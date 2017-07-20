2

当民粹主义可能杀人

伦敦—在发展中国家和发达国家的一些社区，最近几年出现了一股子虚乌有的质疑疫苗之风，这已经成为全球公共卫生进步最严重的威胁之一。事实上，这也是可根除的传染病在今天仍在传播的主要原因之一。

比如，在全球范围内消灭脊髓灰质炎的努力在阿富汗、巴基斯坦和尼日利亚受阻，因为在伊斯兰军阀的统治下，这些国家越来越反对免疫运动。

最近，关于疫苗安全性和有效性的怀疑开始在南欧兴起。据2016年的一项研究，希腊现在是疫苗安全信心最低的十个国家之一。希腊卫生部长安德里斯·桑索斯（Andreas Xanthos）指出，医务工作者遇到家长害怕给孩子接种的情况越来越多。

类似地，意大利卫生部长比特里斯·洛伦辛（Beatrice Lorenzin）最近警告说，一股由反对党五星运动（Five Star Movement）支持的“假新闻”风潮让家长们拒绝为孩子接种。目前，意大利两岁幼童麻疹免疫接种率已经不到80%，远低于世界卫生组织的建议阈值95%。因此，今年4月份意大利麻疹病例比去年同期猛增四倍也不足为奇了。

5月，希腊和意大利就质疑疫苗现象采取了截然不同的政策。在希腊，尽管自1999年以来儿童接种已属于法定强制（除非医学证明孩子不宜接种），但桑索斯仍然为不想给孩子接种的家长提供了不参与的选项。

相反，意大利中左翼的民主党政府宣布，所有儿童都必须接种12中可预防疾病疫苗。根据一项新法律，未接种儿童不允许上学，未接种儿童的家长可能因为没给孩子接种而受到罚款。洛伦辛指出，该法律是为了“向公众传递一个强烈的信号”，表明预防接种的重要性。

换句话说，两家左翼政府对于同一公共问题的反应大相径庭。希腊从家长卓峰变为自由放任，而意大利正好相反���

希腊左翼联盟（Syriza）领导的政府显然是两家政府中更加诡异的一个，因为左翼联盟在大部分其他政策领域都支持强力国家干预。在意大利，政府需要面对民粹主义政党五星运动的反接种日程，这已经成为五星运动反对国家、政治建制派和需要为2008年金融危机和欧元区漫长的经济萧条的“专家”的运动的一部分。

但是，抛却政治不谈，政府也有充分的理由应该强制所有儿童接种，而不是让家长来决定。说到底，国家有保护脆弱的个体不受可预见的伤害的责任——在这个例子中就是幼童。

1990年，希腊签署了《联合国儿童权利公约》，该公约承认所有儿童都有权利“获得最高卫生标准和最好的疾病治疗和健康恢复手段”。但希腊放任无知的家长放弃接种的做法让儿童暴露在可预防传染病的风险之下，也公然违反了确保“没有一位儿童获得这些医疗服务的权利可以被剥夺”的承诺。

此外，政府有责任通过立法提供公共品，而“群体免疫”就是这样一种公共品。群体免疫是指接种的覆盖率足够高，可以阻止某种疾病在人口中间传播。实现群体免疫是保护一个社会中因为免疫力受损或过于衰老而无法接种脆弱群体的极少数办法之一。

此外，接种也是打击二十一世纪最大的健康威胁之一——抗生素耐药性重要手段。疫苗还可以通过阻断传染防止抗生素滥用，从而减慢耐药性的发展。更一般地说，众所周知高接种率能让人口变得更健康，而更健康的人才能为社会带来更多的经济和社会贡献。

DONATE NOW

没有医学或技术壁垒可以阻挡我们根除麻疹和脊髓灰质炎等可预防传染病。相反，最大的障碍一直是公众抵制接种。家长的无知决定不但威胁到自己的孩子，也威胁到整个社区，左翼联盟政府的这种做法只会让问题恶化。政府应该教育公众以改善接种覆盖率，而不是放任子虚乌有的疫苗安全性恐慌。

如果一国像希腊那样放任家长选择不给孩子接种，它就无法实现群体免疫——从而无法最终根除可预防传染病。但一国也不能只是对不遵守规定的家长一罚了之，就像意大利一样。说到底，要想战胜传染病，我们必须重塑对专家的信心，重塑近几年来对当局越来越怀疑的社会的信任。