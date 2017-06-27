16

مغالطة أوروبا التدريجية

أثينا - توجد أوروبا تحت رحمة العملة المشتركة التي ليست ضرورية للتكامل الأوروبي، بل ساهمت  في تقويض الاتحاد الأوروبي نفسه. فما العمل  اتجاه عملة بدون دولة تدعمها - أو اتجاه 19 دولة أوروبية بدون عملة تسيطر عليها؟

الجواب المنطقي هو إما تفكيك اليورو أو تزويده بالدولة الاتحادية التي يحتاجها. والمشكلة هي أن الحل الأول سيكون مكلفا للغاية، في حين أن الحل الثاني غير ممكن في مناخ سياسي يحبذ إعادة السيادة الوطنية.

أولئك الذين يوافقون على أن تكلفة تفكيك اليورو مرتفعة جدا تم إجبارهم على  التفكير بالتمني الذي يعرف الآن رواجا كبيرا، وخاصة بعد انتخاب إيمانويل ماكرون  رئيسا لفرنسا. يرون أن أوروبا، بطريقة أو بأخرى، سوف تجد وسيلة للتحرك نحو الاتحاد.  ويبدو أن شعارهم هو "ينبغي فقط الانتظار".

فكرة ماكرون هي  أن نتجاوز التفاؤل الأجوف بالحصول على موافقة ألمانيا لتحويل منطقة اليورو إلى كيان يشبه الدولة - نوع من الاتحاد. وفي مقابل جعل أسواق العمل الفرنسية أكثر ألمانية، فضلا عن تقليص العجز في ميزانية فرنسا، يُطلب من ألمانيا الموافقة من حيث المبدأ على ميزانية مشتركة، ووزارة مالية مشتركة، وبرلمان خاص بمنطقة اليورو،  لتوفير الشرعية الديمقراطية.

لجعل هذا الاقتراح مستساغا للحكومة الألمانية، ستُرصد ميزانية مشتركة صغيرة (حوالي 1٪ من إجمالي دخل منطقة اليورو)، وسوف تمول فقط الهياكل الأساسية التي يستلزمها الاتحاد الفدرالي، مثل التأمين المشترك على الودائع لدعم (ما يسمى) اتحاد المصارف الأوروبية ودعم جزء من المنافع الاجتماعية المتعلقة بالبطالة. وتتوخى الخطة أيضا سندات مشتركة، أو سندات اليوروبوند، التي ستغطي فقط جزءا من الديون الجديدة، وستحظر صراحة التبادل بين ديون الدول الأعضاء الموروثة.

ويعرف ماكرون أن مثل هذا الاتحاد سيكون  اقتصاديا دون جدوى، نظرا إلى كثرة الديون، والأعمال المصرفية، والاستثمار، وأزمة الفقر المنتشرة في جميع أنحاء منطقة اليورو. ولكن، بروح من التدرجية التقليدية للاتحاد الأوروبي، يعتقد أن مثل هذا التحرك سيكون هاما سياسيا وخطوة حاسمة نحو اتحاد مفيد.

بمجرد قبول الألمان للمبدأ، فإن الاقتصاد سيجبرهم على قبول النتائج الضخمة الضرورية"، كما قال لي مسؤول فرنسي مؤخرا. وقد يبدو هذا التفاؤل مبررا في ضوء المقترحات التي طرحت في الماضي من قبل السيد  وولفغانغ شويبل، وزير المالية الألماني. ولكن هناك سببان قويان للتشكك.

أولا، لم تولد المستشارة أنجيلا ميركل وشوبل أمس. وإذا كان مؤيدو ماكرون يتصورون اتحاد فدراليا باعتباره  المدخل للاندماج السياسي الكامل، فسوف يكون لميركل، شويبل، وحزب الديمقراطيين الأحرار (الذي من المرجح أن ينضم إلى حكومة ائتلافية بقيادة حزب الديمقراطيين المسيحيين لميركل بعد الانتخابات الاتحادية في سبتمبر/أيلول). وسوف يرفضون بأدب رفضا قاطعا المبادرات الفرنسية.

ثانيا، في حالة (غير متوقعة) إعطاء ألمانيا  الاتحاد الفدرالي الضوء الأخضر للمضي قدما، فإن أي تغيير في عمل منطقة اليورو، ولا شك، سيلتهم أجزاء كبيرة من رأس المال السياسي للإصلاحيين. وإذا لم ينتج عن ذلك نتائج اقتصادية واجتماعية من شأنها تحسين فرص الاتحاد السليم بدلا من أن تلغي، وأظن أنه لن يحدث ذلك، يمكن أن تترتب عنه ردود فعل سياسية، مما ينهي أي احتمال لوجود اتحاد أكبر في المستقبل. في هذه الحالة، فإن تفكيك اليورو سيصبح حتميا، وسوف يكلف أكثر، وسوف يترك أوروبا في مزيد من الأزمات.

وإذا كنتُ على حق أن سياسة التدرج للرئيس ماكرون واتحاده الفيدرالي سوف يعرفان الفشل، فما هو البديل؟ جوابي واضح: إعادة نشر المؤسسات الأوروبية القائمة لمحاكاة اتحاد فعال في المجالات الأربعة حيث تتدهور أزمة اليورو: الدين العام، والخدمات المصرفية، والاستثمار، والحرمان الاجتماعي.

وبمجرد أن تستقر هذه الأزمات الأربعة، ستتم استعادة الأمل، وإعادة تأهيل فكرة أوروبا. ثم - وبعد ذلك فقط - يجب علينا الشروع في عملية الجمعية الدستورية التي تقوم عليها أي أجندة لبناء اتحاد ديمقراطي كامل.

ولكن كيف يمكننا محاكاة اتحاد كبير اقتصاديا واجتماعيا كبيرا - الآن، بموجب المعاهدات والمؤسسات القائمة؟

تصورا مؤتمرا صحفيا يضم رؤساء المجلس الأوروبي والمفوضية الأوروبية والبنك المركزي الأوروبي والبنك الأوروبي للاستثمار، وهو يُصدر إعلانا مشتركا يطلق - اعتبارا من صباح الغد - أربع مبادرات جديدة لا تتطلب أي تغيير في المعاهدة أو مؤسسة جديدة.

أولا، سيشرع بنك الاستثمار الأوروبي في تنفيذ برنامج واسع النطاق للاستثمارات الخضراء بقيادة الاستثمار بنسبة تصل إلى 5٪ من دخل منطقة اليورو، ممولَة بالكامل من خلال إصدارات سندات بنك الاستثمار الأوروبي، والتي سيشتريها البنك المركزي الأوروبي في الأسواق الثانوية، إذا لزم الأمر، للحفاظ على غلة منخفضة للغاية.

ثانيا، سيعمل البنك المركزي الأوروبي على تفعيل (دون شراء) الجزء المتوافق عليه من اتفاق ماستريخت (60٪ من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي) المتعلقة باستحقاق سندات سيادية في منطقة اليورو من خلال إصدار سندات البنك المركزي الأوروبي الخاصة به. هذه السندات يجب أن يتم استردادها من قبل الدولة العضو التي استفادت من الديون جزئيا من قبل البنك المركزي الأوروبي بعوائد منخفضة جدا  يمكن  للبنك المركزي الأوروبي  تأمينها.

ثالثا، سوف تتم خصخصة البنوك الفاشلة. واستنادا إلى اتفاق حكومي دولي غير رسمي، سيقوم المشرف المصرفي للبنك المركزي الأوروبي بتعيين مجلس إدارة جديد، وسيتم تمويل أي إعادة رسملة مباشرة من قبل آلية الاستقرار الأوروبية. وفي المقابل، ستبقي إدارة الخزينة على أسهم البنوك، من أجل بيعها مرة أخرى إلى القطاع الخاص في تاريخ مستقبلي.

رابعا، سوف تمول جميع الأرباح من عمليات شراء السندات من البنك المركزي الأوروبي، بالإضافة إلى أي أرباح من نظامه الداخلي المستهدف 2، وهو برنامج يشبه نموذج التغذية الأمريكي يوفر الاحتياجات الغذائية الأساسية للأسر الأوروبية التي توجد تحت عتبة الفقر.

لاحظ كيف يكفي لمؤتمر صحفي أن يعلن للعالم أن منطقة اليورو على وشك محاكاة اتحاد سياسي يستخدم المؤسسات القائمة لإعادة هيكلة كل الدين العام (دون أي حلاقة)، وخلق اتحاد مصرفي مناسب، وتعزيز الاستثمار الكلي، وتخفيف حدة الفقر على نطاق قاري. ونلاحظ أيضا أن هذا الاتحاد يمكن أن يتحقق بالفعل صباح الغد، دون أن يتخلى عن معاهدات الاتحاد الأوروبي القائمة.

كما نتجت أزمة اليورو عن مغالطة تدعي أن الاتحاد النقدي سوف يتطور إلى اتحاد سياسي. واليوم، تهدد مغالطة تدريجية جديدة أوروبا: الاعتقاد بأن اتحاد فيدرالي سيتطور إلى اتحاد ديمقراطي قابل للحياة. ومن المفارقات التي قد تبدو سليمة أن الإعلان عن اتحاد صوري اليوم قد يكون آخر فرصة لإنقاذ حلم الاتحاد الأوروبي السليم.