3

Razones para un Kurdistán

TEL AVIV – Los kurdos (habitantes de una región montañosa que incluye partes de Armenia, Irán, Irak, Siria y Turquía) son el mayor grupo étnico del mundo sin un estado que puedan llamar propio. Ya es hora de que eso cambie.

Este pueblo lleva desde principios del siglo XX haciendo llamados a la formación de un estado (que han sido brutalmente reprimidos). Pero hay buenas razones para que en particular Estados Unidos promueva la creación de un territorio nacional para los kurdos; razones que el indispensable aporte de las milicias kurdas en la derrota de Estado Islámico contribuye a reforzar.

Es verdad que el establecimiento de un “gran Kurdistán” formado por todas las áreas de mayoría kurda sigue siendo imposible. Si la política interna kurda por sí sola no lo impidiera, hay condicionamientos geoestratégicos que ciertamente lo harían.

La independencia kurda es particularmente inviable en Turquía. El principal representante de los kurdos en ese país, el Partido de los Trabajadores del Kurdistán (PKK), propulsor de una variante de nacionalismo claramente secular y marxista, lleva décadas combatiendo al gobierno turco. Pero este, liderado por el presidente Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, no ha cejado en su compromiso de impedir la creación de un estado kurdo, hasta el punto de que incluso el fundador del PKK, Abdullah Öcalan, ahora se conforma con menos que la independencia.

La determinación de Erdoğan de frustrar los deseos del PKK es tan fuerte que también se ha puesto por objetivo evitar que los kurdos de Siria conviertan en soberanía sus victorias militares contra ISIS. Erdoğan teme que si lo lograran, los kurdos de Turquía podrían ver en ello aliciente para reactivar su propia lucha soberanista en el sudeste turco. Este temor a un derrame nacionalista impulsa la campaña de Erdoğan para la creación de un cordón a lo largo de la frontera turca hasta bien dentro del territorio que ahora controlan los kurdos sirios.

Pero para la comunidad kurda en Irak, representada por el Gobierno Regional Kurdo, la creación de un estado es un objetivo alcanzable. El GRK es una entidad cuasisoberana, con control de un ejército eficiente y una economía independiente, y aunque está plagado de corrupción y amiguismo (como cualquier otra organización política en la región), es el único gobierno realmente funcional en Irak, con mando sobre las áreas más pacíficas y estables del país.

La fuerte posición del GRK no se le escapa a su dirigencia. El gobernante Partido Democrático del Kurdistán planea celebrar en septiembre un referendo para la independencia; pero una victoria resonante del separatismo no le aseguraría el éxito, a menos que Estados Unidos dé todo su apoyo al GRK (prooccidental) y a la iniciativa independentista.

Tras catorce años de una intervención militar fallida en Irak, Estados Unidos debería admitir que “un Irak unificado, estable, democrático y federal” (como expresó hace poco una portavoz del Departamento de Estado) es una quimera. Después de la invasión estadounidense en 2003, el sistema político iraquí se polarizó en torno de divisiones sectarias, y la mayoría shiita gobernante marginó a los sunitas, kurdos incluidos. De hecho, la exclusión de los sunitas fue una de las razones principales del surgimiento de ISIS.

Hoy Irak es en la práctica un territorio bajo tutela de Irán, no un aliado de Estados Unidos. Para consternación de kurdos y otros iraquíes sunitas, buena parte del vacío que dejó detrás ISIS lo están llenando milicias shiitas controladas por los gobiernos iraquí e iraní (por ejemplo, Hashd al-Shaabi).

La experiencia de lo sucedido en Yugoslavia demuestra que cuando las tensiones étnicas o religiosas estallan, la separación puede ser la mejor forma de lograr paz. Y un estado kurdo tiene chances reales de prosperar: un Kurdistán independiente puede encontrar la forma de combinar la abundancia de recursos naturales con una tradición de gobernanza estable y pragmática para crear una democracia sostenible, lo que equivaldría a una victoria para las fuerzas prooccidentales en Medio Oriente.

Esto podría ser aceptable incluso para Turquía. Los gobiernos estadounidense y turco coinciden en distinguir a los kurdos de Irak de los de Turquía, para los que la opción soberanista no existe. De hecho, el gobierno de Erdoğan ve al GRK como contrapeso al PKK en Turquía, y mantiene con él una relación sólida (de lo que dan evidencia una reciente ampliación del comercio bilateral y el tendido de oleoductos entre el Kurdistán iraquí y el territorio turco).

Además, ahora que el presidente Donald Trump cesó el apoyo militar estadounidense a los rebeldes sirios (con lo que en la práctica entregó el país a Rusia e Irán), el gobierno sunita turco necesita más que nunca instalar un cordón estratégico contra el Irak y la Siria shiitas.

En la actualidad, el gobierno de Trump (por no hablar del gobierno nacional iraquí, liderado por el primer ministro Haider al-Abadi) asegura que el referendo kurdo puede desestabilizar a Irak (y mucho más una secesión). Hay quien sostiene que incluso podría llevar a que en la elección del año próximo los votantes elijan un gobierno shiita más radical y mucho menos permisivo en relación con los kurdos.

Pero el apoyo estadounidense puede evitar que eso suceda. En la práctica, la creación de una auténtica alianza sunita, que incluya un Kurdistán independiente, redunda en interés de Estados Unidos. Alianza que se podría reforzar con la presencia de los palestinos, que llevan demasiado tiempo en el lado perdedor del juego estratégico de Medio Oriente.

DONATE NOW

Al gobierno de Trump le interesa contener la influencia del eje Rusia-Irán-Hezbollah en Medio Oriente, pero para ello no le bastará dar más armas a Arabia Saudita o a sus aliados sunitas. Respetar el anhelo de libertad, democracia y gobernanza eficaz expresado por pueblos marginados y oprimidos (empezando por los kurdos) sigue siendo esencial para que Occidente deje una impronta duradera en el futuro de la región.

Traducción: Esteban Flamini