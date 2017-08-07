Razones para un Kurdistán

TEL AVIV – Los kurdos (habitantes de una región montañosa que incluye partes de Armenia, Irán, Irak, Siria y Turquía) son el mayor grupo étnico del mundo sin un estado que puedan llamar propio. Ya es hora de que eso cambie.
Este pueblo lleva desde principios del siglo XX haciendo llamados a la formación de un estado (que han sido brutalmente reprimidos). Pero hay buenas razones para que en particular Estados Unidos promueva la creación de un territorio nacional para los kurdos; razones que el indispensable aporte de las milicias kurdas en la derrota de Estado Islámico contribuye a reforzar.
Es verdad que el establecimiento de un “gran Kurdistán” formado por todas las áreas de mayoría kurda sigue siendo imposible. Si la política interna kurda por sí sola no lo impidiera, hay condicionamientos geoestratégicos que ciertamente lo harían.
La independencia kurda es particularmente inviable en Turquía. El principal representante de los kurdos en ese país, el Partido de los Trabajadores del Kurdistán (PKK), propulsor de una variante de nacionalismo claramente secular y marxista, lleva décadas combatiendo al gobierno turco. Pero este, liderado por el presidente Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, no ha cejado en su compromiso de impedir la creación de un estado kurdo, hasta el punto de que incluso el fundador del PKK, Abdullah Öcalan, ahora se conforma con menos que la independencia.
La determinación de Erdoğan de frustrar los deseos del PKK es tan fuerte que también se ha puesto por objetivo evitar que los kurdos de Siria conviertan en soberanía sus victorias militares contra ISIS. Erdoğan teme que si lo lograran, los kurdos de Turquía podrían ver en ello aliciente para reactivar su propia lucha soberanista en el sudeste turco. Este temor a un derrame nacionalista impulsa la campaña de Erdoğan para la creación de un cordón a lo largo de la frontera turca hasta bien dentro del territorio que ahora controlan los kurdos sirios.
Pero para la comunidad kurda en Irak, representada por el Gobierno Regional Kurdo, la creación de un estado es un objetivo alcanzable. El GRK es una entidad cuasisoberana, con control de un ejército eficiente y una economía independiente, y aunque está plagado de corrupción y amiguismo (como cualquier otra organización política en la región), es el único gobierno realmente funcional en Irak, con mando sobre las áreas más pacíficas y estables del país.
La fuerte posición del GRK no se le escapa a su dirigencia. El gobernante Partido Democrático del Kurdistán planea celebrar en septiembre un referendo para la independencia; pero una victoria resonante del separatismo no le aseguraría el éxito, a menos que Estados Unidos dé todo su apoyo al GRK (prooccidental) y a la iniciativa independentista.
Tras catorce años de una intervención militar fallida en Irak, Estados Unidos debería admitir que “un Irak unificado, estable, democrático y federal” (como expresó hace poco una portavoz del Departamento de Estado) es una quimera. Después de la invasión estadounidense en 2003, el sistema político iraquí se polarizó en torno de divisiones sectarias, y la mayoría shiita gobernante marginó a los sunitas, kurdos incluidos. De hecho, la exclusión de los sunitas fue una de las razones principales del surgimiento de ISIS.
Hoy Irak es en la práctica un territorio bajo tutela de Irán, no un aliado de Estados Unidos. Para consternación de kurdos y otros iraquíes sunitas, buena parte del vacío que dejó detrás ISIS lo están llenando milicias shiitas controladas por los gobiernos iraquí e iraní (por ejemplo, Hashd al-Shaabi).
La experiencia de lo sucedido en Yugoslavia demuestra que cuando las tensiones étnicas o religiosas estallan, la separación puede ser la mejor forma de lograr paz. Y un estado kurdo tiene chances reales de prosperar: un Kurdistán independiente puede encontrar la forma de combinar la abundancia de recursos naturales con una tradición de gobernanza estable y pragmática para crear una democracia sostenible, lo que equivaldría a una victoria para las fuerzas prooccidentales en Medio Oriente.
Esto podría ser aceptable incluso para Turquía. Los gobiernos estadounidense y turco coinciden en distinguir a los kurdos de Irak de los de Turquía, para los que la opción soberanista no existe. De hecho, el gobierno de Erdoğan ve al GRK como contrapeso al PKK en Turquía, y mantiene con él una relación sólida (de lo que dan evidencia una reciente ampliación del comercio bilateral y el tendido de oleoductos entre el Kurdistán iraquí y el territorio turco).
Además, ahora que el presidente Donald Trump cesó el apoyo militar estadounidense a los rebeldes sirios (con lo que en la práctica entregó el país a Rusia e Irán), el gobierno sunita turco necesita más que nunca instalar un cordón estratégico contra el Irak y la Siria shiitas.
En la actualidad, el gobierno de Trump (por no hablar del gobierno nacional iraquí, liderado por el primer ministro Haider al-Abadi) asegura que el referendo kurdo puede desestabilizar a Irak (y mucho más una secesión). Hay quien sostiene que incluso podría llevar a que en la elección del año próximo los votantes elijan un gobierno shiita más radical y mucho menos permisivo en relación con los kurdos.
Pero el apoyo estadounidense puede evitar que eso suceda. En la práctica, la creación de una auténtica alianza sunita, que incluya un Kurdistán independiente, redunda en interés de Estados Unidos. Alianza que se podría reforzar con la presencia de los palestinos, que llevan demasiado tiempo en el lado perdedor del juego estratégico de Medio Oriente.
Al gobierno de Trump le interesa contener la influencia del eje Rusia-Irán-Hezbollah en Medio Oriente, pero para ello no le bastará dar más armas a Arabia Saudita o a sus aliados sunitas. Respetar el anhelo de libertad, democracia y gobernanza eficaz expresado por pueblos marginados y oprimidos (empezando por los kurdos) sigue siendo esencial para que Occidente deje una impronta duradera en el futuro de la región.
Traducción: Esteban Flamini
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Shlomo Ben-Ami supports the Kurdish bid for statehood, while being aware of potential pitfalls. Ahead of a referendum on independence held by the Kurdish Regional Government in Iraq this September, he urges the US to "throw its weight behind the pro-Western KRG and offer resolute support for the independence effort."
Between 25 and 35 million Kurds inhabit a mountainous region straddling portions of Armenia, Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They make up the fourth-largest ethnic group in the Middle East, but they have never obtained a state to call their own. In the early 20th Century, many Kurds dreamt of a homeland - their "Kurdistan". After WW I and the fall of the Ottoman Empire, European victors made provision for a Kurdish state in the 1920 Treaty of Sevres. Yet their hopes were shattered in 1923, when the Treaty of Lausanne set the boundaries of modern Turkey. It made no provision for a Kurdish state and left the Kurds with minority status in their respective countries. Over the next decades, any effort by Kurds to set up an independent state was brutally quashed.
For the moment their dream of a “greater Kurdistan” is "impossible". Apart from "internal Kurdish politics" - infighting among Kurdish groups, "geostrategic constraints" are certainly another obstacle. Turkey has been accused of marginalising the Kurds - 15% to 20% of its total population in the country's southeast. There is deep-seated hostility between the Turkish state and the Kurds, who for generations have received harsh treatment at the hands of the Turkish authorities.
The Turks see the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Turkey as a terrorist organisation and this complicated their relationship with Kurdish fighters in Syria, because Ankara sees them as a bigger threat than ISIS. The Kurdish YPG militia group in Syria is said to be the PKK's ally and Ankara calls it a terrorist organistation. Turkey prevents at all cost the Syrian Kurds from capitalising on their territorial gains to gain independence for fear of a "spillover effect" at home. In 2014 Ankara blocked Turkish Kurds from crossing into Syria to fight ISIS.
Strangely enough Erdogan's stance towards Iraqi Kurds is very different. As the Sunni Turkey fell out with the Shia-led government in Baghdad, the Kurds of northern Iraq have become a crucial ally. Energy is key to the relationship between Ankara and the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, and Turkey relies on the oil through a pipeline from Kirkuk to the southern Turkish port of Ceyhan.
The author proposes a "Balkanisation" of Iraq as he sees no hope for national unity. This should start with a Kurdish state, that has "a real chance of thriving: an independent Kurdistan could manage to combine natural-resource wealth with a tradition of stable and pragmatic governance, thereby creating a sustainable democracy. This would amount to a win for pro-Western forces in the Middle East."
What is positive about a Kurdish state in Iraq is that Turkey seems willing to accept it, although it denies its own Kurds the same ambition. Another support comes from Israel. In 2014 Benjamin Netanyahu voiced his support for the Kurdish aspiration for independence, taking a position that clashed with the US preference to keep the sectarian war-torn Iraq together. He maintained the creation of a Kurdish state would help form a broader alliance with moderate forces across the Middle East.
Israel has maintained discreet military, intelligence and business ties with the Kurds since the 1960s, seeing in this ethnic minority a buffer against shared Arab adversaries. The Kurds have seized on the sectarian chaos in Iraq to expand their autonomous northern territory to include Kirkuk, which sits on vast oil deposits that could make the independent state economically viable. The Kurds have long held aspirations for independence, but the international community, including Turkey as well as the US and other western countries, are opposed to the breakup of Iraq.
The author says the US should seize on the opportunity "to build a true Sunni alliance that includes an independent Kurdistan," which would be in "America's own interest." If Washington is "eager to contain the influence of the Russia-Iran-Hezbollah axis" in the Middle East, selling "more arms to Saudi Arabia or its Sunni proxies" won't help achieve the goal. Yet "respecting the yearning of disenfranchised and oppressed peoples – beginning with the Kurds – for freedom, democracy, and competent governance remains vital for a durable Western imprint on the region’s future." The problem is that Trump has an affinity for dictators and no sense of history. He is easily impressed by grandeur and prestige, that he may see the Kurds as losers, since they have been suppressed for decades. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
'US should recognize that “a unified, stable, democratic, and federal Iraq," , is a chimera. '
Should; won't.
And the Kurd's experience in Iraq, as a stalwart ally of the US, has been twice (at least) to be contemptibly and comprehensively betrayed. There are many good arguments for a 'Kurdistan', all of which are lost on any possible US administration. Nominal political party irrelevant. This after all is the country that can't even now get over the fact that it 'lost' Cuba to He who may not be Named - but had the temerity to survive. The US' inability to see what's at least a good working outcome all round, is epic. And fatal to many. And is the reason for its precipitate decline as an imperial power.
Not to flog a wounded horse, but might has in the US case, made stupid - because so invincibly wrong. Read more
Comment Commented MEHMET NAMLI
The writer continues talks about Western influence and imprint while giving advice for Middle Eastern issues . Wasn't it the western using divide and conquer strategy for many years ? And now it is the same strategy. What middle east needs is to gather at a table by putting aside nationality and religion to create a EU style organisation. Why should a sunni or shia need to hate others more than they hate westerns if they need to hate someone ? Middle east needs true leadership with a vision for unity and freedom for all . Not more divisions that will trigger further conflicts and wars in the end. And yeap all this division is all good for Israel of course.
By the way the writer is also calling PKK ( A TERRORIST ORGANISATION ) as the main representative of Kurdish politics while there is a political party HDP in the Turksih parliament. I don't think this is an innocent mistake done by him.
Simply we don't need a more divide Middle east . We need a middle east where we all live in peace without weapons . Arabs, Turks, Kurds , Persian and Jewish among others are part of that middle east. Further more we don't need more borders on earth. Why can't we just talk about removing borders everywhere ? We need politicians with this vision . This is 21st century , let's don't repeat the mistakes of 20th one . We know it costed a lot for so many people. Read more
