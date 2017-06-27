32

Ошибочная вера в постепенность в Европе

АФИНЫ – Европа попала в полную зависимость от своей единой валюты, которая была не просто не нужна для европейской интеграции, но и фактически разрушает Евросоюз. Так что же следует сделать с этой валютой, у которой нет своего государства, и с 19 европейскими государствами, у которых нет собственной, подконтрольной им валюты?

Логический ответ таков: либо отменить евро, либо создать федеральное государство, в котором он нуждается. Проблема в том, что первое решение обойдётся невероятно дорого, а второе – нереализуемо в нынешнем политическом климате, где царят идеи ренационализации суверенитета.

DONATE NOW

Те, кто согласен, что издержки отмены евро слишком высоки, чтобы даже помышлять об этом, вынуждены заниматься мечтаниями, которые сейчас стали очень модными, особенно после избрания Эммануэля Макрона президентом Франции. Их идея в том, что Европа каким-то образом, с помощью неких неизвестных инструментов сумеет всё-таки найти свой путь к федеративному государству. «Надо просто быть настойчивыми». Таков, кажется, их девиз.

Идея Макрона состоит в том, что надо, не ограничиваясь ленивым оптимизмом, добиться согласия Германии на превращение еврозоны в союз, подобный государству: облегчённую версию федерации. В обмен на придание французскому рынку труда более немецкого вида, а также обуздание бюджетного дефицита Франции, Германию просят принципиально согласиться на единый бюджет, единое министерство финансов и единый парламент стран еврозоны, обеспечивающий демократическую легитимность.

Для того чтобы это предложение стало приемлемым для правительства Германии, предлагаемый единый бюджет имеет крошечный размер (примерно 1% совокупного дохода еврозоны). За его счёт предполагается финансировать лишь несколько базовых структур, предусмотренных в варианте «лёгкой федерации», например, частичную социальную защиту безработных и единую систему страхования вкладов, что придаст смысл европейскому (так называемому) банковскому союзу. Данный план предполагает также выпуск единых облигаций (так называемые Евробонды), которые будут представлять собой лишь небольшой новый долг, при этом обобществление огромных долгов, накопленных странами еврозоны, напрямую запрещается.

Макрон понимает, что подобная федерация с макроэкономической точки зрения будет незначительной на фоне глубины долгового, банковского, инвестиционного и социального кризиса, который разворачивается в странах еврозоны. Однако, размышляя в духе традиционной для ЕС постепенности, он считает, что подобный шаг будет политически важным и решительным на пути к подлинной федерации.

«Как только немцы согласятся с самим принципом, экономика вынудит их согласиться с необходимыми масштабами», – именно так описывал мне недавно ситуацию французский политик. Подобный оптимизм может выглядеть оправданным в свете предложений, делавшихся в прошлом по этому поводу не кем иным, как самим Вольфгангом Шойбле, министром финансов Германии. Но есть две весомые причины сохранять скептицизм.

Во-первых, канцлер Ангела Меркель и Шойбле родились не вчера. Если люди Макрона будут представлять себе лёгкую федерацию как первый шаг на пути к полноценной политической интеграции, точно так же подумают Меркель, Шойбле и ожившие «Свободные демократы» (которые, скорее всего, вступят в коалиционное правительство с христианскими демократами Меркель после федеральных выборов в сентябре). Вежливо, но твёрдо, они отвергнут французские инициативы.

Во-вторых, в маловероятном случае согласия Германии на лёгкую федерацию, любое изменение в работе еврозоны, несомненно, уничтожит значительную часть политического капитала этих реформаторов. А если реформы не принесут экономических и социальных результатов, которые повысят (а не уничтожат) шансы на создание подлинной федерации, а я подозреваю, что не повысят, тогда последует политическая реакция, которая покончит с любыми перспективами появления такой федерации в будущем. Отмена евро станет неизбежной, она обойдётся дороже и оставит Европу в состоянии ещё большей разрухи.

Если я прав, что постепенные подходы Макрона и его проект лёгкой федерации обернутся предсказуемым провалом, тогда как может выглядеть альтернатива? Мой ответ прост: следует использовать существующие европейские институты для имитации реальной федерации в четырёх сферах, где ощущается кризис евро: государственный долг, банковский сектор, инвестиции, обнищание общества.

Как только ситуация с этими четырьмя подкризисами стабилизируется, вновь появятся надежды, а идея Европы будет реабилитирована. Тогда – и только тогда – мы должны будем начать процедуру созыва конституционального собрания, которая должна лежать в основе любого плана создания полноценной демократической федерации.

Но как можно имитировать значимую с точки зрения макроэкономики – и макросоциологии – федерацию уже сейчас, в рамках существующих договоров и институтов?

Представьте себе пресс-конференцию с участием председателей Европейского совета, Европейской комиссии, Европейского центрального банка (ЕЦБ) и Европейского инвестиционного банка (ЕИБ). Они выпускают совместную декларацию о запуске – завтра утром – четырёх новых инициатив, которые не требуют ни изменения договоров, ни создания новых институтов.

Во-первых, ЕИБ запустит крупномасштабную зелёную инвестиционную программу восстановления экономики в размере 5% доходов еврозоны. Она будет целиком финансироваться за счёт облигаций ЕИБ, которые – в случае необходимости – ЕЦБ будет покупать на вторичном рынке для поддержания их доходности на сверхнизком уровне.

Во-вторых, ЕЦБ, выпуская собственные облигации, начнёт обслуживать (не покупая) ту часть суверенных облигаций стран еврозоны с приближающимся сроком погашения, которая соответствует нормам Маастрихтского договора (60% ВВП). Облигации ЕЦБ будут погашаться странами еврозоны, чьи долги частично взял на обслуживание ЕЦБ, причём с очень низкой доходностью, которую способен обеспечить ЕЦБ.

В-третьих, банки на грани банкротства будут денационализированы. Опираясь на неформальное межправительственное соглашение, банковский регулятор ЕЦБ назначит новые советы директоров, а любая рекапитализация будет финансироваться напрямую из Европейского стабилизационного механизма (ЕСМ). В обмен на это ЕСМ получит акции банков, которые в будущем продаст обратно частному сектору.

В-четвёртых, вся прибыль от продажи облигаций ЕЦБ, наряду со всей прибылью от работы его внутренней системы платежей Target2, будет использоваться для финансирования единой для всей еврозоны программы карточек на бесплатное продовольствие в американском стиле, что поможет удовлетворить базовые потребности в питании европейских семей, находящихся за чертой бедности.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Обратите внимание: достаточно одной пресс-конференции, чтобы объявить всему миру, что еврозона готова имитировать политическую федерацию, используя уже существующие институты, для реструктуризации всего госдолга (причём без списаний), для создания подлинного банковского союза, для повышения объёма совокупных инвестиции и для смягчения проблемы бедности на континентальном уровне. Обратите также внимание, что эту имитируемую федерацию может действительно создать уже завтра утром, не вступая в противоречие с существующими договорами ЕС.

Кризис евро стал результатом заблуждения, будто валютный союз постепенно превратится в политический союз. Сегодня Европе грозит новая ошибка постепенности – убеждение, будто лёгкая федерация постепенно превратится в реальную демократическую федерацию. Как это ни парадоксально звучит, провозглашение имитируемой федерации может сегодня стать последним шансом спасти мечту о подлинном Европейском союзе.