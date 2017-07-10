全球金融体系健康状况如何？

伦敦—最近几周以来，大西洋两岸的决策者纷纷重申金融系统可靠而稳定。美联储在6月份宣布，所有美国银行都通过了其最新的年度压力测试。美联储主席耶伦现在认为，“我们这辈子”都不会遭遇新的金融危机了。
与此同时，负责监督全球监管措施，确保它们符合全球一致的标准的金融稳定委员会（FSB）在一封致G20领导人的信中宣布，“有毒害的影子银行”正在被清理。
简言之，支持全球金体系的持续努力显然收到了成效，特别是在增强资本缓冲和清理银行系统的最重要部分的资产负债表方面。决策者最近的信誓旦旦，与我们这些担心降低系统性金融风险，以及确保银行服务于实体经济而不是威胁实体经济福祉的措施做得仍然不够的人，形成了冲突。
但现在就认定金融体系已经身体无恙为时过早。在欧洲的一些国家，巩固银行部门的措施仍然远远落后于现实。更重要的是，金融风险仍然在向非银行活动蔓延。
在不负责任的冒险行为几乎让全球经济在2007—2008年陷入一场多年的萧条后，发达经济体的监管者和央行采取了大手笔强化金融体系。它们的措施，一开始的重点是银行，从那时开始，银行增强了用于吸收风险的资本缓冲，清理了混乱的资产负债表，增加了流动性，加强了透明度，减少了高风险活动，并在一定程度上梳理了内部激励，不再鼓励鲁莽行为。此外，清算快破产和破产银行的程序也有所改进。
除了强化银行部门，决策者还在衍生品市场标准化、使其变得更加稳健和透明方面取得了不少进展，这也降低了未来纳税人援助不负责任的机构的风险。此外，支付和结算系统也变得更加安全，从而降低了经济活动“突然停止”的危险，比如2008年第四季度所发生的情况。
国家监管当局在FSB的协调下进行合作，这样的局面让人感到鼓舞。更好的协调降低了监管套利的风险，也解决了银行变得如英格兰银行前行长默文·金（Mervyn King）的名言所说的那样“生是国际的，死是国家的”这一问题。
美国和英国是改革的领导者，欧洲则一直在追赶。假设确是如此——许多这些地区的决策者都倾向如此——耶伦对美国银行系统“大大增强”的担保也将适用于发达世界的其他所有具系统重要性的银行管理辖区。FSB的信心宣言——“改革解决了导致全球金融危机的断层线”也将受到更多的支持。
但是，现在宣布胜利为时尚早。尽管FSB说金融系统变得“更加安全、更加简单、更加公平”，但也承认“新萌发的风险，如果不加以制约的话，可能不利于G20的强劲、可持续和均衡的增长的目标。”
作为一名观察者兼国际资本市场的参与者，我看到了三大新萌发的风险。
首先，随着较谨慎地监管的银行出于主动或其他原因停止了某些行为，它们现在已经被非银行机构取代，而这些非银行机构不受同样的监督和监管标准约束。
其次，非银行系统的某些部门现在有一种“流动性错觉”，即一些产品有可能对它们能够提供给某些业务领域的客户的流动性过于乐观——比如高收益和新兴市场公司债券——这些业务领域的流动性非常容易受到市场波动的影响。与此同时，交易所���易基金开始大量出现，而金融中介相对更大、更复杂的终端用户变得更加渺小了。
第三，金融体系尚未充分感受到大数据、人工智能和移动化等方面的进步所带来的技术性破坏的影响。这些方面的进步已经颠覆越来越多的其他老牌行业。不断扩大的金融技术活动得不到充分的监管，也没有经受过完整的市场周期的考验。
平心而论，威胁到全世界的增长和经济繁荣的新的系统性金融危机，可能不会源于银行系统。但就此断定我们已经摆脱了所有金融体系所面临的风险仍然过于鲁莽。
风险已经改变——并且已经从银行系统转移出去——因此监管者和监督者必须采取行动，将注意力扩大到银行之外。毕竟，《华尔街日报》的叶伟平（Greg Ip）在2015年时指出，“将风险挤出经济就像是挤压水床：风险通常会在别处重新出现。金融危机以来为了让金融体系变得更安全的措施也是如此。”
Comment Commented Andrew Benington
Yet more "elysium bubble" economics. In 2007-2009 it was clear that western economies had abandoned the rule of law. Corrupt and crooked people at all levels of society were not just allowed to keep the gains of mortgage and securities fraud, central bank and state institutions protected and rewarded them. They have since progressed to dominate every sphere.
The resulting amoral policy, the abandonment of integrity by state institutions and business, is a kleptocratization of the west.
We have seen a tower block In london go up like a petrol soaked bonfire for reasons usually evoked to account for developing nation tragedies. Behind it a structural abandonment of integrity in the UK. This is everywhere. Because when the rule of law is abandoned, if one doesn't play one is out of the game.
If we want our economies to flourish and spread the benefit across all contributors, for the phillips curve to work again, for investment to raise productivity to return, we must look to the rule of law to re-establish integrity in business and political life. Today's tick box compliance is a stone to be swerved. It is an ineffective substitute for personal integrity. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Generals have a tendency to fight the previous war (The Maginot line will go down in history as the archetypal example of this).
I see the risks associated with non-banks as non-risks because the taxpayers do not have to bail them out if they fail. If they fail, they go bankrupt and their investors lose money. At the same time I think you are not discussing the potential black swan in room, is that many people have lost faith in the global financial system - cue Donald Trump and Brexit. While I am sure it will survive for the short to medium term, there is a world of difference in the long term between when you have unilateral support and when you are much maligned by half the population. Then again as Keynes pointed out, in the long term we will all be dead. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
El-Erian is right to question whether the FED's appreciation of what's "systemically important' is complete. And, even if it is, prudential regulation is only the first line of defense against financial crises; that prudential regulation has to be backed up by emergency response tools (which central banks have) and longer term measures to resuscitate economies (which central banks lack). The FED may hope we can avoid another financial crisis in our lifetimes, but even now it's not prepared to deal with one. Read more
