Une patrie pour les Kurdes

TEL AVIV – Peuplant un territoire montagneux qui s’étend sur plusieurs régions d’Arménie, d’Iran, d’Irak, de Syrie et de Turquie – les Kurdes constituent le plus grand groupe ethnique au monde à ne pas disposer de son propre État. Il est temps que cela change.
Depuis le début du XXe siècle, les Kurdes ont tenté à plusieurs reprises d’obtenir un État – tentatives qui ont été violemment réprimées. De solides arguments existent néanmoins aujourd’hui en faveur d’une démarche, notamment de la part des États-Unis, consistant à offrir enfin une patrie aux Kurdes – arguments renforcés par la contribution indispensable des milices kurdes dans la déroute de l’État islamique.
La création d’un « grand Kurdistan », qui rassemblerait toutes les régions à majorité kurde, demeure à l’évidence impossible. Si les politiques internes kurdes n’empêchaient pas une telle issue, ce sont les contraintes géostratégiques qui s’en chargeraient certainement.
C’est en Turquie que l’indépendance kurde est la moins plausible. Le principal représentant des Kurdes dans ce pays – le Parti des travailleurs du Kurdistan (PKK), qui défend la vision d’un nationalisme marxiste et distinctement laïque – s’oppose au gouvernement turc depuis plusieurs décennies. De son côté, le gouvernement du président Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ne fléchit pas dans sa volonté d’empêcher l’établissement d’un État kurde, à tel point que le fondateur du PKK, Abdullah Öcalan, préconise désormais une issue qui ne prévoit plus l’indépendance.
La volonté d’Erdoğan consistant à mettre un terme à la quête du PKK est si forte que le président turc œuvre également pour empêcher les Kurdes de Syrie d’obtenir une forme de souveraineté grâce à leurs victoires militaires contre l’EI. Erdoğan redoute en effet que les accomplissements des kurdes de Syrie encouragent les Kurdes de Turquie à reprendre la lutte pour l’obtention d’un État dans le sud-est du pays. Cette crainte de retombées nationalistes a conduit Erdoğan à faire campagne pour la création d’une zone tampon le long de la frontière turc, s’étendant bien à l’intérieur du territoire aujourd’hui contrôlé par les Kurdes de Syrie.
La communauté kurde d’Irak, représentée par le gouvernement régional du Kurdistan irakien, a en revanche toutes ses chances dans la conquête du statut d’État. Le GRK est en effet aujourd’hui une entité quasi-souveraine, à la tête d’une armée efficace et d’une économie indépendante. Certes miné par la corruption et le clientélisme, comme toutes les autres organisations politiques de la région, le GRK constitue le seul gouvernement véritablement fonctionnel en Irak, régissant les régions les plus pacifiées et les plus stables du pays.
L’actuelle force du GRK n’échappe pas à ses dirigeants. Le Parti démocratique du Kurdistan au pouvoir en Irak entend en effet organiser au mois de septembre un référendum sur l’indépendance. Mais cet appel à la séparation, même retentissant, ne suffira pas. Pour qu’une telle issue soit possible, il est nécessaire que les États-Unis pèsent de tout leur poids en faveur du GRK pro-occidental, et apportent un soutien résolu à l’effort d’indépendance.
Après 14 ans d’échec de l’intervention militaire en Irak, les États-Unis doivent reconnaître qu’un « Irak unifié, stable, démocratique et fédéral », comme l’a récemment formulé un porte-parole du Département d’État, est une chimère. Avec l’invasion américaine de 2003, le système politique irakien est devenu extrêmement polarisé selon des lignes de fracture sectaires, la majorité chiite marginalisant les sunnites, parmi lesquels les Kurdes. L’exclusion des sunnites constitue en effet l’une des raisons majeures de la montée en puissance de l’EI.
De fait, l’Irak est aujourd’hui sous curatelle iranienne, bien plus qu’il ne constitue un allié des États-Unis. Au grand désarroi des Kurdes et autres Irakiens sunnites, les milices chiites contrôlées par les gouvernements irakien et iranien, telles que les unités Hashd al-Shaabi, comblent une grande partie du vide laissé par l’EI.
Comme l’a démontré l’expérience de la Yougoslavie, lorsque les clivages ethniques ou religieux explosent, le chemin le plus sûr vers la paix peut résider dans une séparation. Un État kurde aurait par ailleurs de vraies chances de prospérité : un Kurdistan indépendant pourrait allier richesse des ressources naturelles et tradition d’une gouvernance stable et pragmatique pour créer une démocratie durable. Il s’agirait d’une victoire pour les forces pro-occidentales présentes au Moyen-Orient.
Il n’est pas impossible que la Turquie elle-même acceptent une telle issue. Les gouvernements américain et turc sont d’accord pour distinguer les Kurdes d’Irak de ceux de Turquie, pour lesquels l’État n’est pas une possibilité. La Turquie entretient en effet de solides relations avec le GRK – les échanges commerciaux bilatéraux se sont récemment développés, et les pipelines pétroliers du GRK s’étendent en territoire turc – dans la mesure où le gouvernement Erdoğan y voit un contrepoids au PKK turc.
Par ailleurs, le président Donald Trump ayant pour l’essentiel désormais confié le pays à la Russie et à l’Iran en cessant tout appui militaire américain aux rebelles de Syrie opposés au gouvernement, la Turquie sunnite a plus que jamais besoin d’un tampon stratégique contre un Irak et une Syrie sous conduite chiite.
À l’heure actuelle, l’administration Trump – sans parler du gouvernement national d’Irak, conduit par le Premier ministre Haïder al-Abadi – considère qu’un référendum kurde, et plus encore une séparation, déstabiliserait l’Irak. Certains affirment qu’une telle issue pourrait même conduire les électeurs à faire le choix d’un gouvernement chiite plus radical au cours des prochaines années – un gouvernement sans doute bien moins conciliant à l’égard des Kurdes.
Une telle issue peut néanmoins être évitée à condition d’un soutien de la part des États-Unis. Il est en effet dans l’intérêt de l’Amérique elle-même de bâtir une véritable alliance sunnite qui inclue un Kurdistan indépendant. Les Palestiniens, qui sont depuis bien trop longtemps les perdants du jeu stratégique au Moyen-Orient, pourraient par ailleurs enrichir une telle alliance.
L’administration Trump entend avec impatience endiguer l’influence de l’axe Russie-Iran-Hezbollah au Moyen-Orient. Elle ne pourra cependant y parvenir en se contentant de fournir toujours plus d’armes à l’Arabie saoudite et à ses intermédiaires sunnites. Respecter la soif de liberté, de démocratie et de gouvernance compétente des peuples opprimés et marginalisés – à commencer par les Kurdes – demeure absolument indispensable à la pérennité de l’empreinte occidentale sur l’avenir de la région.
Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel
Shlomo Ben-Ami supports the Kurdish bid for statehood, while being aware of potential pitfalls. Ahead of a referendum on independence held by the Kurdish Regional Government in Iraq this September, he urges the US to "throw its weight behind the pro-Western KRG and offer resolute support for the independence effort."
Between 25 and 35 million Kurds inhabit a mountainous region straddling portions of Armenia, Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They make up the fourth-largest ethnic group in the Middle East, but they have never obtained a state to call their own. In the early 20th Century, many Kurds dreamt of a homeland - their "Kurdistan". After WW I and the fall of the Ottoman Empire, European victors made provision for a Kurdish state in the 1920 Treaty of Sevres. Yet their hopes were shattered in 1923, when the Treaty of Lausanne set the boundaries of modern Turkey. It made no provision for a Kurdish state and left the Kurds with minority status in their respective countries. Over the next decades, any effort by Kurds to set up an independent state was brutally quashed.
For the moment their dream of a “greater Kurdistan” is "impossible". Apart from "internal Kurdish politics" - infighting among Kurdish groups, "geostrategic constraints" are certainly another obstacle. Turkey has been accused of marginalising the Kurds - 15% to 20% of its total population in the country's southeast. There is deep-seated hostility between the Turkish state and the Kurds, who for generations have received harsh treatment at the hands of the Turkish authorities.
The Turks see the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Turkey as a terrorist organisation and this complicated their relationship with Kurdish fighters in Syria, because Ankara sees them as a bigger threat than ISIS. The Kurdish YPG militia group in Syria is said to be the PKK's ally and Ankara calls it a terrorist organistation. Turkey prevents at all cost the Syrian Kurds from capitalising on their territorial gains to gain independence for fear of a "spillover effect" at home. In 2014 Ankara blocked Turkish Kurds from crossing into Syria to fight ISIS.
Strangely enough Erdogan's stance towards Iraqi Kurds is very different. As the Sunni Turkey fell out with the Shia-led government in Baghdad, the Kurds of northern Iraq have become a crucial ally. Energy is key to the relationship between Ankara and the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, and Turkey relies on the oil through a pipeline from Kirkuk to the southern Turkish port of Ceyhan.
The author proposes a "Balkanisation" of Iraq as he sees no hope for national unity. This should start with a Kurdish state, that has "a real chance of thriving: an independent Kurdistan could manage to combine natural-resource wealth with a tradition of stable and pragmatic governance, thereby creating a sustainable democracy. This would amount to a win for pro-Western forces in the Middle East."
What is positive about a Kurdish state in Iraq is that Turkey seems willing to accept it, although it denies its own Kurds the same ambition. Another support comes from Israel. In 2014 Benjamin Netanyahu voiced his support for the Kurdish aspiration for independence, taking a position that clashed with the US preference to keep the sectarian war-torn Iraq together. He maintained the creation of a Kurdish state would help form a broader alliance with moderate forces across the Middle East.
Israel has maintained discreet military, intelligence and business ties with the Kurds since the 1960s, seeing in this ethnic minority a buffer against shared Arab adversaries. The Kurds have seized on the sectarian chaos in Iraq to expand their autonomous northern territory to include Kirkuk, which sits on vast oil deposits that could make the independent state economically viable. The Kurds have long held aspirations for independence, but the international community, including Turkey as well as the US and other western countries, are opposed to the breakup of Iraq.
The author says the US should seize on the opportunity "to build a true Sunni alliance that includes an independent Kurdistan," which would be in "America's own interest." If Washington is "eager to contain the influence of the Russia-Iran-Hezbollah axis" in the Middle East, selling "more arms to Saudi Arabia or its Sunni proxies" won't help achieve the goal. Yet "respecting the yearning of disenfranchised and oppressed peoples – beginning with the Kurds – for freedom, democracy, and competent governance remains vital for a durable Western imprint on the region’s future." The problem is that Trump has an affinity for dictators and no sense of history. He is easily impressed by grandeur and prestige, that he may see the Kurds as losers, since they have been suppressed for decades. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
'US should recognize that “a unified, stable, democratic, and federal Iraq," , is a chimera. '
Should; won't.
And the Kurd's experience in Iraq, as a stalwart ally of the US, has been twice (at least) to be contemptibly and comprehensively betrayed. There are many good arguments for a 'Kurdistan', all of which are lost on any possible US administration. Nominal political party irrelevant. This after all is the country that can't even now get over the fact that it 'lost' Cuba to He who may not be Named - but had the temerity to survive. The US' inability to see what's at least a good working outcome all round, is epic. And fatal to many. And is the reason for its precipitate decline as an imperial power.
Not to flog a wounded horse, but might has in the US case, made stupid - because so invincibly wrong. Read more
Comment Commented MEHMET NAMLI
The writer continues talks about Western influence and imprint while giving advice for Middle Eastern issues . Wasn't it the western using divide and conquer strategy for many years ? And now it is the same strategy. What middle east needs is to gather at a table by putting aside nationality and religion to create a EU style organisation. Why should a sunni or shia need to hate others more than they hate westerns if they need to hate someone ? Middle east needs true leadership with a vision for unity and freedom for all . Not more divisions that will trigger further conflicts and wars in the end. And yeap all this division is all good for Israel of course.
By the way the writer is also calling PKK ( A TERRORIST ORGANISATION ) as the main representative of Kurdish politics while there is a political party HDP in the Turksih parliament. I don't think this is an innocent mistake done by him.
Simply we don't need a more divide Middle east . We need a middle east where we all live in peace without weapons . Arabs, Turks, Kurds , Persian and Jewish among others are part of that middle east. Further more we don't need more borders on earth. Why can't we just talk about removing borders everywhere ? We need politicians with this vision . This is 21st century , let's don't repeat the mistakes of 20th one . We know it costed a lot for so many people. Read more
