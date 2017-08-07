特拉维夫——占据包括亚美尼亚、伊朗、伊拉克、叙利亚和土耳其等国山区的库尔德人是当今世界规模最大的未能建立自己国家的民族。现在改变的时机已经成熟。
20世纪初以来库尔德人一直在努力争取国家地位——并因此招致被残酷镇压的命运。但美国尤其有理由协助库尔德人建国——因为库尔德民兵在打败伊斯兰国的过程中作出了不可或缺的贡献。
可以肯定，建立包括以库尔德人为主的所有地区的“大库尔德斯坦”仍然不可能。如果库尔德内部政治不足以防止出现这样的结果，地缘政治方面的限制也不能允许这样的结果发生。
库尔德人独立在土耳其尤其令人难以置信。库尔德人在该国的主要代表库尔德工人党（PKK）明确信仰世俗、马克思式的民族主义，数十年来一直在与土耳其政府进行斗争。但雷杰普·塔伊普·埃尔多安总统领导下的政府从未动摇其阻止库尔德人建国的决心，甚至就连库尔德工人党的创立者阿卜杜拉·奥卡兰现在也没有对独立方案表示赞成。
埃尔多安终结库尔德工人党目标的决心如此强大，他也在竭力阻止叙利亚库尔德人从针对伊斯兰国的军事胜利中捞取筹码建国。他担心库尔德人在叙利亚所取得的成功将激励土耳其库尔德人在土耳其东南部地区恢复以建国为目标的斗争。这种对民族主义溢出效应的担忧已经促使埃尔多安政府沿土耳其边境设立缓冲区，该缓冲区甚至包括现在由叙利亚库尔德人控制的大片领土。
但由库尔德地区政府所代表的伊拉克库尔德群体真正有机会实现建国。库尔德地区政府是一个准主权机构，管辖着高效率的军队和独立的经济活动。尽管腐败和裙带关系像困扰地区其他政治机构那样困扰着库尔德地区政府，但该政府代表着伊拉克唯一一个能够真正行使职能的政府，统治着该国最和平、最稳定的地区。
库尔德地区政府的力量并未在其领导人身上丧失。执政的库尔德民主党计划在今年9月举行独立公投。但即便分裂的呼声再响也不足以取得成功。为了确保库尔德人成功建国，美国必须全力支持亲西方的库尔德地区政府，并为库尔德人的独立事业提供坚定的支持。
在长达14年的军事干预伊拉克失败后，美国应当承认像国务院发言人不久前所说的“建立一个团结、稳定、民主和联合的伊拉克”仅仅是一个美梦。自从2003年美国领导入侵伊拉克以来，伊拉克的政治制度已经沿宗派界限高度两极化，导致执政的什叶派多数族裔边缘化逊尼派人口，其中也包括库尔德人。事实上，排斥逊尼派是伊斯兰国崛起的一个关键因素。
今天，伊拉克已经实质上成为伊朗的托管国，而不是美国的盟友。令库尔德人和其他逊尼派伊拉克人沮丧的是，由伊拉克和伊朗政府所控制的哈沙德·沙比等什叶派民兵正在填补由伊斯兰国留下的绝大部分真空。
南斯拉夫的经验表明，当种族或宗教分裂势力爆发时，分裂很可能是通往和平最有效的途径。而且库尔德国家拥有真正的机会实现繁荣：一个独立的库尔德斯坦可以将自然资源财富与稳定务实的治理传统相结合，从而创造出可以持续的民主。这相当于亲西方势力在中东地区获胜。
即便土耳其或许也愿意接受这样的结果。美国和土耳其政府同意区别对待伊拉克和土耳其境内的库尔德人，对土耳其境内的库尔德人来说，独立建国不是一种选择。事实上，土耳其一直与库尔德地区政府关系密切——双边贸易规模近年来不断扩大，而库尔德地区政府的输油管道则向土耳其控制地区延伸——因为埃尔多安政府将其视作对土耳其库尔德工人党势力的平衡。
不仅如此，现在唐纳德·特朗普总统通过结束美国对叙利亚反政府叛乱武装的支持，已经在实际上将该国拱手让给了伊朗和俄罗斯，因此逊尼派领导的土耳其比以往任何时候都更需要针对什叶派领导的伊拉克和叙利亚的战略缓冲区。
就目前而言，特朗普政府——更不要说由哈德尔·阿巴迪总理领导的伊拉克国家政府——一直声称库尔德全民投票，更不要说分离运动，将会破坏伊拉克的稳定。有人甚至提出这可能在明年大选中促使民众选择一个更加激进的什叶派政府——这样的政府对库尔德人的态度可能远不像现在这般宽容。
但美国的支持可以避免出现这样的结果。事实上，建立包括独立库尔德斯坦在内的真正的逊尼派联盟符合美国自身的利益。已经在中东战略棋局中失败一方耗费了太多时间的巴勒斯坦人可以进一步丰富这样的联盟。
特朗普政府迫切希望遏制中东地区的俄国-伊朗-真主党轴心联盟。但实现这一目的不能只靠出售更多武器给沙特阿拉伯或其逊尼派代理人。从库尔德人开始，尊重权利被剥夺并遭受压迫的民众对自由、民主和善政的追求对西方继续影响该地区的未来仍然起着至关重要的作用。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (3)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Shlomo Ben-Ami supports the Kurdish bid for statehood, while being aware of potential pitfalls. Ahead of a referendum on independence held by the Kurdish Regional Government in Iraq this September, he urges the US to "throw its weight behind the pro-Western KRG and offer resolute support for the independence effort."
Between 25 and 35 million Kurds inhabit a mountainous region straddling portions of Armenia, Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They make up the fourth-largest ethnic group in the Middle East, but they have never obtained a state to call their own. In the early 20th Century, many Kurds dreamt of a homeland - their "Kurdistan". After WW I and the fall of the Ottoman Empire, European victors made provision for a Kurdish state in the 1920 Treaty of Sevres. Yet their hopes were shattered in 1923, when the Treaty of Lausanne set the boundaries of modern Turkey. It made no provision for a Kurdish state and left the Kurds with minority status in their respective countries. Over the next decades, any effort by Kurds to set up an independent state was brutally quashed.
For the moment their dream of a “greater Kurdistan” is "impossible". Apart from "internal Kurdish politics" - infighting among Kurdish groups, "geostrategic constraints" are certainly another obstacle. Turkey has been accused of marginalising the Kurds - 15% to 20% of its total population in the country's southeast. There is deep-seated hostility between the Turkish state and the Kurds, who for generations have received harsh treatment at the hands of the Turkish authorities.
The Turks see the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Turkey as a terrorist organisation and this complicated their relationship with Kurdish fighters in Syria, because Ankara sees them as a bigger threat than ISIS. The Kurdish YPG militia group in Syria is said to be the PKK's ally and Ankara calls it a terrorist organistation. Turkey prevents at all cost the Syrian Kurds from capitalising on their territorial gains to gain independence for fear of a "spillover effect" at home. In 2014 Ankara blocked Turkish Kurds from crossing into Syria to fight ISIS.
Strangely enough Erdogan's stance towards Iraqi Kurds is very different. As the Sunni Turkey fell out with the Shia-led government in Baghdad, the Kurds of northern Iraq have become a crucial ally. Energy is key to the relationship between Ankara and the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, and Turkey relies on the oil through a pipeline from Kirkuk to the southern Turkish port of Ceyhan.
The author proposes a "Balkanisation" of Iraq as he sees no hope for national unity. This should start with a Kurdish state, that has "a real chance of thriving: an independent Kurdistan could manage to combine natural-resource wealth with a tradition of stable and pragmatic governance, thereby creating a sustainable democracy. This would amount to a win for pro-Western forces in the Middle East."
What is positive about a Kurdish state in Iraq is that Turkey seems willing to accept it, although it denies its own Kurds the same ambition. Another support comes from Israel. In 2014 Benjamin Netanyahu voiced his support for the Kurdish aspiration for independence, taking a position that clashed with the US preference to keep the sectarian war-torn Iraq together. He maintained the creation of a Kurdish state would help form a broader alliance with moderate forces across the Middle East.
Israel has maintained discreet military, intelligence and business ties with the Kurds since the 1960s, seeing in this ethnic minority a buffer against shared Arab adversaries. The Kurds have seized on the sectarian chaos in Iraq to expand their autonomous northern territory to include Kirkuk, which sits on vast oil deposits that could make the independent state economically viable. The Kurds have long held aspirations for independence, but the international community, including Turkey as well as the US and other western countries, are opposed to the breakup of Iraq.
The author says the US should seize on the opportunity "to build a true Sunni alliance that includes an independent Kurdistan," which would be in "America's own interest." If Washington is "eager to contain the influence of the Russia-Iran-Hezbollah axis" in the Middle East, selling "more arms to Saudi Arabia or its Sunni proxies" won't help achieve the goal. Yet "respecting the yearning of disenfranchised and oppressed peoples – beginning with the Kurds – for freedom, democracy, and competent governance remains vital for a durable Western imprint on the region’s future." The problem is that Trump has an affinity for dictators and no sense of history. He is easily impressed by grandeur and prestige, that he may see the Kurds as losers, since they have been suppressed for decades. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
'US should recognize that “a unified, stable, democratic, and federal Iraq," , is a chimera. '
Should; won't.
And the Kurd's experience in Iraq, as a stalwart ally of the US, has been twice (at least) to be contemptibly and comprehensively betrayed. There are many good arguments for a 'Kurdistan', all of which are lost on any possible US administration. Nominal political party irrelevant. This after all is the country that can't even now get over the fact that it 'lost' Cuba to He who may not be Named - but had the temerity to survive. The US' inability to see what's at least a good working outcome all round, is epic. And fatal to many. And is the reason for its precipitate decline as an imperial power.
Not to flog a wounded horse, but might has in the US case, made stupid - because so invincibly wrong. Read more
Comment Commented MEHMET NAMLI
The writer continues talks about Western influence and imprint while giving advice for Middle Eastern issues . Wasn't it the western using divide and conquer strategy for many years ? And now it is the same strategy. What middle east needs is to gather at a table by putting aside nationality and religion to create a EU style organisation. Why should a sunni or shia need to hate others more than they hate westerns if they need to hate someone ? Middle east needs true leadership with a vision for unity and freedom for all . Not more divisions that will trigger further conflicts and wars in the end. And yeap all this division is all good for Israel of course.
By the way the writer is also calling PKK ( A TERRORIST ORGANISATION ) as the main representative of Kurdish politics while there is a political party HDP in the Turksih parliament. I don't think this is an innocent mistake done by him.
Simply we don't need a more divide Middle east . We need a middle east where we all live in peace without weapons . Arabs, Turks, Kurds , Persian and Jewish among others are part of that middle east. Further more we don't need more borders on earth. Why can't we just talk about removing borders everywhere ? We need politicians with this vision . This is 21st century , let's don't repeat the mistakes of 20th one . We know it costed a lot for so many people. Read more
Featured
The New Socialism of Fools
J. Bradford DeLong identifies four root causes of resistance to globalization in the West since the Great Recession.
The Noose Tightens
Elizabeth Drew doubts that even a new chief of staff can save US President Donald Trump from himself.
A Dim Outlook for Trumponomics
Nouriel Roubini assesses the prospects for the US economy and economic policy at the president's six-month mark.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.