшін бұл мүмкіндікті неге қолданбайды деп кейбіреулер сұрауы мүмкін. Бірақ salus populi suprema lex ұраны (Елдің игілігі ең басты заң болсын) - заңдар қоғамдық игілігі үшін қолданылуы керек деген ұстаным автократияны ақтаудың ескі жолы болып табылады. Шынында да, жұртшылықтың мүддесін нақты анықтауды, немесе тіпті оны Жоғарғы заңға енгізуді кім шеше алады? Джон Адамс, Американың екінші президенті, осы тұжырымдаманың қауіпті белгісіздігін атап өтті: «қоғамдық игілікке, salus populi, барлық үкімет, ең еркіні және сонымен қатар ең озбыры да сүйенеді», - деп жазды.
Дағдарыстан кейінгі көрініс бойынша қуатты ер көшбасшы (сирек кезде әйелдер) өзі жағдайды шеше білуі керек. Бұл тәсіл 2009 жылы алюминий бағасының төмендеуінен, жұмыс орнын жоғалту және төленбеген жалақы салдарынан, Санкт-Петербургден оңтүстік-шығысқа қарай 250 шақырымда орналасқан Пикалеводағы зауытта кең ауқымды наразылық болған кезде Ресей үкіметінің берген жауабында айқын болды.
Ол кездегі премьер-министр Владимир Путин Пикалевоға барып, зауыт иесін, олигарх Олег Дерипасканы «тарақан» деп атап, абыройын түсірді. Путин Ресей жұмысшыларына көмектесудің жаңа саясатын жариялаған жоқ; соған қарамастан, Пикалеводағы оның сөзі капиталистік басқыншылыққа қарсы мемлекеттік биліктің батыл қарсы шығуы ретінде қуана қабылданды.
Мықты адамдар нақты мәселені шешу үшін бірегей мүмкіндік ретінде өздерін ұсынуға бейім. Филиппин Президенті Родриго Дутерте үшін, бұл соттан тыс мыңдаған адам өлтірулеріне апарған «есірткімен соғысты» білдіреді. Путин мен Түркия Президенті Реджеп Тайып Ердоған лаңкестікпен күрес контексінде өз саясатын ақтайды. Ал Венгрия Премьер-Министрі Виктор Орбан өз озбыр мінезін отандық қаржы дағдарысы үшін қажетті жауап ретінде көрсетеді. Бір тар «дағдарысқа» назар аудара отырып, осы басшылар барлық басқа проблемалар дереу тиімді және шектеусіз әрекетті талап ететін дағдарыстарға айналатын менталитет жасайды.
Бұл дағдарыстан кейінгі менталитет неміс саяси теоретик Карл Шмиттің «децизионизм» атты іліміне сәйкес келеді. 1933 жылы нацистік партияға қосылған Шмитт егемен шешім қабылдау саяси процестің орталық ерекшелігі деп санаған. Басшылар саяси шешім қабылдаған кезде, олар бірте-бірте жаһанданудың түрлі кезеңдерінде жойылып және қайта құралатын егемендік тұжырымдамасын басқаратынын да растайды.
Шмиттің айтуынша, көшбасшылардың өз шешімдерін қалай қабылдауы, шын мәнінде шешімнің қабылдауынан маңызды емес. Қауіп төнген мүдделерін қорғау үшін басшы батыл әрекет етуі «қажет». Бұл жиі символдық қимылдарды жасауға әкеп соғады. 1930 жылы қабылданған тариф туралы американдық Смут-Хоули заңы бойынша, Швейцарияның сағаттары, жапон жібек өнімдері және басқа да ұлттық белгі болып табылатын импорт түрлері бөлек көрсетілген.
Бүгінгі протекционизмнің ешқандай айырмашылығы жоқ. Германиямен байланысты екі бренд BMW және Mercedes-Benz қарсы тарифтер енгізу бойынша АҚШ президенті Дональд Трамптың ескерткін қарастырайық.
Трамптың ескертуіне жауап ретінде Еуропа, сондай-ақ символизм саясатын қолданды. Трамп осы қарсыластықты жалғастыратын болса, Еуропалық Одақ АҚШ Сенаты көпшіліктің жетекшісі Митч Макконнеллдің туған жері Кентукки штатында өндірілетін бурбон вискиін таңдап, қарсы жауап бере алады.
Өкінішке орай, бұл тәсіл нормалар талқандалып, және ешқандай жаңа нормалар олардың орнын ала алмаған саяси ортаны құрды. Британдық журналист Питер Померанцевтің посткеңестік өмір туралы тамаша кітабының атауы осы жағдайды ең үздік сипаттайды: «Ештеңе рас емес және барлығы да мүмкін». Енді бұл дағдарыстың қалпына келуі тұрақты шарт болғанда, біздің бәріміз посткеңестік жағдайдамыз.
Comment Commented Petey Bee
The trouble is that the relatively "good" leaders, while we had them, misled the public on the balance of financial power. So while they made a point of affirming the importance of balance of power in procedurally safeguarded democratic institutions, you had what in hindsight we know was the enrichment of one group at the expense of another.
What these writings are searching for, I think, is how to restore faith in the "good" version of western democracy. Undoing the economic arrangements of the neoliberal era would do it, but is anathema to the pundit class. They would, i have to guess, sooner advocate undoing both market rules, and democratic institutions themselves - in cases when the results are not to their liking.
That isn't to say that an irritated population wouldn't vote for the genuinely dangerous strongman type. But we must appreciate that the safety valves to prevent such things -- redistribution, real socdem, call it what you will -- these safety valves were sabotaged by the market fundamentalists (who by the way are hypocrites). It is they who set up the situation that all in the west now face. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
It's to late friend the well of faith in democracy is pretty much dry. I am a fairly well educated an well informed person and I NO longer believe in what is laughingly called "Democracy". All it is is a fig leaf to cover for the rich and connected to do what they want to do anyway. You know private profits public losses. People no longer care who wears the titles anymore they'll heel when their masters whistle. The only thing deader than western "Democracy" is possibly the Dodo bird. And I rather doubt I am unique in believing the western governments are merely lap dogs for the rich and connected. There is no faith in governments and no way to restore that faith. Not with politicians who faithless to the people who elected them but utterly loyal to their campaign contributors. And experts who come up with excuses for the rich to do what they want to do anyway. I remember all the experts proclaiming how wonderful Globalism was going to be for the working man............And it was in.........China. In the west not so much. The "Experts" response there is no alternative, bend over, and suck it up. I got news NO ONE believes the so called experts anymore........WHY SHOULD WE???? From a working mans point of view protectionism is perfectly logical and frankly more globalization is suicidal. The Experts, the Pundits, the Politicians can preach anything they want NO ONE BELIEVES!!! Because they are just wholly owned puppets saying whatever their masters wish. Frankly they wouldn't know the truth if someone beat them with it. Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
TIME FOR DECISIONISM
Decisionism perhaps explains The Situation Room - where no room exists for obfuscation.
Naked short selling was banned on an October evening in 2008 after trading hours - to halt Markets tanking to Zero.
Reminding the Markets of Chancellor Norman Lamont's Decisionism in defense of sterling on 16 September 1992.
Reminding the Markets of President Nixon's Decisionism in ending Dollar Convertibility on 15 August 1971.
Harold James prescience suggests Time for Decisionism is ripe - as The Big Players are unable to resolve impasse.
Europe remained laid back in 1971, 1992, 2008 - on all three occasions, Decisionism happened in US/UK.
Events overtaking US/UK always - never Europe.
Trump can fix this unusual pattern - provided he is not prevented.
The Agenda is out of control. Freeloaders in Brussels need checkmate.
Before they end The Anglosphere - Public Debt alone cannot deliver the heavy lifting incessantly.
Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
No drama Obama never tried to pose as a strong leader. Instead he worked very had and sweated the details in an unabashedly wonkish manner. No doubt, he was a superb orator but his message was conciliatory and collaborative.
On the continent, Obama's counterpart was Frau Merkel who is still with us. In what way has she incarnated Schmitt's homo sacer? None at all. She too was detail oriented, conciliatory and collaborative though, like Obama, she was prepared to stick out her neck where fundamental principles are involved.
Why does Prof. James mention Putin? Russia has a completely different political culture and faced a different economic horizon. It is irrelevant. So is Turkey. There was an actual coup attempt there, Professor. As for the Phillipines- now, you're really clutching at straws.
China matters and it could be argued that Xi is a strong man. But he isn't acting irrationally. On the contrary, he is signalling that China has a long term plan that will give it a leadership role. India may matter more and more. Modi looks like a strong man to outsiders. But, Indians know he is a cautious, conciliatory and collaborative leader. However, the problems he is facing are huge- which is why he was elected practically unopposed.
Where are these 'strongmen willing to pull the trigger'? Trump? He's a strong man? Are you kidding me? The guy is all talk and no trousers. He has been disintermediated from Defence and Foreign Affairs and now Health Care. In any case, Democracies under the Rule of Law- whether it is Merkel's Germany or Modi's India or even Trump's America- have judicial and legislative checks and balances preventing 'strongmen' from pulling any sort of trigger.
Going forward, it has become clear, politicians in Rule of Law Democracies will have to sweat the small stuff and engage in arcane negotiations. Not the strongman but the wonk will rise in the coming years. Glamour will fade out of politics. There are difficult years ahead but they don't have to be as disastrously bad as what went before. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
". . .autocratic behavior as a necessary response to a . . . crisis."
Yes, I see this all around me today in the form of calls for the imposition of "rent controls" to contain the skyrocketing cost of housing. Invariably, those calling for such controls want to by-pass or ignore democratic procedures, demogoging the voters with their "solution" for the "crisis." Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The US national debt has nominally doubled, an add-on of some 70% in real terms, alongside a 10 year crawl back to baseline. That indicates quite a shock load. Similar figures are floating around for other developed countries. To me that means the financial crisis is still very much with us, it is just snuggled down under the duvet of public debt, manageable for now due to ZIRP. Or is a doubling of debt not an extraordinary measure. The Soviets failed because of economic mismanagement. Enough said.
The public decide what is in the public's interest. Any guvnt which decides otherwise will shorten its lifespan. If a guvnt wants to educate the voter about context then fine, but the reality is guvnt prefers a voter who is not fully informed. Administrations that do not listen to voters may hang on but sooner or later they fail
There always seem to be the undercurrent that things can be fixed. This clearly is not the case. An ageing demographic cannot be fixed with its unfunded liabilities, nor can migratory pressure. Nor can technological development. Nor can the already ongoing population explosion in developing economies which bizarrely is promoted as a bonus not a pending humanitarian crisis Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
The single most extraordinary, and successful, measure that could have been taken, would have been to take the banking/'business ideology' at it sown word: If you're in business and fail, that's on you and nobody else. It would have taken a strong man to do that in 2008, of course, and in stead we had first Bush and then Oabma, weak reeds both, when it came to dealing with any unpleasant reality.
Letting the system crash, then picking up the pieces under firm management, would have been more effective than all the proposed or enacted Glass-Steagall replacements, for at least a couple of generations of banksters. (Institutional memory dies with the banksters concerned).
Yes, I know this path was regarded as utterly impossible - but mainly for comfort and personal financial security of the perpetrators. We needed someone with Keynes' clarity of thought, together with Lyndon Johnson's political practical genius. Instead, what we got (and are still suffering the consequences of) was moral cowardice and technical ineptitude. The banksters came up smelling of roses; the nurturing shit fell on 'the rest of us'.
'In the mean time / In between time' - not many had fun. Read more
Comment Commented B Wilds
Thank goodness that everything is fixed!
The endless rally in stock markets across the world is most confusing but it has reached the point many of us are now wondering is this the new normal. Still, many investors feel the markets reflect a total disconnect from economic reality and are not sustainable, the numbers going forward simply do not work.
Questions extend to issues such as growing inequality and just where we are headed when it comes to people being able to earn a living in the future. Jobs, jobs, jobs, much of this is about what is produced and how the fruits of our labor are distributed. The post below explores these issues.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2017/07/this-cannot-be-new-normal.html Read more
