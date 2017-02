Finanční osvěta eurozóny

Steve Hurst FEB 14, 2017

I thought it was a dietary problem, ingesting too many NPLs



PS those NPLs are still about not least in Italy. Its not integrated banks that are providing resilience, its taxpayers.



"There are €360bn of impaired loans in the system, according to the Bank of Italy; €200bn of these are of the worst sort, the non-performing sofferenze. This is a huge number given that there is €225bn in equity on the books of the banking system. And this may understate the rot. Banks close to being bust have reason to mark the value of their assets generously." FT Nov 2016



NPLs on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's balance sheet are at an eye watering 43.6%. 'The Financial Education of the Eurozone'. I never thought education was that expensive. Looks more like stupidity to me. And that is just Italy



'The eurozone has gone through a period of financial education'. Arh that's what you call it, I thought it was debt serfdom with taxpayer liability and debt rising to compensate for stagnation and excessive private risk taking and profit grabbing. Never have so many done so much for so few.



My word is my bond, my subprime bond, never say No..



