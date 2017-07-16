刘晓波之死真的没有意义吗？

香港—刘晓波之死有些突然。作为在押政治异见者、诺贝尔和平奖得主，他的死亡是一个巨大损失，也传递了一个强烈的信号：中共领导层捍卫政治垄断将无所不用其极，不惜一切代价。
现年六十一岁的刘晓波此前是文学批评家、著名的人权和非暴力不合作活动家。在生命的最后八年多中，他因为子虚乌有的“颠覆”罪名而被收押。他真正的罪名是在中国呼吁民主。在他入狱之前，就一直饱受警察的监控和骚扰。2010年，在他获得诺贝尔奖后，中国当局不但阻止其家人前往奥斯陆领奖，反而将其妻子软禁。
中国政府在上个月仍然对刘晓波进行了羞辱，拒绝了他要求的肝癌晚期治疗。这是毫无不要的残忍行为——在被确诊后不到一个月，刘晓波就死在了警察看管之下。上一次诺贝尔和平奖获得者落得如此下场是在1938年，德国和平主义者卡尔·冯·奥斯茨基死于被纳粹监禁期间。
中国在近几年中花费大量人力物力用于建设海外“软实力”，因此，它冒险采用以前德国纳粹政权用过的手段实在令人费解。但是，中国领导人固然渴望在世界舞台上成为领导者，但同时却更加残酷地镇压异见者。他们可能也预计大多自身也面临乱局的西方民主国家不会有多大反应。
目前，中国的算计看起来是正确的。当局对著名人权和民主活动家的残酷对待让一些西方国家颇有微词，德国总理默克尔等人哀叹“一位勇敢的斗士”就此陨落。但没有一位重要西方领导人公开批评中国政府的行为。
此外，中国政府否认了刘晓波临死前希望出国自由地度过自己最后的日子，从而避免了一个尴尬的场面：有成千上万支持者和崇拜者出席的公开葬礼。果真如此的话，刘晓波之墓将成为一座政治丰碑，一个反抗专制统治的永恒的象征。与此同时，中国审查者也加班加点确保刘晓波之死不会掀起波澜。
中国政权可以顶住这样的尴尬场面，一如它能够顶住国际哗然。中共仍然是一个政治巨物，拥有九千万党员，其捍卫权力的能力可谓无限。几十年来生活水平的上升巩固了中共的合法性，这是1989年刘晓波在天安门广场示威时第一次出人头地时无法想象的。
但中共政权绝非不可战胜。相反，它存在几个根本性弱点——首当其冲的便是其政府最高层。
在国家主席习近平的领导下，毛泽东死后一直延续下来的“集体领导”日渐被强人政治所取代。中共被包装成反腐运动的政治清洗最近重振旗鼓，这使党国上下人人自危，以往享有的特权被砍，自己也随时可能成为反腐的下一个目标。随着政治精英的团结日益瓦解，政权也变得越来越脆弱。
收入增长的放缓进一步削弱了政权。物质不断繁荣的憧憬是中共合法性主张的基石。但在过去30年中实现了中国经济奇迹的投资驱动的增长模式已是昔日黄花。
最近几年对全球化的反对声浪——英国脱欧和美国总统特朗普当选都是明证——给中国经济平添了一份不确定性。中国领导人可能正在尝试将增长模式转变为内需拉动，但现实是经济仍然严重依赖出口。如果中国重要海外市场纷纷祭出保护主义，中国的经济前景——以及中共的合法性——可能迅速恶化。
讽刺的是，正如几十年的经济增长巩固了中共的地位，不断增长的繁荣也为民主转型创造了有利的结构条件。事实上，中国的人均收入水平已经接近所有非石油生产专制国家发生政治剧变的水平。
当然，当经济增长趋缓——就像现在那样，中共可以用严酷的镇压和煽动民族主义来应付对其权力的挑战。但这一方法的效果有限。镇压升级的经济和道德成本最终将导致内乱，即使是全世界最强大的一党制国家，也难以掩盖。
在此背景下，很显然，中国政权对刘晓波的虐待绝对算不上是彰显力量的信号，而是暴露了其虚弱、不安全和恐慌的心态。总有一天，也许就在未来二十年中，内部崩坏和来自要求自由的人民的外部压力的合力，将推翻中国的一党统治——而我们希望，这将带来刘晓波终其一生为之奋斗的开放社会。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (10)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Yes, he will be forgotten in no time like many notable individuals in history. Power of the state was always so strong in China that there was no place for individual dissent. So why surprised! Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
China has been growing in confidence and strength in a consistent way. Lovers of literature may shed a tear but China has sent the correct signal on this occasion. The West has no 'soft power' any more. Under Trump, even its 'exorbitant privilege' might unravel. Liu Xiaobo worshipped a false God- just as some Western professors went crazy over Maoist politics. Was the man mentally ill? A sort of Chinese Erza Pound? I don't think so. His self-laceration was in the spirit of Lu Xun or India's Niradh Chaudhri. The fact is young people from poor countries did feel an intense self-loathing when comparing the terrible conditions at home to what the Advanced countries have achieved. China is now unrecognisable. The suppression of the '89 protests seems justified. There is no point misleading young students that they'll be able to gain celebrity by attacking the Chinese state. They will be locked up and forgotten. The time has long gone when China had to ingratiate itself with the West. Read more
Comment Commented Dark Chocolate
I found it disconcerting that for a person who has won the Nobel Peace prize, his records shows that there is not a single war that he does not like.
http://www.unz.com/akarlin/rip-liu-xiaobo/
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2010/dec/15/nobel-winner-liu-xiaobo-chinese-dissident Read more
Comment Commented Peter Ellis
"...and, one hopes, usher in the kind of open society that Liu fought for all his life."
I hope Liu wasn't deluding himself when one looks at some (pretty large) Western countries. Read more
Comment Commented Ting Mak
It must be clear that Liu died not for what he believes in but due to an illness. If ever he is allowed to leave China for outside treatment , the fact shows that he will be dead on arrival and has nothing to do with "cruelty". China don't suppress dissent by kiling them as USA does in the Middle East. If Liu is so much revered in USA, then Why US Congrees doesn't endorse to erect a statute of the Nobel Liu in Capital Hill in his remembrance? China has been benefited greatly by its own political system better than other countries that has Liu's envisioned political system. Read more
Comment Commented Paul TIFFANY
Ting Mak appears to be on someone's payroll... I wonder which one? Read more
Comment Commented Peter Ellis
This is the sort of unsubtle Chines propaganda by which the West views and judges China. Our governments might be desperate for trade but citizens are revulsed. Read more
Comment Commented Godfree Roberts
Unlike the author, most people remember Professor Liu as this Chinese lady does:
"I remember him as a racist, who claimed confirmly that “Chinese were totally weak both physically and psychologically”, that “most Chinese university students and graduate students were ‘garbage’”.
I remember him as a colonialist, who maintained undoubtedly that China needed to be a colony for 300 years to have a "real change" and was better to be seperated into 18 regions.
I remember him as a traitor, who asserted righteously, “I am the ungrateful child digging out the graves of his ancestors, and I am proud of being such a child".
I remember him as a criminal, who led the 1989 political turmoil that bloodwashed Tian’anmen and caused severe social unrest.
I remember him as a clown, whose meticulously-schemed shows were immensely ridiculed by his fellow Chinese and would go down history as a laughable stain. Read more
Comment Commented lt lee
I remember that too. I guess he was trying hard to present himself as a "kuangshi" to raise his profile to the Chinese people. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
God free Roberts: Can you be a bit more coherent in your comments please! Read more
Featured
Why Do Cities Become Unaffordable?
Robert J. Shiller considers why real-estate prices soar in some urban areas but not others.
The New Abnormal in Monetary Policy
Nouriel Roubini thinks central banks will have no choice but to use unconventional policies in the next recession.
Trump’s Flirtation with Violence
Ian Buruma highlights the sinister underside of what many believe is merely vulgar buffoonery.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.