Adil Khan APR 19, 2017

While I do agree with Nadeem Ul's the basic tenet of his argument that a bottom up approach with 'cash' making directly available to the community, ensuring minimum of overhead cost and maximum of flexibility and the spread the 'aid butter' wider and thick is the best way to enhance aid-effectiveness in aid, I profoundly disagree with his Mullah prescription even for Pakistan. The very fact that Mullahs are die-hard exclusionary and also abject reactionaries (from gender and religious perspectives) in their treatment of the communities, this is hardly the preferred conduit of development resources in a society even for Pakistan. True that Mullah led 'free' hospitals and schools are free financially but these are hardly ideologically free and the very fact that 'Mullah model' gets its 'cash' from Gulf states (predominantly, that is) it is not difficult to fathom the kind of non-financial strings that would attach themselves to such a model. Direct delivery to the community with least overhead as a form of delivery of foreign aid - certainly; low financial cost 'Mullah Model' that risks high social cost - No!