Ошибочная вера в постепенность в Европе

АФИНЫ – Европа попала в полную зависимость от своей единой валюты, которая была не просто не нужна для европейской интеграции, но и фактически разрушает Евросоюз. Так что же следует сделать с этой валютой, у которой нет своего государства, и с 19 европейскими государствами, у которых нет собственной, подконтрольной им валюты?
Логический ответ таков: либо отменить евро, либо создать федеральное государство, в котором он нуждается. Проблема в том, что первое решение обойдётся невероятно дорого, а второе – нереализуемо в нынешнем политическом климате, где царят идеи ренационализации суверенитета.
Те, кто согласен, что издержки отмены евро слишком высоки, чтобы даже помышлять об этом, вынуждены заниматься мечтаниями, которые сейчас стали очень модными, особенно после избрания Эммануэля Макрона президентом Франции. Их идея в том, что Европа каким-то образом, с помощью неких неизвестных инструментов сумеет всё-таки найти свой путь к федеративному государству. «Надо просто быть настойчивыми». Таков, кажется, их девиз.
Идея Макрона состоит в том, что надо, не ограничиваясь ленивым оптимизмом, добиться согласия Германии на превращение еврозоны в союз, подобный государству: облегчённую версию федерации. В обмен на придание французскому рынку труда более немецкого вида, а также обуздание бюджетного дефицита Франции, Германию просят принципиально согласиться на единый бюджет, единое министерство финансов и единый парламент стран еврозоны, обеспечивающий демократическую легитимность.
Для того чтобы это предложение стало приемлемым для правительства Германии, предлагаемый единый бюджет имеет крошечный размер (примерно 1% совокупного дохода еврозоны). За его счёт предполагается финансировать лишь несколько базовых структур, предусмотренных в варианте «лёгкой федерации», например, частичную социальную защиту безработных и единую систему страхования вкладов, что придаст смысл европейскому (так называемому) банковскому союзу. Данный план предполагает также выпуск единых облигаций (так называемые Евробонды), которые будут представлять собой лишь небольшой новый долг, при этом обобществление огромных долгов, накопленных странами еврозоны, напрямую запрещается.
Макрон понимает, что подобная федерация с макроэкономической точки зрения будет незначительной на фоне глубины долгового, банковского, инвестиционного и социального кризиса, который разворачивается в странах еврозоны. Однако, размышляя в духе традиционной для ЕС постепенности, он считает, что подобный шаг будет политически важным и решительным на пути к подлинной федерации.
«Как только немцы согласятся с самим принципом, экономика вынудит их согласиться с необходимыми масштабами», – именно так описывал мне недавно ситуацию французский политик. Подобный оптимизм может выглядеть оправданным в свете предложений, делавшихся в прошлом по этому поводу не кем иным, как самим Вольфгангом Шойбле, министром финансов Германии. Но есть две весомые причины сохранять скептицизм.
Во-первых, канцлер Ангела Меркель и Шойбле родились не вчера. Если люди Макрона будут представлять себе лёгкую федерацию как первый шаг на пути к полноценной политической интеграции, точно так же подумают Меркель, Шойбле и ожившие «Свободные демократы» (которые, скорее всего, вступят в коалиционное правительство с христианскими демократами Меркель после федеральных выборов в сентябре). Вежливо, но твёрдо, они отвергнут французские инициативы.
Во-вторых, в маловероятном случае согласия Германии на лёгкую федерацию, любое изменение в работе еврозоны, несомненно, уничтожит значительную часть политического капитала этих реформаторов. А если реформы не принесут экономических и социальных результатов, которые повысят (а не уничтожат) шансы на создание подлинной федерации, а я подозреваю, что не повысят, тогда последует политическая реакция, которая покончит с любыми перспективами появления такой федерации в будущем. Отмена евро станет неизбежной, она обойдётся дороже и оставит Европу в состоянии ещё большей разрухи.
Если я прав, что постепенные подходы Макрона и его проект лёгкой федерации обернутся предсказуемым провалом, тогда как может выглядеть альтернатива? Мой ответ прост: следует использовать существующие европейские институты для имитации реальной федерации в четырёх сферах, где ощущается кризис евро: государственный долг, банковский сектор, инвестиции, обнищание общества.
Как только ситуация с этими четырьмя подкризисами стабилизируется, вновь появятся надежды, а идея Европы будет реабилитирована. Тогда – и только тогда – мы должны будем начать процедуру созыва конституционального собрания, которая должна лежать в основе любого плана создания полноценной демократической федерации.
Но как можно имитировать значимую с точки зрения макроэкономики – и макросоциологии – федерацию уже сейчас, в рамках существующих договоров и институтов?
Представьте себе пресс-конференцию с участием председателей Европейского совета, Европейской комиссии, Европейского центрального банка (ЕЦБ) и Европейского инвестиционного банка (ЕИБ). Они выпускают совместную декларацию о запуске – завтра утром – четырёх новых инициатив, которые не требуют ни изменения договоров, ни создания новых институтов.
Во-первых, ЕИБ запустит крупномасштабную зелёную инвестиционную программу восстановления экономики в размере 5% доходов еврозоны. Она будет целиком финансироваться за счёт облигаций ЕИБ, которые – в случае необходимости – ЕЦБ будет покупать на вторичном рынке для поддержания их доходности на сверхнизком уровне.
Во-вторых, ЕЦБ, выпуская собственные облигации, начнёт обслуживать (не покупая) ту часть суверенных облигаций стран еврозоны с приближающимся сроком погашения, которая соответствует нормам Маастрихтского договора (60% ВВП). Облигации ЕЦБ будут погашаться странами еврозоны, чьи долги частично взял на обслуживание ЕЦБ, причём с очень низкой доходностью, которую способен обеспечить ЕЦБ.
В-третьих, банки на грани банкротства будут денационализированы. Опираясь на неформальное межправительственное соглашение, банковский регулятор ЕЦБ назначит новые советы директоров, а любая рекапитализация будет финансироваться напрямую из Европейского стабилизационного механизма (ЕСМ). В обмен на это ЕСМ получит акции банков, которые в будущем продаст обратно частному сектору.
В-четвёртых, вся прибыль от продажи облигаций ЕЦБ, наряду со всей прибылью от работы его внутренней системы платежей Target2, будет использоваться для финансирования единой для всей еврозоны программы карточек на бесплатное продовольствие в американском стиле, что поможет удовлетворить базовые потребности в питании европейских семей, находящихся за чертой бедности.
Обратите внимание: достаточно одной пресс-конференции, чтобы объявить всему миру, что еврозона готова имитировать политическую федерацию, используя уже существующие институты, для реструктуризации всего госдолга (причём без списаний), для создания подлинного банковского союза, для повышения объёма совокупных инвестиции и для смягчения проблемы бедности на континентальном уровне. Обратите также внимание, что эту имитируемую федерацию может действительно создать уже завтра утром, не вступая в противоречие с существующими договорами ЕС.
Кризис евро стал результатом заблуждения, будто валютный союз постепенно превратится в политический союз. Сегодня Европе грозит новая ошибка постепенности – убеждение, будто лёгкая федерация постепенно превратится в реальную демократическую федерацию. Как это ни парадоксально звучит, провозглашение имитируемой федерации может сегодня стать последним шансом спасти мечту о подлинном Европейском союзе.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (32)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Indeed the Euro was unnecessary for the EU integration. We had a functioning system, that did not threaten the EU. The introduction of the Euro has undermined democracy, it has wrecked the economies that could not compete and increased unemployment there and it has developed the EU into a Transfer Union. The Nordern countries loaning ever more money to the Southern countries for a very long time to come.
Because the Euro binds countries with a great variety in competitiveness. According to the Global Competitive Report ( see also PS article by
mr. Schwab): The Netherlands ranks as 4, Germany 5, Finland 10, Luxemburg 20..... France 21, Spain 32, Italy 44, Portugal 45, Greece 86.
How could someone think that these countries could overnight develop a competitive economy ?
Although the Netherlands has a nice ranking, it could not prevent its GDP per capita from declining, since 2008.
As a result of the functioning of the EU the overcrowded the Netherlands also had to admit, non-western, immigrants, ca 100.000 over the last two years.
The question becomes who is benefiting from the Euro ? Perhaps only Germany and Luxemburg.
Another question is how do we get out of this mess ?
All these smart officials like Schaubele, Macron and Draghi have one handicap and that is they are not unbiased.
Therefore my suggestion is: to give an outside think tank the assignment to develop a plan, and computermodels, which leads to one or more workable currencies for the EU.
This think tank will have no ties to the EU elite and will be supervised by a citizen committee.
Read more
Comment Commented M M
Jan, of course the EU was a French project, what was Germany then? What was Germany until reunification and the introduction of the euro? This French invention shall collapse like all the previous conquests only this time at the hands of the perceived Napoleon IV! Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Henk,
Northern Euro for highly competitive countries and Southern Euro for less so? But then again, this would lead to even further division along the current fault lines. The more I think about EU and eurozone, the more convinced I become that a great concept of trade union was hijacked by France and subsequently Germany, in order to project their world power status. Without EU, France-Germany are regional powers at best. With EU, only USA and China are their equals. Then again, maybe that was the original reason for EU in the first place...Louis XIV, Napolean, Keiser Wilhelm and Hitler's dreams about world domination just don't want to die. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Henk, do you want Shauble to have a heart attack, the EU cannot afford his hospital bills. Good suggestion but the "nein " factor , etc.. Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
@MM France and Greece are hyper centralyzed hyper dysfunctional countries not to mention hyper racist countries, essentially anti-thesises of the northern protestant countries. Why they would push for more centralization in the EU is a everyone's guess. Ultimately France, Greece and crew might have to adapt their population size to their economic prospects, located essentially in tourism and agriculture. Sure, there is nothing wrong with cantonalism and decentralization, however ex-lights of the world like Greece and France aren't there yet and are possibly bound to push in the wrong direction. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Marendo, the whole Club Med is a disaster with the exception of few small pockets such as Monaco, etc.. Decentralisation is the answer but will never happen at the hands of the current leadership. Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
The western civilization seems to possibly undergo a process of desagregration into its parts. The WC was effectively a racially centered one, around the the white Caucasian race. Nowadays the parts are each recentering themselves individually around national identities that are effectively mostly ethnic identities. If satisfying pecking orders and incomes can't be generated in that way, the nationalisms might have to desagregate into sub-nationalisms or cantonalisms, wich can be seen as forms of tribalisms. Ultimately, finding a balance between consumerist individualism and a civilization compatible with life, in other words between love and wisdom might be off limits for the caucasian tribes. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Switzerland has been successfully functioning along caontonias lines, no problem there at all, the key word is democracy and is truthful implementation ad eexecution and this is what has been lacking in many parts of the world and not only within or among the EU member states. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
What about allowing/encouraging the issue of local dual currencies? This would allow local economies to control their own issuance and speed of currency flow. They may depreciate against against the Euro but is that in itself a massive tragedy? Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
Interestingly this was a UK proposal under John Major's government, which had concluded (after the UK had crashed out of the ERM) that a full monetary union would be a bad idea.
The proposal was termed 'The hard ECU'. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Mike, the whole EU project has sadly become a "Greek Tragedy".. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I like the way everybody appears to blame the Germans when it was the French who dreamed up the euro. Now the French propose to save themselves by saving everybody from their nightmare creation by asking somebody else to sort it out. Like all visitors to the Nein Camp, including YV, they will be told Nein.
The black humour is that Germany is the one eurozone member that was pressured to join the union as the price for support of reunification, the other members all voluntarily signed up.
The real question is how can a common currency have a different value depending which side of the street you are stood on. The eurozone is an airport with one plane landed and blocking the runway leaving 18 other planes up in the air in a parking orbit until they run out of fuel and fall from the sky. Why does anybody think Macron can sort it out, he is just a passenger on one plane.
'The logical answer is...' not to try and rationalise the irrational. If the French created the problem why should they be capable of solving it Read more
Comment Commented M M
For the record any French House wine consumption is not included in the statistics...these are off balance sheet items! Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Steve. The French also have a challenge with their wine, because these days we enjoy wine from California. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
M M
What should be noted is that the French invented the guillotine and VAT and the euro, all of which were designed to be positive things. In terms of defense they invented the Maginot Line which didnt work. They do score very well on wine, (although they export more French wine than they produce), food and pastries, and fashion Read more
Comment Commented M M
Steve, we love the French, but we like the German establishment more.. Read more
Comment Commented Barry Rosenfeld
Another silly idea: create a Euro Standard that can function in a manner similar to the Gold Standard. The Euro, as the EU reserve currency, could be traded along with local currencies. Each country could announce the value of its new currency in respect of the Euro, based on 10 years balance of trade performance. Counties with chronic trade surpluses/deficits will price their new currencies accordingly.
Countries will guarantee that the set exchange rates will be kept for two years and then let free to adjust to the Euro - and to other currencies. [The US dollar is usually accepted along with national currencies in many countries, so the issue of two currencies used as legal tender is not impossible to accept.] The Euro can be held as a hedge against excessive exchange rate deflation or appreciation.
As with Varoufakis's proposal, it won't be easy, but continuing with the current Euro situation is tantamount to denying death: to paraphrase the UK finance minister, the Euro is a dead currency walking. Let it be the shadow currency instead.
Read more
Comment Commented Henry Rech
A few days ago, Jens Weidmann, the president of the Bundesbank, made it clear that cross national fiscal operations would not be possible. Financial responsibility was to remain national. This closes the door to a transfer union and Eurobonds. German austerity will reign supreme as long as there is a Eurozone. Read more
Comment Commented M M
A rotten apple can never grow a healthy tree.. Read more
Comment Commented Gerry H
Of course the whole situation could have been avoided if the Euro had been introduced parallel to the existing currencies. It would then have been the currency for capital and business, exempt from exchange rates, while native currencies would drive the local marketplace until either one would prove more efficient. But that would have doubled the bookkeeping, which would have been too complex and open to manipulation. So it's either one or the other, the choice has been made and as Varoufakis shows here, making it work is not impossible. With a bit of lateral thinking many different solutions could be found. They were clever enough to design it, can can be clever enough to make it work. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
Where in this "simulated federation" is exactly the democratic legitimation? Read more
Comment Commented M M
Yanis, Yanis, Yanis..do you seriously beleive that the dysfunctional EU Institutions are the answer to the many problems facing the EU? Any proposal that involves the current institutional, legal and organisational set up of the EU shall be just another "Fallacy", you can ask Macron in a couple of years time, he seems to be following in the footsteps of the Actor-In-Chief. As far as the German autocratic gang is concerned, the answer shall always be " nein".. Macron shall be just a new toy for them to enjoy in the coming 5 years... Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
If a variation of the Maastricht rules is a constitutional requirement for Euro-member-states, then any government must resign if they violate the rules. Declare ineptitude to govern within the constraints of the constitution, and resign without pensions, and new elections. No penalty payments from the tax-payer to the EU.Commission and the ruling elites continue their irresponsible management practices. A 'federal state' for Euroland is not necessary. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
italy is sitting the bubbling magna on approximately 1/3 of eurozone debt. All euro stalwarts are welcome to join the picnic. Bring your currency shorts because the forecast is hot Read more
Comment Commented David Li
Dismantling the euro might be costly, but there is no easy way out of the mess the single currency is creating at the moment. It needs a consolidated power to push through the reforms, which will be frequently against but transcend national interest.
The solution Prof. Varoufakis proposed is insightful, but it does not tackle the fundamental problem of Europe, the EURO currency - the lost flexibility to adjust a country's productivity by changing its exchange rate. The issuance of ECB bonds will lower servicing cost for all the debts in the peripheral countries, but without steady healthy current account surplus, debt level will increase still further, and Europe will continue suffering. Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
@David Li
‘but without steady healthy current account surplus, debt level will increase still further’
Ultimately with such a large single currency area you CANNOT get away from the need of a transfer union to address this point.
I also enjoyed YV’s article as a thought piece but it simply isn’t a solution because as you point out it does not sustainably address that point, so it could only ever be a short term fix until the whole currency is completely debased. Read more
Comment Commented Travis Hughes
Much of his work is on this problem though re: the global minotaur. Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
Dismantling the Euro Zone need not be very expensive, provided it is deliberate and the creditor countries succeed rather than the debtors being ejected.
I admire the plan set out (although disagree with some bits of it) and it has an added benefit that it could still be executed even if Germany and the Netherlands refused and left the Euro.
Alas, I cannot see such a radical outcome being legitimated at the polls. Interesting thought though!
Read more
Comment Commented David Chipping
Brave new thinking perhaps, relevant as Macron will very probably fail in his naive endeavour. Forgetting one thing however, we had a workable EU before political hubris decided that we had to move toward federalism.
After all this turmoil they are still talking about the impossible that even prior to the Lisbon treaty was voted down by the EU populace;
governance by unelected elites has to be brought to a stop. Read more
Comment Commented British Sausage
The requirements of a currency union force the subsidy of more inefficient parts of the union by the most profitable. As long as this subsidy is seen as a 'loan' rather than a 'gift' the union is doomed. Read more
Comment Commented Marco Cattaneo
Eurozone economic integration will just not happen. Probably the only feasible solution is for each country to introduce parallel tax-backed currencies. http://bastaconleurocrisi.blogspot.it/2016/05/eurozone-needs-flexible-euro-not-some.html Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
" As paradoxical as it may sound, announcing a simulated federation today may be the last chance to rescue the dream of a proper European Union."
Not much chance of that happening then ! Read more
Featured
Does Addressing Bilateral Trade Imbalances Work?
Martin Feldstein sees mixed results in the Trump administration's focus on individual countries.
Another Lesson from Japan
Stephen S. Roach thinks the latest inflation data should serve as a wake-up call to advanced-economy policymakers.
The Russian-Roulette Presidency
Elizabeth Drew thinks the multiple investigations into Donald Trump's presidency are beginning to leave their mark.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: Chris Patten on a Life in Global Politics
Chris Patten , the last Governor of Hong Kong, discusses his memoir First Confession with Mark Leonard and François Bougon.