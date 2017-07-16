¿Habrá sido en vano la muerte de Liu Xiaobo?

HONG KONG – La relativamente súbita muerte (a los 61 años) de Liu Xiaobo, el disidente y Premio Nobel de la Paz chino encarcelado, supone una gran pérdida. También dejó algo bien claro: que la dirigencia del Partido Comunista de China (PCC) está decidida a defender por los medios que sea y a cualquier costo su monopolio político.
Liu, un ex crítico literario y conocido promotor de los derechos humanos y la resistencia no violenta, pasó los últimos ocho años de vida tras las rejas, bajo acusaciones de “subversión” inventadas. Su verdadero delito fue pedir democracia en China. Incluso antes de ser encarcelado, ya era víctima de acoso y vigilancia policial todo el tiempo. Cuando en 2010 obtuvo el premio Nobel, las autoridades chinas no sólo impidieron a su familia viajar a Oslo para recibir el galardón, sino que también impusieron a su esposa arresto domiciliario.
La última afrenta del gobierno chino a Liu se produjo el mes pasado, al rechazar su petición de recibir tratamiento para el avanzado cáncer de hígado que sufría. Fue un acto de crueldad sin sentido, que llevó a Liu a la muerte, en custodia policial, apenas un mes después de recibir el diagnóstico. La última vez que un Premio Nobel halló un destino similar fue en 1938, cuando el pacifista alemán Carl von Ossietzky murió prisionero de los nazis.
Parece inexplicable que China, que en años recientes gastó una fortuna en proyectar “poder blando” en el extranjero, esté dispuesta a ponerse en semejante compañía. Pero la aspiración de la dirigencia china a tener un papel de liderazgo en la escena internacional es aun inferior a su deseo de suprimir el disenso. Y es probable que previera poca reacción de las democracias occidentales, muchas de las cuales hoy están sumidas en la confusión.
Hasta ahora, parece que el cálculo de las autoridades chinas fue correcto. El maltrato al que sometieron a un respetado defensor de los derechos humanos y la democracia suscitó algunos murmullos de descontento en las capitales occidentales; la canciller alemana Angela Merkel lamentó la muerte de un “valiente luchador”. Pero ningún líder occidental importante denunció públicamente la conducta del gobierno chino.
Negando a Liu su último deseo de pasar libre y en el extranjero los días que le quedaban, el gobierno chino también se ahorró un espectáculo vergonzante: miles de decenas de simpatizantes y admiradores de Liu asistiendo a su funeral público. La tumba de Liu se hubiera convertido en un monumento político, símbolo eterno de rebeldía ante la autocracia. En tanto, la censura china trabajó a destajo para asegurar que la muerte de Liu pasara inadvertida.
Pero el régimen chino podía tolerar esa vergüenza y sobrevivir a un clamor internacional. El PCC sigue siendo un mastodonte político, con casi 90 millones de miembros, y cuenta con amplia capacidad para defender su poder. Décadas de mejora de los niveles de vida acrecentaron su legitimidad a un punto que pocos hubieran imaginado allá por 1989, cuando Liu se hizo conocido en las protestas de la plaza Tiananmen.
Pero el régimen del PCC no es invencible ni mucho menos. Por el contrario, adolece de debilidades fundamentales desde el nivel más alto de gobierno.
Bajo el presidente Xi Jinping, el “liderazgo colectivo” que prevaleció desde la muerte de Mao Zedong fue cediendo paso al gobierno del hombre fuerte. La purga política dirigida por Xi y presentada como una campaña anticorrupción se ha intensificado, dejando a los cuadros del Estado unipartidista desmoralizados por la desaparición de sus prebendas y temerosos de ser los próximos blancos. La erosión de la unidad de la élite política aumenta día a día la fragilidad del régimen.
Otro factor debilitante es la desaceleración del crecimiento de los ingresos. El reclamo de legitimidad del PCC se funda en la promesa de mayor prosperidad material. Pero el modelo de crecimiento basado en la inversión que sostuvo el milagro económico chino de los últimos treinta años ya está agotado.
También agrega incertidumbre al futuro económico de China el rechazo a la globalización en años recientes, reflejado en el Brexit y en la elección de Donald Trump como presidente de los Estados Unidos. Aunque la dirigencia china esté tratando de pasar a un modelo de crecimiento basado en el consumo interno, la realidad es que la economía sigue siendo sumamente dependiente de las exportaciones. Si en los principales mercados extranjeros de China se afianzara el proteccionismo, las perspectivas económicas del país (y con ellas la legitimidad del PCC) podrían decaer rápidamente.
Irónicamente, a la par que varias décadas de crecimiento económico fortalecieron al PCC, el aumento de la prosperidad también creó condiciones estructurales favorables para una transición democrática. China ya alcanzó el nivel de ingresos per cápita en el que casi todas las autocracias en países no productores de petróleo se derrumban.
Por supuesto, en momentos de crecimiento económico vacilante (como ahora), el PCC puede recurrir a la represión despiadada y a azuzar el nacionalismo para rechazar desafíos a su poder. Pero la efectividad de esta estrategia es limitada; los costos económicos y morales de una escalada represiva llevarían tarde o temprano a un grado de agitación interna que ni el sistema de partido único más poderoso del mundo podría ocultar.
En este contexto, resulta evidente que en vez de una señal de fuerza, el maltrato del régimen chino a Liu es prueba de su debilidad, inseguridad y temor. En algún punto (probablemente en los próximos dos decenios), la combinación de disgregación interna y presión externa por parte de una población en demanda de libertad acabará con el gobierno de un único partido y, esperemos, dará inicio a la clase de sociedad abierta por la que Liu luchó toda la vida.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Minxin Pei is convinced that the late human rights activist, Liu Xiaobo hasn't died for "nothing." He believes in a gradual implosion that can't be averted without democratic reforms. In the coming two decades, a "combination of internal rot and external pressure from a population demanding freedom will bring down one-party rule in China." Hopefully this would "usher in the kind of open society that Liu fought for all his life."
Liu shared the same fate with another Nobel Peace laureate, the pacifist in Nazi Germany, Carl von Ossietzsky, who also died in detention in 1938. On December 10, 2010 Liu could not be in Oslo to pick up the Nobel prize award, as he was serving an 11-year prison sentence for inciting subversion of state power. But his real crime was calling for democracy and peaceful reforms.
There has been no outcry from major Western leaders over China's conduct, other than Angela Merkel's "lamenting the death of a 'courageous fighter.'” They weigh trade over human rights. China's economic clout over the cash-strapped Greece was evident, when it, in June vetoed a EU condemnation of China’s human rights record at the UN. This kowtow has emboldened Beijing, and Chinese lawyers, activists and dissidents and their families are now paying the price.
The political climate in China is so tense that it can't afford to be as magnanimous as it has sought to project in recent years, and huge sums were spent on promoting its soft power abroad. Beijing could have fulfilled "Liu’s dying wish to live his final days in freedom abroad" and let "tens of thousands of his supporters and admirers" attend his funeral. But the leadership couldn't bear the idea that "Liu’s tomb would have become a political monument, an eternal symbol of defiance against autocratic rule."
The author says, the Chinese Communist Party, despite its powerful position as a "political behemoth" - some 90 million members - is "far from invincible." In its struggle to hang onto power, it resorts to repression and crackdowns on dissidents. In fact Xi Jinping's departure from the traditional "collective leadership" and embarkment on "strongman rule" will only erode the strength of the political elite. His crusade against corruption is being seen as a purge of opponents, rendering his position fragile. Even though the living standards of ordinary Chinese have improved significantly throughout decades of phenomenal growth, their expectations of democracy have also risen.
Yet Xi also sees the pitfalls for democratic reforms, and blamed the collapse of the Soviet Union on Mikhail Gorbachev's reform programmes - glasnost and perestroika - in the late 1980s. So the CCP has to quell democratic aspirations and the "leadership is committed to defending its political monopoly by any means and at any cost."
But for how long? This is a question the leadership avoids to answer. Instead it focuses on economic growth, to justify its grip on power. As we live in a world of interdependence, China's economy depends also on global development. Anti-globalisation sentiments and protectionism will take a toll on China's exports. It explains why Xi is keen on defending globalisation and climate change, at a time when Trump rescinds international commitments. This is a positive contribution, of which the Chinese can be proud. But the CCP has also been stoking nationalism, by making aggressive moves against China's neighbours to distract its citizens from their domestic woes and repression. It has been flexing military muscles in the East and South China Seas, where it is embroiled in territorial disputes. The author says this strategy wouldn't work for ever, urging Chinese leaders to realise that "the economic and moral costs of escalating repression would eventually lead to domestic turmoil that not even the world’s most powerful one-party state could conceal."
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Comment Commented Dark Chocolate
I found it disconcerting that for a person who has won the Nobel Peace prize, his records shows that there is not a single war that he does not like.
http://www.unz.com/akarlin/rip-liu-xiaobo/
Comment Commented Peter Ellis
"...and, one hopes, usher in the kind of open society that Liu fought for all his life."
Comment Commented Ting Mak
Comment Commented Paul TIFFANY
Comment Commented Peter Ellis
Comment Commented Godfree Roberts
Unlike the author, most people remember Professor Liu as this Chinese lady does:
"I remember him as a racist, who claimed confirmly that “Chinese were totally weak both physically and psychologically”, that “most Chinese university students and graduate students were ‘garbage’”.
I remember him as a colonialist, who maintained undoubtedly that China needed to be a colony for 300 years to have a "real change" and was better to be seperated into 18 regions.
I remember him as a traitor, who asserted righteously, “I am the ungrateful child digging out the graves of his ancestors, and I am proud of being such a child".
I remember him as a criminal, who led the 1989 political turmoil that bloodwashed Tian’anmen and caused severe social unrest.
Comment Commented Alex Leo
Comment Commented lt lee
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
