朝鲜核计划的十个教训

首尔—朝鲜制造了大量核弹头，并且在研发能将它们发射到全世界的弹道导弹。多国政府正在讨论如何阻止或延缓朝鲜核能力的进一步增长，以及如果阻止失败应该怎么做。

这些都是重要的问题，但不是仅有的问题。同样重要的是要理解朝鲜如何在几十年的国际遏制行动下，在核和导弹计划上取得了今天的成功；但从经验中汲取教训永不嫌晚。下面是被我们忽视，造成朝鲜尾大不掉的十个教训。

首先，具备了基本科学知识和现代制造能力，并且决心开发大量初级核武器的政府，迟早都会取得成功。许多重要的信息唾手可得。

其次，来自外部的帮助可以阻止和遏制，但无法杜绝。只要有利可图，就会存在黑市。一些政府会为黑市提供便利，尽管它们有义务打击黑市。

第三，经济制裁可以打到的效果有限。尽管制裁能够提高制造核武器的成本，但历史表明，如果政府对于拥有核武器足够重视，就愿意承担高昂的代价。证据还表明，一些甚至全部制裁，会随着时间最终取消，因为其他政府会接受一国的核地位，而专注于其他目标。印度就是如此。

第四，政府并不总是愿意首先从全球角度考虑（在这个例子中，就是反对核扩散），而不是顾及近在咫尺的战略利益。中国反对核扩散，但由于它希望保持朝鲜半岛分裂、确保朝鲜成为其边境上的稳定缓冲国，因此对于反对核扩散并不十分上心。这导致中国因为朝鲜核计划而向其施加的经济压力都十分有限。美国反对巴基斯坦开发核武器，但动作迟缓，因为在20世纪80年代它想要巴基斯坦支持阿富汗抵抗苏联占领的战争。

第五，自核武器第一次也是最后一次被使用以来的四分之三个世纪以来，以及冷战结束四分之一个世纪以来，核武器被认为是有价值的。这一算盘更多地是基于安全考虑而不是地位考虑。

几十年前，以色列在面临阿拉伯消灭犹太国家的威胁时，就做出了这样的盘算。此后，乌克兰、利比亚和伊拉克要么自愿，要么迫于压力放弃了核武器计划，结果是乌克兰被俄罗斯入侵，伊拉克被美国入侵，利比亚被美国及其一些欧洲盟友入侵。伊拉克的萨达姆和利比亚的卡扎菲政权被推翻。

朝鲜避免了这一命运，而金氏王朝的第三代以铁拳政策治国。金正恩是否忘记了这个教训颇可怀疑。

第六，核不扩散条约不够充分。这份1970年签署的协议是全球阻止核武器扩散到可合法持有核武器的五国（美国、俄罗斯、中国、英国和法国）之外的全球合作的基础，其时效未具体规定，但是有限的。核不扩散条约是一个自愿加入的协定。各国没有义务签署该条约，如果改变主意，各国可以从条约中撤出而不会受到惩罚。旨在确认遵守该条约的核查，基本上都是根据东道国所提供的信息进行，众所周知，东道国不可能披露所有核信息。

第七，新的外交努力，如联合国大会最近组织的禁止一切核武器的禁令，不可能产生多少效果。这些契约就好比是1928年的巴黎公约——它规定战争为非法。

第八，国际体系中间存在一个巨大缺口。关于核武器的扩散，有明确的规范，但一旦某国开发或获得了核武器应该怎样做，并没有一致意见或条约。（针对正在形成的威胁的）预防性的打击和（针对迫在眉睫的威胁的）先发制人的打击都是在法律和外交上存在争议的选项，因此提出容易实施难。

第九，应对核扩散的替代方案并未随着时间的推移而得到改进。20世纪90年代初，美国就考虑对尚处于萌芽状态的朝鲜核计划予以军事摧毁，但因为担心引发第二次朝鲜战争而作罢。今天仍然是如此，一切动武行动规模都会大大增加，并且无法保证成��。

最后，不是所有的问题都能够解决的。一些问题只能被管理。比如，你远远无法确认伊朗有朝一日不会开发核武器。2015年的协议推迟了这一风险，但绝对没有打消它。对于朝鲜能做些什么还有待观察。管理这样的挑战也许无法令人满意，但这往往是人们所能希望的最大成果了。