هل مات ليو شياوبو من أجل لا شيء؟

هونكونك - موت المعارض الصيني ليو شياو بو المفاجئ في السجن، وهو الحائز على جائزة نوبل للسلام، خسارة كبيرة. كما بعث موته برسالة قوية: إن قيادة الحزب الشيوعي الصيني ملتزمة بالدفاع عن احتكارها السياسي بأي وسيلة وبأي ثمن.
وقد أمضى ليو البالغ من العمر 61 عاما، وهو ناقد أدبي سابق وبطل بارز في مجال حقوق الإنسان والمقاومة غير العنيفة، السنوات الثماني الأخيرة من حياته وراء القضبان بتهمة "التخريب". ذنبه الحقيقي هو الدعوة الى الديمقراطية فى الصين. وحتى قبل سجنه، واجه مراقبة الشرطة المستمرة والمضايقات. عندما حصل على جائزة نوبل في عام 2010، منعت السلطات الصينية أسرته من السفر إلى أوسلو لتسلم الجائزة، بل أكثر من ذلك وضعت زوجته تحت الإقامة الجبرية.
مات وهو في الحجز لدى الشرطة، بعد مرور شهر على حصوله على تشخيصه. وكانت آخر مرة نال فيها أحد الحائزين على جائزة نوبل على هذا المصير في عام 1938 عندما توفي المسالم الألماني كارل فون أوسيتسكي في الاحتجاز النازي.
ويبدو عسيرا تفسير ان الصين التى انفقت ثروة فى السنوات الاخيرة على نشر "قوتها الناعمة" فى الخارج ستكون مستعدة لوضع نفسها فى هذه الحالة. ولكن، بقدر ما يطمح المسؤولون الصينيون إلى دور قيادي على الساحة العالمية، يريد أيضا قمع المعارضة أكثر من ذلك. وربما كانوا يتوقعون رد فعل ضئيل من الديمقراطيات الغربية، التي تعاني الكثير منها الآن من الفوضى.
وحتى الآن، يبدو أن هذه الحسابات كانت صحيحة. لقد أثار سوء معاملة السلطات للناشط الحقوقي المحبوب بعض الانتقادات في العواصم الغربية، حيث أعربت المستشارة الألمانية أنجيلا ميركل عن أسفها لمقتل "مناضل شجاع". لكن لم يندد أي زعيم غربي كبير علنا بسلوك الحكومة الصينية.
وعلاوة على ذلك، من خلال إنكار رغبة ليو القوية في أن يعيش أيامه الأخيرة في الحرية في الخارج، تجنبت الحكومة مشهدا محرجا: جنازة عامة لليو يحضرها عشرات الآلاف من مؤيديه ومعجبيه، لتصبح مقبرة ليو نصبا سياسيا، ورمزا أبديا للتحدي ضد الحكم الاستبدادي. وفى الوقت نفسه، عمل المراقبون الصينيون على ضمان وفاة ليو.
كان بإمكان النظام الصيني أن يصمد أمام هذا الإحراج، تماما كما كان ممكنا نجاته من ضجة دولية. ويبقى الحزب الشيوعي الصيني قوة سياسية، تضم ما يقرب من 90 مليون عضو، وقدرته على الدفاع خارقة. وقد عززت عقود من مستويات المعيشة المرتفعة شرعية الحزب الشيوعى الصينى إلى حد تصورَه عدد قليل منهم فى عام 1989، عندما برز ليو لأول مرة فى مظاهرات ساحة تيانانمن.
ولكن نظام الحزب الشيوعي بعيد عن كونه لا يقهر. بل على العكس من ذلك، فإنه يعاني من بعض نقاط الضعف الأساسية - بدءا من أعلى مستويات الحكومة.
وتحت قيادة الرئيس شي جين بينغ، تم استبدال "القيادة الجماعية" التي سادت منذ وفاة ماو تسى تونغ ب��ورة متزايدة بحكم فردي قوي. وقد تم مؤخرا تصعيد عملية التطهير السياسي التي قامت بها الدولة، والتي كانت بمثابة حملة مناهضة للفساد، مما أدى إلى إضعاف هيبة الدولة والأطر الحزبية بسبب اختفاء امتيازاتها وخوفها من أن تصبح الهدف الموالي. ومع تضاؤل وحدة النخبة السياسية، أصبح النظام هشا على نحو متزايد.
ويؤدي تباطؤ نمو الدخل إلى تقويض النظام. ويشكل الوعد بازدهار المواد الركيزة أساس شرعية الحزب الشيوعي الحاكم. ومع ذلك، فإن نموذج النمو القائم على الاستثمار، الذي حقق المعجزة الاقتصادية للصين على مدى السنوات الثلاثين الماضية، قد بدأ يتلاشى.
رد الفعل العنيف ضد العولمة في السنوات الأخيرة، الذي انعكس في خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي وانتخاب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، يقدم عنصرا إضافيا من عدم اليقين للمستقبل الاقتصادي للصين. وقد يحاول زعماء الصين التحول نحو النمو الذي يقوده الاستهلاك المحلي، ولكن الواقع هو أن الاقتصاد لا يزال يعتمد اعتمادا كبيرا على الصادرات. وإذا استمرت الحمائية في الأسواق الخارجية الرئيسية للصين، فإن التوقعات الاقتصادية للبلاد - وبالتالي شرعية الحزب الشيوعي الصيني - يمكن أن تنخفض بسرعة.
ومن المفارقات أن عقودا من النمو الاقتصادي عززت موقف الحزب الشيوعي الصيني، كما أدى الازدهار المتزايد إلى تهيئة ظروف هيكلية مواتية للانتقال الديمقراطي. والواقع أن الصين وصلت بالفعل إلى مستوى الدخل الفردي الذي يؤدي إلى انهيار جميع النظم الاستبدادية تقريبا في الدول غير المنتجة للنفط.
وبطبيعة الحال، عندما يتعثر النمو الاقتصادي، كما هو الحال الآن، يمكن للحزب الشيوعي الصيني أن يتحول إلى قمع لا يرحم وإلى استخدام القومية من أجل التصدي للتحديات التي تواجهها للبقاء في السلطة. ولكن فعالية هذا النهج محدودة. إن التكاليف الاقتصادية والأخلاقية لتصعيد القمع ستؤدي في النهاية إلى اضطرابات داخلية لا يمكن حتى لأقوى دولة في العالم أن تخفيها.
وعلى هذه الخلفية، يبدو من الواضح أن سوء معاملة النظام الصيني لليو كان دليلا على ضعفه وانعدام أمنه وخوفه. في مرحلة ما، ربما في غضون العقدين المقبلين، فإن الجمع بين التعفن الداخلي والضغط الخارجي من السكان المطالبين بالحرية سيؤدي إلى إسقاط حكم الحزب الواحد في الصين - ويأمل المرء، الدخول في هذا النوع من المجتمع المفتوح الذي ناضل ليو من أجله كل حياته.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (12)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Minxin Pei is convinced that the late human rights activist, Liu Xiaobo hasn't died for "nothing." He believes in a gradual implosion that can't be averted without democratic reforms. In the coming two decades, a "combination of internal rot and external pressure from a population demanding freedom will bring down one-party rule in China." Hopefully this would "usher in the kind of open society that Liu fought for all his life."
Liu shared the same fate with another Nobel Peace laureate, the pacifist in Nazi Germany, Carl von Ossietzsky, who also died in detention in 1938. On December 10, 2010 Liu could not be in Oslo to pick up the Nobel prize award, as he was serving an 11-year prison sentence for inciting subversion of state power. But his real crime was calling for democracy and peaceful reforms.
There has been no outcry from major Western leaders over China's conduct, other than Angela Merkel's "lamenting the death of a 'courageous fighter.'” They weigh trade over human rights. China's economic clout over the cash-strapped Greece was evident, when it, in June vetoed a EU condemnation of China’s human rights record at the UN. This kowtow has emboldened Beijing, and Chinese lawyers, activists and dissidents and their families are now paying the price.
The political climate in China is so tense that it can't afford to be as magnanimous as it has sought to project in recent years, and huge sums were spent on promoting its soft power abroad. Beijing could have fulfilled "Liu’s dying wish to live his final days in freedom abroad" and let "tens of thousands of his supporters and admirers" attend his funeral. But the leadership couldn't bear the idea that "Liu’s tomb would have become a political monument, an eternal symbol of defiance against autocratic rule."
The author says, the Chinese Communist Party, despite its powerful position as a "political behemoth" - some 90 million members - is "far from invincible." In its struggle to hang onto power, it resorts to repression and crackdowns on dissidents. In fact Xi Jinping's departure from the traditional "collective leadership" and embarkment on "strongman rule" will only erode the strength of the political elite. His crusade against corruption is being seen as a purge of opponents, rendering his position fragile. Even though the living standards of ordinary Chinese have improved significantly throughout decades of phenomenal growth, their expectations of democracy have also risen.
Yet Xi also sees the pitfalls for democratic reforms, and blamed the collapse of the Soviet Union on Mikhail Gorbachev's reform programmes - glasnost and perestroika - in the late 1980s. So the CCP has to quell democratic aspirations and the "leadership is committed to defending its political monopoly by any means and at any cost."
But for how long? This is a question the leadership avoids to answer. Instead it focuses on economic growth, to justify its grip on power. As we live in a world of interdependence, China's economy depends also on global development. Anti-globalisation sentiments and protectionism will take a toll on China's exports. It explains why Xi is keen on defending globalisation and climate change, at a time when Trump rescinds international commitments. This is a positive contribution, of which the Chinese can be proud. But the CCP has also been stoking nationalism, by making aggressive moves against China's neighbours to distract its citizens from their domestic woes and repression. It has been flexing military muscles in the East and South China Seas, where it is embroiled in territorial disputes. The author says this strategy wouldn't work for ever, urging Chinese leaders to realise that "the economic and moral costs of escalating repression would eventually lead to domestic turmoil that not even the world’s most powerful one-party state could conceal."
Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Yes, he will be forgotten in no time like many notable individuals in history. Power of the state was always so strong in China that there was no place for individual dissent. So why surprised! Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
China has been growing in confidence and strength in a consistent way. Lovers of literature may shed a tear but China has sent the correct signal on this occasion. The West has no 'soft power' any more. Under Trump, even its 'exorbitant privilege' might unravel. Liu Xiaobo worshipped a false God- just as some Western professors went crazy over Maoist politics. Was the man mentally ill? A sort of Chinese Erza Pound? I don't think so. His self-laceration was in the spirit of Lu Xun or India's Niradh Chaudhri. The fact is young people from poor countries did feel an intense self-loathing when comparing the terrible conditions at home to what the Advanced countries have achieved. China is now unrecognisable. The suppression of the '89 protests seems justified. There is no point misleading young students that they'll be able to gain celebrity by attacking the Chinese state. They will be locked up and forgotten. The time has long gone when China had to ingratiate itself with the West. Read more
Comment Commented Dark Chocolate
I found it disconcerting that for a person who has won the Nobel Peace prize, his records shows that there is not a single war that he does not like.
http://www.unz.com/akarlin/rip-liu-xiaobo/
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2010/dec/15/nobel-winner-liu-xiaobo-chinese-dissident Read more
Comment Commented Peter Ellis
"...and, one hopes, usher in the kind of open society that Liu fought for all his life."
I hope Liu wasn't deluding himself when one looks at some (pretty large) Western countries. Read more
Comment Commented Ting Mak
It must be clear that Liu died not for what he believes in but due to an illness. If ever he is allowed to leave China for outside treatment , the fact shows that he will be dead on arrival and has nothing to do with "cruelty". China don't suppress dissent by kiling them as USA does in the Middle East. If Liu is so much revered in USA, then Why US Congrees doesn't endorse to erect a statute of the Nobel Liu in Capital Hill in his remembrance? China has been benefited greatly by its own political system better than other countries that has Liu's envisioned political system. Read more
Comment Commented Paul TIFFANY
Ting Mak appears to be on someone's payroll... I wonder which one? Read more
Comment Commented Peter Ellis
This is the sort of unsubtle Chines propaganda by which the West views and judges China. Our governments might be desperate for trade but citizens are revulsed. Read more
Comment Commented Godfree Roberts
Unlike the author, most people remember Professor Liu as this Chinese lady does:
"I remember him as a racist, who claimed confirmly that “Chinese were totally weak both physically and psychologically”, that “most Chinese university students and graduate students were ‘garbage’”.
I remember him as a colonialist, who maintained undoubtedly that China needed to be a colony for 300 years to have a "real change" and was better to be seperated into 18 regions.
I remember him as a traitor, who asserted righteously, “I am the ungrateful child digging out the graves of his ancestors, and I am proud of being such a child".
I remember him as a criminal, who led the 1989 political turmoil that bloodwashed Tian’anmen and caused severe social unrest.
I remember him as a clown, whose meticulously-schemed shows were immensely ridiculed by his fellow Chinese and would go down history as a laughable stain. Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
Seems an extraordinary personality even on the account of someone like you who hates him. Read more
Comment Commented lt lee
I remember that too. I guess he was trying hard to present himself as a "kuangshi" to raise his profile to the Chinese people. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
God free Roberts: Can you be a bit more coherent in your comments please! Read more
Featured
The Protocols of Donald J. Trump
Robert Skidelsky considers why the spread of "fake news" has accelerated – and what should be done about it.
Why Do Cities Become Unaffordable?
Robert J. Shiller considers why real-estate prices soar in some urban areas but not others.
The New Abnormal in Monetary Policy
Nouriel Roubini thinks central banks will have no choice but to use unconventional policies in the next recession.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.