عشرة دروس من برنامج كوريا الشمالية النووي

سيول - لقد أنتجت كوريا الشمالية عددا من الرؤوس الحربية النووية كما تقوم بتطوير صواريخ باليستية قادرة على نقلها لجميع أنحاء العالم. وتحاول حكومات كثيرة منع أو إبطاء التقدم في قدرة كوريا الشمالية وإيجاد طرق لما ينبغي عمله إذا فشلت هذه الجهود.
هذه أسئلة مهمة للغاية، لكنها ليست الوحيدة. ومن المهم أيضا أن نفهم كيف نجحت كوريا الشمالية في النهوض ببرامجها النووية والصاروخية، على الرغم من عقود من الجهود الدولية. وقد يكون الوقت متأخرا جدا للتأثير على مسار كوريا الشمالية بشكل حاسم؛ لكن لم يفت الأوان بعد للتعلم من التجربة. وفيما يلي نجد عشر دروس نتجاهلها.
أولا، تمتلك الحكومة المعرفة العلمية الأساسية والقدرة على التصنيع الحديث، وهي مصممة على تطوير عدد من الأسلحة النووية البدائية. و عاجلا أم آجلا ستنجح بالتأكيد. ومعظم المعلومات ذات الصلة متاحة على نطاق واسع.
ثانيا، يمكن حد المساعدة من الخارج ولكن من الصعب إيقافها. وتتواجد الأسواق السوداء كلما كان الربح كبيرا. وستقوم بعض الحكومات بتيسير هذه الأسواق، رغم التزامها بعدم القيام بذلك.
ثالثا، هناك حدود لما يمكن توقعه من الجزاءات الاقتصادية. وعلى الرغم من أن العقوبات قد تزيد من تكلفة إنتاج الأسلحة النووية، فإن التاريخ يشير إلى أن الحكومات مستعدة لدفع ثمن كبير إذا وضعت قيمة عالية بما فيه الكفاية على امتلاكها. وهناك أيضا أدلة على أن بعض أو كل الجزاءات سوف تختفي في النهاية، كما ستقوم حكومات أخرى بقبول واقع الوضع النووي للبلد واختيار التركيز على أهداف أخرى. وهذا ما حدث في حالة الهند.
رابعا، الحكومات ليست دائما على استعداد لإعطاء الأولوية للاعتبارات العالمية (في هذه الحالة، معارضة الانتشار النووي) على حساب ما يعتبرونه مصالحهم الإستراتيجية المباشرة. مثلا، تعارض الصين الانتشار ولكن ليس بقدر ما تريد الحفاظ على شبه جزيرة كوريا مقسمة وضمان أن تبقى كوريا الشمالية دولة عازلة مستقرة على حدودها. هذا يحد من أي ضغوط اقتصادية صينية على كوريا الشمالية لإضعاف جهودها النووية. وقد عارضت الولايات المتحدة تطوير باكستان للأسلحة النووية، ولكنها كانت بطيئة التصرف بسبب رغبتها في الثمانينيات في دعم باكستان لها ضد احتلال الاتحاد السوفيتي لأفغانستان.
خامسا، نحو ثلاثة أرباع قرن من الزمان منذ أن استخدمت الأسلحة النووية لأول وآخر مرة، وبعد ربع قرن من انتهاء الحرب الباردة، اعتبرت الأسلحة النووية ذات قيمة. وتستند هذه الرؤية على الأمن أكثر من النفوذ.
قبل عقود من الزمن، اعتمدت إسرائيل هذه الرؤية لمواجهة التهديدات العربية للقضاء على الدولة اليهودية. وفي الآونة الأخيرة، تخلت أوكرانيا وليبيا والعراق عن برامجها للأسلحة النووية إما طوعا أو جبرا. وفي وقت لاحق، تم غزو أوكرانيا من قبل روسيا والعراق وليبيا من قبل الولايات المتحدة، والعديد من شركائها الأوروبيين. وقد تمت الإطاحة بصدام حسين في العراق ومعمر القذافى في ليبيا.
وقد تجنبت كوريا الشمالية مثل هذا المصير، ويحكم الجيل الثالث من عائلة كيم بقبضة من حديد. ومن المشكوك فيه أن لا يتعلم كيم جونغ أون هذا الدرس.
سادسا، فاٍن معاهدة عدم الانتشار غير كافية - اتفاق عام 1970 الذي يدعم الجهود العالمية الرامية إلى مناهضة انتشار الأسلحة النووية خارج البلدان الخمسة (الولايات المتحدة وروسيا والصين والمملكة المتحدة وفرنسا) المعترف بها باعتبارها دولا نووية مشروعة لفترة غير محددة لكنها محدودة المدة. إن معاهدة عدم الانتشار هي مجرد اتفاقية طوعي. فالبلدان ليست ملزمة بالتوقيع عليها، وقد تنسحب منها، دون أي عقوبة إذا غيرت رأيها. وتجري عمليات التفتيش التي تهدف إلى تأكيد الامتثال إلى حد كبير على أساس المعلومات التي تقدمها الحكومات المضيفة والتي عرفت بعدم الكشف عن كل شيء.
سابعا، إن الجهود الدبلوماسية الجديدة، مثل الحظر الأخير على جميع الأسلحة النووية الذي نظمته الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، لن يكون له أي أثر ملموس. فهذه المواثيق هي المعادل المعاصر لميثاق كيلوغ برياند عام 1928، الذي حظر الحرب.
ثامنا، توجد فجوة كبيرة في النظام الدولي. فهناك قاعدة واضحة ضد انتشار الأسلحة النووية، ولكن لا يوجد إجماع أو معاهدة بشأن ما ينبغي القيام به، في حال قيام أي بلد بتطوير أو حيازة أسلحة نووية. فمن السهل اقتراح أكثر من تنفيذ الخيارات المثيرة للجدل من الناحية القانونية والدبلوماسية للإضرابات الوقائية (ضد تهديد محتمل) والضربات الاستباقية (ضد تهديد وشيك).
تاسعا، لا تتحسن بدائل التعامل مع الانتشار النووي مع مرور الوقت. وفي مطلع التسعينيات، اعتبرت الولايات المتحدة استخدام القوة العسكرية ضد كوريا الشمالية، لكنها توقفت خوفا من اندلاع حرب كورية ثانية. ولا يزال هذا هو الحال اليوم، حيث هناك حاجة لاستخدام قوة عسكرية كبيرة لمحاربة انتشار الأسلحة النووية لكن نجاحها غير مؤكد.
وأخيرا، يمكننا القول إنه لا يمكن حل كل المشاكل. يمكن التصدي لبعضها فقط. ومن السابق لأوانه، على سبيل المثال، أن نستنتج أن إيران لن تطور أسلحة نووية يوما ما. وقد أدى اتفاق عام 2015 إلى تأخير هذا الخطر، ولكنه لم يُزله بأي حال من الأحوال. ويبقى أن نرى ما يمكن القيام به تجاه كوريا الشمالية. قد لا تكون إدارة مثل هذه التحديات مرضية، ولكن في الغالب هذا أكثر ما يمكن أن يُؤمل الآن.
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
I spent as a boy almost everyday frightened with the radio news of the Russo-American belligerent altercation, each threatening the other with nuclear weapons. I learned as a youth a little bit about the theory of nuclear deterrence and game theories and a little bit about Russian history, and I felt a little bit relieved. At that time I little expected such a tiny country as North Korea taking on such a big country as the US on equal terms of temerity.
To think the unthinkable, which it seems Mr. Haass has not thought yet, one solution would be to use tactical nuclear weapons. Read more
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
North Korea can inflict damages on us, so we are deterred. Suppose or imagine that five or ten years later from now North Korea should sell or give its nuclear know-how or biological/chemical weapons to a country in Africa, the Middle East, East Asia or Latin America; what could we do then to prevent it? We would still be deterred then. The theory of deterrence would perfectly apply to us. But what would we have to deter them? What would deter them? Which part of the deterrrenc theory or what kind of game theory would be applicablet to them? If no part of the deterrence theory or game theories should apply to North Korea, what is wrong with these pedantic thinking or its premises?
...the US that got S Korean to abandon its attempt to gain nuclear weapons and US nuclear weapons left S Korea in 1991...the past attacks by North Korea including the 1983 assassination attempt on the S Korean president in Rangoon that killed 21 people...the bombing of KAL flight 858 in 1987 that killed all 115 people on the flight...the 31 man attack on the S Korean presidential compound in 1968 that killed nearly 100 people (Dennis's comment on EastAsiaForum/Nicol Brodie/June 7/Escalation is not deterrence on the Korean Peninsula, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/2017/06/07/escalation-is-not-deterrence-on-the-korean-penisula/). Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Every one of these lessons is wrong
1) North Korea and Pakistan had help and helped each other. Moreover, they were safe from a surgical strike of the sort that halted Saddam's nuclear ambitions. It is not true that any country can build a bomb and a delivery system.
2) Help from outsiders can be shut down. Help to North Korea wasn't shut down at all. Look at the map. North Korea has fraternal relations going back seventy years with two Nuclear powers which it neighbours. Why pretend otherwise?
3) Economic sanctions can bring down a regime. North Korea continued to export manpower and gain remittances not just to Russia and China but even from Japan. It was also to extort benefits from its supposed enemy. There is no lesson here at all. This is a strange case where 'sanctions' are of a type which ration economic benefits so as to reinforce the regime's grip on power. It is utterly foolish to say that the North Korean case invalidates the argument for proper embargoes- which is what 'sanctions' are supposed to achieve.
4) No country in the history of the World has every put 'global considerations' over 'immediate strategic interests'. Nor do pigs have wings. This isn't a lesson, it is stupidity.
5) Weapons have a security value. If they don't have security value what possible prestige can they confer? Again, this isn't a lesson, it is stupidity trying to run out the clock.
6) The fact that the NPT was inadequate was known at the time it was signed. Israel signalled it had nukes though only India actually carried out a test. This isn't a lesson at all. Why bring up this well known fact in connection with North Korea now? What's next? The revelation that the formation of the U.N did not end all war?
7) OMG! I called it! The author just mentioned the Kellogg-Briand pact! Is he going to say that the International System isn't perfect?
8) Yup! There it is- 'there is a major gap in the international system'. Wow! Thanks Prof! We'd never have guessed.
9) The time arrow of nuclear proliferation does not spontaneously reverse. That's a lesson? What was the Second Law of Thermodynamics? Chopped liver? Got any more lessons for us Professor or will you just admit you never had anything to teach us in the first place and have just been playing for time as part of a practical joke?
10) Problems can be solved. Managing a problem either helps solve it or it doesn't. If it doesn't stop doing it. What is happening is a waste of resources. Suppose your roof starts to leak. You hire a contractor to fix the problem and go to work. When you come home, he says 'I managed the problem for you by putting a bucket under the leak. To prevent the bucket from overflowing, I emptied the bucket periodically. Kindly pay me for dealing with your problem.' What should you do? Keeping paying the guy for 'managing the problem' or fire him and get in someone who can solve the problem by actually fixing your roof?
We need to disintermediate the parasitic class of 'problem managers' and either get in 'problem fixers' or else find a way to make the whole thing someone else's problem. That's the only lesson this article inculcates. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
'So aside from deriding the author, your points mirror his exactly. Was that the idea?' Contradiction is not mirroring. I am saying he is wrong on the facts and wrong on the prescriptions.
Clearly the US missed an opportunity back when Haass was high up in the Bush Snr. administration. Subsequently, partly because of Carter's meddling, Clinton also missed an opportunity. But after the invasion of Iraq no opportunity remained.
How to solve the problem? Answer, trade THAAD deployment, on which the South Koreans are dragging their feet, for Chinese interessement. That means lots of nice toys for the North Korean elite. Let the little fatso eat himself to death. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Ross
So aside from deriding the author, your points mirror his exactly. Was that the idea? Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Well, the U.S. has steered the world since WW1, without much cost and substantial growth and benefit ... up to the 70's , when a huge wealth drain set down on Western economies (because of oil price), amplified subsequently by huge deficits and costly, inconclusive wars. Now we have two camps for U.S. global strategy: Mr. Hass's want to keep on leading (and paying), and your's want nothing to do with that. Of course both have merits, but neither has yet formulated any coherent strategy. Both are veering towards chaos, today. Read more
