朝鲜核计划的十个教训

首尔—朝鲜制造了大量核弹头，并且在研发能将它们发射到全世界的弹道导弹。多国政府正在讨论如何阻止或延缓朝鲜核能力的进一步增长，以及如果阻止失败应该怎么做。
这些都是重要的问题，但不是仅有的问题。同样重要的是要理解朝鲜如何在几十年的国际遏制行动下，在核和导弹计划上取得了今天的成功；但从经验中汲取教训永不嫌晚。下面是被我们忽视，造成朝鲜尾大不掉的十个教训。
首先，具备了基本科学知识和现代制造能力，并且决心开发大量初级核武器的政府，迟早都会取得成功。许多重要的信息唾手可得。
其次，来自外部的帮助可以阻止和遏制，但无法杜绝。只要有利可图，就会存在黑市。一些政府会为黑市提供便利，尽管它们有义务打击黑市。
第三，经济制裁可以打到的效果有限。尽管制裁能够提高制造核武器的成本，但历史表明，如果政府对于拥有核武器足够重视，就愿意承担高昂的代价。证据还表明，一些甚至全部制裁，会随着时间最终取消，因为其他政府会接受一国的核地位，而专注于其他目标。印度就是如此。
第四，政府并不总是愿意首先从全球角度考虑（在这个例子中，就是反对核扩散），而不是顾及近在咫尺的战略利益。中国反对核扩散，但由于它希望保持朝鲜半岛分裂、确保朝鲜成为其边境上的稳定缓冲国，因此对于反对核扩散并不十分上心。这导致中国因为朝鲜核计划而向其施加的经济压力都十分有限。美国反对巴基斯坦开发核武器，但动作迟缓，因为在20世纪80年代它想要巴基斯坦支持阿富汗抵抗苏联占领的战争。
第五，自核武器第一次也是最后一次被使用以来的四分之三个世纪以来，以及冷战结束四分之一个世纪以来，核武器被认为是有价值的。这一算盘更多地是基于安全考虑而不是地位考虑。
几十年前，以色列在面临阿拉伯消灭犹太国家的威胁时，就做出了这样的盘算。此后，乌克兰、利比亚和伊拉克要么自愿，要么迫于压力放弃了核武器计划，结果是乌克兰被俄罗斯入侵，伊拉克被美国入侵，利比亚被美国及其一些欧洲盟友入侵。伊拉克的萨达姆和利比亚的卡扎菲政权被推翻。
朝鲜避免了这一命运，而金氏王朝的第三代以铁拳政策治国。金正恩是否忘记了这个教训颇可怀疑。
第六，核不扩散条约不够充分。这份1970年签署的协议是全球阻止核武器扩散到可合法持有核武器的五国（美国、俄罗斯、中国、英国和法国）之外的全球合作的基础，其时效未具体规定，但是有限的。核不扩散条约是一个自愿加入的协定。各国没有义务签署该条约，如果改变主意，各国可以从条约中撤出而不会受到惩罚。旨在确认遵守该条约的核查，基本上都是根据东道国所提供的信息进行，众所周知，东道国不可能披露所有核信息。
第七，新的外交努力，如联合国大会最近组织的禁止一切核武器的禁令，不可能产生多少效果。这些契约就好比是1928年的巴黎公约——它规定战争为非法。
第八，国际体系中间存在一个巨大缺口。关于核武器的扩散，有明确的规范，但一旦某国开发或获得了核武器应该怎样做，并没有一致意见或条约。（针对正在形成的威胁的）预防性的打击和（针对迫在眉睫的威胁的）先发制人的打击都是在法律和外交上存在争议的选项，因此提出容易实施难。
第九，应对核扩散的替代方案并未随着时间的推移而得到改进。20世纪90年代初，美国就考虑对尚处于萌芽状态的朝鲜核计划予以军事摧毁，但因为担心引发第二次朝鲜战争而作罢。今天仍然是如此，一切动武行动规模都会大大增加，并且无法保证成��。
最后，不是所有的问题都能够解决的。一些问题只能被管理。比如，你远远无法确认伊朗有朝一日不会开发核武器。2015年的协议推迟了这一风险，但绝对没有打消它。对于朝鲜能做些什么还有待观察。管理这样的挑战也许无法令人满意，但这往往是人们所能希望的最大成果了。
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
I spent as a boy almost everyday frightened with the radio news of the Russo-American belligerent altercation, each threatening the other with nuclear weapons. I learned as a youth a little bit about the theory of nuclear deterrence and game theories and a little bit about Russian history, and I felt a little bit relieved. At that time I little expected such a tiny country as North Korea taking on such a big country as the US on equal terms of temerity.
To think the unthinkable, which it seems Mr. Haass has not thought yet, one solution would be to use tactical nuclear weapons. Read more
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
North Korea can inflict damages on us, so we are deterred. Suppose or imagine that five or ten years later from now North Korea should sell or give its nuclear know-how or biological/chemical weapons to a country in Africa, the Middle East, East Asia or Latin America; what could we do then to prevent it? We would still be deterred then. The theory of deterrence would perfectly apply to us. But what would we have to deter them? What would deter them? Which part of the deterrrenc theory or what kind of game theory would be applicablet to them? If no part of the deterrence theory or game theories should apply to North Korea, what is wrong with these pedantic thinking or its premises?
...the US that got S Korean to abandon its attempt to gain nuclear weapons and US nuclear weapons left S Korea in 1991...the past attacks by North Korea including the 1983 assassination attempt on the S Korean president in Rangoon that killed 21 people...the bombing of KAL flight 858 in 1987 that killed all 115 people on the flight...the 31 man attack on the S Korean presidential compound in 1968 that killed nearly 100 people (Dennis's comment on EastAsiaForum/Nicol Brodie/June 7/Escalation is not deterrence on the Korean Peninsula, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/2017/06/07/escalation-is-not-deterrence-on-the-korean-penisula/). Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Every one of these lessons is wrong
1) North Korea and Pakistan had help and helped each other. Moreover, they were safe from a surgical strike of the sort that halted Saddam's nuclear ambitions. It is not true that any country can build a bomb and a delivery system.
2) Help from outsiders can be shut down. Help to North Korea wasn't shut down at all. Look at the map. North Korea has fraternal relations going back seventy years with two Nuclear powers which it neighbours. Why pretend otherwise?
3) Economic sanctions can bring down a regime. North Korea continued to export manpower and gain remittances not just to Russia and China but even from Japan. It was also to extort benefits from its supposed enemy. There is no lesson here at all. This is a strange case where 'sanctions' are of a type which ration economic benefits so as to reinforce the regime's grip on power. It is utterly foolish to say that the North Korean case invalidates the argument for proper embargoes- which is what 'sanctions' are supposed to achieve.
4) No country in the history of the World has every put 'global considerations' over 'immediate strategic interests'. Nor do pigs have wings. This isn't a lesson, it is stupidity.
5) Weapons have a security value. If they don't have security value what possible prestige can they confer? Again, this isn't a lesson, it is stupidity trying to run out the clock.
6) The fact that the NPT was inadequate was known at the time it was signed. Israel signalled it had nukes though only India actually carried out a test. This isn't a lesson at all. Why bring up this well known fact in connection with North Korea now? What's next? The revelation that the formation of the U.N did not end all war?
7) OMG! I called it! The author just mentioned the Kellogg-Briand pact! Is he going to say that the International System isn't perfect?
8) Yup! There it is- 'there is a major gap in the international system'. Wow! Thanks Prof! We'd never have guessed.
9) The time arrow of nuclear proliferation does not spontaneously reverse. That's a lesson? What was the Second Law of Thermodynamics? Chopped liver? Got any more lessons for us Professor or will you just admit you never had anything to teach us in the first place and have just been playing for time as part of a practical joke?
10) Problems can be solved. Managing a problem either helps solve it or it doesn't. If it doesn't stop doing it. What is happening is a waste of resources. Suppose your roof starts to leak. You hire a contractor to fix the problem and go to work. When you come home, he says 'I managed the problem for you by putting a bucket under the leak. To prevent the bucket from overflowing, I emptied the bucket periodically. Kindly pay me for dealing with your problem.' What should you do? Keeping paying the guy for 'managing the problem' or fire him and get in someone who can solve the problem by actually fixing your roof?
We need to disintermediate the parasitic class of 'problem managers' and either get in 'problem fixers' or else find a way to make the whole thing someone else's problem. That's the only lesson this article inculcates. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
'So aside from deriding the author, your points mirror his exactly. Was that the idea?' Contradiction is not mirroring. I am saying he is wrong on the facts and wrong on the prescriptions.
Clearly the US missed an opportunity back when Haass was high up in the Bush Snr. administration. Subsequently, partly because of Carter's meddling, Clinton also missed an opportunity. But after the invasion of Iraq no opportunity remained.
How to solve the problem? Answer, trade THAAD deployment, on which the South Koreans are dragging their feet, for Chinese interessement. That means lots of nice toys for the North Korean elite. Let the little fatso eat himself to death. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Ross
So aside from deriding the author, your points mirror his exactly. Was that the idea? Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Well, the U.S. has steered the world since WW1, without much cost and substantial growth and benefit ... up to the 70's , when a huge wealth drain set down on Western economies (because of oil price), amplified subsequently by huge deficits and costly, inconclusive wars. Now we have two camps for U.S. global strategy: Mr. Hass's want to keep on leading (and paying), and your's want nothing to do with that. Of course both have merits, but neither has yet formulated any coherent strategy. Both are veering towards chaos, today. Read more
