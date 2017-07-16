12

Ради чего умер Лю Сяобо?

ГОНКОНГ – Сравнительно неожиданная смерть Лю Сяобо, заключённого в тюрьму китайского диссидента и лауреата Нобелевской премии мира, стала огромной потерей. А ещё она стала мощным сигналом: руководство Коммунистической партии Китая (КПК) готово защищать свою политическую монополию любыми средствами и любой ценой.

Лю Сяобо был 61 год. Бывший литературный критик, знаменитый защитник прав человека и ненасильственного сопротивления провёл последние восемь лет жизни за решёткой по сфабрикованным обвинениям в «подрыве государственного строя». Его реальным преступлением были призывы к демократии в Китае. Даже до ареста он находился под постоянным полицейским надзором и подвергался преследованиям. А когда в 2010 году ему присудили Нобелевскую премию, китайские власти не только не позволили его семье съездить в Осло на вручение премии, но и посадили его жену под домашний арест.

Последней выходкой китайского правительства против Лю Сяобо стал последовавший в июне отказ на его просьбу отправиться на лечение прогрессирующего рака печени. Это был акт бессмысленной жестокости, который привел к смерти Лю Сяобо – в тюрьме, причём спустя всего месяц после того, как ему был поставлен диагноз. Последний случай, когда лауреата Нобелевской премии постигла подобная участь, произошёл в 1938 году: немецкий пацифист Карл фон Осецки умер в нацистских застенках.

Может показаться необъяснимым то, что Китай, потративший в последние годы огромные суммы на демонстрацию своей «мягкой силы» за рубежом, оказался готов попасть в такую компанию. Но даже больше, чем китайское руководство стремится к роли лидера на мировой арене, оно стремится к подавлению любого диссидентства. По всей видимости, китайские лидеры не ожидали какой-то большой реакции со стороны западных демократических стран, поскольку многие из них переживают трудности.

И пока что подобный расчёт выглядит верным. Плохое обращение властей со знаменитым защитником прав человек и демократии вызвало неодобрительное ворчание в западных столицах, например, немецкий канцлер Ангела Меркель выразила сожаление в связи со смертью «храброго борца». Однако ни один западный лидер не осудил поведение китайского правительства публично.

Отказав Лю Сяобо в его предсмертной просьбе – провести последние дни на свободе за рубежом, правительство избежало неприятного для себя спектакля: публичные похороны Лю в присутствии десятков тысяч сторонников и почитателей. Могила Лю могла бы превратиться в политический памятник, вечный символ сопротивления авторитарному правлению. Тем временем, китайские цензоры работали сверхурочно, чтобы смерть Лю не стала событием в стране.

Китайский режим мог бы выдержать все эти неприятности, равно как и международное возмущение. КПК по-прежнему является политическим бегемотом, у партии почти 90 ми��лионов членов, а её возможности защиты собственной власти колоссальны. Десятилетия непрерывного роста качества жизни повысили уровень легитимности КПК до такой степени, какую мало кто мог себе представить в 1989 году, когда Лю Сяобо впервые получил известность во время протестов на площади Тяньаньмэнь.

Но режим КПК очень далёк от непобедимости. Напротив, у него есть нескольких фундаментальных слабостей, которые начинаются на самом высшем уровне власти.

При президенте Си Цзиньпине принцип «коллективного руководства», доминировавший после смерти Мао Цзэдуна, постепенно заменяется авторитарной формой правления. Политические чистки, которые Си Цзиньпин проводит под видом кампании по борьбе с коррупцией, в последнее время возобновились, из-за чего рядовые члены партии оказались деморализованы – у них исчезли дополнительные доходы, они боятся стать следующими жертвами. Единство политической элиты ослабевает, а режим становится всё более хрупким.

Ещё одной причиной ослабления режима стало замедление темпов роста доходов. Обещание повышать материальное благосостояние является фундаментом претензий КПК на легитимность своей власти. Однако модель экономического роста с опорой на инвестиции, благодаря которой стало возможным китайское экономическое чудо в течение последних 30 лет, себя исчерпала.

Новая контратака на глобализацию – в виде Брексита и избрания президентом США Дональда Трампа – добавила ещё один фактор неопределённости в экономическое будущее Китая. Да, лидеры Китая могут пытаться перейти к модели экономического роста с опорой на внутренний спрос, но реальность такова, что экономика страны по-прежнему сильно зависима от экспорта. Если политика протекционизма утвердится на ключевых зарубежных рынках Китая, тогда экономические перспективы страны (а значит и легитимность КПК) могут быстро сузиться.

Ирония в том, что десятилетия экономического роста не только укрепляли позиции КПК.  Рост благосостояния одновременно создал благоприятные структурные условия для перехода к демократии. Более того, подушевые доходы в Китае уже достигли того уровня, когда в государствах, не являющихся крупными экспортёрами нефти, обычно происходит падение авторитарного режима.

Да, в случае замедления экономического роста, как сейчас, КПК может прибегнуть к безжалостным репрессиям и обратиться к национализму, чтобы отбиться от атак на свою власть. Однако эффективность подобных методов ограничена. Экономические и моральные издержки эскалации репрессий со временем могут привести к внутренним беспорядкам, которые не сможет скрыть даже самое могущественное однопартийное государство в мире.

На этом фоне представляется очевидным, что плохое обращение китайского режима с Лю Сяобо является не признаком силы, а свидетельством о его слабости, нестабильности и страха. В какой-то момент, может быть, в течение ближайших двух десятилетий, сочетание внутреннего загнивания с внешним давлением со стороны населения, требующего свободы, приведёт к краху однопартийного правления в Китае и, как можно надеяться, откроет путь к тому открытому обществу, за которое Лю Сяобо боролся всю свою жизнь.