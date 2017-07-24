6

عشرة دروس من برنامج كوريا الشمالية النووي

سيول - لقد أنتجت كوريا الشمالية عددا من الرؤوس الحربية النووية كما تقوم بتطوير صواريخ باليستية قادرة على نقلها لجميع أنحاء العالم. وتحاول حكومات كثيرة منع أو إبطاء التقدم في قدرة كوريا الشمالية وإيجاد طرق لما ينبغي عمله إذا فشلت هذه الجهود.

هذه أسئلة مهمة للغاية، لكنها ليست الوحيدة. ومن المهم أيضا أن نفهم كيف نجحت كوريا الشمالية في النهوض ببرامجها النووية والصاروخية، على الرغم من عقود من الجهود الدولية. وقد يكون الوقت متأخرا جدا للتأثير على مسار كوريا الشمالية بشكل حاسم؛ لكن لم يفت الأوان بعد للتعلم من التجربة. وفيما يلي نجد عشر دروس نتجاهلها.

أولا، تمتلك الحكومة المعرفة العلمية الأساسية والقدرة على التصنيع الحديث، وهي مصممة على تطوير عدد من الأسلحة النووية البدائية. و عاجلا أم آجلا ستنجح بالتأكيد. ومعظم المعلومات ذات الصلة متاحة على نطاق واسع.

ثانيا، يمكن حد المساعدة من الخارج ولكن من الصعب إيقافها. وتتواجد الأسواق السوداء كلما كان الربح كبيرا. وستقوم بعض الحكومات بتيسير هذه الأسواق، رغم التزامها بعدم القيام بذلك.

ثالثا، هناك حدود لما يمكن توقعه من الجزاءات الاقتصادية. وعلى الرغم من أن العقوبات قد تزيد من تكلفة إنتاج الأسلحة النووية، فإن التاريخ يشير إلى أن الحكومات مستعدة لدفع ثمن كبير إذا وضعت قيمة عالية بما فيه الكفاية على امتلاكها. وهناك أيضا أدلة على أن بعض أو كل الجزاءات سوف تختفي في النهاية، كما ستقوم حكومات أخرى بقبول واقع الوضع النووي للبلد واختيار التركيز على أهداف أخرى. وهذا ما حدث في حالة الهند.

رابعا، الحكومات ليست دائما على استعداد لإعطاء الأولوية للاعتبارات العالمية (في هذه الحالة، معارضة الانتشار النووي) على حساب ما يعتبرونه مصالحهم الإستراتيجية المباشرة. مثلا، تعارض الصين الانتشار ولكن ليس بقدر ما تريد الحفاظ على شبه جزيرة كوريا مقسمة وضمان أن تبقى كوريا الشمالية دولة عازلة مستقرة على حدودها. هذا يحد من أي ضغوط اقتصادية صينية على كوريا الشمالية لإضعاف جهودها النووية. وقد عارضت الولايات المتحدة تطوير باكستان للأسلحة النووية، ولكنها كانت بطيئة التصرف بسبب رغبتها في الثمانينيات في دعم باكستان لها ضد احتلال الاتحاد السوفيتي لأفغانستان.

خامسا، نحو ثلاثة أرباع قرن من الزمان منذ أن استخدمت الأسلحة النووية لأول وآخر مرة، وبعد ربع قرن من انتهاء الحرب الباردة، اعتبرت الأسلحة النووية ذات قيمة. وتستند هذه الرؤية على الأمن أكثر من النفوذ.

قبل عقود من الزمن، اعتمدت إسرائيل هذه الرؤية لمواجهة التهديدات العربية للقضاء على الدولة اليهودية. وفي الآونة الأخيرة، تخلت أوكرانيا وليبيا والعراق عن برامجها للأسلحة النووية إما طوعا أو جبرا. وفي وقت لاحق، تم غزو أوكرانيا من قبل روسيا والعراق وليبيا من قبل الولايات المتحدة، والعديد من شركائها الأوروبيين. وقد تمت الإطاحة بصدام حسين في العراق ومعمر القذافى في ليبيا.

وقد تجنبت كوريا الشمالية مثل هذا المصير، ويحكم الجيل الثالث من عائلة كيم بقبضة من حديد. ومن المشكوك فيه أن لا يتعلم كيم جونغ أون هذا الدرس.

سادسا، فاٍن معاهدة عدم الانتشار غير كافية - اتفاق عام 1970 الذي يدعم الجهود العالمية الرامية إلى مناهضة انتشار الأسلحة النووية خارج البلدان الخمسة (الولايات المتحدة وروسيا والصين والمملكة المتحدة وفرنسا) المعترف بها باعتبارها دولا نووية مشروعة لفترة غير محددة لكنها محدودة المدة. إن معاهدة عدم الانتشار هي مجرد اتفاقية طوعي. فالبلدان ليست ملزمة بالتوقيع عليها، وقد تنسحب منها، دون أي عقوبة إذا غيرت رأيها. وتجري عمليات التفتيش التي تهدف إلى تأكيد الامتثال إلى حد كبير على أساس المعلومات التي تقدمها الحكومات المضيفة والتي عرفت بعدم الكشف عن كل شيء.

سابعا، إن الجهود الدبلوماسية الجديدة، مثل الحظر الأخير على جميع الأسلحة النووية الذي نظمته الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، لن يكون له أي أثر ملموس. فهذه المواثيق هي المعادل المعاصر لميثاق كيلوغ برياند عام 1928، الذي حظر الحرب.

ثامنا، توجد فجوة كبيرة في النظام الدولي. فهناك قاعدة واضحة ضد انتشار الأسلحة النووية، ولكن لا يوجد إجماع أو معاهدة بشأن ما ينبغي القيام به، في حال قيام أي بلد بتطوير أو حيازة أسلحة نووية. فمن السهل اقتراح أكثر من تنفيذ الخيارات المثيرة للجدل من الناحية القانونية والدبلوماسية للإضرابات الوقائية (ضد تهديد محتمل) والضربات الاستباقية (ضد تهديد وشيك).

DONATE NOW

تاسعا، لا تتحسن بدائل التعامل مع الانتشار النووي مع مرور الوقت. وفي مطلع التسعينيات، اعتبرت الولايات المتحدة استخدام القوة العسكرية ضد كوريا الشمالية، لكنها توقفت خوفا من اندلاع حرب كورية ثانية. ولا يزال هذا هو الحال اليوم، حيث هناك حاجة لاستخدام قوة عسكرية كبيرة لمحاربة انتشار الأسلحة النووية لكن نجاحها غير مؤكد.

وأخيرا، يمكننا القول إنه لا يمكن حل كل المشاكل. يمكن التصدي لبعضها فقط. ومن السابق لأوانه، على سبيل المثال، أن نستنتج أن إيران لن تطور أسلحة نووية يوما ما. وقد أدى اتفاق عام 2015 إلى تأخير هذا الخطر، ولكنه لم يُزله بأي حال من الأحوال. ويبقى أن نرى ما يمكن القيام به تجاه كوريا الشمالية. قد لا تكون إدارة مثل هذه التحديات مرضية، ولكن في الغالب هذا أكثر ما يمكن أن يُؤمل الآن.