Dix leçons à tirer face au programme nucléaire nord-coréen

SÉOUL – La Corée du Nord a conçu à ce jour plusieurs têtes nucléaires, et développe actuellement des missiles capables de les propulser vers toutes les régions du monde. C’est pourquoi de nombreux gouvernements s’interrogent sur la manière d’empêcher ou de ralentir la montée en puissance de la capacité nord-coréenne, et sur les mesures à prendre en cas d’échec sur cette voie.
Bien que ces interrogations soient évidemment importantes, d’autres questions doivent également être soulevées. Il nous faut en effet comprendre comment la Corée du Nord est parvenue à faire progresser dans une telle mesure son programme nucléaire et son système de missiles, malgré plusieurs décennies d’efforts internationaux visant à stopper cette avancée. Sans doute est-il trop tard pour faire dévier significativement la trajectoire nord-coréenne ; mais il n’est pas trop tard pour tirer les leçons de notre expérience. Voici dix enseignements qu’à nos risques et périls nous n’avons pas su tirer jusqu’à présent.
Premièrement, lorsqu’un État possède un savoir-faire scientifique fondamental, une capacité de fabrication moderne, et lorsqu’il est déterminé à concevoir des armements nucléaires rudimentaires, cet État est nécessairement voué à y parvenir tôt ou tard. Les informations disponibles le confirment très largement.
Deuxièmement, l’aide extérieure peut être dissuadée et limitée, mais jamais stoppée. Le marché noir existe partout où des profits peuvent être réalisés, sachant par ailleurs que certains gouvernements facilitent activement ce marché, malgré les interdictions.
Troisième enseignement, il existe des limites à l’efficacité des sanctions économiques. Bien que ces sanctions alourdissent le coût du développement d’armes nucléaires, l’histoire démontre combien les États sont prêts à payer lorsqu’ils considèrent comme suffisamment précieuse l’acquisition d’une telle capacité. L’expérience démontre également que certaines, voire la totalité des sanctions finissent par être levées, à mesure que les autres gouvernements acceptent la réalité du statut nucléaire d’un État, et choisissent de se concentrer sur d’autres objectifs. C’est ce qu’il s’est produit avec l’Inde.
Quatrièmement, les gouvernements n’entendent pas toujours placer les considérations mondiales (en l’occurrence la lutte contre la prolifération des armes nucléaires) avant ce qu’ils considèrent comme leurs intérêts stratégiques immédiats. Si la Chine s’oppose par exemple à la prolifération nucléaire, elle souhaite encore davantage conserver une péninsule coréenne divisée, et maintenir la présence de la Corée du Nord en tant qu’État tampon stable à ses propres frontières. Ceci limite nécessairement toute pression économique exercée par la Chine face aux efforts nucléaires nord-coréens. De même, si les États-Unis se sont opposés au développement d’armes nucléaires au Pakistan, ils n’ont pas agi immédiatement au cours des années 1980, dans la mesure où ils entendaient tirer parti de l’aide pakistanaise dans la lutte contre l’occupation soviétique en Afghanistan.
Autre leçon à tirer des trois quarts de siècle écoulés depuis leur première et dernière utilisation, et un quart de siècle après la fin de la guerre froide, les armements nucléaires revêtent une valeur certaine. Et ce calcul repose davantage sur la sécurité que sur le prestige.
Il y a plusieurs dizaines d’années, Israël a fait ce calcul face aux menaces arabes visant à éliminer l’État juif. Plus récemment, que ce soit volontairement ou sous la pression, l’Ukraine, la Lybie et l’Irak ont tous abandonné leur programme d’armements nucléaires. Par la suite, l’Ukraine a été envahie par la Russie, l’Irak par les États-Unis, et Lybie par l’Amérique aux côtés de plusieurs de ses partenaires européens. Saddam Hussein en Irak, Mouammar Kadhafi en Lybie, tous deux ont été chassés du pouvoir.
La Corée du Nord est parvenue à éviter un tel sort, et la troisième génération de la famille Kim y règne d’une main de fer. Nul doute que Kim Jong-un tire de son côté tous les enseignements utiles.
Sixièmement, il faut souligner la nature inadéquate du Traité de non-prolifération, cet accord de 1970 qui sous-tend les démarches mondiales visant à empêcher la propagation des armes nucléaires au-delà de cinq pays (États-Unis, Russie, Chine, Royaume-Uni et France) reconnus comme des puissances nucléaires légitimes, pour une durée limitée mais non spécifiée. Le TNP est un accord conclu par engagement volontaire. Les États ne sont pas contraints de le ratifier, et peuvent s’en retirer sans aucune sanction lorsqu’ils le souhaitent. Les inspections censées assurer la conformité sont largement effectuées sur la base d’informations fournies par les États inspectés, dont on sait désormais qu’ils ne livrent pas tous les éléments.
Septième enseignement, tout nouvel effort diplomatique, tel la récente interdiction totale des armes nucléaires prononcée par l’Assemblée générale de l’ONU, ne produira aucun effet significatif. Les ententes de ce type sont l’équivalent moderne du pacte Briand-Kellog conclu en 1928 pour condamner le recours à la guerre.
Autre enseignement, le système international présente une lacune fondamentale en la matière. En effet, bien que la norme s’oppose clairement à la prolifération des armes nucléaires, aucun consensus ou traité n’existe sur la question des mesures à prendre lorsqu’un nouvel État développe ou acquiert l’arme atomique. Le choix juridiquement et diplomatiquement controversé des frappes préventives (contre une menace grandissante) et des frappes préemptives (contre une menace imminente) est bien plus facile à suggérer qu’à mettre en œuvre.
Neuvième leçon, les alternatives permettant de gérer la prolifération des armes nucléaires ne s’améliorent pas avec le temps. Au début des années 1990, les États-Unis ont songé à faire usage de la force militaire pour tuer dans l’œuf le programme nord-coréen, mais ils se sont abstenus par peur de provoquer une deuxième guerre coréenne. Ceci demeure le cas aujourd’hui : pour espérer aboutir, tout emploi de la force devrait être sans cesse de plus grande ampleur, sans aucune certitude de réussite.
Enfin, tous les problèmes ne trouvent pas de solution. Certains peuvent seulement être gérés. Il est par exemple trop tôt pour dire si l’Iran ne développera pas un jour l’arme atomique. L’accord de 2015 a retardé ce risque, mais ne l’a en aucun cas éliminé. Reste à savoir comment procéder dans le cas de la Corée du Nord. La simple gestion de ces difficultés n’est pas toujours satisfaisante, mais constitue souvent le mieux que l’on puisse espérer.
Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
I spent as a boy almost everyday frightened with the radio news of the Russo-American belligerent altercation, each threatening the other with nuclear weapons. I learned as a youth a little bit about the theory of nuclear deterrence and game theories and a little bit about Russian history, and I felt a little bit relieved. At that time I little expected such a tiny country as North Korea taking on such a big country as the US on equal terms of temerity.
To think the unthinkable, which it seems Mr. Haass has not thought yet, one solution would be to use tactical nuclear weapons. Read more
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
North Korea can inflict damages on us, so we are deterred. Suppose or imagine that five or ten years later from now North Korea should sell or give its nuclear know-how or biological/chemical weapons to a country in Africa, the Middle East, East Asia or Latin America; what could we do then to prevent it? We would still be deterred then. The theory of deterrence would perfectly apply to us. But what would we have to deter them? What would deter them? Which part of the deterrrenc theory or what kind of game theory would be applicablet to them? If no part of the deterrence theory or game theories should apply to North Korea, what is wrong with these pedantic thinking or its premises?
...the US that got S Korean to abandon its attempt to gain nuclear weapons and US nuclear weapons left S Korea in 1991...the past attacks by North Korea including the 1983 assassination attempt on the S Korean president in Rangoon that killed 21 people...the bombing of KAL flight 858 in 1987 that killed all 115 people on the flight...the 31 man attack on the S Korean presidential compound in 1968 that killed nearly 100 people (Dennis's comment on EastAsiaForum/Nicol Brodie/June 7/Escalation is not deterrence on the Korean Peninsula, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/2017/06/07/escalation-is-not-deterrence-on-the-korean-penisula/). Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Every one of these lessons is wrong
1) North Korea and Pakistan had help and helped each other. Moreover, they were safe from a surgical strike of the sort that halted Saddam's nuclear ambitions. It is not true that any country can build a bomb and a delivery system.
2) Help from outsiders can be shut down. Help to North Korea wasn't shut down at all. Look at the map. North Korea has fraternal relations going back seventy years with two Nuclear powers which it neighbours. Why pretend otherwise?
3) Economic sanctions can bring down a regime. North Korea continued to export manpower and gain remittances not just to Russia and China but even from Japan. It was also to extort benefits from its supposed enemy. There is no lesson here at all. This is a strange case where 'sanctions' are of a type which ration economic benefits so as to reinforce the regime's grip on power. It is utterly foolish to say that the North Korean case invalidates the argument for proper embargoes- which is what 'sanctions' are supposed to achieve.
4) No country in the history of the World has every put 'global considerations' over 'immediate strategic interests'. Nor do pigs have wings. This isn't a lesson, it is stupidity.
5) Weapons have a security value. If they don't have security value what possible prestige can they confer? Again, this isn't a lesson, it is stupidity trying to run out the clock.
6) The fact that the NPT was inadequate was known at the time it was signed. Israel signalled it had nukes though only India actually carried out a test. This isn't a lesson at all. Why bring up this well known fact in connection with North Korea now? What's next? The revelation that the formation of the U.N did not end all war?
7) OMG! I called it! The author just mentioned the Kellogg-Briand pact! Is he going to say that the International System isn't perfect?
8) Yup! There it is- 'there is a major gap in the international system'. Wow! Thanks Prof! We'd never have guessed.
9) The time arrow of nuclear proliferation does not spontaneously reverse. That's a lesson? What was the Second Law of Thermodynamics? Chopped liver? Got any more lessons for us Professor or will you just admit you never had anything to teach us in the first place and have just been playing for time as part of a practical joke?
10) Problems can be solved. Managing a problem either helps solve it or it doesn't. If it doesn't stop doing it. What is happening is a waste of resources. Suppose your roof starts to leak. You hire a contractor to fix the problem and go to work. When you come home, he says 'I managed the problem for you by putting a bucket under the leak. To prevent the bucket from overflowing, I emptied the bucket periodically. Kindly pay me for dealing with your problem.' What should you do? Keeping paying the guy for 'managing the problem' or fire him and get in someone who can solve the problem by actually fixing your roof?
We need to disintermediate the parasitic class of 'problem managers' and either get in 'problem fixers' or else find a way to make the whole thing someone else's problem. That's the only lesson this article inculcates. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
'So aside from deriding the author, your points mirror his exactly. Was that the idea?' Contradiction is not mirroring. I am saying he is wrong on the facts and wrong on the prescriptions.
Clearly the US missed an opportunity back when Haass was high up in the Bush Snr. administration. Subsequently, partly because of Carter's meddling, Clinton also missed an opportunity. But after the invasion of Iraq no opportunity remained.
How to solve the problem? Answer, trade THAAD deployment, on which the South Koreans are dragging their feet, for Chinese interessement. That means lots of nice toys for the North Korean elite. Let the little fatso eat himself to death. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Ross
So aside from deriding the author, your points mirror his exactly. Was that the idea? Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Well, the U.S. has steered the world since WW1, without much cost and substantial growth and benefit ... up to the 70's , when a huge wealth drain set down on Western economies (because of oil price), amplified subsequently by huge deficits and costly, inconclusive wars. Now we have two camps for U.S. global strategy: Mr. Hass's want to keep on leading (and paying), and your's want nothing to do with that. Of course both have merits, but neither has yet formulated any coherent strategy. Both are veering towards chaos, today. Read more
