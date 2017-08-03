Кезекті жағдай үшін төтенше шаралар қолдану

vivek iyer AUG 4, 2017

No drama Obama never tried to pose as a strong leader. Instead he worked very had and sweated the details in an unabashedly wonkish manner. No doubt, he was a superb orator but his message was conciliatory and collaborative.



On the continent, Obama's counterpart was Frau Merkel who is still with us. In what way has she incarnated Schmitt's homo sacer? None at all. She too was detail oriented, conciliatory and collaborative though, like Obama, she was prepared to stick out her neck where fundamental principles are involved.



Why does Prof. James mention Putin? Russia has a completely different political culture and faced a different economic horizon. It is irrelevant. So is Turkey. There was an actual coup attempt there, Professor. As for the Phillipines- now, you're really clutching at straws.



China matters and it could be argued that Xi is a strong man. But he isn't acting irrationally. On the contrary, he is signalling that China has a long term plan that will give it a leadership role. India may matter more and more. Modi looks like a strong man to outsiders. But, Indians know he is a cautious, conciliatory and collaborative leader. However, the problems he is facing are huge- which is why he was elected practically unopposed.



Where are these 'strongmen willing to pull the trigger'? Trump? He's a strong man? Are you kidding me? The guy is all talk and no trousers. He has been disintermediated from Defence and Foreign Affairs and now Health Care. In any case, Democracies under the Rule of Law- whether it is Merkel's Germany or Modi's India or even Trump's America- have judicial and legislative checks and balances preventing 'strongmen' from pulling any sort of trigger.



Going forward, it has become clear, politicians in Rule of Law Democracies will have to sweat the small stuff and engage in arcane negotiations. Not the strongman but the wonk will rise in the coming years. Glamour will fade out of politics. There are difficult years ahead but they don't have to be as disastrously bad as what went before. Read more