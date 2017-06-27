مغالطة أوروبا التدريجية

أثينا - توجد أوروبا تحت رحمة العملة المشتركة التي ليست ضرورية للتكامل الأوروبي، بل ساهمت في تقويض الاتحاد الأوروبي نفسه. فما العمل اتجاه عملة بدون دولة تدعمها - أو اتجاه 19 دولة أوروبية بدون عملة تسيطر عليها؟
الجواب المنطقي هو إما تفكيك اليورو أو تزويده بالدولة الاتحادية التي يحتاجها. والمشكلة هي أن الحل الأول سيكون مكلفا للغاية، في حين أن الحل الثاني غير ممكن في مناخ سياسي يحبذ إعادة السيادة الوطنية.
أولئك الذين يوافقون على أن تكلفة تفكيك اليورو مرتفعة جدا تم إجبارهم على التفكير بالتمني الذي يعرف الآن رواجا كبيرا، وخاصة بعد انتخاب إيمانويل ماكرون رئيسا لفرنسا. يرون أن أوروبا، بطريقة أو بأخرى، سوف تجد وسيلة للتحرك نحو الاتحاد. ويبدو أن شعارهم هو "ينبغي فقط الانتظار".
فكرة ماكرون هي أن نتجاوز التفاؤل الأجوف بالحصول على موافقة ألمانيا لتحويل منطقة اليورو إلى كيان يشبه الدولة - نوع من الاتحاد. وفي مقابل جعل أسواق العمل الفرنسية أكثر ألمانية، فضلا عن تقليص العجز في ميزانية فرنسا، يُطلب من ألمانيا الموافقة من حيث المبدأ على ميزانية مشتركة، ووزارة مالية مشتركة، وبرلمان خاص بمنطقة اليورو، لتوفير الشرعية الديمقراطية.
لجعل هذا الاقتراح مستساغا للحكومة الألمانية، ستُرصد ميزانية مشتركة صغيرة (حوالي 1٪ من إجمالي دخل منطقة اليورو)، وسوف تمول فقط الهياكل الأساسية التي يستلزمها الاتحاد الفدرالي، مثل التأمين المشترك على الودائع لدعم (ما يسمى) اتحاد المصارف الأوروبية ودعم جزء من المنافع الاجتماعية المتعلقة بالبطالة. وتتوخى الخطة أيضا سندات مشتركة، أو سندات اليوروبوند، التي ستغطي فقط جزءا من الديون الجديدة، وستحظر صراحة التبادل بين ديون الدول الأعضاء الموروثة.
ويعرف ماكرون أن مثل هذا الاتحاد سيكون اقتصاديا دون جدوى، نظرا إلى كثرة الديون، والأعمال المصرفية، والاستثمار، وأزمة الفقر المنتشرة في جميع أنحاء منطقة اليورو. ولكن، بروح من التدرجية التقليدية للاتحاد الأوروبي، يعتقد أن مثل هذا التحرك سيكون هاما سياسيا وخطوة حاسمة نحو اتحاد مفيد.
بمجرد قبول الألمان للمبدأ، فإن الاقتصاد سيجبرهم على قبول النتائج الضخمة الضرورية"، كما قال لي مسؤول فرنسي مؤخرا. وقد يبدو هذا التفاؤل مبررا في ضوء المقترحات التي طرحت في الماضي من قبل السيد وولفغانغ شويبل، وزير المالية الألماني. ولكن هناك سببان قويان للتشكك.
أولا، لم تولد المستشارة أنجيلا ميركل وشوبل أمس. وإذا كان مؤيدو ماكرون يتصورون اتحاد فدراليا باعتباره المدخل للاندماج السياسي الكامل، فسوف يكون لميركل، شويبل، وحزب الديمقراطيين الأحرار (الذي من المرجح أن ينضم إلى حكومة ائتلافية بقيادة حزب الديمقراطيين المسيحيين لميركل بعد الانتخابات الاتحادية في سبتمبر/أيلول). وسوف يرفضون بأدب رفضا قاطعا المبادرات الفرنسية.
ثانيا، في حالة (غير متوقعة) إعطاء ألمانيا الاتحاد الفدرالي الضوء الأخضر للمضي قدما، فإن أي تغيير في عمل منطقة اليورو، ولا شك، سيلتهم أجزاء كبيرة من رأس المال السياسي للإصلاحيين. وإذا لم ينتج عن ذلك نتائج اقتصادية واجتماعية من شأنها تحسين فرص الاتحاد السليم بدلا من أن تلغي، وأظن أنه لن يحدث ذلك، يمكن أن تترتب عنه ردود فعل سياسية، مما ينهي أي احتمال لوجود اتحاد أكبر في المستقبل. في هذه الحالة، فإن تفكيك اليورو سيصبح حتميا، وسوف يكلف أكثر، وسوف يترك أوروبا في مزيد من الأزمات.
وإذا كنتُ على حق أن سياسة التدرج للرئيس ماكرون واتحاده الفيدرالي سوف يعرفان الفشل، فما هو البديل؟ جوابي واضح: إعادة نشر المؤسسات الأوروبية القائمة لمحاكاة اتحاد فعال في المجالات الأربعة حيث تتدهور أزمة اليورو: الدين العام، والخدمات المصرفية، والاستثمار، والحرمان الاجتماعي.
وبمجرد أن تستقر هذه الأزمات الأربعة، ستتم استعادة الأمل، وإعادة تأهيل فكرة أوروبا. ثم - وبعد ذلك فقط - يجب علينا الشروع في عملية الجمعية الدستورية التي تقوم عليها أي أجندة لبناء اتحاد ديمقراطي كامل.
ولكن كيف يمكننا محاكاة اتحاد كبير اقتصاديا واجتماعيا كبيرا - الآن، بموجب المعاهدات والمؤسسات القائمة؟
تصورا مؤتمرا صحفيا يضم رؤساء المجلس الأوروبي والمفوضية الأوروبية والبنك المركزي الأوروبي والبنك الأوروبي للاستثمار، وهو يُصدر إعلانا مشتركا يطلق - اعتبارا من صباح الغد - أربع مبادرات جديدة لا تتطلب أي تغيير في المعاهدة أو مؤسسة جديدة.
أولا، سيشرع بنك الاستثمار الأوروبي في تنفيذ برنامج واسع النطاق للاستثمارات الخضراء بقيادة الاستثمار بنسبة تصل إلى 5٪ من دخل منطقة اليورو، ممولَة بالكامل من خلال إصدارات سندات بنك الاستثمار الأوروبي، والتي سيشتريها البنك المركزي الأوروبي في الأسواق الثانوية، إذا لزم الأمر، للحفاظ على غلة منخفضة للغاية.
ثانيا، سيعمل البنك المركزي الأوروبي على تفعيل (دون شراء) الجزء المتوافق عليه من اتفاق ماستريخت (60٪ من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي) المتعلقة باستحقاق سندات سيادية في منطقة اليورو من خلال إصدار سندات البنك المركزي الأوروبي الخاصة به. هذه السندات يجب أن يتم استردادها من قبل الدولة العضو التي استفادت من الديون جزئيا من قبل البنك المركزي الأوروبي بعوائد منخفضة جدا يمكن للبنك المركزي الأوروبي تأمينها.
ثالثا، سوف تتم خصخصة البنوك الفاشلة. واستنادا إلى اتفاق حكومي دولي غير رسمي، سيقوم المشرف المصرفي للبنك المركزي الأوروبي بتعيين مجلس إدارة جديد، وسيتم تمويل أي إعادة رسملة مباشرة من قبل آلية الاستقرار الأوروبية. وفي المقابل، ستبقي إدارة الخزينة على أسهم البنوك، من أجل بيعها مرة أخرى إلى القطاع الخاص في تاريخ مستقبلي.
رابعا، سوف تمول جميع الأرباح من عمليات شراء السندات من البنك المركزي الأوروبي، بالإضافة إلى أي أرباح من نظامه الداخلي المستهدف 2، وهو برنامج يشبه نموذج التغذية الأمريكي يوفر الاحتياجات الغذائية الأساسية للأسر الأوروبية التي توجد تحت عتبة الفقر.
لاحظ كيف يكفي لمؤتمر صحفي أن يعلن للعالم أن منطقة اليورو على وشك محاكاة اتحاد سياسي يستخدم المؤسسات القائمة لإعادة هيكلة كل الدين العام (دون أي حلاقة)، وخلق اتحاد مصرفي مناسب، وتعزيز الاستثمار الكلي، وتخفيف حدة الفقر على نطاق قاري. ونلاحظ أيضا أن هذا الاتحاد يمكن أن يتحقق بالفعل صباح الغد، دون أن يتخلى عن معاهدات الاتحاد الأوروبي القائمة.
كما نتجت أزمة اليورو عن مغالطة تدعي أن الاتحاد النقدي سوف يتطور إلى اتحاد سياسي. واليوم، تهدد مغالطة تدريجية جديدة أوروبا: الاعتقاد بأن اتحاد فيدرالي سيتطور إلى اتحاد ديمقراطي قابل للحياة. ومن المفارقات التي قد تبدو سليمة أن الإعلان عن اتحاد صوري اليوم قد يكون آخر فرصة لإنقاذ حلم الاتحاد الأوروبي السليم.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I like the way everybody appears to blame the Germans when it was the French who dreamed up the euro. Now the French propose to save themselves by saving everybody from their nightmare creation by asking somebody else to sort it out. Like all visitors to the Nein Camp, including YV, they will be told Nein.
The black humour is that Germany is the one eurozone member that was pressured to join the union as the price for support of reunification, the other members all voluntarily signed up.
The real question is how can a common currency have a different value depending which side of the street you are stood on. The eurozone is an airport with one plane landed and blocking the runway leaving 18 other planes up in the air in a parking orbit until they run out of fuel and fall from the sky. Why does anybody think Macron can sort it out, he is just a passenger on one plane.
'The logical answer is...' not to try and rationalise the irrational. If the French created the problem why should they be capable of solving it Read more
Comment Commented Barry Rosenfeld
Another silly idea: create a Euro Standard that can function in a manner similar to the Gold Standard. The Euro, as the EU reserve currency, could be traded along with local currencies. Each country could announce the value of its new currency in respect of the Euro, based on 10 years balance of trade performance. Counties with chronic trade surpluses/deficits will price their new currencies accordingly.
Countries will guarantee that the set exchange rates will be kept for two years and then let free to adjust to the Euro - and to other currencies. [The US dollar is usually accepted along with national currencies in many countries, so the issue of two currencies used as legal tender is not impossible to accept.] The Euro can be held as a hedge against excessive exchange rate deflation or appreciation.
As with Varoufakis's proposal, it won't be easy, but continuing with the current Euro situation is tantamount to denying death: to paraphrase the UK finance minister, the Euro is a dead currency walking. Let it be the shadow currency instead.
Comment Commented Henry Rech
A few days ago, Jens Weidmann, the president of the Bundesbank, made it clear that cross national fiscal operations would not be possible. Financial responsibility was to remain national. This closes the door to a transfer union and Eurobonds. German austerity will reign supreme as long as there is a Eurozone. Read more
Comment Commented M M
A rotten apple can never grow a healthy tree.. Read more
Comment Commented Gerry H
Of course the whole situation could have been avoided if the Euro had been introduced parallel to the existing currencies. It would then have been the currency for capital and business, exempt from exchange rates, while native currencies would drive the local marketplace until either one would prove more efficient. But that would have doubled the bookkeeping, which would have been too complex and open to manipulation. So it's either one or the other, the choice has been made and as Varoufakis shows here, making it work is not impossible. With a bit of lateral thinking many different solutions could be found. They were clever enough to design it, can can be clever enough to make it work. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
Where in this "simulated federation" is exactly the democratic legitimation? Read more
Comment Commented M M
Yanis, Yanis, Yanis..do you seriously beleive that the dysfunctional EU Institutions are the answer to the many problems facing the EU? Any proposal that involves the current institutional, legal and organisational set up of the EU shall be just another "Fallacy", you can ask Macron in a couple of years time, he seems to be following in the footsteps of the Actor-In-Chief. As far as the German autocratic gang is concerned, the answer shall always be " nein".. Macron shall be just a new toy for them to enjoy in the coming 5 years... Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
If a variation of the Maastricht rules is a constitutional requirement for Euro-member-states, then any government must resign if they violate the rules. Declare ineptitude to govern within the constraints of the constitution, and resign without pensions, and new elections. No penalty payments from the tax-payer to the EU.Commission and the ruling elites continue their irresponsible management practices. A 'federal state' for Euroland is not necessary. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
italy is sitting the bubbling magna on approximately 1/3 of eurozone debt. All euro stalwarts are welcome to join the picnic. Bring your currency shorts because the forecast is hot Read more
Comment Commented David Li
Dismantling the euro might be costly, but there is no easy way out of the mess the single currency is creating at the moment. It needs a consolidated power to push through the reforms, which will be frequently against but transcend national interest.
The solution Prof. Varoufakis proposed is insightful, but it does not tackle the fundamental problem of Europe, the EURO currency - the lost flexibility to adjust a country's productivity by changing its exchange rate. The issuance of ECB bonds will lower servicing cost for all the debts in the peripheral countries, but without steady healthy current account surplus, debt level will increase still further, and Europe will continue suffering. Read more
Comment Commented Travis Hughes
Much of his work is on this problem though re: the global minotaur. Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
Dismantling the Euro Zone need not be very expensive, provided it is deliberate and the creditor countries succeed rather than the debtors being ejected.
I admire the plan set out (although disagree with some bits of it) and it has an added benefit that it could still be executed even if Germany and the Netherlands refused and left the Euro.
Alas, I cannot see such a radical outcome being legitimated at the polls. Interesting thought though!
Comment Commented David Chipping
Brave new thinking perhaps, relevant as Macron will very probably fail in his naive endeavour. Forgetting one thing however, we had a workable EU before political hubris decided that we had to move toward federalism.
After all this turmoil they are still talking about the impossible that even prior to the Lisbon treaty was voted down by the EU populace;
governance by unelected elites has to be brought to a stop. Read more
Comment Commented British Sausage
The requirements of a currency union force the subsidy of more inefficient parts of the union by the most profitable. As long as this subsidy is seen as a 'loan' rather than a 'gift' the union is doomed. Read more
Comment Commented Marco Cattaneo
Eurozone economic integration will just not happen. Probably the only feasible solution is for each country to introduce parallel tax-backed currencies. http://bastaconleurocrisi.blogspot.it/2016/05/eurozone-needs-flexible-euro-not-some.html Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
" As paradoxical as it may sound, announcing a simulated federation today may be the last chance to rescue the dream of a proper European Union."
Not much chance of that happening then ! Read more
