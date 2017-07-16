12

¿Habrá sido en vano la muerte de Liu Xiaobo?

HONG KONG – La relativamente súbita muerte (a los 61 años) de Liu Xiaobo, el disidente y Premio Nobel de la Paz chino encarcelado, supone una gran pérdida. También dejó algo bien claro: que la dirigencia del Partido Comunista de China (PCC) está decidida a defender por los medios que sea y a cualquier costo su monopolio político.

Liu, un ex crítico literario y conocido promotor de los derechos humanos y la resistencia no violenta, pasó los últimos ocho años de vida tras las rejas, bajo acusaciones de “subversión” inventadas. Su verdadero delito fue pedir democracia en China. Incluso antes de ser encarcelado, ya era víctima de acoso y vigilancia policial todo el tiempo. Cuando en 2010 obtuvo el premio Nobel, las autoridades chinas no sólo impidieron a su familia viajar a Oslo para recibir el galardón, sino que también impusieron a su esposa arresto domiciliario.

La última afrenta del gobierno chino a Liu se produjo el mes pasado, al rechazar su petición de recibir tratamiento para el avanzado cáncer de hígado que sufría. Fue un acto de crueldad sin sentido, que llevó a Liu a la muerte, en custodia policial, apenas un mes después de recibir el diagnóstico. La última vez que un Premio Nobel halló un destino similar fue en 1938, cuando el pacifista alemán Carl von Ossietzky murió prisionero de los nazis.

Parece inexplicable que China, que en años recientes gastó una fortuna en proyectar “poder blando” en el extranjero, esté dispuesta a ponerse en semejante compañía. Pero la aspiración de la dirigencia china a tener un papel de liderazgo en la escena internacional es aun inferior a su deseo de suprimir el disenso. Y es probable que previera poca reacción de las democracias occidentales, muchas de las cuales hoy están sumidas en la confusión.

Hasta ahora, parece que el cálculo de las autoridades chinas fue correcto. El maltrato al que sometieron a un respetado defensor de los derechos humanos y la democracia suscitó algunos murmullos de descontento en las capitales occidentales; la canciller alemana Angela Merkel lamentó la muerte de un “valiente luchador”. Pero ningún líder occidental importante denunció públicamente la conducta del gobierno chino.

Negando a Liu su último deseo de pasar libre y en el extranjero los días que le quedaban, el gobierno chino también se ahorró un espectáculo vergonzante: miles de decenas de simpatizantes y admiradores de Liu asistiendo a su funeral público. La tumba de Liu se hubiera convertido en un monumento político, símbolo eterno de rebeldía ante la autocracia. En tanto, la censura china trabajó a destajo para asegurar que la muerte de Liu pasara inadvertida.

Pero el régimen chino podía tolerar esa vergüenza y sobrevivir a un clamor internacional. El PCC sigue siendo un mastodonte político, con casi 90 millones de miembros, y cuenta con amplia capacidad para defender su poder. Décadas de mejora de los niveles de vida acrecentaron su legitimidad a un punto que pocos hubieran imaginado allá por 1989, cuando Liu se hizo conocido en las protestas de la plaza Tiananmen.

Pero el régimen del PCC no es invencible ni mucho menos. Por el contrario, adolece de debilidades fundamentales desde el nivel más alto de gobierno.

Bajo el presidente Xi Jinping, el “liderazgo colectivo” que prevaleció desde la muerte de Mao Zedong fue cediendo paso al gobierno del hombre fuerte. La purga política dirigida por Xi y presentada como una campaña anticorrupción se ha intensificado, dejando a los cuadros del Estado unipartidista desmoralizados por la desaparición de sus prebendas y temerosos de ser los próximos blancos. La erosión de la unidad de la élite política aumenta día a día la fragilidad del régimen.

Otro factor debilitante es la desaceleración del crecimiento de los ingresos. El reclamo de legitimidad del PCC se funda en la promesa de mayor prosperidad material. Pero el modelo de crecimiento basado en la inversión que sostuvo el milagro económico chino de los últimos treinta años ya está agotado.

También agrega incertidumbre al futuro económico de China el rechazo a la globalización en años recientes, reflejado en el Brexit y en la elección de Donald Trump como presidente de los Estados Unidos. Aunque la dirigencia china esté tratando de pasar a un modelo de crecimiento basado en el consumo interno, la realidad es que la economía sigue siendo sumamente dependiente de las exportaciones. Si en los principales mercados extranjeros de China se afianzara el proteccionismo, las perspectivas económicas del país (y con ellas la legitimidad del PCC) podrían decaer rápidamente.

Irónicamente, a la par que varias décadas de crecimiento económico fortalecieron al PCC, el aumento de la prosperidad también creó condiciones estructurales favorables para una transición democrática. China ya alcanzó el nivel de ingresos per cápita en el que casi todas las autocracias en países no productores de petróleo se derrumban.

Por supuesto, en momentos de crecimiento económico vacilante (como ahora), el PCC puede recurrir a la represión despiadada y a azuzar el nacionalismo para rechazar desafíos a su poder. Pero la efectividad de esta estrategia es limitada; los costos económicos y morales de una escalada represiva llevarían tarde o temprano a un grado de agitación interna que ni el sistema de partido único más poderoso del mundo podría ocultar.

En este contexto, resulta evidente que en vez de una señal de fuerza, el maltrato del régimen chino a Liu es prueba de su debilidad, inseguridad y temor. En algún punto (probablemente en los próximos dos decenios), la combinación de disgregación interna y presión externa por parte de una población en demanda de libertad acabará con el gobierno de un único partido y, esperemos, dará inicio a la clase de sociedad abierta por la que Liu luchó toda la vida.

Traducción: Esteban Flamini