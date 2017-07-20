Rene Erhardt JUL 21, 2017

Unfounded trust by parts of academia as expressed in the article is most definitely one of the most serious impediments to progress in public health.

For example, polio vaccines have been surrounded by scandals for decades which included frequent change of the definition/criteria of diagnosis and re-baptising of the illness under other names. In the archives of the CDC we can find that every single case of polio in the US was caused by the vaccine, that’s 100%, at least since the late 1980’s.

Eminent medical researchers and doctors have published countless books on the dangers of vaccines and many of us find victims among family and friends.

Fear-mongering for financial gain is the common advertising base-line pharmaceutical companies use to sell their products. Measles used to be an unremarkable childhood disease which everyone of my generation got: there were ‘measles parties’ so everyone would get it and get over it for good at the same time. Big Pharma has since developed a vaccine for measles. Earlier this year a supreme court in Germany ruled after years of legal battle that the presented ‘evidence’ of the identification of the virus is flawed (Lanka/measles case) meaning we still don’t know what causes measles. This sheds light to the fact why so many ‘immunised’ people still get measles: since the cause of measles hasn’t been identified, what is actually used in the ‘vaccine’?

The pharmaceutical industry is plagued by scandal after scandal over pharmaceutical drugs: vaccines are manufactured by the same companies which the head of the northern Cochrane Collaboration, Dr Peter Gotzsche repeatedly described as organised crime syndicates. Citizens are well advised to get more information about vaccines before entrusting the lives of their children to the pharmaceutical industry.

A truly democratic society would encourage discussion and debate and make information available to all citizens aiming to gain informed consent. Vaccines are a multi-billion dollar business and financial interests overrule democratic rights, which the former Greek finance minister Varoufakis worded: the economy is a democracy-free zone. Information regarding vaccines is censured and discussion is suppressed such that a simple documentary film covering the issue is not allowed to be screened in public (‘Vaxxed: from cover-up to catastrophe’).

