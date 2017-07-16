هل مات ليو شياوبو من أجل لا شيء؟

j. von Hettlingen JUL 18, 2017

Minxin Pei is convinced that the late human rights activist, Liu Xiaobo hasn't died for "nothing." He believes in a gradual implosion that can't be averted without democratic reforms. In the coming two decades, a "combination of internal rot and external pressure from a population demanding freedom will bring down one-party rule in China." Hopefully this would "usher in the kind of open society that Liu fought for all his life."

Liu shared the same fate with another Nobel Peace laureate, the pacifist in Nazi Germany, Carl von Ossietzsky, who also died in detention in 1938. On December 10, 2010 Liu could not be in Oslo to pick up the Nobel prize award, as he was serving an 11-year prison sentence for inciting subversion of state power. But his real crime was calling for democracy and peaceful reforms.

There has been no outcry from major Western leaders over China's conduct, other than Angela Merkel's "lamenting the death of a 'courageous fighter.'” They weigh trade over human rights. China's economic clout over the cash-strapped Greece was evident, when it, in June vetoed a EU condemnation of China’s human rights record at the UN. This kowtow has emboldened Beijing, and Chinese lawyers, activists and dissidents and their families are now paying the price.

The political climate in China is so tense that it can't afford to be as magnanimous as it has sought to project in recent years, and huge sums were spent on promoting its soft power abroad. Beijing could have fulfilled "Liu’s dying wish to live his final days in freedom abroad" and let "tens of thousands of his supporters and admirers" attend his funeral. But the leadership couldn't bear the idea that "Liu’s tomb would have become a political monument, an eternal symbol of defiance against autocratic rule."

The author says, the Chinese Communist Party, despite its powerful position as a "political behemoth" - some 90 million members - is "far from invincible." In its struggle to hang onto power, it resorts to repression and crackdowns on dissidents. In fact Xi Jinping's departure from the traditional "collective leadership" and embarkment on "strongman rule" will only erode the strength of the political elite. His crusade against corruption is being seen as a purge of opponents, rendering his position fragile. Even though the living standards of ordinary Chinese have improved significantly throughout decades of phenomenal growth, their expectations of democracy have also risen.

Yet Xi also sees the pitfalls for democratic reforms, and blamed the collapse of the Soviet Union on Mikhail Gorbachev's reform programmes - glasnost and perestroika - in the late 1980s. So the CCP has to quell democratic aspirations and the "leadership is committed to defending its political monopoly by any means and at any cost."

But for how long? This is a question the leadership avoids to answer. Instead it focuses on economic growth, to justify its grip on power. As we live in a world of interdependence, China's economy depends also on global development. Anti-globalisation sentiments and protectionism will take a toll on China's exports. It explains why Xi is keen on defending globalisation and climate change, at a time when Trump rescinds international commitments. This is a positive contribution, of which the Chinese can be proud. But the CCP has also been stoking nationalism, by making aggressive moves against China's neighbours to distract its citizens from their domestic woes and repression. It has been flexing military muscles in the East and South China Seas, where it is embroiled in territorial disputes. The author says this strategy wouldn't work for ever, urging Chinese leaders to realise that "the economic and moral costs of escalating repression would eventually lead to domestic turmoil that not even the world’s most powerful one-party state could conceal."

