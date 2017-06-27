Ошибочная вера в постепенность в Европе

Henk Crop JUN 28, 2017

Indeed the Euro was unnecessary for the EU integration. We had a functioning system, that did not threaten the EU. The introduction of the Euro has undermined democracy, it has wrecked the economies that could not compete and increased unemployment there and it has developed the EU into a Transfer Union. The Nordern countries loaning ever more money to the Southern countries for a very long time to come.

Because the Euro binds countries with a great variety in competitiveness. According to the Global Competitive Report ( see also PS article by

mr. Schwab): The Netherlands ranks as 4, Germany 5, Finland 10, Luxemburg 20..... France 21, Spain 32, Italy 44, Portugal 45, Greece 86.

How could someone think that these countries could overnight develop a competitive economy ?

Although the Netherlands has a nice ranking, it could not prevent its GDP per capita from declining, since 2008.

As a result of the functioning of the EU the overcrowded the Netherlands also had to admit, non-western, immigrants, ca 100.000 over the last two years.

The question becomes who is benefiting from the Euro ? Perhaps only Germany and Luxemburg.

Another question is how do we get out of this mess ?

All these smart officials like Schaubele, Macron and Draghi have one handicap and that is they are not unbiased.

Therefore my suggestion is: to give an outside think tank the assignment to develop a plan, and computermodels, which leads to one or more workable currencies for the EU.

This think tank will have no ties to the EU elite and will be supervised by a citizen committee.

