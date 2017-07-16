12

هل مات ليو شياوبو من أجل لا شيء؟

هونكونك - موت المعارض الصيني ليو شياو بو المفاجئ في السجن، وهو الحائز على جائزة نوبل للسلام، خسارة كبيرة. كما بعث موته برسالة قوية: إن قيادة الحزب الشيوعي الصيني ملتزمة بالدفاع عن احتكارها السياسي بأي وسيلة وبأي ثمن.

وقد أمضى ليو البالغ من العمر 61 عاما، وهو ناقد أدبي سابق وبطل بارز في مجال حقوق الإنسان والمقاومة غير العنيفة، السنوات الثماني الأخيرة من حياته وراء القضبان بتهمة "التخريب". ذنبه الحقيقي هو الدعوة الى الديمقراطية فى الصين. وحتى قبل سجنه، واجه مراقبة الشرطة المستمرة والمضايقات. عندما حصل على جائزة نوبل في عام 2010، منعت السلطات الصينية أسرته من السفر إلى أوسلو لتسلم الجائزة، بل أكثر من ذلك وضعت زوجته تحت الإقامة الجبرية.

 مات وهو في الحجز لدى الشرطة، بعد مرور شهر على حصوله على تشخيصه. وكانت آخر مرة نال فيها أحد الحائزين على جائزة نوبل على هذا المصير في عام 1938 عندما توفي المسالم الألماني كارل فون أوسيتسكي في الاحتجاز النازي.

ويبدو عسيرا تفسير ان الصين التى انفقت ثروة فى السنوات الاخيرة على نشر "قوتها الناعمة" فى الخارج ستكون مستعدة لوضع نفسها فى هذه الحالة. ولكن، بقدر ما يطمح المسؤولون الصينيون إلى دور قيادي على الساحة العالمية، يريد أيضا قمع المعارضة أكثر من ذلك. وربما كانوا يتوقعون رد فعل ضئيل من الديمقراطيات الغربية، التي تعاني الكثير منها الآن من الفوضى.

وحتى الآن، يبدو أن هذه الحسابات كانت صحيحة. لقد أثار سوء معاملة السلطات للناشط الحقوقي المحبوب بعض الانتقادات في العواصم الغربية، حيث أعربت المستشارة الألمانية أنجيلا ميركل عن أسفها لمقتل "مناضل شجاع". لكن لم يندد  أي زعيم غربي كبير علنا بسلوك الحكومة الصينية.

وعلاوة على ذلك، من خلال إنكار رغبة ليو القوية في أن يعيش أيامه الأخيرة في الحرية في الخارج، تجنبت الحكومة مشهدا محرجا: جنازة عامة لليو يحضرها عشرات الآلاف من مؤيديه ومعجبيه، لتصبح مقبرة ليو نصبا سياسيا، ورمزا أبديا للتحدي ضد الحكم الاستبدادي. وفى الوقت نفسه، عمل المراقبون الصينيون على ضمان وفاة ليو.

كان بإمكان النظام الصيني أن يصمد أمام هذا الإحراج، تماما كما كان ممكنا  نجاته من ضجة دولية. ويبقى الحزب الشيوعي الصيني قوة سياسية، تضم ما يقرب من 90 مليون عضو، وقدرته على الدفاع خارقة. وقد عززت عقود من مستويات المعيشة المرتفعة شرعية الحزب الشيوعى الصينى إلى حد تصورَه عدد قليل منهم فى عام 1989، عندما برز ليو لأول مرة فى مظاهرات ساحة تيانانمن.

ولكن نظام الحزب الشيوعي بعيد عن كونه لا يقهر. بل على العكس من ذلك، فإنه يعاني من بعض نقاط الضعف الأساسية - بدءا من أعلى مستويات الحكومة.

وتحت قيادة الرئيس شي جين بينغ، تم استبدال "القيادة الجماعية" التي سادت منذ وفاة ماو تسى تونغ ب��ورة متزايدة  بحكم فردي قوي. وقد تم مؤخرا تصعيد عملية التطهير السياسي التي قامت بها الدولة، والتي كانت بمثابة حملة مناهضة للفساد، مما أدى إلى إضعاف هيبة الدولة والأطر الحزبية بسبب اختفاء امتيازاتها وخوفها من أن تصبح الهدف الموالي. ومع تضاؤل وحدة النخبة السياسية، أصبح النظام هشا على نحو متزايد.

ويؤدي تباطؤ نمو الدخل إلى تقويض النظام. ويشكل الوعد بازدهار المواد الركيزة أساس شرعية الحزب الشيوعي الحاكم. ومع ذلك، فإن نموذج النمو القائم على الاستثمار، الذي حقق المعجزة الاقتصادية للصين على مدى السنوات الثلاثين الماضية، قد بدأ يتلاشى.

رد الفعل العنيف ضد العولمة في السنوات الأخيرة، الذي انعكس في خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي وانتخاب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، يقدم عنصرا إضافيا من عدم اليقين للمستقبل الاقتصادي للصين. وقد يحاول زعماء الصين التحول نحو النمو الذي يقوده الاستهلاك المحلي، ولكن الواقع هو أن الاقتصاد لا يزال يعتمد اعتمادا كبيرا على الصادرات. وإذا استمرت الحمائية في الأسواق الخارجية الرئيسية للصين، فإن التوقعات الاقتصادية للبلاد - وبالتالي شرعية الحزب الشيوعي الصيني - يمكن أن تنخفض بسرعة.

ومن المفارقات أن عقودا من النمو الاقتصادي عززت موقف الحزب الشيوعي الصيني، كما أدى الازدهار المتزايد إلى تهيئة ظروف هيكلية مواتية للانتقال الديمقراطي. والواقع أن الصين وصلت بالفعل إلى مستوى الدخل الفردي الذي يؤدي إلى انهيار جميع النظم الاستبدادية تقريبا في الدول غير المنتجة للنفط.

DONATE NOW

وبطبيعة الحال، عندما يتعثر النمو الاقتصادي، كما هو الحال الآن، يمكن للحزب الشيوعي الصيني أن يتحول إلى قمع لا يرحم وإلى استخدام  القومية من أجل التصدي للتحديات التي تواجهها للبقاء في السلطة. ولكن فعالية هذا النهج محدودة. إن التكاليف الاقتصادية والأخلاقية لتصعيد القمع ستؤدي في النهاية إلى اضطرابات داخلية لا يمكن حتى لأقوى دولة في العالم أن تخفيها.

وعلى هذه الخلفية، يبدو من الواضح أن سوء معاملة النظام الصيني لليو كان دليلا على ضعفه وانعدام أمنه وخوفه. في مرحلة ما، ربما في غضون العقدين المقبلين، فإن الجمع بين التعفن الداخلي والضغط الخارجي من السكان المطالبين بالحرية سيؤدي إلى إسقاط حكم الحزب الواحد في الصين - ويأمل المرء، الدخول في هذا النوع من المجتمع المفتوح الذي ناضل ليو من أجله كل حياته.