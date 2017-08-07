Razones para un Kurdistán

j. von Hettlingen AUG 7, 2017

Shlomo Ben-Ami supports the Kurdish bid for statehood, while being aware of potential pitfalls. Ahead of a referendum on independence held by the Kurdish Regional Government in Iraq this September, he urges the US to "throw its weight behind the pro-Western KRG and offer resolute support for the independence effort."

Between 25 and 35 million Kurds inhabit a mountainous region straddling portions of Armenia, Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They make up the fourth-largest ethnic group in the Middle East, but they have never obtained a state to call their own. In the early 20th Century, many Kurds dreamt of a homeland - their "Kurdistan". After WW I and the fall of the Ottoman Empire, European victors made provision for a Kurdish state in the 1920 Treaty of Sevres. Yet their hopes were shattered in 1923, when the Treaty of Lausanne set the boundaries of modern Turkey. It made no provision for a Kurdish state and left the Kurds with minority status in their respective countries. Over the next decades, any effort by Kurds to set up an independent state was brutally quashed.

For the moment their dream of a “greater Kurdistan” is "impossible". Apart from "internal Kurdish politics" - infighting among Kurdish groups, "geostrategic constraints" are certainly another obstacle. Turkey has been accused of marginalising the Kurds - 15% to 20% of its total population in the country's southeast. There is deep-seated hostility between the Turkish state and the Kurds, who for generations have received harsh treatment at the hands of the Turkish authorities.

The Turks see the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Turkey as a terrorist organisation and this complicated their relationship with Kurdish fighters in Syria, because Ankara sees them as a bigger threat than ISIS. The Kurdish YPG militia group in Syria is said to be the PKK's ally and Ankara calls it a terrorist organistation. Turkey prevents at all cost the Syrian Kurds from capitalising on their territorial gains to gain independence for fear of a "spillover effect" at home. In 2014 Ankara blocked Turkish Kurds from crossing into Syria to fight ISIS.

Strangely enough Erdogan's stance towards Iraqi Kurds is very different. As the Sunni Turkey fell out with the Shia-led government in Baghdad, the Kurds of northern Iraq have become a crucial ally. Energy is key to the relationship between Ankara and the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, and Turkey relies on the oil through a pipeline from Kirkuk to the southern Turkish port of Ceyhan.

The author proposes a "Balkanisation" of Iraq as he sees no hope for national unity. This should start with a Kurdish state, that has "a real chance of thriving: an independent Kurdistan could manage to combine natural-resource wealth with a tradition of stable and pragmatic governance, thereby creating a sustainable democracy. This would amount to a win for pro-Western forces in the Middle East."

What is positive about a Kurdish state in Iraq is that Turkey seems willing to accept it, although it denies its own Kurds the same ambition. Another support comes from Israel. In 2014 Benjamin Netanyahu voiced his support for the Kurdish aspiration for independence, taking a position that clashed with the US preference to keep the sectarian war-torn Iraq together. He maintained the creation of a Kurdish state would help form a broader alliance with moderate forces across the Middle East.

Israel has maintained discreet military, intelligence and business ties with the Kurds since the 1960s, seeing in this ethnic minority a buffer against shared Arab adversaries. The Kurds have seized on the sectarian chaos in Iraq to expand their autonomous northern territory to include Kirkuk, which sits on vast oil deposits that could make the independent state economically viable. The Kurds have long held aspirations for independence, but the international community, including Turkey as well as the US and other western countries, are opposed to the breakup of Iraq.

The author says the US should seize on the opportunity "to build a true Sunni alliance that includes an independent Kurdistan," which would be in "America's own interest." If Washington is "eager to contain the influence of the Russia-Iran-Hezbollah axis" in the Middle East, selling "more arms to Saudi Arabia or its Sunni proxies" won't help achieve the goal. Yet "respecting the yearning of disenfranchised and oppressed peoples – beginning with the Kurds – for freedom, democracy, and competent governance remains vital for a durable Western imprint on the region’s future." The problem is that Trump has an affinity for dictators and no sense of history. He is easily impressed by grandeur and prestige, that he may see the Kurds as losers, since they have been suppressed for decades. Read more