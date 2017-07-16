刘晓波之死真的没有意义吗？

vivek iyer JUL 17, 2017

China has been growing in confidence and strength in a consistent way. Lovers of literature may shed a tear but China has sent the correct signal on this occasion. The West has no 'soft power' any more. Under Trump, even its 'exorbitant privilege' might unravel. Liu Xiaobo worshipped a false God- just as some Western professors went crazy over Maoist politics. Was the man mentally ill? A sort of Chinese Erza Pound? I don't think so. His self-laceration was in the spirit of Lu Xun or India's Niradh Chaudhri. The fact is young people from poor countries did feel an intense self-loathing when comparing the terrible conditions at home to what the Advanced countries have achieved. China is now unrecognisable. The suppression of the '89 protests seems justified. There is no point misleading young students that they'll be able to gain celebrity by attacking the Chinese state. They will be locked up and forgotten. The time has long gone when China had to ingratiate itself with the West. Read more