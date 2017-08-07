3

库尔德斯坦建国

特拉维夫——占据包括亚美尼亚、伊朗、伊拉克、叙利亚和土耳其等国山区的库尔德人是当今世界规模最大的未能建立自己国家的民族。现在改变的时机已经成熟。

20世纪初以来库尔德人一直在努力争取国家地位——并因此招致被残酷镇压的命运。但美国尤其有理由协助库尔德人建国——因为库尔德民兵在打败伊斯兰国的过程中作出了不可或缺的贡献。

可以肯定，建立包括以库尔德人为主的所有地区的“大库尔德斯坦”仍然不可能。如果库尔德内部政治不足以防止出现这样的结果，地缘政治方面的限制也不能允许这样的结果发生。

库尔德人独立在土耳其尤其令人难以置信。库尔德人在该国的主要代表库尔德工人党（PKK）明确信仰世俗、马克思式的民族主义，数十年来一直在与土耳其政府进行斗争。但雷杰普·塔伊普·埃尔多安总统领导下的政府从未动摇其阻止库尔德人建国的决心，甚至就连库尔德工人党的创立者阿卜杜拉·奥卡兰现在也没有对独立方案表示赞成。

埃尔多安终结库尔德工人党目标的决心如此强大，他也在竭力阻止叙利亚库尔德人从针对伊斯兰国的军事胜利中捞取筹码建国。他担心库尔德人在叙利亚所取得的成功将激励土耳其库尔德人在土耳其东南部地区恢复以建国为目标的斗争。这种对民族主义溢出效应的担忧已经促使埃尔多安政府沿土耳其边境设立缓冲区，该缓冲区甚至包括现在由叙利亚库尔德人控制的大片领土。

但由库尔德地区政府所代表的伊拉克库尔德群体真正有机会实现建国。库尔德地区政府是一个准主权机构，管辖着高效率的军队和独立的经济活动。尽管腐败和裙带关系像困扰地区其他政治机构那样困扰着库尔德地区政府，但该政府代表着伊拉克唯一一个能够真正行使职能的政府，统治着该国最和平、最稳定的地区。

库尔德地区政府的力量并未在其领导人身上丧失。执政的库尔德民主党计划在今年9月举行独立公投。但即便分裂的呼声再响也不足以取得成功。为了确保库尔德人成功建国，美国必须全力支持亲西方的库尔德地区政府，并为库尔德人的独立事业提供坚定的支持。

在长达14年的军事干预伊拉克失败后，美国应当承认像国务院发言人不久前所说的“建立一个团结、稳定、民主和联合的伊拉克”仅仅是一个美梦。自从2003年美国领导入侵伊拉克以来，伊拉克的政治制度已经沿宗派界限高度两极化，导致执政的什叶派多数族裔边缘化逊尼派人口，其中也包括库尔德人。事实上，排斥逊尼派是伊斯兰国崛起的一个关键因素。

今天，伊拉克已经实质上成为伊朗的托管国，而不是美国的盟友。令库尔德人和其他逊尼派伊拉克人沮丧的是，由伊拉克和伊朗政府所控制的哈沙德·沙比等什叶派民兵正在填补由伊斯兰国留下的绝大部分真空。

南斯拉夫的经验表明，当种族或宗教分裂势力爆发时，分裂很可能是通往和平最有效的途径。而且库尔德国家拥有真正的机会实现繁荣：一个独立的库尔德斯坦可以将自然资源财富与稳定务实的治理传统相结合，从而创造出可以持续的民主。这相当于亲西方势力在中东地区获胜。

即便土耳其或许也愿意接受这样的结果。美国和土耳其政府同意区别对待伊拉克和土耳其境内的库尔德人，对土耳其境内的库尔德人来说，独立建国不是一种选择。事实上，土耳其一直与库尔德地区政府关系密切——双边贸易规模近年来不断扩大，而库尔德地区政府的输油管道则向土耳其控制地区延伸——因为埃尔多安政府将其视作对土耳其库尔德工人党势力的平衡。

不仅如此，现在唐纳德·特朗普总统通过结束美国对叙利亚反政府叛乱武装的支持，已经在实际上将该国拱手让给了伊朗和俄罗斯，因此逊尼派领导的土耳其比以往任何时候都更需要针对什叶派领导的伊拉克和叙利亚的战略缓冲区。

就目前而言，特朗普政府——更不要说由哈德尔·阿巴迪总理领导的伊拉克国家政府——一直声称库尔德全民投票，更不要说分离运动，将会破坏伊拉克的稳定。有人甚至提出这可能在明年大选中促使民众选择一个更加激进的什叶派政府——这样的政府对库尔德人的态度可能远不像现在这般宽容。

但美国的支持可以避免出现这样的结果。事实上，建立包括独立库尔德斯坦在内的真正的逊尼派联盟符合美国自身的利益。已经在中东战略棋局中失败一方耗费了太多时间的巴勒斯坦人可以进一步丰富这样的联盟。

特朗普政府迫切希望遏制中东地区的俄国-伊朗-真主党轴心联盟。但实现这一目的不能只靠出售更多武器给沙特阿拉伯或其逊尼派代理人。从库尔德人开始，尊重权利被剥夺并遭受压迫的民众对自由、民主和善政的追求对西方继续影响该地区的未来仍然起着至关重要的作用。