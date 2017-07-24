6

Dix leçons à tirer face au programme nucléaire nord-coréen

SÉOUL – La Corée du Nord a conçu à ce jour plusieurs têtes nucléaires, et développe actuellement des missiles capables de les propulser vers toutes les régions du monde. C’est pourquoi de nombreux gouvernements s’interrogent sur la manière d’empêcher ou de ralentir la montée en puissance de la capacité nord-coréenne, et sur les mesures à prendre en cas d’échec sur cette voie.

Bien que ces interrogations soient évidemment importantes, d’autres questions doivent également être soulevées. Il nous faut en effet comprendre comment la Corée du Nord est parvenue à faire progresser dans une telle mesure son programme nucléaire et son système de missiles, malgré plusieurs décennies d’efforts internationaux visant à stopper cette avancée. Sans doute est-il trop tard pour faire dévier significativement la trajectoire nord-coréenne ; mais il n’est pas trop tard pour tirer les leçons de notre expérience. Voici dix enseignements qu’à nos risques et périls nous n’avons pas su tirer jusqu’à présent.

Premièrement, lorsqu’un État possède un savoir-faire scientifique fondamental, une capacité de fabrication moderne, et lorsqu’il est déterminé à concevoir des armements nucléaires rudimentaires, cet État est nécessairement voué à y parvenir tôt ou tard. Les informations disponibles le confirment très largement.

Deuxièmement, l’aide extérieure peut être dissuadée et limitée, mais jamais stoppée. Le marché noir existe partout où des profits peuvent être réalisés, sachant par ailleurs que certains gouvernements facilitent activement ce marché, malgré les interdictions.

Troisième enseignement, il existe des limites à l’efficacité des sanctions économiques. Bien que ces sanctions alourdissent le coût du développement d’armes nucléaires, l’histoire démontre combien les États sont prêts à payer lorsqu’ils considèrent comme suffisamment précieuse l’acquisition d’une telle capacité. L’expérience démontre également que certaines, voire la totalité des sanctions finissent par être levées, à mesure que les autres gouvernements acceptent la réalité du statut nucléaire d’un État, et choisissent de se concentrer sur d’autres objectifs. C’est ce qu’il s’est produit avec l’Inde.

Quatrièmement, les gouvernements n’entendent pas toujours placer les considérations mondiales (en l’occurrence la lutte contre la prolifération des armes nucléaires) avant ce qu’ils considèrent comme leurs intérêts stratégiques immédiats. Si la Chine s’oppose par exemple à la prolifération nucléaire, elle souhaite encore davantage conserver une péninsule coréenne divisée, et maintenir la présence de la Corée du Nord en tant qu’État tampon stable à ses propres frontières. Ceci limite nécessairement toute pression économique exercée par la Chine face aux efforts nucléaires nord-coréens. De même, si les États-Unis se sont opposés au développement d’armes nucléaires au Pakistan, ils n’ont pas agi immédiatement au cours des années 1980, dans la mesure où ils entendaient tirer parti de l’aide pakistanaise dans la lutte contre l’occupation soviétique en Afghanistan.

Autre leçon à tirer des trois quarts de siècle écoulés depuis leur première et dernière utilisation, et un quart de siècle après la fin de la guerre froide, les armements nucléaires revêtent une valeur certaine. Et ce calcul repose davantage sur la sécurité que sur le prestige.

Il y a plusieurs dizaines d’années, Israël a fait ce calcul face aux menaces arabes visant à éliminer l’État juif. Plus récemment, que ce soit volontairement ou sous la pression, l’Ukraine, la Lybie et l’Irak ont tous abandonné leur programme d’armements nucléaires. Par la suite, l’Ukraine a été envahie par la Russie, l’Irak par les États-Unis, et Lybie par l’Amérique aux côtés de plusieurs de ses partenaires européens. Saddam Hussein en Irak, Mouammar Kadhafi en Lybie, tous deux ont été chassés du pouvoir.

La Corée du Nord est parvenue à éviter un tel sort, et la troisième génération de la famille Kim y règne d’une main de fer. Nul doute que Kim Jong-un tire de son côté tous les enseignements utiles.

Sixièmement, il faut souligner la nature inadéquate du Traité de non-prolifération, cet accord de 1970 qui sous-tend les démarches mondiales visant à empêcher la propagation des armes nucléaires au-delà de cinq pays (États-Unis, Russie, Chine, Royaume-Uni et France) reconnus comme des puissances nucléaires légitimes, pour une durée limitée mais non spécifiée. Le TNP est un accord conclu par engagement volontaire. Les États ne sont pas contraints de le ratifier, et peuvent s’en retirer sans aucune sanction lorsqu’ils le souhaitent. Les inspections censées assurer la conformité sont largement effectuées sur la base d’informations fournies par les États inspectés, dont on sait désormais qu’ils ne livrent pas tous les éléments.

Septième enseignement, tout nouvel effort diplomatique, tel la récente interdiction totale des armes nucléaires prononcée par l’Assemblée générale de l’ONU, ne produira aucun effet significatif. Les ententes de ce type sont l’équivalent moderne du pacte Briand-Kellog conclu en 1928 pour condamner le recours à la guerre.

Autre enseignement, le système international présente une lacune fondamentale en la matière. En effet, bien que la norme s’oppose clairement à la prolifération des armes nucléaires, aucun consensus ou traité n’existe sur la question des mesures à prendre lorsqu’un nouvel État développe ou acquiert l’arme atomique. Le choix juridiquement et diplomatiquement controversé des frappes préventives (contre une menace grandissante) et des frappes préemptives (contre une menace imminente) est bien plus facile à suggérer qu’à mettre en œuvre.

Neuvième leçon, les alternatives permettant de gérer la prolifération des armes nucléaires ne s’améliorent pas avec le temps. Au début des années 1990, les États-Unis ont songé à faire usage de la force militaire pour tuer dans l’œuf le programme nord-coréen, mais ils se sont abstenus par peur de provoquer une deuxième guerre coréenne. Ceci demeure le cas aujourd’hui : pour espérer aboutir, tout emploi de la force devrait être sans cesse de plus grande ampleur, sans aucune certitude de réussite.

Enfin, tous les problèmes ne trouvent pas de solution. Certains peuvent seulement être gérés. Il est par exemple trop tôt pour dire si l’Iran ne développera pas un jour l’arme atomique. L’accord de 2015 a retardé ce risque, mais ne l’a en aucun cas éliminé. Reste à savoir comment procéder dans le cas de la Corée du Nord. La simple gestion de ces difficultés n’est pas toujours satisfaisante, mais constitue souvent le mieux que l’on puisse espérer.

Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel