3

Une patrie pour les Kurdes

TEL AVIV – Peuplant un territoire montagneux qui s’étend sur plusieurs régions d’Arménie, d’Iran, d’Irak, de Syrie et de Turquie – les Kurdes constituent le plus grand groupe ethnique au monde à ne pas disposer de son propre État. Il est temps que cela change.

Depuis le début du XXe siècle, les Kurdes ont tenté à plusieurs reprises d’obtenir un État – tentatives qui ont été violemment réprimées. De solides arguments existent néanmoins aujourd’hui en faveur d’une démarche, notamment de la part des États-Unis, consistant à offrir enfin une patrie aux Kurdes – arguments renforcés par la contribution indispensable des milices kurdes dans la déroute de l’État islamique.

La création d’un « grand Kurdistan », qui rassemblerait toutes les régions à majorité kurde, demeure à l’évidence impossible. Si les politiques internes kurdes n’empêchaient pas une telle issue, ce sont les contraintes géostratégiques qui s’en chargeraient certainement.

C’est en Turquie que l’indépendance kurde est la moins plausible. Le principal représentant des Kurdes dans ce pays – le Parti des travailleurs du Kurdistan (PKK), qui défend la vision d’un nationalisme marxiste et distinctement laïque – s’oppose au gouvernement turc depuis plusieurs décennies. De son côté, le gouvernement du président Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ne fléchit pas dans sa volonté d’empêcher l’établissement d’un État kurde, à tel point que le fondateur du PKK, Abdullah Öcalan, préconise désormais une issue qui ne prévoit plus l’indépendance.

La volonté d’Erdoğan consistant à mettre un terme à la quête du PKK est si forte que le président turc œuvre également pour empêcher les Kurdes de Syrie d’obtenir une forme de souveraineté grâce à leurs victoires militaires contre l’EI. Erdoğan redoute en effet que les accomplissements des kurdes de Syrie encouragent les Kurdes de Turquie à reprendre la lutte pour l’obtention d’un État dans le sud-est du pays. Cette crainte de retombées nationalistes a conduit Erdoğan à faire campagne pour la création d’une zone tampon le long de la frontière turc, s’étendant bien à l’intérieur du territoire aujourd’hui contrôlé par les Kurdes de Syrie.

La communauté kurde d’Irak, représentée par le gouvernement régional du Kurdistan irakien, a en revanche toutes ses chances dans la conquête du statut d’État. Le GRK est en effet aujourd’hui une entité quasi-souveraine, à la tête d’une armée efficace et d’une économie indépendante. Certes miné par la corruption et le clientélisme, comme toutes les autres organisations politiques de la région, le GRK constitue le seul gouvernement véritablement fonctionnel en Irak, régissant les régions les plus pacifiées et les plus stables du pays.

L’actuelle force du GRK n’échappe pas à ses dirigeants. Le Parti démocratique du Kurdistan au pouvoir en Irak entend en effet organiser au mois de septembre un référendum sur l’indépendance. Mais cet appel à la séparation, même retentissant, ne suffira pas. Pour qu’une telle issue soit possible, il est nécessaire que les États-Unis pèsent de tout leur poids en faveur du GRK pro-occidental, et apportent un soutien résolu à l’effort d’indépendance.

Après 14 ans d’échec de l’intervention militaire en Irak, les États-Unis doivent reconnaître qu’un « Irak unifié, stable, démocratique et fédéral », comme l’a récemment formulé un porte-parole du Département d’État, est une chimère. Avec l’invasion américaine de 2003, le système politique irakien est devenu extrêmement polarisé selon des lignes de fracture sectaires, la majorité chiite marginalisant les sunnites, parmi lesquels les Kurdes. L’exclusion des sunnites constitue en effet l’une des raisons majeures de la montée en puissance de l’EI.

De fait, l’Irak est aujourd’hui sous curatelle iranienne, bien plus qu’il ne constitue un allié des États-Unis. Au grand désarroi des Kurdes et autres Irakiens sunnites, les milices chiites contrôlées par les gouvernements irakien et iranien, telles que les unités Hashd al-Shaabi, comblent une grande partie du vide laissé par l’EI.

Comme l’a démontré l’expérience de la Yougoslavie, lorsque les clivages ethniques ou religieux explosent, le chemin le plus sûr vers la paix peut résider dans une séparation. Un État kurde aurait par ailleurs de vraies chances de prospérité : un Kurdistan indépendant pourrait allier richesse des ressources naturelles et tradition d’une gouvernance stable et pragmatique pour créer une démocratie durable. Il s’agirait d’une victoire pour les forces pro-occidentales présentes au Moyen-Orient.

Il n’est pas impossible que la Turquie elle-même acceptent une telle issue. Les gouvernements américain et turc sont d’accord pour distinguer les Kurdes d’Irak de ceux de Turquie, pour lesquels l’État n’est pas une possibilité. La Turquie entretient en effet de solides relations avec le GRK – les échanges commerciaux bilatéraux se sont récemment développés, et les pipelines pétroliers du GRK s’étendent en territoire turc – dans la mesure où le gouvernement Erdoğan y voit un contrepoids au PKK turc.

Par ailleurs, le président Donald Trump ayant pour l’essentiel désormais confié le pays à la Russie et à l’Iran en cessant tout appui militaire américain aux rebelles de Syrie opposés au gouvernement, la Turquie sunnite a plus que jamais besoin d’un tampon stratégique contre un Irak et une Syrie sous conduite chiite.

À l’heure actuelle, l’administration Trump – sans parler du gouvernement national d’Irak, conduit par le Premier ministre Haïder al-Abadi – considère qu’un référendum kurde, et plus encore une séparation, déstabiliserait l’Irak. Certains affirment qu’une telle issue pourrait même conduire les électeurs à faire le choix d’un gouvernement chiite plus radical au cours des prochaines années – un gouvernement sans doute bien moins conciliant à l’égard des Kurdes.

Une telle issue peut néanmoins être évitée à condition d’un soutien de la part des États-Unis. Il est en effet dans l’intérêt de l’Amérique elle-même de bâtir une véritable alliance sunnite qui inclue un Kurdistan indépendant. Les Palestiniens, qui sont depuis bien trop longtemps les perdants du jeu stratégique au Moyen-Orient, pourraient par ailleurs enrichir une telle alliance.

DONATE NOW

L’administration Trump entend avec impatience endiguer l’influence de l’axe Russie-Iran-Hezbollah au Moyen-Orient. Elle ne pourra cependant y parvenir en se contentant de fournir toujours plus d’armes à l’Arabie saoudite et à ses intermédiaires sunnites. Respecter la soif de liberté, de démocratie et de gouvernance compétente des peuples opprimés et marginalisés – à commencer par les Kurdes – demeure absolument indispensable à la pérennité de l’empreinte occidentale sur l’avenir de la région.

Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel