毛拉领导的发展模式

伊斯兰堡——社会学学者间经济发展的长期辩论重点探讨如何才能以最佳模式向发展中国家提供国际援助。这些国家政府是否应依赖捐助国自上而下的智慧？还是应当更多地关注由援助接受者决定的自下而上的解决方式？

随着特朗普内阁提出削减美国国务院预算并减少各机构分配给全球最贫困国家的金额，相关辩论显得更加急迫。同时来自伊斯兰世界的反馈——那里是近年来绝大部分美国援助的接受者——可能蕴含着找到最佳前进道路的重要经验。

简单地讲，西方国家现有的策略未能发挥效果。在我的国家巴基斯坦，这个问题体现得最为显著。尽管近年来援助金额大幅增加，包括由前总统巴拉克·奥巴马亲自授权的数十亿美元的援助，但实际接受援助的人却基本不参与分配过程。大约有七十家独立的当地援助机构和四十家国际非政府组织参与为巴基斯坦人提供援助的工作。但有关如何使用所收到援助的决定却多数都是由国外做出。

像巴基斯坦这样的受援国往往处在国际发展食物链的最底部。援助机构在远离预定分配地点的办公室里制定预算，双边和多边计划往往在基本不听取受援国意见的情况下确定（医疗、教育或减贫等）援助重点。

但因为受援国政府如此渴望美元援助，他们往往迫不及待地愿意执行由捐助国及其承包机构所制定的分配方案。他们对附带条件、研究和评估全盘接受。当被告知如何分配资金时，他们只是沉默的接受。当地合作方只能在涉及太多“专家”的漫长过程结束时拾起面包屑，受援者因此感到被剥夺了权利，并且无法看到未来的希望。

但与其像特朗普政府似乎决意要做的那样干脆削减援助，美国真正应当考虑的是重新规划援助的分配方案。恰恰从这个正在伊斯兰世界部分地区接受考验的自下而上的策略当中，我们可以吸取重要的经验。

西方援助计划固有的缺陷所造成的空白已经在巴基斯坦等地催生了本土化的解决方案，在上述地区，有社会责任感和企业家精神的宗教领袖毛拉正在发挥越来越重要的作用。这些重要的社区成员比西方援助机构更能为穆斯林民众提供改善生活的明确愿景。人们愿意与毛拉接触并相信他们所提出的方案。西方捐助者从未重视获得这样的信任。

在巴基斯坦，毛拉从来自富裕产油国的官方和私人捐助者那里筹集资金。与来自美国国际开发署的资金不同，受助者无需承担咨询或强制的评估费用。这��不存在政策矩阵、受控调查和现场报告。有的只是从宗教渠道筹集并直接拨付给有需要的项目和社区的现金援助。

在整个穆斯林世界，积极主动的毛拉在没有官僚束缚和艰苦环境津贴、五星级酒店或商务舱机票的条件下创造性地开展工作。不是所有工作都以利他为目的；在少数情况下，群体筹资和非正式网络惠及了恐怖主义者。就像那些支持特朗普的美国选民一样，并不是每位穆斯林都勤勉地对事实进行核查。但在绝大多数情况下，由毛拉领导的计划为学校、医院和其他西方援助资金未能惠及的项目筹集了资金，并同时影响了穆斯林社区的发展方向。

随着现代化发展模式的明确失败，对这种替代援助愿景的需求有所增加。尽管兜售官僚方案的西方专家强化了以服饰、语言和生活方式为基础的肤浅的现代感，很多穆斯林却在扩大经济机会和社会流动性方面看不到任何真正的好处。因此他们努力找到自己的解决方案。

经济学家威廉·伊斯特利认为将资金从自上而下的“专家”转向“自下而上的探索者才是改革国际发展的最佳方式——比如，诺贝尔和平奖获得者兼小额信贷先驱穆罕默德·尤努斯——尤努斯不断探索直到找出能够真正惠及穷人的分配方案。”

我要说，这恰恰是伊斯兰世界的毛拉正在践行的。成功的发展来自当地确定、检验和坚持的方法，而并非来自西方机构和技术专家花费大量金钱制定的自上而下的分配策略。

今天，新一代穆斯林“探索者”正在提供一种自下而上的发展方案。随着毛拉领导的发展模式在穆斯林世界的持续扩大，西方“专家”最好了解其成功的原因。

翻译：Xu Binbin