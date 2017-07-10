全球金融体系健康状况如何？

Andrew Benington JUL 11, 2017

Yet more "elysium bubble" economics. In 2007-2009 it was clear that western economies had abandoned the rule of law. Corrupt and crooked people at all levels of society were not just allowed to keep the gains of mortgage and securities fraud, central bank and state institutions protected and rewarded them. They have since progressed to dominate every sphere.

The resulting amoral policy, the abandonment of integrity by state institutions and business, is a kleptocratization of the west.

We have seen a tower block In london go up like a petrol soaked bonfire for reasons usually evoked to account for developing nation tragedies. Behind it a structural abandonment of integrity in the UK. This is everywhere. Because when the rule of law is abandoned, if one doesn't play one is out of the game.

If we want our economies to flourish and spread the benefit across all contributors, for the phillips curve to work again, for investment to raise productivity to return, we must look to the rule of law to re-establish integrity in business and political life. Today's tick box compliance is a stone to be swerved. It is an ineffective substitute for personal integrity. Read more