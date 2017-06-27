مغالطة أوروبا التدريجية

Steve Hurst JUN 28, 2017

I like the way everybody appears to blame the Germans when it was the French who dreamed up the euro. Now the French propose to save themselves by saving everybody from their nightmare creation by asking somebody else to sort it out. Like all visitors to the Nein Camp, including YV, they will be told Nein.



The black humour is that Germany is the one eurozone member that was pressured to join the union as the price for support of reunification, the other members all voluntarily signed up.



The real question is how can a common currency have a different value depending which side of the street you are stood on. The eurozone is an airport with one plane landed and blocking the runway leaving 18 other planes up in the air in a parking orbit until they run out of fuel and fall from the sky. Why does anybody think Macron can sort it out, he is just a passenger on one plane.



'The logical answer is...' not to try and rationalise the irrational. If the French created the problem why should they be capable of solving it Read more